NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;5;0;1.000;—
Brooklyn;2;2;.500;2½
Boston;2;2;.500;2½
Philadelphia;2;3;.400;3
New York;1;4;.200;4
Southeast Division
Orlando;2;2;.500;—
Miami;2;2;.500;—
Atlanta;2;2;.500;—
Charlotte;2;3;.400;½
Washington;1;3;.250;1
Central Division
Milwaukee;4;0;1.000;—
Detroit;3;0;1.000;½
Indiana;3;2;.600;1½
Chicago;1;3;.250;3
Cleveland;0;4;.000;4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New Orleans;3;0;1.000;—
San Antonio;2;2;.500;1½
Memphis;2;2;.500;1½
Dallas;2;2;.500;1½
Houston;1;3;.250;2½
Northwest Division
Denver;4;0;1.000;—
Portland;2;1;.667;1½
Utah;2;2;.500;2
Minnesota;2;3;.400;2½
Okla. City;0;3;.000;3½
Pacific Division
Golden State;4;1;.800;—
L.A. Clippers;2;2;.500;1½
Sacramento;2;3;.400;2
L.A. Lakers;1;3;.250;2½
Phoenix;1;3;.250;2½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 111, Dallas 104
Brooklyn 102, Cleveland 86
Miami 110, New York 87
Toronto 112, Minnesota 105
Chicago 112, Charlotte 110
Utah 100, Houston 89
Indiana 116, San Antonio 96
Milwaukee 123, Philadelphia 108
L.A. Lakers 131, Phoenix 113
Sacramento 97, Memphis 92
Golden State 144, Washington 122
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Boston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
