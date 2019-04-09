Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Toronto;58;24;.707;—

x-Philadelphia;50;31;.617;7½

x-Boston;49;33;.598;9

x-Brooklyn;41;40;.506;16½

New York;17;64;.210;40½

Southeast Division

y-Orlando;41;40;.506;—

Charlotte;39;42;.481;2

Miami;39;42;.481;2

Washington;32;50;.390;9½

Atlanta;29;52;.358;12

Central Division

z-Milwaukee;60;21;.741;—

x-Indiana;47;34;.580;13

Detroit;40;41;.494;20

Chicago;22;59;.272;38

Cleveland;19;63;.232;41½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Houston;53;29;.646;—

x-San Antonio;47;34;.580;5½

Dallas;33;48;.407;19½

New Orleans;33;49;.402;20

Memphis;32;49;.395;20½

Northwest Division

y-Denver;53;28;.654;—

x-Portland;52;29;.642;1

x-Utah;50;31;.617;3

x-Okla. City;48;33;.593;5

Minnesota;36;45;.444;17

Pacific Division

z-Golden State;57;24;.704;—

x-L.A. Clippers;47;34;.580;10

Sacramento;39;42;.481;18

L.A. Lakers;37;45;.451;20½

Phoenix;19;63;.232;38½

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division, z-clinched conference

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 116, Washington 110

Charlotte 124, Cleveland 97

Detroit 100, Memphis 93

Miami 122, Philadelphia 99

Golden State 112, New Orleans 103

New York 96, Chicago 86

Toronto 120, Minnesota 100

Dallas 120, Phoenix 109

Utah 118, Denver 108

Oklahoma City 112, Houston 111

Portland 104, L.A. Lakers 101

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Regular season ends

