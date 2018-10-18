Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;1;0;1.000;—

New York;1;0;1.000;—

Toronto;1;0;1.000;—

Philadelphia;1;1;.500;½

Brooklyn;0;1;.000;1

Southeast Division

Orlando;1;0;1.000;—

Miami;1;1;.500;½

Charlotte;0;1;.000;1

Atlanta;0;1;.000;1

Washington;0;1;.000;1

Central Division

Detroit;1;0;1.000;—

Milwaukee;1;0;1.000;—

Indiana;1;0;1.000;—

Cleveland;0;1;.000;1

Chicago;0;1;.000;1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New Orleans;1;0;1.000;—

San Antonio;1;0;1.000;—

Memphis;0;1;.000;1

Dallas;0;1;.000;1

Houston;0;1;.000;1

Northwest Division

Denver;1;0;1.000;—

Portland;1;0;1.000;—

Utah;1;0;1.000;—

Minnesota;0;1;.000;1

Okla. City;0;1;.000;1

Pacific Division

Phoenix;1;0;1.000;—

Golden State;1;0;1.000;—

Sacramento;0;1;.000;1

L.A. Clippers;0;1;.000;1

L.A. Lakers;0;1;.000;1

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Miami 113, Washington 112

Philadelphia 127, Chicago 108

Portland 128, L.A. Lakers 119

GAMES TODAY

Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.

Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

