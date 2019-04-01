NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Toronto;55;23;.705;—
x-Philadelphia;49;28;.636;5½
x-Boston;46;32;.590;9
Brooklyn;39;39;.500;16
New York;15;62;.195;39½
Southeast Division
Miami;38;39;.494;—
Orlando;38;40;.487;½
Charlotte;35;42;.455;3
Washington;32;46;.410;6½
Atlanta;28;49;.364;10
Central Division
y-Milwaukee;58;20;.744;—
x-Indiana;46;32;.590;12
Detroit;39;38;.506;18½
Chicago;21;57;.269;37
Cleveland;19;58;.247;38½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Houston;49;28;.636;—
x-San Antonio;44;33;.571;5
New Orleans;32;46;.410;17½
Memphis;31;46;.403;18
Dallas;31;46;.403;18
Northwest Division
x-Denver;51;25;.671;—
x-Portland;49;28;.636;2½
x-Utah;47;30;.610;4½
x-Okla. City;44;33;.571;7½
Minnesota;34;43;.442;17½
Pacific Division
y-Golden State;52;24;.684;—
x-L.A. Clippers;47;31;.603;6
Sacramento;38;39;.494;14½
L.A. Lakers;35;42;.455;17½
Phoenix;17;60;.221;35½
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Indiana 111, Detroit 102
Boston 110, Miami 105
Milwaukee 131, Brooklyn 121
New York 113, Chicago 105
Toronto 121, Orlando 109
Portland 132, Minnesota 122
Dallas 122, Philadelphia 102
Utah 111, Charlotte 102
Phoenix 122, Cleveland 113
GAMES TODAY
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
NCAA Tournament
FINAL FOUR
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
National semifinals
Games Saturday
Virginia (33-3) vs. Auburn (30-9), 5:09 p.m.
Michigan St. (32-6) vs. Texas Tech (30-6), 40 minutes after first game
National championship
Game Monday
Semifinal winners
NIT
SEMIFINALS
At New York City
Games today
Wichita St. (22-14) vs. Lipscomb (28-7), 6 p.m.
TCU (23-13) vs. Texas (19-16), 8:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Thursday
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
CIT
SEMIFINALS
Games today
Hampton (19-17) at Marshall (21-14), 6 p.m.
Texas Southern (24-13) at Green Bay (20-16), 8 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Thursday
Semifinal winners, TBA
CBI
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-3)
Monday's result
South Florida 63, DePaul 61, South Florida leads series 1-0
Game Wednesday
South Florida (23-13) at DePaul (18-16), 7 p.m.
Game Friday
South Florida at DePaul, TBA, if necessary
College women
NCAA Tournament
GREENSBORO REGIONAL
Championship
Baylor 85, Iowa 53
CHICAGO REGIONAL
Championship
Notre Dame 84, Stanford 68
FINAL FOUR
At Tampa, Fla.
National semifinals
Games Friday
Baylor (35-1) vs. Oregon (33-4), 6 p.m.
UConn (35-2) vs. Notre Dame (34-3), 8:30 p.m.
National championship
Game Sunday
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
WNIT
SEMIFINALS
Games Wednesday
Northwestern (20-14) at James Madison (29-5), 6 p.m.
TCU (24-10) at Arizona (22-13), 8:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Saturday
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
WBI
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Wednesday
North Texas vs. Appalachian St., 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.