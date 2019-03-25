Try 3 months for $3
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Toronto;51;23;.689;—

x-Philadelphia;47;27;.635;4

Boston;43;31;.581;8

Brooklyn;38;37;.507;13½

New York;14;60;.189;37

Southeast Division

Miami;36;37;.493;—

Orlando;36;38;.486;½

Charlotte;34;39;.466;2

Washington;30;44;.405;6½

Atlanta;26;48;.351;10½

Central Division

y-Milwaukee;55;19;.743;—

x-Indiana;45;29;.608;10

Detroit;37;36;.507;17½

Chicago;21;53;.284;34

Cleveland;19;55;.257;36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Houston;47;27;.635;—

San Antonio;43;31;.581;4

New Orleans;31;44;.413;16½

Memphis;30;44;.405;17

Dallas;29;44;.397;17½

Northwest Division

x-Denver;49;23;.681;—

Portland;46;27;.630;3½

Utah;44;30;.595;6

Okla. City;43;31;.581;7

Minnesota;33;40;.452;16½

Pacific Division

x-Golden State;50;23;.685;—

L.A. Clippers;44;30;.595;6½

Sacramento;36;37;.493;14

L.A. Lakers;32;41;.438;18

Phoenix;17;58;.227;34

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Orlando 119, Philadelphia 98

Memphis 115, Oklahoma City 103

Utah 125, Phoenix 92

Portland 148, Brooklyn 144, 2 OTs

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

College men

NCAA Tournament

EAST REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

At Washington

Games Friday

Michigan St. (30-6) vs. LSU (28-6), 6:09 p.m.

Duke (31-5) vs. Virginia Tech (26-8), 8:40 p.m.

SOUTH REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

At Louisville, Ky.

Games Thursday

Tennessee (31-5) vs. Purdue (25-9), 6:29 p.m.

Virginia (31-3) vs. Oregon (25-12), 9 p.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

At Kansas City, Mo.

Games Friday

North Carolina (29-6) vs. Auburn (28-9), 6:29 p.m.

Kentucky (29-6) vs. Houston (33-3), 9 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

At Anaheim, Calif.

Games Thursday

Gonzaga (32-3) vs. Florida St. (29-7), 6:09 p.m.

Michigan (30-6) vs. Texas Tech (28-6), 8:40 p.m.

NIT

MONDAY'S RESULT

Colorado 76, Norfolk St. 60

QUARTERFINALS

Games today

Wichita St. (21-14) at Indiana (19-15), 6 p.m.

TCU (22-13) at Creighton (20-14), 8 p.m.

Games Wednesday

Lipscomb (27-7) at N.C. State (24-11), 8 p.m.

Colorado (23-12) at Texas (18-16), 8 p.m.

CIT

SECOND ROUND

Monday's results

Texas Southern 94, Texas Rio Grande Valley 85

CSU Bakersfield 70, Southern Utah 67

Games today

Charleston Southern (18-15) vs. Hampton (17-17), 6 p.m.

FIU (20-13) vs. Green Bay (18-16), 7 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Game today

Presbyterian (20-15) vs. Marshall (20-14), 6 p.m.

Games Thursday

Charleston Southern-Hampton winner vs. NJIT (22-12), 6 p.m.

Texas Southern (23-13) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (19-15), 7 p.m.

CBI

QUARTERFINALS

Monday's results

Coastal Carolina 109, West Virginia 91

South Florida 66, Utah Valley 57

DePaul 97, Longwood 89

Loyola Marymount 81, Brown 63

NAIA

SEMIFINALS

Monday's results

Georgetown (Ky.) 94, William Carey 83

Carroll (Mont.) 66, Lewis-Clark State 55

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game today

Georgetown (Ky.) vs. Carroll (Mont.), 8 p.m.

College women

NCAA Tournament

GREENSBORO REGIONAL

Monday's results

At Waco, Texas

Baylor 102, California 63

At Raleigh, N.C.

N.C. State 72, Kentucky 57

Regional semifinals

Games Saturday

At Greensboro, N.C.

Baylor (33-1) vs. South Carolina (23-9), TBA

N.C. State (28-5) vs. Iowa (28-6), TBA

PORTLAND REGIONAL

Monday's result

At Syracuse, N.Y.

South Dakota St. 75, Syracuse 64

Regional semifinals

Games Friday

At Portland, Ore.

Mississippi St. (32-2) vs. Arizona St. (22-10), TBA

South Dakota St. (28-6) vs. Oregon (31-4), TBA

CHICAGO REGIONAL

Monday's results

At Notre Dame, Ind.

Notre Dame 91, Michigan St. 63

At Ames

Missouri St. 69, Iowa St. 60

At Stanford, Calif.

Stanford 72, BYU 63

Regional semifinals

Games Saturday

At Chicago

Notre Dame (32-3) vs. Texas A&M (26-7), TBA

Missouri St. (24-9) vs. Stanford (30-4), TBA

ALBANY REGIONAL

Monday's results

At Corvallis, Ore.

Oregon St. 76, Gonzaga 70

At College Park, Md.

UCLA 85, Maryland 80

Regional semifinals

Games Friday

At Albany, N.Y.

Louisville (31-3) vs. Oregon St. (26-7), TBA

UCLA (22-12) vs. UConn (33-2), TBA

WNIT

THIRD ROUND

Game today

Georgetown (18-15) at Providence (19-15), 6 p.m.

Game Wednesday

Northwestern (18-14) at West Virginia (22-10), 6 p.m.

Games Thursday

Western Kentucky (20-14) at Ohio (29-5), 6 p.m.

Butler (23-9) at Cincinnati (23-10), 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech (22-11) at James Madison (27-5), 6 p.m.

TCU (22-10) at Arkansas (22-14), 7 p.m.

Pepperdine (22-11) at Wyoming (24-8), 7:30 p.m.

Idaho (22-11) at Arizona (20-13), 8:30 p.m.

WBI

QUARTERFINALS

Monday's results

Appalachian State 83, Marshall 71

Campbell 70, Tennessee Tech 62

North Alabama 69, Southern Mississippi 65, OT

Game today

Utah St. at North Texas, 7 p.m.

NCAA Division II

QUARTERFINALS

Games today

Indiana (Pa.) vs. Azusa Pacific, 11 a.m.

Saint Anselm vs. Southwestern Oklahoma St., 1:30 p.m.

Nova Southeastern vs. Drury, 5 p.m.

Lubbock Christian vs. North Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

