NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Toronto;54;23;.701;—

x-Philadelphia;49;27;.645;4½

x-Boston;45;32;.584;9

Brooklyn;39;38;.506;15

New York;14;62;.184;39½

Southeast Division

Miami;38;38;.500;—

Orlando;38;39;.494;½

Charlotte;35;41;.461;3

Washington;32;46;.410;7

Atlanta;28;49;.364;10½

Central Division

y-Milwaukee;57;20;.740;—

x-Indiana;45;32;.584;12

Detroit;39;37;.513;17½

Chicago;21;56;.273;36

Cleveland;19;58;.247;38

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Houston;49;28;.636;—

x-San Antonio;44;33;.571;5

New Orleans;32;46;.410;17½

Memphis;31;46;.403;18

Dallas;30;46;.395;18½

Northwest Division

x-Denver;51;25;.671;—

x-Portland;48;28;.632;3

x-Utah;46;30;.605;5

x-Okla. City;44;33;.571;7½

Minnesota;34;42;.447;17

Pacific Division

x-Golden State;52;24;.684;—

x-L.A. Clippers;47;31;.603;6

Sacramento;38;39;.494;14½

L.A. Lakers;35;42;.455;17½

Phoenix;17;60;.221;35½

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division

LATE SATURDAY RESULT

Memphis 120, Phoenix 115

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 136, Milwaukee 135, OT

Dallas 106, Oklahoma City 103

L.A. Lakers 130, New Orleans 102

Sacramento 113, San Antonio 106

Washington 95, Denver 90

Golden State 137, Charlotte 90

L.A. Clippers 113, Memphis 96

GAMES TODAY

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College men

NCAA Tournament

EAST REGIONAL

Championship

Michigan St. 68, Duke 67

MIDWEST REGIONAL

Championship

Game today

Auburn 77, Kentucky 71, OT

FINAL FOUR

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

National semifinals

Games Saturday

Virginia (33-3) vs. Auburn (30-9), 5:09 p.m.

Michigan State (32-6) vs. Texas Tech (30-6), 40 minutes after first game

National championship

Game Monday, April 8

Semifinal winners

NIT

SEMIFINALS

At New York City

Games Tuesday

Wichita St. (22-14) vs. Lipscomb (28-7), 6 p.m.

TCU (23-13) vs. Texas (19-16), 8:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Thursday

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

CIT

SEMIFINALS

Games Tuesday

Hampton (19-17) at Marshall (21-14), 6 p.m.

Texas Southern (24-13) at Green Bay (20-16), 8 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Thursday

Semifinal winners, TBA

CBI

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-3)

Game today

DePaul (18-15) at South Florida (22-13), 6 p.m.

Game Wednesday

South Florida at DePaul, TBA

Game Friday

South Florida at DePaul, TBA, if necessary

College women

NCAA Tournament

GREENSBORO REGIONAL

Championship

Game today

Iowa (29-6) vs. Baylor (34-1), 6 p.m.

PORTLAND REGIONAL

Championship

Oregon 88, Mississippi St. 84

CHICAGO REGIONAL

Championship

Game today

Notre Dame (33-3) vs. Stanford (31-4), 8 p.m.

ALBANY REGIONAL

Championship

UConn 80, Louisville 73

FINAL FOUR

At Tampa, Fla.

National semifinals

Games Friday

Greensboro winner vs. Oregon (33-4), 6 or 8:30 p.m.

UConn (35-2) vs. Chicago winner, 6 or 8:30 p.m.

National championship

Game Sunday

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

WNIT

QUARTERFINALS

TCU 69, Cincinnati 55

James Madison 54, Georgetown 44

Arizona 67, Wyoming 45

SEMIFINALS

Games Wednesday

Northwestern (20-14) at James Madison (29-5), 6 p.m.

TCU (24-10) at Arizona (22-13), 8:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Saturday

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

WBI

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Wednesday

North Texas vs. Appalachian St., 5:30 p.m.

