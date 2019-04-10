NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Toronto;58;24;.707;—
x-Philadelphia;51;31;.622;7
x-Boston;49;33;.598;9
x-Brooklyn;42;40;.512;16
New York;17;65;.207;41
Southeast Division
y-Orlando;42;40;.512;—
Charlotte;39;43;.476;3
Miami;39;43;.476;3
Washington;32;50;.390;10
Atlanta;29;53;.354;13
Central Division
z-Milwaukee;60;22;.732;—
x-Indiana;48;34;.585;12
x-Detroit;41;41;.500;19
Chicago;22;60;.268;38
Cleveland;19;63;.232;41
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Houston;53;29;.646;—
x-San Antonio;48;34;.585;5
Memphis;33;49;.402;20
New Orleans;33;49;.402;20
Dallas;33;49;.402;20
Northwest Division
y-Denver;54;28;.659;—
x-Portland;53;29;.646;1
x-Utah;50;32;.610;4
x-Oklahoma City;49;33;.598;5
Minnesota;36;46;.439;18
Pacific Division
z-Golden State;57;25;.695;—
x-L.A. Clippers;48;34;.585;9
Sacramento;39;43;.476;18
L.A. Lakers;37;45;.451;20
Phoenix;19;63;.232;38
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division, z-clinched conference
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Brooklyn 113, Miami 94
Detroit 115, New York 89
Indiana 135, Atlanta 134
Memphis 132, Golden State 117
Oklahoma City 127, Milwaukee 116
Orlando 122, Charlotte 114
Philadelphia 125, Chicago 109
San Antonio 105, Dallas 94
Denver 99, Minnesota 95
Portland 136, Sacramento 131
L.A. Clippers 143, Utah 137, OT
Regular season ends
WNBA Draft
FIRST ROUND
1. Las Vegas, Jackie Young, G, Notre Dame
2. New York, Asia Durr, G, Louisville
3. Indiana, Tearia McCowan, C, Mississippi State
4. Chicago, Katie Lou Samuelson, G/F, Connecticut
5. Dallas, Arike Ogunbowale, G, Notre Dame
6. Minnesota, Napheesa Collier, F, Connecticut
7. Los Angeles, Kalani Brown, C, Baylor
8. Phoenix, Alanna Smith, F, Stanford
9. Connecticut, Kristine Anigwe, C/F, California
10. Washington, Kiara Leslie, G, N.C. State
11. Atlanta, Brianna Turner, F, Notre Dame
12. Seattle, Ezi Magbegor, F, Australia
SECOND ROUND
13. Phoenix (from Indiana via Las Vegas), Sophie Cunningham, G, Missouri
14. New York, Han Xu, C, China
15. Chicago, Chloe Jackson, G, Baylor
16. Minnesota (from Las Vegas), Jessica Shephard, F, Notre Dame
17. Dallas, Megan Gustafson, F, Iowa
18. Minnesota, Natiha Hiedeman, G, Marquette
19. Los Angeles, Marina Mabrey, G, Notre Dame
20. Minnesota (from Phoenix), Cierra Dillard, G, Buffalo
21. Connecticut (from Connecticut via Atlanta), Bridget Carleton, G, Iowa State
22. Dallas (from Washington), Kennedy Burke, G, UCLA
23. Atlanta, Maite Cazorla, G, Oregon
24. Seattle, Anriel Howard, F, Mississippi State
THIRD ROUND
25. Indiana, Paris Kea, G, North Carolina
26. New York, Megan Huff, F, Utah
27. Chicago, Maria Conde, F, Spain
28. Indiana (from Las Vegas), Caliya Robinson, F, Georgia
29. Dallas, Morgan Bertsch, F, US Davis
30. Minnesota, Kenisha Bell, G, Minnesota
31. Los Angeles, Angela Salvadores, G, Spain
32. Phoenix, Arica Carter, G, Louisville
33. Connecticut, Regan Magarity, F, Virginia Tech
34. Washington, Sam Fuehring, F, Louisville
35. Atlanta, Li Yueru, C, China
36. Seattle, Maci Morris, G, Kentucky
