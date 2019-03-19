Try 3 months for $3
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Toronto;50;21;.704;—

x-Philadelphia;46;25;.648;4

Boston;43;28;.606;7

Brooklyn;37;36;.507;14

New York;14;57;.197;36

Southeast Division

Miami;34;36;.486;—

Orlando;33;38;.465;1½

Charlotte;31;39;.443;3

Washington;30;41;.423;4½

Atlanta;24;48;.333;11

Central Division

x-Milwaukee;53;18;.746;—

Indiana;44;28;.611;9½

Detroit;36;34;.514;16½

Chicago;20;52;.278;33½

Cleveland;18;53;.254;35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;45;26;.634;—

San Antonio;42;29;.592;3

New Orleans;31;42;.425;15

Memphis;28;42;.400;16½

Dallas;28;42;.400;16½

Northwest Division

x-Denver;47;22;.681;—

Portland;43;27;.614;4½

Okla. City;42;29;.592;6

Utah;41;29;.586;6½

Minnesota;32;39;.451;16

Pacific Division

x-Golden State;48;22;.686;—

L.A. Clippers;42;30;.583;7

Sacramento;34;36;.486;14

L.A. Lakers;31;40;.437;17½

Phoenix;17;55;.236;32

x-clinched playoff spot

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 118, Charlotte 114

Houston 121, Atlanta 105

Golden State 117, Minnesota 107

Milwaukee 115, L.A. Lakers 101

Brooklyn 123, Sacramento 121

L.A. Clippers 115, Indiana 109

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Utah at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Denver at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College men

NCAA

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday's results

Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76

Belmont 81, Temple 70

NIT

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday's results

UNC-Greensboro 84, Campbell 69

Lipscomb 89, Davidson 81

NC State 84, Hofstra 78

Indiana 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 72

Clemson 75, Wright State 69

Memphis 74, San Diego 60

Arkansas 84, Providence 72

Texas 79, South Dakota State 73

Creighton 70, Loyola of Chicago 61

Colorado 78, Dayton 73

Games today

Harvard (18-11) at Georgetown (19-13), 6 p.m.

Wright State (21-13) at Clemson (19-13), 6 p.m.

Norfolk State (21-13) at Alabama (18-15), 6 p.m.

Toledo (25-7) at Xavier (18-15), 6 p.m.

Sam Houston State (21-11) at TCU (20-13), 8 p.m.

Butler (16-16) at Nebraska (18-16), 8 p.m.

CBI

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday's result

Utah Valley 92, CS Northridge 84

Games today

Grand Canyon (20-12) at West Virginia (14-20), 6 p.m.

Howard (17-16) at Coastal Carolina (15-16), 6 p.m.

Stony Brook (24-8) at South Florida (19-13), 6 p.m.

Southern Mississippi (20-12) at Longwood (15-17), 6 p.m.

Central Michigan (23-11) at DePaul (15-15), 7 p.m.

UAB (20-14) at Brown (19-11), 6 p.m.

Loyola Marymount (20-11) at California Baptist (16-14), 9 p.m.

CIT

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday's results

Robert Morris 98, Cornell 89, OT

Marshall 78, IUPUI 73

Games today

Green Bay (17-16) at ETSU (24-9), 6 p.m.

Grambling State (17-16) at Texas Rio Grande Valley (19-16), 7 p.m.

Texas Southern (21-13) at New Orleans (19-13), 7 p.m.

Presbyterian (18-15) at Seattle (18-14), 9 p.m.

Games Thursday

Saint Francis (NY) (17-15) at Hampton (16-17), 6 p.m.

FAU (17-15) at Charleston Southern (17-15), 6 p.m.

Kent State (22-10) at Louisiana-Monroe (18-15), 7 p.m.

CSU Bakersfield (16-15) at Cal State Fullerton (16-17), 9 p.m.

Game Friday

Drake (24-9) at Southern Utah (16-16), 7:30 p.m.

Game Saturday

FIU (19-13) at Texas State (24-10), 6 p.m.

Note: Top 4 seeds will get a bye after first round

College women

WNIT

FIRST ROUND

Games today

Morehead State (23-10) at Ohio State (14-14), TBA

Pacific (18-12) at Fresno State (19-12), TBA

Pepperdine (20-11) at California Baptist (18-11), TBA

Games Thursday

Houston (15-15) at Arkansas (20-14), TBA

UAB (25-6) at Troy (22-8), TBA

Prairie View A&M (17-13) at TCU (20-10), TBA

Stephen F. Austin (25-6) at Texas-Arlington (23-7), TBA

Kent State (19-12) at Green Bay (22-9), TBA

Northeastern (20-11) at Butler (21-9), TBA

Youngstown State (22-9) at Cincinnati (21-10), TBA

Denver (17-13) at New Mexico (24-6), TBA

Idaho (20-11) at Loyola Marymount (18-14), TBA

Idaho State (20-10) at Arizona (18-13), TBA

Northern Colorado (21-10) at Wyoming (22-8), TBA

Rider (19-12) at West Virginia (20-10), TBA

Seton Hall (15-15) at Toledo (20-11), TBA

Western Kentucky (18-14) at Miami (Ohio) (23-8), TBA

IUPUI (20-11) at Middle Tennessee (22-10), TBA

High Point (22-8) at Ohio (27-5), TBA

Dayton (17-13) at Northwestern (16-14), 7 p.m.

Stetson (16-15) at South Florida (18-15), TBA

Charlotte (18-12) at VCU (23-9), TBA

Furman (19-13) at Virginia Tech (20-11), TBA

Hartford (23-9) at Providence (17-15), TBA

Games Friday

Northern Iowa (20-12) at Minnesota (20-10), 6:30 p.m.

South Alabama (24-10) at Lamar (24-6), TBA

Hawaii (25-16) at Saint Mary's (20-11), TBA

Old Dominion (21-10) at Villanova (18-12), TBA

NC A&T (20-11) at James Madison (25-5), TBA

Drexel (24-8) at Harvard (16-12), TBA

Sacred Heart (19-12) at Georgetown (16-15), TBA

American (22-10) at Penn (23-6), TBA

WBI

FIRST ROUND

Games today

Appalachian State at UNC Ashville, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Davidson, 6 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Utah State at UC Riverside, 9 p.m.

Games Thursday

Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Georgia State at North Alabama, 6 p.m.

Akron at Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m.

