NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Toronto;52;23;.693;—
x-Philadelphia;47;27;.635;4½
Boston;44;31;.587;8
Brooklyn;38;37;.507;14
New York;14;60;.189;37½
Southeast Division
Orlando;37;38;.493;—
Miami;36;38;.486;½
Charlotte;35;39;.473;1½
Washington;30;45;.400;7
Atlanta;27;48;.360;10
Central Division
y-Milwaukee;56;19;.747;—
x-Indiana;45;29;.608;10½
Detroit;37;37;.500;18½
Chicago;21;54;.280;35
Cleveland;19;56;.253;37
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Houston;47;28;.627;—
San Antonio;43;32;.573;4
New Orleans;31;45;.408;16½
Memphis;30;44;.405;16½
Dallas;29;45;.392;17½
Northwest Division
x-Denver;50;23;.685;—
x-Portland;46;27;.630;4
Utah;44;30;.595;6½
Okla. City;43;31;.581;7½
Minnesota;33;41;.446;17½
Pacific Division
x-Golden State;50;23;.685;—
x-L.A. Clippers;45;30;.600;6
Sacramento;37;37;.500;13½
L.A. Lakers;33;41;.446;17½
Phoenix;17;58;.227;34
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 116, Cleveland 106
Charlotte 125, San Antonio 116, OT
Orlando 104, Miami 99
Toronto 112, Chicago 103
Atlanta 130, New Orleans 120
L.A. Clippers 122, Minnesota 111
Milwaukee 108, Houston 94
Sacramento 125, Dallas 121
Denver 95, Detroit 92
L.A. Lakers 124, Washington 106
GAMES TODAY
Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
College men
NCAA Tournament
EAST REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
At Washington
Games Friday
Michigan St. (30-6) vs. LSU (28-6), 6:09 p.m.
Duke (31-5) vs. Virginia Tech (26-8), 8:40 p.m.
SOUTH REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
At Louisville, Ky.
Games Thursday
Tennessee (31-5) vs. Purdue (25-9), 6:29 p.m.
Virginia (31-3) vs. Oregon (25-12), 9 p.m.
MIDWEST REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
At Kansas City, Mo.
Games Friday
North Carolina (29-6) vs. Auburn (28-9), 6:29 p.m.
Kentucky (29-6) vs. Houston (33-3), 9 p.m.
WEST REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
At Anaheim, Calif.
Games Thursday
Gonzaga (32-3) vs. Florida St. (29-7), 6:09 p.m.
Michigan (30-6) vs. Texas Tech (28-6), 8:40 p.m.
NIT
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday's results
Wichita State 73, Indiana 63
TCU 71, Creighton 58
Games today
Lipscomb (27-7) at N.C. State (24-11), 8 p.m.
Colorado (23-12) at Texas (18-16), 8 p.m.
CIT
SECOND ROUND
Tuesday's results
Hampton 73, Charleston Southern 67
Green Bay 98, FIU 68
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday's result
Marshall 83, Presbyterian 66
Games Thursday
Hampton vs. NJIT (22-12), 6 p.m.
Texas Southern (23-13) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (19-15), 7 p.m.
CBI
SEMIFINALS
Game today
Coastal Carolina (17-16) at DePaul (17-15), 7 p.m.
Game Thursday
Loyola Marymount (22-11) at South Florida (21-13), 6 p.m.
NAIA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Tuesday's result
Georgetown (Ky.) 68, Carroll (Mont.) 48
College women
NCAA Tournament
GREENSBORO REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
Games Saturday
At Greensboro, N.C.
Baylor (33-1) vs. South Carolina (23-9), TBA
N.C. State (28-5) vs. Iowa (28-6), TBA
PORTLAND REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
Games Friday
At Portland, Ore.
Mississippi St. (32-2) vs. Arizona St. (22-10), TBA
South Dakota St. (28-6) vs. Oregon (31-4), TBA
CHICAGO REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
Games Saturday
At Chicago
Notre Dame (32-3) vs. Texas A&M (26-7), TBA
Missouri St. (24-9) vs. Stanford (30-4), TBA
ALBANY REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
Games Friday
At Albany, N.Y.
Louisville (31-3) vs. Oregon St. (26-7), TBA
UCLA (22-12) vs. UConn (33-2), TBA
WNIT
THIRD ROUND
Tuesday's result
Georgetown 53, Providence 46
Game today
Northwestern (18-14) at West Virginia (22-10), 6 p.m.
Games Thursday
Western Kentucky (20-14) at Ohio (29-5), 6 p.m.
Butler (23-9) at Cincinnati (23-10), 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech (22-11) at James Madison (27-5), 6 p.m.
TCU (22-10) at Arkansas (22-14), 7 p.m.
Pepperdine (22-11) at Wyoming (24-8), 7:30 p.m.
Idaho (22-11) at Arizona (20-13), 8:30 p.m.
WBI
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday's result
North Texas 56, Utah St. 54
NCAA Division II
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday's results
Indiana (Pa.) 73, Azusa Pacific 60
Southwestern Oklahoma St. 71, Saint Anselm 61
Drury 91, Nova Southeastern 60
Lubbock Christian 99, North Georgia 54
SEMIFINALS
Games today
Indiana (Pa.) vs. Southwestern Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.
Drury vs. Lubbock Christian, 8:30 p.m.
Youth
Helping Hands 3-on-3
2nd-4th grade boys -- 1. Joshua Weig, Brady Cathcart, Cale Peterson (North Polk).
2nd-4th grade girls -- 1. Avery Boyer, Jada Cheville, Kinzee Herman (Gladbrook-Reinbeck).
5th-6th grade boys -- Overall: Jaxson Cathcart, Rome Baarda, Jacob Koerselman (West Des Moines). Bracket 2: 1. Brady Hanson, Landon Dorsey, Grant Farnham (SE Valley).
5th-6th grade girls -- 1. Lexi Vaughn, Kam Lande, Jose Ramus (Roland-Story).
7th-8th grade boys -- 1. Cayde Eberling, Gavin Cronk, Sage Suntken (West Fork).
7th-8th grade girls -- 1. Emma McClintock, Katherine Ryerson, Morgan Neuroth (Gladbrook-Reinbeck/East-West Marshall).
9th-12th grade boys -- 1. Christian Gayton, Mateo Fabian, Connor State (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows).
Post high school boys -- 1. Connor Ubben, Aaron Nelson, Riley Francis (BCLUW, Iowa Falls, Boyden-Hull).
