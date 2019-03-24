NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Toronto;51;23;.689;—
x-Philadelphia;47;26;.644;3½
Boston;43;31;.581;8
Brooklyn;38;36;.514;13
New York;14;60;.189;37
Southeast Division
Miami;36;37;.493;—
Orlando;35;38;.479;1
Charlotte;34;39;.466;2
Washington;30;44;.405;6½
Atlanta;26;48;.351;10½
Central Division
y-Milwaukee;55;19;.743;—
x-Indiana;45;29;.608;10
Detroit;37;36;.507;17½
Chicago;21;53;.284;34
Cleveland;19;55;.257;36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;47;27;.635;—
San Antonio;43;31;.581;4
New Orleans;31;44;.413;16½
Memphis;29;44;.397;17½
Dallas;29;44;.397;17½
Northwest Division
x-Denver;49;23;.681;—
Portland;45;27;.625;4
Okla. City;43;30;.589;6½
Utah;43;30;.589;6½
Minnesota;33;40;.452;16½
Pacific Division
x-Golden State;50;23;.685;—
L.A. Clippers;44;30;.595;6½
Sacramento;36;37;.493;14
L.A. Lakers;32;41;.438;18
Phoenix;17;57;.230;33½
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Dallas 126, Golden State 91
Portland 117, Detroit 112
Sacramento 112, Phoenix 103
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Clippers 124, New York 113
Milwaukee 127, Cleveland 105
Indiana 124, Denver 88
Charlotte 115, Toronto 114
Houston 113, New Orleans 90
San Antonio 115, Boston 96
Golden State 121, Detroit 114
L.A. Lakers 111, Sacramento 106
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
NCAA Tournament
EAST REGIONAL
Sunday's results
At Columbia, S.C.
Duke 77, Central Florida 76
At San Jose, Calif.
Virginia Tech 67, Liberty 58
Regional semifinals
At Washington
Games Friday
Michigan St. (30-6) vs. LSU (28-6), 6:09 p.m.
Duke (31-5) vs. Virginia Tech (26-8), 8:40 p.m.
SOUTH REGIONAL
Sunday's results
At Columbia, S.C.
Virginia 63, Oklahoma 51
At Columbus, Ohio
Tennessee 83, Iowa 77, OT
At San Jose, Calif.
Oregon 73, UC Irvine 54
Regional semifinals
At Louisville, Ky.
Games Thursday
Tennessee (31-5) vs. Purdue (25-9), 6:29 p.m.
Virginia (31-3) vs. Oregon (25-12), 9 p.m.
MIDWEST REGIONAL
Sunday's results
At Columbus, Ohio
North Carolina 81, Washington 59
At Tulsa, Okla.
Houston 74, Ohio St. 59
Regional semifinals
At Kansas City, Mo.
Games Friday
North Carolina (29-6) vs. Auburn (28-9), 6:29 p.m.
Kentucky (29-6) vs. Houston (33-3), 9 p.m.
WEST REGIONAL
Sunday's results
At Tulsa, Okla.
Texas Tech 78, Buffalo 58
Regional semifinals
At Anaheim, Calif.
Games Thursday
Gonzaga (32-3) vs. Florida St. (29-7), 6:09 p.m.
Michigan (30-6) vs. Texas Tech (28-6), 8:40 p.m.
NIT
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Wichita State 63, Clemson 55
Texas 78, Xavier 76, OT
N.C. State 78, Harvard 77
TCU 88, Nebraska 72
GAME TODAY
Norfolk St. (22-13) at Colorado (22-12), 8 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Quarterfinals
TCU (22-13) at Creighton (20-14), 6:30 p.m.
Indiana (19-15) vs. Wichita St. (21-14), TBA
GAME WEDNESDAY
Quarterfinals
Lipscomb (27-7) vs. N.C. State (24-11), TBA
Norfolk St.-Colorado winner vs. Texas (18-16), TBA
CIT
SECOND ROUND
Sunday's result
Presbyterian 77, Robert Morris 70
Games today
Texas Southern (22-13) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (20-16), 7 p.m.
CSU Bakersfield (17-15) vs. Southern Utah (17-16), 7:30 p.m.
Games Tuesday
Charleston Southern (18-15) vs. Hampton (17-17), 6 p.m.
FIU (20-13) vs. Green Bay (18-16), 7 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Game Tuesday
Presbyterian (20-15) vs. Marshall (20-14), 6 p.m.
CBI
GAMES TODAY
Quarterfinals
Coastal Carolina (16-16) at West Virginia (15-20), 67 p.m.
Utah Valley (24-9) at South Florida (20-13), 6 p.m.
Longwood (16-17) at DePaul (16-15), 7 p.m.
Brown (20-11) at Loyola Marymount (21-11), 9 p.m.
NAIA
GAMES TODAY
Semifinals
Georgetown (Ky.) vs. William Carey, 6 p.m.
Lewis-Clark St. vs. Carroll (Mont.) winner, 8 p.m.
College women
NCAA Tournament
GREENSBORO REGIONAL
Sunday's results
At Charlotte, N.C.
South Carolina 72, Florida St. 64
At Iowa City
Iowa 68, Missouri 52
Games today
At Waco, Texas
Baylor (32-1) vs. California (20-12), TBA
At Raleigh, N.C.
Kentucky (25-7) vs. N.C. State (27-5), TBA
PORTLAND REGIONAL
Sunday's results
At Starkville, Miss.
Mississippi St. 85, Clemson 61
At Coral Gables, Fla.
Arizona St. 57, Miami 55
At Eugene, Ore.
Oregon 91, Indiana 68
Game today
At Syracuse, N.Y.
South Dakota St. (27-6) vs. Syracuse (25-8), TBA
CHICAGO REGIONAL
Sunday's results
At College Station, Texas
Texas A&M 78, Marquette 76
Games today
At Notre Dame, Ind.
Notre Dame (31-3) vs. Michigan St. (21-11), TBA
At Ames
Missouri St. (23-9) vs. Iowa St. (26-80)
At Stanford, Calif.
BYU (26-6) vs. Stanford (29-4)
ALBANY REGIONAL
Sunday's results
At Louisville, Ky.
Louisville 71, Michigan 50
At Storrs, Conn.
UConn 84, Buffalo 72
Games today
At Corvallis, Ore.
Gonzaga (29-4) vs. Oregon St. (25-7), TBA
At College Park, Md.
UCLA (21-12) vs. Maryland (29-4), TBA
WNIT
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Virginia Tech 82, VCU 72
Ohio 59, Middle Tennessee 57
Northwestern 54, Toledo 47
West Virginia 64, Villanova 57
Cincinnati 72, Minnesota 65
Georgetown 70, Harvard 65
Western Kentucky 68, Morehead St. 65
Arkansas 100, UAB 52
Providence 64, Pennsylvania 54
Wyoming 78, South Alabama 71
Idaho 88, Denver 66
Arizona 64, Pacific 48
James Madison 71, South Florida 54
Pepperdine 65, Saint Mary's (Cal) 61
THIRD ROUND
Game Tuesday
Georgetown (18-15) at Providence (19-15), 6 p.m.
Game Wednesday
Northwestern (18-14) at West Virginia (22-10), 6 p.m.
Games Thursday
Western Kentucky (20-14) at Ohio (29-5), 6 p.m.
Butler (23-9) at Cincinnati (23-10), 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech (22-11) at James Madison (27-5), 6 p.m.
TCU (22-10) at Arkansas (22-14), 7 p.m.
Pepperdine (22-11) at Wyoming (24-8), 7:30 p.m.
Idaho (22-11) at Arizona (20-13), 8:30 p.m.
WBI
GAMES TODAY
Quarterfinals
Marshall at Appalachian St., 5:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech vs. Campbell, 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Game Tuesday
Utah St. at North Texas, 7 p.m.
NCAA DIVISION II
At Columbus, Ohio
Games Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Indiana (Pa.) vs. Azusa Pacific, 11 a.m.
Saint Anselm vs. Southwestern Oklahoma St., 1:30 p.m.
Nova Southeastern vs. Drury, 5 p.m.
Lubbock Christian vs. North Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
