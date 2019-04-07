Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Toronto;57;24;.704;—

x-Philadelphia;50;30;.625;6½

x-Boston;48;33;.593;9

x-Brooklyn;41;40;.506;16

New York;16;64;.200;40½

Southeast Division

x-Orlando;41;40;.506;—

Charlotte;38;42;.475;2½

Miami;38;42;.475;2½

Washington;32;49;.395;9

Atlanta;29;52;.358;12

Central Division

z-Milwaukee;60;21;.741;—

x-Indiana;47;34;.580;13

Detroit;39;41;.488;20½

Chicago;22;58;.275;37½

Cleveland;19;62;.235;41

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Houston;53;28;.654;—

x-San Antonio;47;34;.580;6

New Orleans;33;48;.407;20

Memphis;32;48;.400;20½

Dallas;32;48;.400;20½

Northwest Division

y-Denver;53;27;.663;—

x-Portland;51;29;.638;2

x-Utah;49;31;.613;4

x-Okla. City;47;33;.588;6

Minnesota;36;44;.450;17

Pacific Division

y-Golden State;56;24;.700;—

x-L.A. Clippers;47;34;.580;9½

Sacramento;39;42;.481;17½

L.A. Lakers;37;44;.457;19½

Phoenix;19;62;.235;37½

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division, z-clinched conference

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 117, Miami 109, OT

San Antonio 112, Cleveland 90

Oklahoma City 132, Minnesota 126

Charlotte 104, Detroit 91

Brooklyn 108, Indiana 96

Dallas 129, Memphis 127, OT

Houston 149, Phoenix 113

Milwaukee 115, Atlanta 107

New York 113, Washington 110

Orlando 116, Boston 108

Golden State 131, L.A. Clippers 104

New Orleans 133, Sacramento 129

Portland 115, Denver 108

L.A. Lakers 113, Utah 109

GAMES TODAY

No games scheduled

GAMES TUESDAY

Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

NCAA Tournament

FINAL FOUR

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

National championship

Game today

Virginia (34-3) vs. Texas Tech (31-6), 8 p.m.

College women

NCAA Tournament

FINAL FOUR

At Tampa, Fla.

National championship

Sunday's result

Baylor 82, Notre Dame 81

