NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Toronto;56;23;.709;—

x-Philadelphia;49;29;.628;6½

x-Boston;47;32;.595;9

Brooklyn;39;40;.494;17

New York;15;63;.192;40½

Southeast Division

Orlando;39;40;.494;—

Miami;38;40;.487;½

Charlotte;36;42;.462;2½

Washington;32;47;.405;7

Atlanta;29;50;.367;10

Central Division

y-Milwaukee;58;20;.744;—

x-Indiana;47;32;.595;11½

Detroit;39;39;.500;19

Chicago;22;57;.278;36½

Cleveland;19;59;.244;39

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Houston;51;28;.646;—

x-San Antonio;45;34;.570;6

New Orleans;32;47;.405;19

Memphis;31;47;.397;19½

Dallas;31;47;.397;19½

Northwest Division

x-Denver;52;26;.667;—

x-Portland;50;28;.641;2

x-Utah;48;30;.615;4

x-Okla. City;45;33;.577;7

Minnesota;35;43;.449;17

Pacific Division

y-Golden State;53;24;.688;—

x-L.A. Clippers;47;32;.595;7

Sacramento;38;40;.487;15½

L.A. Lakers;35;43;.449;18½

Phoenix;18;61;.228;36

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 115, Washington 114

Indiana 108, Detroit 89

Orlando 114, New York 100

Atlanta 130, Philadelphia 122

Boston 112, Miami 102

Toronto 115, Brooklyn 105

Charlotte 115, New Orleans 109

Minnesota 110, Dallas 108

Denver 113, San Antonio 85

Portland 116, Memphis 89

Utah 118, Phoenix 97

Houston 135, L.A. Clippers 103

GAMES TODAY

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New York at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

College men

NCAA Tournament

FINAL FOUR

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

National semifinals

Games Saturday

Virginia (33-3) vs. Auburn (30-9), 5:09 p.m.

Michigan St. (32-6) vs. Texas Tech (30-6), 40 minutes after first game

National championship

Game Monday

Semifinal winners

NIT

CHAMPIONSHIP

At New York City

Game today

Lipscomb (29-7) vs. Texas (20-16), 6 p.m.

CIT

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game today

Marshall (22-14) vs. Green Bay (21-16), TBA

CBI

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-3)

Wednesday's result

DePaul 100, South Florida 96, OT, series tied 1-1

Game Friday

South Florida (23-14) at DePaul (19-16), 6 p.m.

College women

NCAA Tournament

FINAL FOUR

At Tampa, Fla.

National semifinals

Games Friday

Baylor (35-1) vs. Oregon (33-4), 6 p.m.

UConn (35-2) vs. Notre Dame (34-3), 8:30 p.m.

National championship

Game Sunday

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

WNIT

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday's results

Northwestern 74, James Madison 69

Arizona 59, TCU 53

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Saturday

Northwestern (21-14) vs. Arizona (23-13), 2 p.m.

WBI

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday's result

Appalachian State 76, North Texas 59

