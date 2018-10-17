NBA
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 103, Brooklyn 100
Indiana 111, Memphis 83
Milwaukee 113, Charlotte 112
Orlando 104, Miami 101
New York 126, Atlanta 107
Toronto 116, Cleveland 104
New Orleans 131, Houston 112
San Antonio 112, Minnesota 108
Utah 123, Sacramento 117
Denver 107, L.A. Clippers 98
Phoenix 121, Dallas 100
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
