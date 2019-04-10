Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Toronto;58;24;.707;—

x-Philadelphia;51;31;.622;7

x-Boston;49;33;.598;9

x-Brooklyn;42;40;.512;16

New York;17;65;.207;41

Southeast Division

y-Orlando;42;40;.512;—

Charlotte;39;43;.476;3

Miami;39;43;.476;3

Washington;32;50;.390;10

Atlanta;29;53;.354;13

Central Division

z-Milwaukee;60;22;.732;—

x-Indiana;48;34;.585;12

x-Detroit;41;41;.500;19

Chicago;22;60;.268;38

Cleveland;19;63;.232;41

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Houston;53;29;.646;—

x-San Antonio;48;34;.585;5

Memphis;33;49;.402;20

New Orleans;33;49;.402;20

Dallas;33;49;.402;20

Northwest Division

y-Denver;54;28;.659;—

x-Portland;53;29;.646;1

x-Utah;50;32;.610;4

x-Oklahoma City;49;33;.598;5

Minnesota;36;46;.439;18

Pacific Division

z-Golden State;57;25;.695;—

x-L.A. Clippers;48;34;.585;9

Sacramento;39;43;.476;18

L.A. Lakers;37;45;.451;20

Phoenix;19;63;.232;38

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division, z-clinched conference

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Brooklyn 113, Miami 94

Detroit 115, New York 89

Indiana 135, Atlanta 134

Memphis 132, Golden State 117

Oklahoma City 127, Milwaukee 116

Orlando 122, Charlotte 114

Philadelphia 125, Chicago 109

San Antonio 105, Dallas 94

Denver 99, Minnesota 95

Portland 136, Sacramento 131

L.A. Clippers 143, Utah 137, OT

Regular season ends

WNBA Draft

FIRST ROUND

1. Las Vegas, Jackie Young, G, Notre Dame

2. New York, Asia Durr, G, Louisville

3. Indiana, Tearia McCowan, C, Mississippi State

4. Chicago, Katie Lou Samuelson, G/F, Connecticut

5. Dallas, Arike Ogunbowale, G, Notre Dame

6. Minnesota, Napheesa Collier, F, Connecticut

7. Los Angeles, Kalani Brown, C, Baylor

8. Phoenix, Alanna Smith, F, Stanford

9. Connecticut, Kristine Anigwe, C/F, California

10. Washington, Kiara Leslie, G, N.C. State

11. Atlanta, Brianna Turner, F, Notre Dame

12. Seattle, Ezi Magbegor, F, Australia

SECOND ROUND

13. Phoenix (from Indiana via Las Vegas), Sophie Cunningham, G, Missouri

14. New York, Han Xu, C, China

15. Chicago, Chloe Jackson, G, Baylor

16. Minnesota (from Las Vegas), Jessica Shephard, F, Notre Dame

17. Dallas, Megan Gustafson, F, Iowa

18. Minnesota, Natiha Hiedeman, G, Marquette

19. Los Angeles, Marina Mabrey, G, Notre Dame

20. Minnesota (from Phoenix), Cierra Dillard, G, Buffalo

21. Connecticut (from Connecticut via Atlanta), Bridget Carleton, G, Iowa State

22. Dallas (from Washington), Kennedy Burke, G, UCLA

23. Atlanta, Maite Cazorla, G, Oregon

24. Seattle, Anriel Howard, F, Mississippi State

THIRD ROUND

25. Indiana, Paris Kea, G, North Carolina

26. New York, Megan Huff, F, Utah

27. Chicago, Maria Conde, F, Spain

28. Indiana (from Las Vegas), Caliya Robinson, F, Georgia

29. Dallas, Morgan Bertsch, F, US Davis

30. Minnesota, Kenisha Bell, G, Minnesota

31. Los Angeles, Angela Salvadores, G, Spain

32. Phoenix, Arica Carter, G, Louisville

33. Connecticut, Regan Magarity, F, Virginia Tech

34. Washington, Sam Fuehring, F, Louisville

35. Atlanta, Li Yueru, C, China

36. Seattle, Maci Morris, G, Kentucky

0
0
0
0
0

