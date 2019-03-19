NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Toronto;50;21;.704;—
x-Philadelphia;46;25;.648;4
Boston;43;28;.606;7
Brooklyn;37;36;.507;14
New York;14;57;.197;36
Southeast Division
Miami;34;36;.486;—
Orlando;33;38;.465;1½
Charlotte;31;39;.443;3
Washington;30;41;.423;4½
Atlanta;24;48;.333;11
Central Division
x-Milwaukee;53;18;.746;—
Indiana;44;28;.611;9½
Detroit;36;34;.514;16½
Chicago;20;52;.278;33½
Cleveland;18;53;.254;35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;45;26;.634;—
San Antonio;42;29;.592;3
New Orleans;31;42;.425;15
Memphis;28;42;.400;16½
Dallas;28;42;.400;16½
Northwest Division
x-Denver;47;22;.681;—
Portland;43;27;.614;4½
Okla. City;42;29;.592;6
Utah;41;29;.586;6½
Minnesota;32;39;.451;16
Pacific Division
x-Golden State;48;22;.686;—
L.A. Clippers;42;30;.583;7
Sacramento;34;36;.486;14
L.A. Lakers;31;40;.437;17½
Phoenix;17;55;.236;32
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 118, Charlotte 114
Houston 121, Atlanta 105
Golden State 117, Minnesota 107
Milwaukee 115, L.A. Lakers 101
Brooklyn 123, Sacramento 121
L.A. Clippers 115, Indiana 109
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Utah at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Miami at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Denver at Washington, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College men
NCAA
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday's results
Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76
Belmont 81, Temple 70
NIT
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday's results
UNC-Greensboro 84, Campbell 69
Lipscomb 89, Davidson 81
NC State 84, Hofstra 78
Indiana 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 72
Clemson 75, Wright State 69
Memphis 74, San Diego 60
Arkansas 84, Providence 72
Texas 79, South Dakota State 73
Creighton 70, Loyola of Chicago 61
Colorado 78, Dayton 73
Games today
Harvard (18-11) at Georgetown (19-13), 6 p.m.
Wright State (21-13) at Clemson (19-13), 6 p.m.
Norfolk State (21-13) at Alabama (18-15), 6 p.m.
Toledo (25-7) at Xavier (18-15), 6 p.m.
Sam Houston State (21-11) at TCU (20-13), 8 p.m.
Butler (16-16) at Nebraska (18-16), 8 p.m.
CBI
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday's result
Utah Valley 92, CS Northridge 84
Games today
Grand Canyon (20-12) at West Virginia (14-20), 6 p.m.
Howard (17-16) at Coastal Carolina (15-16), 6 p.m.
Stony Brook (24-8) at South Florida (19-13), 6 p.m.
Southern Mississippi (20-12) at Longwood (15-17), 6 p.m.
Central Michigan (23-11) at DePaul (15-15), 7 p.m.
UAB (20-14) at Brown (19-11), 6 p.m.
Loyola Marymount (20-11) at California Baptist (16-14), 9 p.m.
CIT
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday's results
Robert Morris 98, Cornell 89, OT
Marshall 78, IUPUI 73
Games today
Green Bay (17-16) at ETSU (24-9), 6 p.m.
Grambling State (17-16) at Texas Rio Grande Valley (19-16), 7 p.m.
Texas Southern (21-13) at New Orleans (19-13), 7 p.m.
Presbyterian (18-15) at Seattle (18-14), 9 p.m.
Games Thursday
Saint Francis (NY) (17-15) at Hampton (16-17), 6 p.m.
FAU (17-15) at Charleston Southern (17-15), 6 p.m.
Kent State (22-10) at Louisiana-Monroe (18-15), 7 p.m.
CSU Bakersfield (16-15) at Cal State Fullerton (16-17), 9 p.m.
Game Friday
Drake (24-9) at Southern Utah (16-16), 7:30 p.m.
Game Saturday
FIU (19-13) at Texas State (24-10), 6 p.m.
Note: Top 4 seeds will get a bye after first round
College women
WNIT
FIRST ROUND
Games today
Morehead State (23-10) at Ohio State (14-14), TBA
Pacific (18-12) at Fresno State (19-12), TBA
Pepperdine (20-11) at California Baptist (18-11), TBA
Games Thursday
Houston (15-15) at Arkansas (20-14), TBA
UAB (25-6) at Troy (22-8), TBA
Prairie View A&M (17-13) at TCU (20-10), TBA
Stephen F. Austin (25-6) at Texas-Arlington (23-7), TBA
Kent State (19-12) at Green Bay (22-9), TBA
Northeastern (20-11) at Butler (21-9), TBA
Youngstown State (22-9) at Cincinnati (21-10), TBA
Denver (17-13) at New Mexico (24-6), TBA
Idaho (20-11) at Loyola Marymount (18-14), TBA
Idaho State (20-10) at Arizona (18-13), TBA
Northern Colorado (21-10) at Wyoming (22-8), TBA
Rider (19-12) at West Virginia (20-10), TBA
Seton Hall (15-15) at Toledo (20-11), TBA
Western Kentucky (18-14) at Miami (Ohio) (23-8), TBA
IUPUI (20-11) at Middle Tennessee (22-10), TBA
High Point (22-8) at Ohio (27-5), TBA
Dayton (17-13) at Northwestern (16-14), 7 p.m.
Stetson (16-15) at South Florida (18-15), TBA
Charlotte (18-12) at VCU (23-9), TBA
Furman (19-13) at Virginia Tech (20-11), TBA
Hartford (23-9) at Providence (17-15), TBA
Games Friday
Northern Iowa (20-12) at Minnesota (20-10), 6:30 p.m.
South Alabama (24-10) at Lamar (24-6), TBA
Hawaii (25-16) at Saint Mary's (20-11), TBA
Old Dominion (21-10) at Villanova (18-12), TBA
NC A&T (20-11) at James Madison (25-5), TBA
Drexel (24-8) at Harvard (16-12), TBA
Sacred Heart (19-12) at Georgetown (16-15), TBA
American (22-10) at Penn (23-6), TBA
WBI
FIRST ROUND
Games today
Appalachian State at UNC Ashville, 5 p.m.
Marshall at Davidson, 6 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at North Texas, 7 p.m.
Utah State at UC Riverside, 9 p.m.
Games Thursday
Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 5 p.m.
Nicholls at Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Georgia State at North Alabama, 6 p.m.
Akron at Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m.
