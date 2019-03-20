Try 3 months for $3
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Toronto;51;21;.708;—

x-Philadelphia;47;25;.653;4

Boston;43;29;.597;8

Brooklyn;37;36;.507;14½

New York;14;58;.194;37

Southeast Division

Miami;35;36;.493;—

Orlando;34;38;.472;1½

Charlotte;31;39;.443;3½

Washington;30;42;.417;5½

Atlanta;24;48;.333;11½

Central Division

x-Milwaukee;53;19;.736;—

Indiana;44;28;.611;9

Detroit;36;34;.514;16

Chicago;21;52;.288;32½

Cleveland;19;53;.264;34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;45;27;.625;—

San Antonio;42;30;.583;3

New Orleans;31;43;.419;15

Memphis;29;42;.408;15½

Dallas;28;43;.394;16½

Northwest Division

x-Denver;47;22;.681;—

Portland;44;27;.620;4

Utah;42;29;.592;6

Okla. City;42;30;.583;6½

Minnesota;32;39;.451;16

Pacific Division

x-Golden State;48;22;.686;—

L.A. Clippers;42;30;.583;7

Sacramento;34;36;.486;14

L.A. Lakers;31;40;.437;17½

Phoenix;17;55;.236;32

x-clinched playoff spot

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 107, Milwaukee 102

Orlando 119, New Orleans 96

Philadelphia 118, Boston 115

Utah 137, New York 116

Chicago 126, Washington 120, OT

Memphis 126, Houston 125, OT

Miami 110, San Antonio 105

Toronto 123, Oklahoma City 114, OT

Portland 126, Dallas 118

GAMES TODAY

Denver at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Memphis at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Denver at New York, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

NCAA

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday's results

North Dakota St. 78, North Carolina Central 74

Arizona St. 74, St. John's 65

NIT

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday's results

Wichita State 76, Furman 70

Harvard 71, Georgetown 68

Norfolk State 80, Alabama 79, OT

Xavier 78, Toledo 64

TCU 82, Sam Houston State 69

Nebraska 80, Butler 76

SECOND ROUND

Game Saturday

Arkansas (18-15) at Indiana (18-15), Noon

Games Sunday

Harvard (19-11) at N.C. State (23-11), 7:30 p.m.

Wichita State (20-14) at Clemson (20-13), TBA

Games Saturday-Monday

Lipscomb (26-7) at UNC-Greensboro (29-6), TBA

Norfolk State (22-13) at Colorado (22-12), TBA

Xavier (19-15) vs. Texas (17-16)

Memphis (22-13) at Creighton (19-14), TBA

TCU (21-13) vs. Nebraska (19-16)

CBI

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday's results

West Virginia 77, Grand Canyon 63

Coastal Carolina 81, Howard 72

South Florida 82, Stony Brook 79, OT

Longwood 90, Southern Mississippi 68

DePaul 100, Central Michigan 86

Brown 83, UAB 78

Loyola Marymount 56, Cal Baptist 55

QUARTERFINALS

Games Monday

West Virginia (15-20) vs. Coastal Carolina (16-16), TBA

South Florida (20-13) vs. Utah Valley (24-9), TBA

DePaul (16-15) vs. Longwood (16-17), TBA

Loyola Marymount-Cal Baptist winner vs. Brown (20-11), TBA

CIT

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday's results

Green Bay 102, ETSU 94

Texas Southern 95, New Orleans 89, OT

Texas Rio Grande Valley 74, Grambling State 73

Presbyterian 73, Seattle 68

Games today

Saint Francis (NY) (17-15) at Hampton (16-17), 6 p.m.

FAU (17-15) at Charleston Southern (17-15), 6 p.m.

Kent State (22-10) at Louisiana-Monroe (18-15), 7 p.m.

CSU Bakersfield (16-15) at Cal State Fullerton (16-17), 9 p.m.

Game Friday

Drake (24-9) at Southern Utah (16-16), 7:30 p.m.

Game Saturday

FIU (19-13) at Texas State (24-10), 6 p.m.

Note: Top 4 seeds will get a bye after first round

College women

WNIT

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday's results

Morehead State 71, Ohio State 61

Pepperdine 91, Cal Baptist 79

Pacific 77, Fresno State 72

Games today

Charlotte (18-12) at VCU (23-9), 5 p.m.

Houston (15-15) at Arkansas (20-14), 6 p.m.

UAB (25-6) at Troy (22-8), 6 p.m.

Kent State (19-12) at Green Bay (22-9), 6 p.m.

Northeastern (20-11) at Butler (21-9), 6 p.m.

Youngstown State (22-9) at Cincinnati (21-10), 6 p.m.

Rider (19-12) at West Virginia (20-10), 6 p.m.

Seton Hall (15-15) at Toledo (20-11), 6 p.m.

Western Kentucky (18-14) at Miami (Ohio) (23-8), 6 p.m.

High Point (22-8) at Ohio (27-5), 6 p.m.

Stetson (16-15) at South Florida (18-15), 6 p.m.

Furman (19-13) at Virginia Tech (20-11), 6 p.m.

Hartford (23-9) at Providence (17-15), 6 p.m.

IUPUI (20-11) at Middle Tennessee (22-10), 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View A&M (17-13) at TCU (20-10), 6:30 p.m.

Dayton (17-13) at Northwestern (16-14), 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin (25-6) at Texas-Arlington (23-7), 7 p.m.

Northern Colorado (21-10) at Wyoming (22-8), 7:30 p.m.

Denver (17-13) at New Mexico (24-6), 8 p.m.

Idaho State (20-10) at Arizona (18-13), 8:30 p.m.

Idaho (20-11) at Loyola Marymount (18-14), 9 p.m.

Games Friday

Old Dominion (21-10) at Villanova (18-12), 6 p.m.

NC A&T (20-11) at James Madison (25-5), 6 p.m.

Drexel (24-8) at Harvard (16-12), 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart (19-12) at Georgetown (16-15), 6 p.m.

American (22-10) at Pennsylvania (23-6), 6 p.m.

Northern Iowa (20-12) at Minnesota (20-10), 6:30 p.m.

South Alabama (24-10) at Lamar (24-6), 7 p.m.

Hawaii (25-16) at Saint Mary's (20-11), 9 p.m.

WBI

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday's results

Appalachian State 57, UNC Ashville 55

Marshall 67, Davidson 64

North Texas 56, Texas Rio Grande Valley 42

Utah State 68, UC Riverside 60

Games today

Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Georgia State at North Alabama, 6 p.m.

Akron at Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m.

