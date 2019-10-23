Basketball clip art

NBA

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 126, Chicago 125

Detroit 119, Indiana 110

Orlando 94, Cleveland 85

Miami 120, Memphis 101

Minnesota 127, Brooklyn 126, OT

Philadelphia 107, Boston 93

Dallas 108, Washington 100

San Antonio 120, New York 111

Utah 100, Oklahoma City 95

Denver 108, Portland 100

Phoenix 124, Sacramento 95

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

