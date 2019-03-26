Try 3 months for $3
Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Toronto;52;23;.693;—

x-Philadelphia;47;27;.635;4½

Boston;44;31;.587;8

Brooklyn;38;37;.507;14

New York;14;60;.189;37½

Southeast Division

Orlando;37;38;.493;—

Miami;36;38;.486;½

Charlotte;35;39;.473;1½

Washington;30;45;.400;7

Atlanta;27;48;.360;10

Central Division

y-Milwaukee;56;19;.747;—

x-Indiana;45;29;.608;10½

Detroit;37;37;.500;18½

Chicago;21;54;.280;35

Cleveland;19;56;.253;37

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Houston;47;28;.627;—

San Antonio;43;32;.573;4

New Orleans;31;45;.408;16½

Memphis;30;44;.405;16½

Dallas;29;45;.392;17½

Northwest Division

x-Denver;50;23;.685;—

x-Portland;46;27;.630;4

Utah;44;30;.595;6½

Okla. City;43;31;.581;7½

Minnesota;33;41;.446;17½

Pacific Division

x-Golden State;50;23;.685;—

x-L.A. Clippers;45;30;.600;6

Sacramento;37;37;.500;13½

L.A. Lakers;33;41;.446;17½

Phoenix;17;58;.227;34

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 116, Cleveland 106

Charlotte 125, San Antonio 116, OT

Orlando 104, Miami 99

Toronto 112, Chicago 103

Atlanta 130, New Orleans 120

L.A. Clippers 122, Minnesota 111

Milwaukee 108, Houston 94

Sacramento 125, Dallas 121

Denver 95, Detroit 92

L.A. Lakers 124, Washington 106

GAMES TODAY

Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

College men

NCAA Tournament

EAST REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

At Washington

Games Friday

Michigan St. (30-6) vs. LSU (28-6), 6:09 p.m.

Duke (31-5) vs. Virginia Tech (26-8), 8:40 p.m.

SOUTH REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

At Louisville, Ky.

Games Thursday

Tennessee (31-5) vs. Purdue (25-9), 6:29 p.m.

Virginia (31-3) vs. Oregon (25-12), 9 p.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

At Kansas City, Mo.

Games Friday

North Carolina (29-6) vs. Auburn (28-9), 6:29 p.m.

Kentucky (29-6) vs. Houston (33-3), 9 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

At Anaheim, Calif.

Games Thursday

Gonzaga (32-3) vs. Florida St. (29-7), 6:09 p.m.

Michigan (30-6) vs. Texas Tech (28-6), 8:40 p.m.

NIT

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday's results

Wichita State 73, Indiana 63

TCU 71, Creighton 58

Games today

Lipscomb (27-7) at N.C. State (24-11), 8 p.m.

Colorado (23-12) at Texas (18-16), 8 p.m.

CIT

SECOND ROUND

Tuesday's results

Hampton 73, Charleston Southern 67

Green Bay 98, FIU 68

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday's result

Marshall 83, Presbyterian 66

Games Thursday

Hampton vs. NJIT (22-12), 6 p.m.

Texas Southern (23-13) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (19-15), 7 p.m.

CBI

SEMIFINALS

Game today

Coastal Carolina (17-16) at DePaul (17-15), 7 p.m.

Game Thursday

Loyola Marymount (22-11) at South Florida (21-13), 6 p.m.

NAIA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tuesday's result

Georgetown (Ky.) 68, Carroll (Mont.) 48

College women

NCAA Tournament

GREENSBORO REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

Games Saturday

At Greensboro, N.C.

Baylor (33-1) vs. South Carolina (23-9), TBA

N.C. State (28-5) vs. Iowa (28-6), TBA

PORTLAND REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

Games Friday

At Portland, Ore.

Mississippi St. (32-2) vs. Arizona St. (22-10), TBA

South Dakota St. (28-6) vs. Oregon (31-4), TBA

CHICAGO REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

Games Saturday

At Chicago

Notre Dame (32-3) vs. Texas A&M (26-7), TBA

Missouri St. (24-9) vs. Stanford (30-4), TBA

ALBANY REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

Games Friday

At Albany, N.Y.

Louisville (31-3) vs. Oregon St. (26-7), TBA

UCLA (22-12) vs. UConn (33-2), TBA

WNIT

THIRD ROUND

Tuesday's result

Georgetown 53, Providence 46

Game today

Northwestern (18-14) at West Virginia (22-10), 6 p.m.

Games Thursday

Western Kentucky (20-14) at Ohio (29-5), 6 p.m.

Butler (23-9) at Cincinnati (23-10), 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech (22-11) at James Madison (27-5), 6 p.m.

TCU (22-10) at Arkansas (22-14), 7 p.m.

Pepperdine (22-11) at Wyoming (24-8), 7:30 p.m.

Idaho (22-11) at Arizona (20-13), 8:30 p.m.

WBI

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday's result

North Texas 56, Utah St. 54

NCAA Division II

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday's results

Indiana (Pa.) 73, Azusa Pacific 60

Southwestern Oklahoma St. 71, Saint Anselm 61

Drury 91, Nova Southeastern 60

Lubbock Christian 99, North Georgia 54

SEMIFINALS

Games today

Indiana (Pa.) vs. Southwestern Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.

Drury vs. Lubbock Christian, 8:30 p.m.

Youth

Helping Hands 3-on-3

2nd-4th grade boys -- 1. Joshua Weig, Brady Cathcart, Cale Peterson (North Polk).

2nd-4th grade girls -- 1. Avery Boyer, Jada Cheville, Kinzee Herman (Gladbrook-Reinbeck).

5th-6th grade boys -- Overall: Jaxson Cathcart, Rome Baarda, Jacob Koerselman (West Des Moines). Bracket 2: 1. Brady Hanson, Landon Dorsey, Grant Farnham (SE Valley).

5th-6th grade girls -- 1. Lexi Vaughn, Kam Lande, Jose Ramus (Roland-Story).

7th-8th grade boys -- 1. Cayde Eberling, Gavin Cronk, Sage Suntken (West Fork).

7th-8th grade girls -- 1. Emma McClintock, Katherine Ryerson, Morgan Neuroth (Gladbrook-Reinbeck/East-West Marshall).

9th-12th grade boys -- 1. Christian Gayton, Mateo Fabian, Connor State (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows).

Post high school boys -- 1. Connor Ubben, Aaron Nelson, Riley Francis (BCLUW, Iowa Falls, Boyden-Hull).

