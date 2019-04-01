Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Toronto;55;23;.705;—

x-Philadelphia;49;28;.636;5½

x-Boston;46;32;.590;9

Brooklyn;39;39;.500;16

New York;15;62;.195;39½

Southeast Division

Miami;38;39;.494;—

Orlando;38;40;.487;½

Charlotte;35;42;.455;3

Washington;32;46;.410;6½

Atlanta;28;49;.364;10

Central Division

y-Milwaukee;58;20;.744;—

x-Indiana;46;32;.590;12

Detroit;39;38;.506;18½

Chicago;21;57;.269;37

Cleveland;19;58;.247;38½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Houston;49;28;.636;—

x-San Antonio;44;33;.571;5

New Orleans;32;46;.410;17½

Memphis;31;46;.403;18

Dallas;31;46;.403;18

Northwest Division

x-Denver;51;25;.671;—

x-Portland;49;28;.636;2½

x-Utah;47;30;.610;4½

x-Okla. City;44;33;.571;7½

Minnesota;34;43;.442;17½

Pacific Division

y-Golden State;52;24;.684;—

x-L.A. Clippers;47;31;.603;6

Sacramento;38;39;.494;14½

L.A. Lakers;35;42;.455;17½

Phoenix;17;60;.221;35½

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Indiana 111, Detroit 102

Boston 110, Miami 105

Milwaukee 131, Brooklyn 121

New York 113, Chicago 105

Toronto 121, Orlando 109

Portland 132, Minnesota 122

Dallas 122, Philadelphia 102

Utah 111, Charlotte 102

Phoenix 122, Cleveland 113

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

NCAA Tournament

FINAL FOUR

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

National semifinals

Games Saturday

Virginia (33-3) vs. Auburn (30-9), 5:09 p.m.

Michigan St. (32-6) vs. Texas Tech (30-6), 40 minutes after first game

National championship

Game Monday

Semifinal winners

NIT

SEMIFINALS

At New York City

Games today

Wichita St. (22-14) vs. Lipscomb (28-7), 6 p.m.

TCU (23-13) vs. Texas (19-16), 8:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Thursday

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

CIT

SEMIFINALS

Games today

Hampton (19-17) at Marshall (21-14), 6 p.m.

Texas Southern (24-13) at Green Bay (20-16), 8 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Thursday

Semifinal winners, TBA

CBI

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-3)

Monday's result

South Florida 63, DePaul 61, South Florida leads series 1-0

Game Wednesday

South Florida (23-13) at DePaul (18-16), 7 p.m.

Game Friday

South Florida at DePaul, TBA, if necessary

College women

NCAA Tournament

GREENSBORO REGIONAL

Championship

Baylor 85, Iowa 53

CHICAGO REGIONAL

Championship

Notre Dame 84, Stanford 68

FINAL FOUR

At Tampa, Fla.

National semifinals

Games Friday

Baylor (35-1) vs. Oregon (33-4), 6 p.m.

UConn (35-2) vs. Notre Dame (34-3), 8:30 p.m.

National championship

Game Sunday

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

WNIT

SEMIFINALS

Games Wednesday

Northwestern (20-14) at James Madison (29-5), 6 p.m.

TCU (24-10) at Arizona (22-13), 8:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Saturday

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

WBI

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Wednesday

North Texas vs. Appalachian St., 5:30 p.m.

