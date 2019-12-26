NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;21;7;.750;—
Philadelphia;23;10;.697;½
Toronto;21;10;.677;1½
Brooklyn;16;14;.533;6
New York;8;24;.250;15
Southeast Division
Miami;22;8;.733;—
Orlando;13;17;.433;9
Charlotte;13;20;.394;10½
Washington;9;21;.300;13
Atlanta;6;25;.194;16½
Central Division
Milwaukee;27;5;.844;—
Indiana;21;10;.677;5½
Chicago;12;20;.375;15
Detroit;12;20;.375;15
Cleveland;9;21;.300;17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;21;10;.677;—
Dallas;20;10;.667;½
San Antonio;12;18;.400;8½
Memphis;12;20;.375;9½
New Orleans;9;23;.281;12½
Northwest Division
Denver;21;9;.700;—
Utah;19;12;.613;2½
Oklahoma City;15;15;.500;6
Portland;14;18;.438;8
Minnesota;11;19;.367;10
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;24;7;.774;—
L.A. Clippers;23;10;.697;2
Sacramento;12;19;.387;12
Phoenix;11;19;.367;12½
Golden State;8;24;.250;16½
LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT
New Orleans 112, Denver 100
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 132, Washington 102
New York 94, Brooklyn 82
Dallas 102, San Antonio 98
Memphis 110, Oklahoma City 97
Minnesota 105, Sacramento 104, 2 OTs
Utah 121, Portland 115
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland at Boston, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Memphis at Denver, 4 p.m.
Indiana at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Houston, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
