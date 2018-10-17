Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art
NBA

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 103, Brooklyn 100

Indiana 111, Memphis 83

Milwaukee 113, Charlotte 112

Orlando 104, Miami 101

New York 126, Atlanta 107

Toronto 116, Cleveland 104

New Orleans 131, Houston 112

San Antonio 112, Minnesota 108

Utah 123, Sacramento 117

Denver 107, L.A. Clippers 98

Phoenix 121, Dallas 100

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

