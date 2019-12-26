Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;21;7;.750;—

Philadelphia;23;10;.697;½

Toronto;21;10;.677;1½

Brooklyn;16;14;.533;6

New York;8;24;.250;15

Southeast Division

Miami;22;8;.733;—

Orlando;13;17;.433;9

Charlotte;13;20;.394;10½

Washington;9;21;.300;13

Atlanta;6;25;.194;16½

Central Division

Milwaukee;27;5;.844;—

Indiana;21;10;.677;5½

Chicago;12;20;.375;15

Detroit;12;20;.375;15

Cleveland;9;21;.300;17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;21;10;.677;—

Dallas;20;10;.667;½

San Antonio;12;18;.400;8½

Memphis;12;20;.375;9½

New Orleans;9;23;.281;12½

Northwest Division

Denver;21;9;.700;—

Utah;19;12;.613;2½

Oklahoma City;15;15;.500;6

Portland;14;18;.438;8

Minnesota;11;19;.367;10

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;24;7;.774;—

L.A. Clippers;23;10;.697;2

Sacramento;12;19;.387;12

Phoenix;11;19;.367;12½

Golden State;8;24;.250;16½

LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT

New Orleans 112, Denver 100

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 132, Washington 102

New York 94, Brooklyn 82

Dallas 102, San Antonio 98

Memphis 110, Oklahoma City 97

Minnesota 105, Sacramento 104, 2 OTs

Utah 121, Portland 115

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland at Boston, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Memphis at Denver, 4 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

