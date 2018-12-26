NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;26;10;.722;—
Philadelphia;22;13;.629;3½
Boston;20;13;.606;4½
Brooklyn;17;19;.472;9
New York;9;26;.257;16½
Southeast Division
Charlotte;16;17;.485;—
Miami;16;17;.485;—
Orlando;14;19;.424;2
Washington;13;22;.371;4
Atlanta;9;24;.273;7
Central Division
Milwaukee;23;10;.697;—
Indiana;23;12;.657;1
Detroit;16;16;.500;6½
Chicago;9;26;.257;15
Cleveland;8;27;.229;16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;18;15;.545;—
San Antonio;19;16;.543;—
Memphis;18;16;.529;½
Dallas;16;17;.485;2
New Orleans;15;20;.429;4
Northwest Division
Denver;21;11;.656;—
Okla. City;21;12;.636;½
Portland;19;15;.559;3
Utah;17;18;.486;5½
Minnesota;16;18;.471;6
Pacific Division
Golden State;23;12;.657;—
L.A. Lakers;20;14;.588;2½
L.A. Clippers;20;14;.588;2½
Sacramento;18;16;.529;4½
Phoenix;9;26;.257;14
LATE TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 121, Philadelphia 114, OT
L.A. Lakers 127, Golden State 101
Utah 117, Portland 96
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 106, Washington 95
Phoenix 122, Orlando 120, OT
Brooklyn 134, Charlotte 132, 2OT
Indiana 129, Atlanta 121
Toronto 106, Miami 104
Memphis 95, Cleveland 87
Minnesota 119, Chicago 94
Dallas 122, New Orleans 119
San Antonio 111, Denver 103
L.A. Clippers 127, Sacramento 118
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Houston, 7 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
