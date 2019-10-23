NBA
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 126, Chicago 125
Detroit 119, Indiana 110
Orlando 94, Cleveland 85
Miami 120, Memphis 101
Minnesota 127, Brooklyn 126, OT
Philadelphia 107, Boston 93
Dallas 108, Washington 100
San Antonio 120, New York 111
Utah 100, Oklahoma City 95
Denver 108, Portland 100
Phoenix 124, Sacramento 95
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
