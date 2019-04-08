NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Toronto;57;24;.704;—
x-Philadelphia;50;30;.625;6½
x-Boston;48;33;.593;9
x-Brooklyn;41;40;.506;16
New York;16;64;.200;40½
Southeast Division
x-Orlando;41;40;.506;—
Charlotte;38;42;.475;2½
Miami;38;42;.475;2½
Washington;32;49;.395;9
Atlanta;29;52;.358;12
Central Division
z-Milwaukee;60;21;.741;—
x-Indiana;47;34;.580;13
Detroit;39;41;.488;20½
Chicago;22;58;.275;37½
Cleveland;19;62;.235;41
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Houston;53;28;.654;—
x-San Antonio;47;34;.580;6
New Orleans;33;48;.407;20
Memphis;32;48;.400;20½
Dallas;32;48;.400;20½
Northwest Division
y-Denver;53;27;.663;—
x-Portland;51;29;.638;2
x-Utah;49;31;.613;4
x-Okla. City;47;33;.588;6
Minnesota;36;44;.450;17
Pacific Division
y-Golden State;56;24;.700;—
x-L.A. Clippers;47;34;.580;9½
Sacramento;39;42;.481;17½
L.A. Lakers;37;44;.457;19½
Phoenix;19;62;.235;37½
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division, z-clinched conference
MONDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
NCAA Tournament
FINAL FOUR
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
National championship
Monday's result
Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77, OT
