NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Toronto;57;24;.704;—

x-Philadelphia;50;30;.625;6½

x-Boston;48;33;.593;9

x-Brooklyn;41;40;.506;16

New York;16;64;.200;40½

Southeast Division

x-Orlando;41;40;.506;—

Charlotte;38;42;.475;2½

Miami;38;42;.475;2½

Washington;32;49;.395;9

Atlanta;29;52;.358;12

Central Division

z-Milwaukee;60;21;.741;—

x-Indiana;47;34;.580;13

Detroit;39;41;.488;20½

Chicago;22;58;.275;37½

Cleveland;19;62;.235;41

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Houston;53;28;.654;—

x-San Antonio;47;34;.580;6

New Orleans;33;48;.407;20

Memphis;32;48;.400;20½

Dallas;32;48;.400;20½

Northwest Division

y-Denver;53;27;.663;—

x-Portland;51;29;.638;2

x-Utah;49;31;.613;4

x-Okla. City;47;33;.588;6

Minnesota;36;44;.450;17

Pacific Division

y-Golden State;56;24;.700;—

x-L.A. Clippers;47;34;.580;9½

Sacramento;39;42;.481;17½

L.A. Lakers;37;44;.457;19½

Phoenix;19;62;.235;37½

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division, z-clinched conference

MONDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

NCAA Tournament

FINAL FOUR

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

National championship

Monday's result

Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77, OT

