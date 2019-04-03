NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Toronto;56;23;.709;—
x-Philadelphia;49;29;.628;6½
x-Boston;47;32;.595;9
Brooklyn;39;40;.494;17
New York;15;63;.192;40½
Southeast Division
Orlando;39;40;.494;—
Miami;38;40;.487;½
Charlotte;36;42;.462;2½
Washington;32;47;.405;7
Atlanta;29;50;.367;10
Central Division
y-Milwaukee;58;20;.744;—
x-Indiana;47;32;.595;11½
Detroit;39;39;.500;19
Chicago;22;57;.278;36½
Cleveland;19;59;.244;39
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Houston;51;28;.646;—
x-San Antonio;45;34;.570;6
New Orleans;32;47;.405;19
Memphis;31;47;.397;19½
Dallas;31;47;.397;19½
Northwest Division
x-Denver;52;26;.667;—
x-Portland;50;28;.641;2
x-Utah;48;30;.615;4
x-Okla. City;45;33;.577;7
Minnesota;35;43;.449;17
Pacific Division
y-Golden State;53;24;.688;—
x-L.A. Clippers;47;32;.595;7
Sacramento;38;40;.487;15½
L.A. Lakers;35;43;.449;18½
Phoenix;18;61;.228;36
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 115, Washington 114
Indiana 108, Detroit 89
Orlando 114, New York 100
Atlanta 130, Philadelphia 122
Boston 112, Miami 102
Toronto 115, Brooklyn 105
Charlotte 115, New Orleans 109
Minnesota 110, Dallas 108
Denver 113, San Antonio 85
Portland 116, Memphis 89
Utah 118, Phoenix 97
Houston 135, L.A. Clippers 103
GAMES TODAY
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New York at Houston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Cleveland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
College men
NCAA Tournament
FINAL FOUR
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
National semifinals
Games Saturday
Virginia (33-3) vs. Auburn (30-9), 5:09 p.m.
Michigan St. (32-6) vs. Texas Tech (30-6), 40 minutes after first game
National championship
Game Monday
Semifinal winners
NIT
CHAMPIONSHIP
At New York City
Game today
Lipscomb (29-7) vs. Texas (20-16), 6 p.m.
CIT
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game today
Marshall (22-14) vs. Green Bay (21-16), TBA
CBI
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-3)
Wednesday's result
DePaul 100, South Florida 96, OT, series tied 1-1
Game Friday
South Florida (23-14) at DePaul (19-16), 6 p.m.
College women
NCAA Tournament
FINAL FOUR
At Tampa, Fla.
National semifinals
Games Friday
Baylor (35-1) vs. Oregon (33-4), 6 p.m.
UConn (35-2) vs. Notre Dame (34-3), 8:30 p.m.
National championship
Game Sunday
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
WNIT
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday's results
Northwestern 74, James Madison 69
Arizona 59, TCU 53
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Saturday
Northwestern (21-14) vs. Arizona (23-13), 2 p.m.
WBI
CHAMPIONSHIP
Wednesday's result
Appalachian State 76, North Texas 59
