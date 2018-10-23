NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;4;0;1.000;—
Boston;2;2;.500;2
Philadelphia;2;2;.500;2
Brooklyn;1;2;.333;2½
New York;1;3;.250;3
Southeast Division
Charlotte;2;2;.500;—
Orlando;2;2;.500;—
Miami;1;2;.333;½
Atlanta;1;2;.333;½
Washington;1;2;.333;½
Central Division
Milwaukee;3;0;1.000;—
Detroit;3;0;1.000;—
Indiana;2;2;.500;1½
Cleveland;0;3;.000;3
Chicago;0;3;.000;3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New Orleans;3;0;1.000;—
Memphis;2;1;.667;1
San Antonio;2;1;.667;1
Dallas;2;1;.667;1
Houston;1;2;.333;2
Northwest Division
Denver;4;0;1.000;—
Portland;2;1;.667;1½
Minnesota;2;2;.500;2
Utah;1;2;.333;2½
Okla. City;0;3;.000;3½
Pacific Division
Golden State;3;1;.750;—
L.A. Clippers;2;2;.500;1
Phoenix;1;2;.333;1½
Sacramento;1;3;.250;2
L.A. Lakers;0;3;.000;2½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 133, Philadelphia 132, OT
New Orleans 116, L.A. Clippers 109
Denver 126, Sacramento 112
GAMES TODAY
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.
Indiana at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Boston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
