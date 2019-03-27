Try 3 months for $3
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Toronto;52;23;.693;—

x-Philadelphia;47;27;.635;4½

x-Boston;44;31;.587;8

Brooklyn;38;37;.507;14

New York;14;60;.189;37½

Southeast Division

Orlando;37;38;.493;—

Miami;36;38;.486;½

Charlotte;35;39;.473;1½

Washington;31;45;.408;6½

Atlanta;27;48;.360;10

Central Division

y-Milwaukee;56;19;.747;—

x-Indiana;45;30;.600;11

Detroit;37;37;.500;18½

Chicago;21;55;.276;35½

Cleveland;19;56;.253;37

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Houston;47;28;.627;—

San Antonio;43;32;.573;4

New Orleans;31;45;.408;16½

Memphis;30;45;.400;17

Dallas;29;45;.392;17½

Northwest Division

x-Denver;50;23;.685;—

x-Portland;47;27;.635;3½

Utah;45;30;.600;6

Okla. City;44;31;.587;7

Minnesota;33;41;.446;17½

Pacific Division

x-Golden State;51;23;.689;—

x-L.A. Clippers;45;30;.600;6½

Sacramento;37;37;.500;14

L.A. Lakers;33;42;.440;18½

Phoenix;17;59;.224;35

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Golden State 118, Memphis 103

Oklahoma City 107, Indiana 99

Portland 118, Chicago 98

Washington 124, Phoenix 121

Utah 115, L.A. Lakers 100

GAMES TODAY

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

NCAA Tournament

EAST REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

At Washington

Games Friday

Michigan St. (30-6) vs. LSU (28-6), 6:09 p.m.

Duke (31-5) vs. Virginia Tech (26-8), 8:40 p.m.

SOUTH REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

At Louisville, Ky.

Games today

Tennessee (31-5) vs. Purdue (25-9), 6:29 p.m.

Virginia (31-3) vs. Oregon (25-12), 9 p.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

At Kansas City, Mo.

Games Friday

North Carolina (29-6) vs. Auburn (28-9), 6:29 p.m.

Kentucky (29-6) vs. Houston (33-3), 9 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

At Anaheim, Calif.

Games today

Gonzaga (32-3) vs. Florida St. (29-7), 6:09 p.m.

Michigan (30-6) vs. Texas Tech (28-6), 8:40 p.m.

NIT

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday's results

Lipscomb 94, N.C. State 93

Texas 68, Colorado 55

SEMIFINALS

Games Tuesday

At Madison Square Garden

Wichita St. (22-14) vs. Lipscomb (28-7), 6 p.m.

TCU (23-13) vs. Texas (19-16), 8:30 p.m.

CIT

QUARTERFINALS

Games today

Hampton vs. NJIT (22-12), 6 p.m.

Texas Southern (23-13) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (19-15), 7 p.m.

CBI

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday's result

DePaul 92, Coastal Carolina 87

Game today

Loyola Marymount (22-11) at South Florida (21-13), 6 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-three)

Game Monday

DePaul (18-15) vs. Loyola Marymount-South Florida winner, TBA

Game Wednesday

DePaul (18-15) vs. Loyola Marymount-South Florida winner, TBA

Game Friday, April 5

DePaul (18-15) vs. Loyola Marymount-South Florida winner, if necessary, TBA

NCAA Division II

QUARTERFINALS

At Evansville, Ind.

Wednesday's results

Saint Anselm 91, Nova Southeastern 81

Northwest Missouri St. 55, Mercyhurst 51

Southern Indiana 94, West Texas A&M 84

Point Loma 87, Queens (NC) 74

College women

NCAA Tournament

GREENSBORO REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

Games Saturday

At Greensboro, N.C.

Baylor (33-1) vs. South Carolina (23-9), TBA

N.C. State (28-5) vs. Iowa (28-6), TBA

PORTLAND REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

Games Friday

At Portland, Ore.

Mississippi St. (32-2) vs. Arizona St. (22-10), TBA

South Dakota St. (28-6) vs. Oregon (31-4), TBA

CHICAGO REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

Games Saturday

At Chicago

Notre Dame (32-3) vs. Texas A&M (26-7), TBA

Missouri St. (24-9) vs. Stanford (30-4), TBA

ALBANY REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

Games Friday

At Albany, N.Y.

Louisville (31-3) vs. Oregon St. (26-7), TBA

UCLA (22-12) vs. UConn (33-2), TBA

WNIT

THIRD ROUND

Wednesday's result

Northwestern 56, West Virginia 54

Games today

Western Kentucky (20-14) at Ohio (29-5), 6 p.m.

Butler (23-9) at Cincinnati (23-10), 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech (22-11) at James Madison (27-5), 6 p.m.

TCU (22-10) at Arkansas (22-14), 7 p.m.

Pepperdine (22-11) at Wyoming (24-8), 7:30 p.m.

Idaho (22-11) at Arizona (20-13), 8:30 p.m.

WBI

SEMIFINALS

Game Friday

North Texas vs. North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Game Saturday

Campbell vs. Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

NCAA Division II

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday's results

Southwestern Oklahoma St. 66, Indiana (Pa.) 57

Lubbock Christian 69, Drury 60

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Friday

Southwestern Oklahoma St. vs. Lubbock Christian, 6 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments