NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Toronto;54;23;.701;—
x-Philadelphia;49;27;.645;4½
x-Boston;45;32;.584;9
Brooklyn;39;38;.506;15
New York;14;62;.184;39½
Southeast Division
Miami;38;38;.500;—
Orlando;38;39;.494;½
Charlotte;35;41;.461;3
Washington;32;46;.410;7
Atlanta;28;49;.364;10½
Central Division
y-Milwaukee;57;20;.740;—
x-Indiana;45;32;.584;12
Detroit;39;37;.513;17½
Chicago;21;56;.273;36
Cleveland;19;58;.247;38
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Houston;49;28;.636;—
x-San Antonio;44;33;.571;5
New Orleans;32;46;.410;17½
Memphis;31;46;.403;18
Dallas;30;46;.395;18½
Northwest Division
x-Denver;51;25;.671;—
x-Portland;48;28;.632;3
x-Utah;46;30;.605;5
x-Okla. City;44;33;.571;7½
Minnesota;34;42;.447;17
Pacific Division
x-Golden State;52;24;.684;—
x-L.A. Clippers;47;31;.603;6
Sacramento;38;39;.494;14½
L.A. Lakers;35;42;.455;17½
Phoenix;17;60;.221;35½
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division
LATE SATURDAY RESULT
Memphis 120, Phoenix 115
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 136, Milwaukee 135, OT
Dallas 106, Oklahoma City 103
L.A. Lakers 130, New Orleans 102
Sacramento 113, San Antonio 106
Washington 95, Denver 90
Golden State 137, Charlotte 90
L.A. Clippers 113, Memphis 96
GAMES TODAY
Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Utah, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College men
NCAA Tournament
EAST REGIONAL
Championship
Michigan St. 68, Duke 67
MIDWEST REGIONAL
Championship
Game today
Auburn 77, Kentucky 71, OT
FINAL FOUR
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
National semifinals
Games Saturday
Virginia (33-3) vs. Auburn (30-9), 5:09 p.m.
Michigan State (32-6) vs. Texas Tech (30-6), 40 minutes after first game
National championship
Game Monday, April 8
Semifinal winners
NIT
SEMIFINALS
At New York City
Games Tuesday
Wichita St. (22-14) vs. Lipscomb (28-7), 6 p.m.
TCU (23-13) vs. Texas (19-16), 8:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Thursday
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
CIT
SEMIFINALS
Games Tuesday
Hampton (19-17) at Marshall (21-14), 6 p.m.
Texas Southern (24-13) at Green Bay (20-16), 8 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Thursday
Semifinal winners, TBA
CBI
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-3)
Game today
DePaul (18-15) at South Florida (22-13), 6 p.m.
Game Wednesday
South Florida at DePaul, TBA
Game Friday
South Florida at DePaul, TBA, if necessary
College women
NCAA Tournament
GREENSBORO REGIONAL
Championship
Game today
Iowa (29-6) vs. Baylor (34-1), 6 p.m.
PORTLAND REGIONAL
Championship
Oregon 88, Mississippi St. 84
CHICAGO REGIONAL
Championship
Game today
Notre Dame (33-3) vs. Stanford (31-4), 8 p.m.
ALBANY REGIONAL
Championship
UConn 80, Louisville 73
FINAL FOUR
At Tampa, Fla.
National semifinals
Games Friday
Greensboro winner vs. Oregon (33-4), 6 or 8:30 p.m.
UConn (35-2) vs. Chicago winner, 6 or 8:30 p.m.
National championship
Game Sunday
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
WNIT
QUARTERFINALS
TCU 69, Cincinnati 55
James Madison 54, Georgetown 44
Arizona 67, Wyoming 45
SEMIFINALS
Games Wednesday
Northwestern (20-14) at James Madison (29-5), 6 p.m.
TCU (24-10) at Arizona (22-13), 8:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Saturday
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
WBI
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Wednesday
North Texas vs. Appalachian St., 5:30 p.m.
