NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Toronto;51;23;.689;—
x-Philadelphia;47;27;.635;4
Boston;43;31;.581;8
Brooklyn;38;37;.507;13½
New York;14;60;.189;37
Southeast Division
Miami;36;37;.493;—
Orlando;36;38;.486;½
Charlotte;34;39;.466;2
Washington;30;44;.405;6½
Atlanta;26;48;.351;10½
Central Division
y-Milwaukee;55;19;.743;—
x-Indiana;45;29;.608;10
Detroit;37;36;.507;17½
Chicago;21;53;.284;34
Cleveland;19;55;.257;36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Houston;47;27;.635;—
San Antonio;43;31;.581;4
New Orleans;31;44;.413;16½
Memphis;30;44;.405;17
Dallas;29;44;.397;17½
Northwest Division
x-Denver;49;23;.681;—
Portland;46;27;.630;3½
Utah;44;30;.595;6
Okla. City;43;31;.581;7
Minnesota;33;40;.452;16½
Pacific Division
x-Golden State;50;23;.685;—
L.A. Clippers;44;30;.595;6½
Sacramento;36;37;.493;14
L.A. Lakers;32;41;.438;18
Phoenix;17;58;.227;34
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 98
Memphis 115, Oklahoma City 103
Utah 125, Phoenix 92
Portland 148, Brooklyn 144, 2 OTs
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
College men
NCAA Tournament
EAST REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
At Washington
Games Friday
Michigan St. (30-6) vs. LSU (28-6), 6:09 p.m.
Duke (31-5) vs. Virginia Tech (26-8), 8:40 p.m.
SOUTH REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
At Louisville, Ky.
Games Thursday
Tennessee (31-5) vs. Purdue (25-9), 6:29 p.m.
Virginia (31-3) vs. Oregon (25-12), 9 p.m.
MIDWEST REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
At Kansas City, Mo.
Games Friday
North Carolina (29-6) vs. Auburn (28-9), 6:29 p.m.
Kentucky (29-6) vs. Houston (33-3), 9 p.m.
WEST REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
At Anaheim, Calif.
Games Thursday
Gonzaga (32-3) vs. Florida St. (29-7), 6:09 p.m.
Michigan (30-6) vs. Texas Tech (28-6), 8:40 p.m.
NIT
MONDAY'S RESULT
Colorado 76, Norfolk St. 60
QUARTERFINALS
Games today
Wichita St. (21-14) at Indiana (19-15), 6 p.m.
TCU (22-13) at Creighton (20-14), 8 p.m.
Games Wednesday
Lipscomb (27-7) at N.C. State (24-11), 8 p.m.
Colorado (23-12) at Texas (18-16), 8 p.m.
CIT
SECOND ROUND
Monday's results
Texas Southern 94, Texas Rio Grande Valley 85
CSU Bakersfield 70, Southern Utah 67
Games today
Charleston Southern (18-15) vs. Hampton (17-17), 6 p.m.
FIU (20-13) vs. Green Bay (18-16), 7 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Game today
Presbyterian (20-15) vs. Marshall (20-14), 6 p.m.
Games Thursday
Charleston Southern-Hampton winner vs. NJIT (22-12), 6 p.m.
Texas Southern (23-13) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (19-15), 7 p.m.
CBI
QUARTERFINALS
Monday's results
Coastal Carolina 109, West Virginia 91
South Florida 66, Utah Valley 57
DePaul 97, Longwood 89
Loyola Marymount 81, Brown 63
NAIA
SEMIFINALS
Monday's results
Georgetown (Ky.) 94, William Carey 83
Carroll (Mont.) 66, Lewis-Clark State 55
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game today
Georgetown (Ky.) vs. Carroll (Mont.), 8 p.m.
College women
NCAA Tournament
GREENSBORO REGIONAL
Monday's results
At Waco, Texas
Baylor 102, California 63
At Raleigh, N.C.
N.C. State 72, Kentucky 57
Regional semifinals
Games Saturday
At Greensboro, N.C.
Baylor (33-1) vs. South Carolina (23-9), TBA
N.C. State (28-5) vs. Iowa (28-6), TBA
PORTLAND REGIONAL
Monday's result
At Syracuse, N.Y.
South Dakota St. 75, Syracuse 64
Regional semifinals
Games Friday
At Portland, Ore.
Mississippi St. (32-2) vs. Arizona St. (22-10), TBA
South Dakota St. (28-6) vs. Oregon (31-4), TBA
CHICAGO REGIONAL
Monday's results
At Notre Dame, Ind.
Notre Dame 91, Michigan St. 63
At Ames
Missouri St. 69, Iowa St. 60
At Stanford, Calif.
Stanford 72, BYU 63
Regional semifinals
Games Saturday
At Chicago
Notre Dame (32-3) vs. Texas A&M (26-7), TBA
Missouri St. (24-9) vs. Stanford (30-4), TBA
ALBANY REGIONAL
Monday's results
At Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon St. 76, Gonzaga 70
At College Park, Md.
UCLA 85, Maryland 80
Regional semifinals
Games Friday
At Albany, N.Y.
Louisville (31-3) vs. Oregon St. (26-7), TBA
UCLA (22-12) vs. UConn (33-2), TBA
WNIT
THIRD ROUND
Game today
Georgetown (18-15) at Providence (19-15), 6 p.m.
Game Wednesday
Northwestern (18-14) at West Virginia (22-10), 6 p.m.
Games Thursday
Western Kentucky (20-14) at Ohio (29-5), 6 p.m.
Butler (23-9) at Cincinnati (23-10), 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech (22-11) at James Madison (27-5), 6 p.m.
TCU (22-10) at Arkansas (22-14), 7 p.m.
Pepperdine (22-11) at Wyoming (24-8), 7:30 p.m.
Idaho (22-11) at Arizona (20-13), 8:30 p.m.
WBI
QUARTERFINALS
Monday's results
Appalachian State 83, Marshall 71
Campbell 70, Tennessee Tech 62
North Alabama 69, Southern Mississippi 65, OT
Game today
Utah St. at North Texas, 7 p.m.
NCAA Division II
QUARTERFINALS
Games today
Indiana (Pa.) vs. Azusa Pacific, 11 a.m.
Saint Anselm vs. Southwestern Oklahoma St., 1:30 p.m.
Nova Southeastern vs. Drury, 5 p.m.
Lubbock Christian vs. North Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
