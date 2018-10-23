Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;4;0;1.000;—

Boston;2;2;.500;2

Philadelphia;2;2;.500;2

Brooklyn;1;2;.333;2½

New York;1;3;.250;3

Southeast Division

Charlotte;2;2;.500;—

Orlando;2;2;.500;—

Miami;1;2;.333;½

Atlanta;1;2;.333;½

Washington;1;2;.333;½

Central Division

Milwaukee;3;0;1.000;—

Detroit;3;0;1.000;—

Indiana;2;2;.500;1½

Cleveland;0;3;.000;3

Chicago;0;3;.000;3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New Orleans;3;0;1.000;—

Memphis;2;1;.667;1

San Antonio;2;1;.667;1

Dallas;2;1;.667;1

Houston;1;2;.333;2

Northwest Division

Denver;4;0;1.000;—

Portland;2;1;.667;1½

Minnesota;2;2;.500;2

Utah;1;2;.333;2½

Okla. City;0;3;.000;3½

Pacific Division

Golden State;3;1;.750;—

L.A. Clippers;2;2;.500;1

Phoenix;1;2;.333;1½

Sacramento;1;3;.250;2

L.A. Lakers;0;3;.000;2½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 133, Philadelphia 132, OT

New Orleans 116, L.A. Clippers 109

Denver 126, Sacramento 112

GAMES TODAY

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

