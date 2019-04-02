NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Toronto;55;23;.705;—
x-Philadelphia;49;28;.636;5½
x-Boston;46;32;.590;9
Brooklyn;39;39;.500;16
New York;15;62;.195;39½
Southeast Division
Miami;38;39;.494;—
Orlando;38;40;.487;½
Charlotte;35;42;.455;3
Washington;32;46;.410;6½
Atlanta;28;50;.359;10½
Central Division
y-Milwaukee;58;20;.744;—
x-Indiana;46;32;.590;12
Detroit;39;38;.506;18½
Chicago;21;57;.269;37
Cleveland;19;59;.244;39
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Houston;50;28;.641;—
x-San Antonio;45;33;.577;5
New Orleans;32;46;.410;18
Memphis;31;46;.403;18½
Dallas;31;46;.403;18½
Northwest Division
x-Denver;51;26;.662;—
x-Portland;49;28;.636;2
x-Utah;47;30;.610;4
x-Okla. City;45;33;.577;6½
Minnesota;34;43;.442;17
Pacific Division
y-Golden State;53;24;.688;—
x-L.A. Clippers;47;31;.603;6½
Sacramento;38;40;.487;15½
L.A. Lakers;35;43;.449;18½
Phoenix;18;60;.231;35½
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Oklahoma City 119, L.A. Lakers 103
San Antonio 117, Atlanta 111
Houston 130, Sacramento 105
Golden State 116, Denver 102
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
NCAA Tournament
FINAL FOUR
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
National semifinals
Games Saturday
Virginia (33-3) vs. Auburn (30-9), 5:09 p.m.
Michigan St. (32-6) vs. Texas Tech (30-6), 40 minutes after first game
National championship
Game Monday
Semifinal winners
NIT
SEMIFINALS
At New York City
Tuesday's results
Lipscomb 71, Wichita State 64
Texas 58, TCU 44
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Thursday
Lipscomb (29-7) vs. Texas (20-16), 6 p.m.
CIT
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday's results
Marshall 80, Hampton 78
Green Bay 87, Texas Southern 86, OT
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Thursday
Marshall (22-14) vs. Green Bay (21-16), TBA
CBI
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-3)
Game today
South Florida (23-13) at DePaul (18-16), 7 p.m., South Florida leads series 1-0
Game Friday
South Florida at DePaul, TBA, if necessary
AP All-America
First team -- Zion Williamson, Duke, 6-7, 285, freshman, Spartanburg, S.C., 22.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 69.3 fg pct, 1.8 blocks, 2.2 steals, Grant Williams, Tennessee, 6-7, 236, junior, Charlotte, N.C., 19.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.1 apg, 56.5 fg pct, 82.6 ft pct, 1.4 blocks, 1.1 steals, RJ Barrett, Duke, 6-7, 202, freshman, Mississauga, Ontario, 22.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4.1 apg , Ja Morant, Murray State, 6-3, 175, sophomore, Dalzell, S.C., 24.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 10.0 apg, 50.3 fg pct, 81.0 ft pct, 1.8 steals, Cassius Winston, Michigan State, 6-1, 185, junior, Detroit, 18.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 7.6 apg, 40.4 3-pt fg pct, 84.0 ft pct.
Second team -- Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga, 6-8, 230, junior, Toyama, Japan, Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech, 6-6, 195, sophomore, Lubbock, Texas, Markus Howard, Marquette, 5-11, 175, junior, Chandler, Ariz., Ethan Happ, Wisconsin, 6-10, 237, senior, Milan, Ill., Carsen Edwards, Purdue, 6-1, 200, junior, Atascocita, Texas.
Third team -- De'Andre Hunter, Virginia, 6-7, 225, junior, Philadelphia, Dedric Lawson, Kansas, 6-9, 235, Memphis, Tenn., Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga, 6-8, 215, junior, Phoenix, PJ Washington, Kentucky, 6-8, 228 sophomore, Dallas, Kyle Guy, Virginia, 6-2, 175, junior, Indianapolis.
Honorable mention (Iowa only) -- Marial Shayok, Iowa State
College women
NCAA Tournament
FINAL FOUR
At Tampa, Fla.
National semifinals
Games Friday
Baylor (35-1) vs. Oregon (33-4), 6 p.m.
UConn (35-2) vs. Notre Dame (34-3), 8:30 p.m.
National championship
Game Sunday
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
WNIT
SEMIFINALS
Games today
Northwestern (20-14) at James Madison (29-5), 6 p.m.
TCU (24-10) at Arizona (22-13), 8:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Saturday
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
WBI
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game today
North Texas vs. Appalachian St., 5:30 p.m.
