NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Toronto;51;23;.689;—

x-Philadelphia;47;26;.644;3½

Boston;43;31;.581;8

Brooklyn;38;36;.514;13

New York;14;60;.189;37

Southeast Division

Miami;36;37;.493;—

Orlando;35;38;.479;1

Charlotte;34;39;.466;2

Washington;30;44;.405;6½

Atlanta;26;48;.351;10½

Central Division

y-Milwaukee;55;19;.743;—

x-Indiana;45;29;.608;10

Detroit;37;36;.507;17½

Chicago;21;53;.284;34

Cleveland;19;55;.257;36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;47;27;.635;—

San Antonio;43;31;.581;4

New Orleans;31;44;.413;16½

Memphis;29;44;.397;17½

Dallas;29;44;.397;17½

Northwest Division

x-Denver;49;23;.681;—

Portland;45;27;.625;4

Okla. City;43;30;.589;6½

Utah;43;30;.589;6½

Minnesota;33;40;.452;16½

Pacific Division

x-Golden State;50;23;.685;—

L.A. Clippers;44;30;.595;6½

Sacramento;36;37;.493;14

L.A. Lakers;32;41;.438;18

Phoenix;17;57;.230;33½

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Dallas 126, Golden State 91

Portland 117, Detroit 112

Sacramento 112, Phoenix 103

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Clippers 124, New York 113

Milwaukee 127, Cleveland 105

Indiana 124, Denver 88

Charlotte 115, Toronto 114

Houston 113, New Orleans 90

San Antonio 115, Boston 96

Golden State 121, Detroit 114

L.A. Lakers 111, Sacramento 106

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

NCAA Tournament

EAST REGIONAL

Sunday's results

At Columbia, S.C.

Duke 77, Central Florida 76

At San Jose, Calif.

Virginia Tech 67, Liberty 58

Regional semifinals

At Washington

Games Friday

Michigan St. (30-6) vs. LSU (28-6), 6:09 p.m.

Duke (31-5) vs. Virginia Tech (26-8), 8:40 p.m.

SOUTH REGIONAL

Sunday's results

At Columbia, S.C.

Virginia 63, Oklahoma 51

At Columbus, Ohio

Tennessee 83, Iowa 77, OT

At San Jose, Calif.

Oregon 73, UC Irvine 54

Regional semifinals

At Louisville, Ky.

Games Thursday

Tennessee (31-5) vs. Purdue (25-9), 6:29 p.m.

Virginia (31-3) vs. Oregon (25-12), 9 p.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL

Sunday's results

At Columbus, Ohio

North Carolina 81, Washington 59

At Tulsa, Okla.

Houston 74, Ohio St. 59

Regional semifinals

At Kansas City, Mo.

Games Friday

North Carolina (29-6) vs. Auburn (28-9), 6:29 p.m.

Kentucky (29-6) vs. Houston (33-3), 9 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL

Sunday's results

At Tulsa, Okla.

Texas Tech 78, Buffalo 58

Regional semifinals

At Anaheim, Calif.

Games Thursday

Gonzaga (32-3) vs. Florida St. (29-7), 6:09 p.m.

Michigan (30-6) vs. Texas Tech (28-6), 8:40 p.m.

NIT

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Wichita State 63, Clemson 55

Texas 78, Xavier 76, OT

N.C. State 78, Harvard 77

TCU 88, Nebraska 72

GAME TODAY

Norfolk St. (22-13) at Colorado (22-12), 8 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Quarterfinals

TCU (22-13) at Creighton (20-14), 6:30 p.m.

Indiana (19-15) vs. Wichita St. (21-14), TBA

GAME WEDNESDAY

Quarterfinals

Lipscomb (27-7) vs. N.C. State (24-11), TBA

Norfolk St.-Colorado winner vs. Texas (18-16), TBA

CIT

SECOND ROUND

Sunday's result

Presbyterian 77, Robert Morris 70

Games today

Texas Southern (22-13) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (20-16), 7 p.m.

CSU Bakersfield (17-15) vs. Southern Utah (17-16), 7:30 p.m.

Games Tuesday

Charleston Southern (18-15) vs. Hampton (17-17), 6 p.m.

FIU (20-13) vs. Green Bay (18-16), 7 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Game Tuesday

Presbyterian (20-15) vs. Marshall (20-14), 6 p.m.

CBI

GAMES TODAY

Quarterfinals

Coastal Carolina (16-16) at West Virginia (15-20), 67 p.m.

Utah Valley (24-9) at South Florida (20-13), 6 p.m.

Longwood (16-17) at DePaul (16-15), 7 p.m.

Brown (20-11) at Loyola Marymount (21-11), 9 p.m.

NAIA

GAMES TODAY

Semifinals

Georgetown (Ky.) vs. William Carey, 6 p.m.

Lewis-Clark St. vs. Carroll (Mont.) winner, 8 p.m.

College women

NCAA Tournament

GREENSBORO REGIONAL

Sunday's results

At Charlotte, N.C.

South Carolina 72, Florida St. 64

At Iowa City

Iowa 68, Missouri 52

Games today

At Waco, Texas

Baylor (32-1) vs. California (20-12), TBA

At Raleigh, N.C.

Kentucky (25-7) vs. N.C. State (27-5), TBA

PORTLAND REGIONAL

Sunday's results

At Starkville, Miss.

Mississippi St. 85, Clemson 61

At Coral Gables, Fla.

Arizona St. 57, Miami 55

At Eugene, Ore.

Oregon 91, Indiana 68

Game today

At Syracuse, N.Y.

South Dakota St. (27-6) vs. Syracuse (25-8), TBA

CHICAGO REGIONAL

Sunday's results

At College Station, Texas

Texas A&M 78, Marquette 76

Games today

At Notre Dame, Ind.

Notre Dame (31-3) vs. Michigan St. (21-11), TBA

At Ames

Missouri St. (23-9) vs. Iowa St. (26-80)

At Stanford, Calif.

BYU (26-6) vs. Stanford (29-4)

ALBANY REGIONAL

Sunday's results

At Louisville, Ky.

Louisville 71, Michigan 50

At Storrs, Conn.

UConn 84, Buffalo 72

Games today

At Corvallis, Ore.

Gonzaga (29-4) vs. Oregon St. (25-7), TBA

At College Park, Md.

UCLA (21-12) vs. Maryland (29-4), TBA

WNIT

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Virginia Tech 82, VCU 72

Ohio 59, Middle Tennessee 57

Northwestern 54, Toledo 47

West Virginia 64, Villanova 57

Cincinnati 72, Minnesota 65

Georgetown 70, Harvard 65

Western Kentucky 68, Morehead St. 65

Arkansas 100, UAB 52

Providence 64, Pennsylvania 54

Wyoming 78, South Alabama 71

Idaho 88, Denver 66

Arizona 64, Pacific 48

James Madison 71, South Florida 54

Pepperdine 65, Saint Mary's (Cal) 61

THIRD ROUND

Game Tuesday

Georgetown (18-15) at Providence (19-15), 6 p.m.

Game Wednesday

Northwestern (18-14) at West Virginia (22-10), 6 p.m.

Games Thursday

Western Kentucky (20-14) at Ohio (29-5), 6 p.m.

Butler (23-9) at Cincinnati (23-10), 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech (22-11) at James Madison (27-5), 6 p.m.

TCU (22-10) at Arkansas (22-14), 7 p.m.

Pepperdine (22-11) at Wyoming (24-8), 7:30 p.m.

Idaho (22-11) at Arizona (20-13), 8:30 p.m.

WBI

GAMES TODAY

Quarterfinals

Marshall at Appalachian St., 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech vs. Campbell, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Game Tuesday

Utah St. at North Texas, 7 p.m.

NCAA DIVISION II

At Columbus, Ohio

Games Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Indiana (Pa.) vs. Azusa Pacific, 11 a.m.

Saint Anselm vs. Southwestern Oklahoma St., 1:30 p.m.

Nova Southeastern vs. Drury, 5 p.m.

Lubbock Christian vs. North Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

