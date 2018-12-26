Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art
Buy Now

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;26;10;.722;—

Philadelphia;22;13;.629;3½

Boston;20;13;.606;4½

Brooklyn;17;19;.472;9

New York;9;26;.257;16½

Southeast Division

Charlotte;16;17;.485;—

Miami;16;17;.485;—

Orlando;14;19;.424;2

Washington;13;22;.371;4

Atlanta;9;24;.273;7

Central Division

Milwaukee;23;10;.697;—

Indiana;23;12;.657;1

Detroit;16;16;.500;6½

Chicago;9;26;.257;15

Cleveland;8;27;.229;16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;18;15;.545;—

San Antonio;19;16;.543;—

Memphis;18;16;.529;½

Dallas;16;17;.485;2

New Orleans;15;20;.429;4

Northwest Division

Denver;21;11;.656;—

Okla. City;21;12;.636;½

Portland;19;15;.559;3

Utah;17;18;.486;5½

Minnesota;16;18;.471;6

Pacific Division

Golden State;23;12;.657;—

L.A. Lakers;20;14;.588;2½

L.A. Clippers;20;14;.588;2½

Sacramento;18;16;.529;4½

Phoenix;9;26;.257;14

LATE TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 121, Philadelphia 114, OT

L.A. Lakers 127, Golden State 101

Utah 117, Portland 96

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 106, Washington 95

Phoenix 122, Orlando 120, OT

Brooklyn 134, Charlotte 132, 2OT

Indiana 129, Atlanta 121

Toronto 106, Miami 104

Memphis 95, Cleveland 87

Minnesota 119, Chicago 94

Dallas 122, New Orleans 119

San Antonio 111, Denver 103

L.A. Clippers 127, Sacramento 118

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Houston, 7 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Load comments