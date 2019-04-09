NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Toronto;58;24;.707;—
x-Philadelphia;50;31;.617;7½
x-Boston;49;33;.598;9
x-Brooklyn;41;40;.506;16½
New York;17;64;.210;40½
Southeast Division
y-Orlando;41;40;.506;—
Charlotte;39;42;.481;2
Miami;39;42;.481;2
Washington;32;50;.390;9½
Atlanta;29;52;.358;12
Central Division
z-Milwaukee;60;21;.741;—
x-Indiana;47;34;.580;13
Detroit;40;41;.494;20
Chicago;22;59;.272;38
Cleveland;19;63;.232;41½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Houston;53;29;.646;—
x-San Antonio;47;34;.580;5½
Dallas;33;48;.407;19½
New Orleans;33;49;.402;20
Memphis;32;49;.395;20½
Northwest Division
y-Denver;53;28;.654;—
x-Portland;52;29;.642;1
x-Utah;50;31;.617;3
x-Okla. City;48;33;.593;5
Minnesota;36;45;.444;17
Pacific Division
z-Golden State;57;24;.704;—
x-L.A. Clippers;47;34;.580;10
Sacramento;39;42;.481;18
L.A. Lakers;37;45;.451;20½
Phoenix;19;63;.232;38½
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division, z-clinched conference
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 116, Washington 110
Charlotte 124, Cleveland 97
Detroit 100, Memphis 93
Miami 122, Philadelphia 99
Golden State 112, New Orleans 103
New York 96, Chicago 86
Toronto 120, Minnesota 100
Dallas 120, Phoenix 109
Utah 118, Denver 108
Oklahoma City 112, Houston 111
Portland 104, L.A. Lakers 101
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Regular season ends
