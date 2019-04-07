NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Toronto;57;24;.704;—
x-Philadelphia;50;30;.625;6½
x-Boston;48;33;.593;9
x-Brooklyn;41;40;.506;16
New York;16;64;.200;40½
Southeast Division
x-Orlando;41;40;.506;—
Charlotte;38;42;.475;2½
Miami;38;42;.475;2½
Washington;32;49;.395;9
Atlanta;29;52;.358;12
Central Division
z-Milwaukee;60;21;.741;—
x-Indiana;47;34;.580;13
Detroit;39;41;.488;20½
Chicago;22;58;.275;37½
Cleveland;19;62;.235;41
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Houston;53;28;.654;—
x-San Antonio;47;34;.580;6
New Orleans;33;48;.407;20
Memphis;32;48;.400;20½
Dallas;32;48;.400;20½
Northwest Division
y-Denver;53;27;.663;—
x-Portland;51;29;.638;2
x-Utah;49;31;.613;4
x-Okla. City;47;33;.588;6
Minnesota;36;44;.450;17
Pacific Division
y-Golden State;56;24;.700;—
x-L.A. Clippers;47;34;.580;9½
Sacramento;39;42;.481;17½
L.A. Lakers;37;44;.457;19½
Phoenix;19;62;.235;37½
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division, z-clinched conference
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 117, Miami 109, OT
San Antonio 112, Cleveland 90
Oklahoma City 132, Minnesota 126
Charlotte 104, Detroit 91
Brooklyn 108, Indiana 96
Dallas 129, Memphis 127, OT
Houston 149, Phoenix 113
Milwaukee 115, Atlanta 107
New York 113, Washington 110
Orlando 116, Boston 108
Golden State 131, L.A. Clippers 104
New Orleans 133, Sacramento 129
Portland 115, Denver 108
L.A. Lakers 113, Utah 109
GAMES TODAY
No games scheduled
GAMES TUESDAY
Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
NCAA Tournament
FINAL FOUR
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
National championship
Game today
Virginia (34-3) vs. Texas Tech (31-6), 8 p.m.
College women
NCAA Tournament
FINAL FOUR
At Tampa, Fla.
National championship
Sunday's result
Baylor 82, Notre Dame 81
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.