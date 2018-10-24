Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;5;0;1.000;—

Brooklyn;2;2;.500;2½

Boston;2;2;.500;2½

Philadelphia;2;3;.400;3

New York;1;4;.200;4

Southeast Division

Orlando;2;2;.500;—

Miami;2;2;.500;—

Atlanta;2;2;.500;—

Charlotte;2;3;.400;½

Washington;1;3;.250;1

Central Division

Milwaukee;4;0;1.000;—

Detroit;3;0;1.000;½

Indiana;3;2;.600;1½

Chicago;1;3;.250;3

Cleveland;0;4;.000;4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New Orleans;3;0;1.000;—

San Antonio;2;2;.500;1½

Memphis;2;2;.500;1½

Dallas;2;2;.500;1½

Houston;1;3;.250;2½

Northwest Division

Denver;4;0;1.000;—

Portland;2;1;.667;1½

Utah;2;2;.500;2

Minnesota;2;3;.400;2½

Okla. City;0;3;.000;3½

Pacific Division

Golden State;4;1;.800;—

L.A. Clippers;2;2;.500;1½

Sacramento;2;3;.400;2

L.A. Lakers;1;3;.250;2½

Phoenix;1;3;.250;2½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 111, Dallas 104

Brooklyn 102, Cleveland 86

Miami 110, New York 87

Toronto 112, Minnesota 105

Chicago 112, Charlotte 110

Utah 100, Houston 89

Indiana 116, San Antonio 96

Milwaukee 123, Philadelphia 108

L.A. Lakers 131, Phoenix 113

Sacramento 97, Memphis 92

Golden State 144, Washington 122

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

