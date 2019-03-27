NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Toronto;52;23;.693;—
x-Philadelphia;47;27;.635;4½
x-Boston;44;31;.587;8
Brooklyn;38;37;.507;14
New York;14;60;.189;37½
Southeast Division
Orlando;37;38;.493;—
Miami;36;38;.486;½
Charlotte;35;39;.473;1½
Washington;31;45;.408;6½
Atlanta;27;48;.360;10
Central Division
y-Milwaukee;56;19;.747;—
x-Indiana;45;30;.600;11
Detroit;37;37;.500;18½
Chicago;21;55;.276;35½
Cleveland;19;56;.253;37
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Houston;47;28;.627;—
San Antonio;43;32;.573;4
New Orleans;31;45;.408;16½
Memphis;30;45;.400;17
Dallas;29;45;.392;17½
Northwest Division
x-Denver;50;23;.685;—
x-Portland;47;27;.635;3½
Utah;45;30;.600;6
Okla. City;44;31;.587;7
Minnesota;33;41;.446;17½
Pacific Division
x-Golden State;51;23;.689;—
x-L.A. Clippers;45;30;.600;6½
Sacramento;37;37;.500;14
L.A. Lakers;33;42;.440;18½
Phoenix;17;59;.224;35
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Golden State 118, Memphis 103
Oklahoma City 107, Indiana 99
Portland 118, Chicago 98
Washington 124, Phoenix 121
Utah 115, L.A. Lakers 100
GAMES TODAY
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
NCAA Tournament
EAST REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
At Washington
Games Friday
Michigan St. (30-6) vs. LSU (28-6), 6:09 p.m.
Duke (31-5) vs. Virginia Tech (26-8), 8:40 p.m.
SOUTH REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
At Louisville, Ky.
Games today
Tennessee (31-5) vs. Purdue (25-9), 6:29 p.m.
Virginia (31-3) vs. Oregon (25-12), 9 p.m.
MIDWEST REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
At Kansas City, Mo.
Games Friday
North Carolina (29-6) vs. Auburn (28-9), 6:29 p.m.
Kentucky (29-6) vs. Houston (33-3), 9 p.m.
WEST REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
At Anaheim, Calif.
Games today
Gonzaga (32-3) vs. Florida St. (29-7), 6:09 p.m.
Michigan (30-6) vs. Texas Tech (28-6), 8:40 p.m.
NIT
QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday's results
Lipscomb 94, N.C. State 93
Texas 68, Colorado 55
SEMIFINALS
Games Tuesday
At Madison Square Garden
Wichita St. (22-14) vs. Lipscomb (28-7), 6 p.m.
TCU (23-13) vs. Texas (19-16), 8:30 p.m.
CIT
QUARTERFINALS
Games today
Hampton vs. NJIT (22-12), 6 p.m.
Texas Southern (23-13) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (19-15), 7 p.m.
CBI
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday's result
DePaul 92, Coastal Carolina 87
Game today
Loyola Marymount (22-11) at South Florida (21-13), 6 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-three)
Game Monday
DePaul (18-15) vs. Loyola Marymount-South Florida winner, TBA
Game Wednesday
DePaul (18-15) vs. Loyola Marymount-South Florida winner, TBA
Game Friday, April 5
DePaul (18-15) vs. Loyola Marymount-South Florida winner, if necessary, TBA
NCAA Division II
QUARTERFINALS
At Evansville, Ind.
Wednesday's results
Saint Anselm 91, Nova Southeastern 81
Northwest Missouri St. 55, Mercyhurst 51
Southern Indiana 94, West Texas A&M 84
Point Loma 87, Queens (NC) 74
College women
NCAA Tournament
GREENSBORO REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
Games Saturday
At Greensboro, N.C.
Baylor (33-1) vs. South Carolina (23-9), TBA
N.C. State (28-5) vs. Iowa (28-6), TBA
PORTLAND REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
Games Friday
At Portland, Ore.
Mississippi St. (32-2) vs. Arizona St. (22-10), TBA
South Dakota St. (28-6) vs. Oregon (31-4), TBA
CHICAGO REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
Games Saturday
At Chicago
Notre Dame (32-3) vs. Texas A&M (26-7), TBA
Missouri St. (24-9) vs. Stanford (30-4), TBA
ALBANY REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
Games Friday
At Albany, N.Y.
Louisville (31-3) vs. Oregon St. (26-7), TBA
UCLA (22-12) vs. UConn (33-2), TBA
WNIT
THIRD ROUND
Wednesday's result
Northwestern 56, West Virginia 54
Games today
Western Kentucky (20-14) at Ohio (29-5), 6 p.m.
Butler (23-9) at Cincinnati (23-10), 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech (22-11) at James Madison (27-5), 6 p.m.
TCU (22-10) at Arkansas (22-14), 7 p.m.
Pepperdine (22-11) at Wyoming (24-8), 7:30 p.m.
Idaho (22-11) at Arizona (20-13), 8:30 p.m.
WBI
SEMIFINALS
Game Friday
North Texas vs. North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Game Saturday
Campbell vs. Appalachian St., 6 p.m.
NCAA Division II
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday's results
Southwestern Oklahoma St. 66, Indiana (Pa.) 57
Lubbock Christian 69, Drury 60
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Friday
Southwestern Oklahoma St. vs. Lubbock Christian, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.