NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;5;0;1.000;—

Boston;3;2;.600;2

Brooklyn;2;2;.500;2½

Philadelphia;2;3;.400;3

New York;1;4;.200;4

Southeast Division

Miami;2;2;.500;—

Atlanta;2;2;.500;—

Charlotte;2;3;.400;½

Orlando;2;3;.400;½

Washington;1;3;.250;1

Central Division

Milwaukee;4;0;1.000;—

Detroit;4;0;1.000;—

Indiana;3;2;.600;1½

Chicago;1;3;.250;3

Cleveland;0;5;.000;4½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New Orleans;3;0;1.000;—

San Antonio;2;2;.500;1½

Memphis;2;2;.500;1½

Dallas;2;2;.500;1½

Houston;1;3;.250;2½

Northwest Division

Denver;4;1;.800;—

Portland;3;1;.750;½

Utah;2;2;.500;1½

Minnesota;2;3;.400;2

Okla. City;0;4;.000;3½

Pacific Division

Golden State;4;1;.800;—

L.A. Clippers;2;2;.500;1½

L.A. Lakers;2;3;.400;2

Sacramento;2;3;.400;2

Phoenix;1;3;.250;2½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 110, Cleveland 103

Portland 128, Orlando 114

Boston 101, Oklahoma City 95

L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 114

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Boston at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

