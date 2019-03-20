NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Toronto;51;21;.708;—
x-Philadelphia;47;25;.653;4
Boston;43;29;.597;8
Brooklyn;37;36;.507;14½
New York;14;58;.194;37
Southeast Division
Miami;35;36;.493;—
Orlando;34;38;.472;1½
Charlotte;31;39;.443;3½
Washington;30;42;.417;5½
Atlanta;24;48;.333;11½
Central Division
x-Milwaukee;53;19;.736;—
Indiana;44;28;.611;9
Detroit;36;34;.514;16
Chicago;21;52;.288;32½
Cleveland;19;53;.264;34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;45;27;.625;—
San Antonio;42;30;.583;3
New Orleans;31;43;.419;15
Memphis;29;42;.408;15½
Dallas;28;43;.394;16½
Northwest Division
x-Denver;47;22;.681;—
Portland;44;27;.620;4
Utah;42;29;.592;6
Okla. City;42;30;.583;6½
Minnesota;32;39;.451;16
Pacific Division
x-Golden State;48;22;.686;—
L.A. Clippers;42;30;.583;7
Sacramento;34;36;.486;14
L.A. Lakers;31;40;.437;17½
Phoenix;17;55;.236;32
x-clinched playoff spot
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 107, Milwaukee 102
Orlando 119, New Orleans 96
Philadelphia 118, Boston 115
Utah 137, New York 116
Chicago 126, Washington 120, OT
Memphis 126, Houston 125, OT
Miami 110, San Antonio 105
Toronto 123, Oklahoma City 114, OT
Portland 126, Dallas 118
GAMES TODAY
Denver at Washington, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Memphis at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Denver at New York, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
NCAA
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday's results
North Dakota St. 78, North Carolina Central 74
Arizona St. 74, St. John's 65
NIT
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday's results
Wichita State 76, Furman 70
Harvard 71, Georgetown 68
Norfolk State 80, Alabama 79, OT
Xavier 78, Toledo 64
TCU 82, Sam Houston State 69
Nebraska 80, Butler 76
SECOND ROUND
Game Saturday
Arkansas (18-15) at Indiana (18-15), Noon
Games Sunday
Harvard (19-11) at N.C. State (23-11), 7:30 p.m.
Wichita State (20-14) at Clemson (20-13), TBA
Games Saturday-Monday
Lipscomb (26-7) at UNC-Greensboro (29-6), TBA
Norfolk State (22-13) at Colorado (22-12), TBA
Xavier (19-15) vs. Texas (17-16)
Memphis (22-13) at Creighton (19-14), TBA
TCU (21-13) vs. Nebraska (19-16)
CBI
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday's results
West Virginia 77, Grand Canyon 63
Coastal Carolina 81, Howard 72
South Florida 82, Stony Brook 79, OT
Longwood 90, Southern Mississippi 68
DePaul 100, Central Michigan 86
Brown 83, UAB 78
Loyola Marymount 56, Cal Baptist 55
QUARTERFINALS
Games Monday
West Virginia (15-20) vs. Coastal Carolina (16-16), TBA
South Florida (20-13) vs. Utah Valley (24-9), TBA
DePaul (16-15) vs. Longwood (16-17), TBA
Loyola Marymount-Cal Baptist winner vs. Brown (20-11), TBA
CIT
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday's results
Green Bay 102, ETSU 94
Texas Southern 95, New Orleans 89, OT
Texas Rio Grande Valley 74, Grambling State 73
Presbyterian 73, Seattle 68
Games today
Saint Francis (NY) (17-15) at Hampton (16-17), 6 p.m.
FAU (17-15) at Charleston Southern (17-15), 6 p.m.
Kent State (22-10) at Louisiana-Monroe (18-15), 7 p.m.
CSU Bakersfield (16-15) at Cal State Fullerton (16-17), 9 p.m.
Game Friday
Drake (24-9) at Southern Utah (16-16), 7:30 p.m.
Game Saturday
FIU (19-13) at Texas State (24-10), 6 p.m.
Note: Top 4 seeds will get a bye after first round
College women
WNIT
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday's results
Morehead State 71, Ohio State 61
Pepperdine 91, Cal Baptist 79
Pacific 77, Fresno State 72
Games today
Charlotte (18-12) at VCU (23-9), 5 p.m.
Houston (15-15) at Arkansas (20-14), 6 p.m.
UAB (25-6) at Troy (22-8), 6 p.m.
Kent State (19-12) at Green Bay (22-9), 6 p.m.
Northeastern (20-11) at Butler (21-9), 6 p.m.
Youngstown State (22-9) at Cincinnati (21-10), 6 p.m.
Rider (19-12) at West Virginia (20-10), 6 p.m.
Seton Hall (15-15) at Toledo (20-11), 6 p.m.
Western Kentucky (18-14) at Miami (Ohio) (23-8), 6 p.m.
High Point (22-8) at Ohio (27-5), 6 p.m.
Stetson (16-15) at South Florida (18-15), 6 p.m.
Furman (19-13) at Virginia Tech (20-11), 6 p.m.
Hartford (23-9) at Providence (17-15), 6 p.m.
IUPUI (20-11) at Middle Tennessee (22-10), 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View A&M (17-13) at TCU (20-10), 6:30 p.m.
Dayton (17-13) at Northwestern (16-14), 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin (25-6) at Texas-Arlington (23-7), 7 p.m.
Northern Colorado (21-10) at Wyoming (22-8), 7:30 p.m.
Denver (17-13) at New Mexico (24-6), 8 p.m.
Idaho State (20-10) at Arizona (18-13), 8:30 p.m.
Idaho (20-11) at Loyola Marymount (18-14), 9 p.m.
Games Friday
Old Dominion (21-10) at Villanova (18-12), 6 p.m.
NC A&T (20-11) at James Madison (25-5), 6 p.m.
Drexel (24-8) at Harvard (16-12), 6 p.m.
Sacred Heart (19-12) at Georgetown (16-15), 6 p.m.
American (22-10) at Pennsylvania (23-6), 6 p.m.
Northern Iowa (20-12) at Minnesota (20-10), 6:30 p.m.
South Alabama (24-10) at Lamar (24-6), 7 p.m.
Hawaii (25-16) at Saint Mary's (20-11), 9 p.m.
WBI
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday's results
Appalachian State 57, UNC Ashville 55
Marshall 67, Davidson 64
North Texas 56, Texas Rio Grande Valley 42
Utah State 68, UC Riverside 60
Games today
Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 5 p.m.
Nicholls at Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Georgia State at North Alabama, 6 p.m.
Akron at Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m.
