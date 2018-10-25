NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;5;0;1.000;—
Boston;3;2;.600;2
Brooklyn;2;2;.500;2½
Philadelphia;2;3;.400;3
New York;1;4;.200;4
Southeast Division
Miami;2;2;.500;—
Atlanta;2;2;.500;—
Charlotte;2;3;.400;½
Orlando;2;3;.400;½
Washington;1;3;.250;1
Central Division
Milwaukee;4;0;1.000;—
Detroit;4;0;1.000;—
Indiana;3;2;.600;1½
Chicago;1;3;.250;3
Cleveland;0;5;.000;4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New Orleans;3;0;1.000;—
San Antonio;2;2;.500;1½
Memphis;2;2;.500;1½
Dallas;2;2;.500;1½
Houston;1;3;.250;2½
Northwest Division
Denver;4;1;.800;—
Portland;3;1;.750;½
Utah;2;2;.500;1½
Minnesota;2;3;.400;2
Okla. City;0;4;.000;3½
Pacific Division
Golden State;4;1;.800;—
L.A. Clippers;2;2;.500;1½
L.A. Lakers;2;3;.400;2
Sacramento;2;3;.400;2
Phoenix;1;3;.250;2½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 110, Cleveland 103
Portland 128, Orlando 114
Boston 101, Oklahoma City 95
L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 114
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Boston at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Portland at Miami, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.