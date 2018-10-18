NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;1;0;1.000;—
New York;1;0;1.000;—
Toronto;1;0;1.000;—
Philadelphia;1;1;.500;½
Brooklyn;0;1;.000;1
Southeast Division
Orlando;1;0;1.000;—
Miami;1;1;.500;½
Charlotte;0;1;.000;1
Atlanta;0;1;.000;1
Washington;0;1;.000;1
Central Division
Detroit;1;0;1.000;—
Milwaukee;1;0;1.000;—
Indiana;1;0;1.000;—
Cleveland;0;1;.000;1
Chicago;0;1;.000;1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New Orleans;1;0;1.000;—
San Antonio;1;0;1.000;—
Memphis;0;1;.000;1
Dallas;0;1;.000;1
Houston;0;1;.000;1
Northwest Division
Denver;1;0;1.000;—
Portland;1;0;1.000;—
Utah;1;0;1.000;—
Minnesota;0;1;.000;1
Okla. City;0;1;.000;1
Pacific Division
Phoenix;1;0;1.000;—
Golden State;1;0;1.000;—
Sacramento;0;1;.000;1
L.A. Clippers;0;1;.000;1
L.A. Lakers;0;1;.000;1
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Miami 113, Washington 112
Philadelphia 127, Chicago 108
Portland 128, L.A. Lakers 119
GAMES TODAY
Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.
Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
