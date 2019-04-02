Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Toronto;55;23;.705;—

x-Philadelphia;49;28;.636;5½

x-Boston;46;32;.590;9

Brooklyn;39;39;.500;16

New York;15;62;.195;39½

Southeast Division

Miami;38;39;.494;—

Orlando;38;40;.487;½

Charlotte;35;42;.455;3

Washington;32;46;.410;6½

Atlanta;28;50;.359;10½

Central Division

y-Milwaukee;58;20;.744;—

x-Indiana;46;32;.590;12

Detroit;39;38;.506;18½

Chicago;21;57;.269;37

Cleveland;19;59;.244;39

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Houston;50;28;.641;—

x-San Antonio;45;33;.577;5

New Orleans;32;46;.410;18

Memphis;31;46;.403;18½

Dallas;31;46;.403;18½

Northwest Division

x-Denver;51;26;.662;—

x-Portland;49;28;.636;2

x-Utah;47;30;.610;4

x-Okla. City;45;33;.577;6½

Minnesota;34;43;.442;17

Pacific Division

y-Golden State;53;24;.688;—

x-L.A. Clippers;47;31;.603;6½

Sacramento;38;40;.487;15½

L.A. Lakers;35;43;.449;18½

Phoenix;18;60;.231;35½

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Oklahoma City 119, L.A. Lakers 103

San Antonio 117, Atlanta 111

Houston 130, Sacramento 105

Golden State 116, Denver 102

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

NCAA Tournament

FINAL FOUR

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

National semifinals

Games Saturday

Virginia (33-3) vs. Auburn (30-9), 5:09 p.m.

Michigan St. (32-6) vs. Texas Tech (30-6), 40 minutes after first game

National championship

Game Monday

Semifinal winners

NIT

SEMIFINALS

At New York City

Tuesday's results

Lipscomb 71, Wichita State 64

Texas 58, TCU 44

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Thursday

Lipscomb (29-7) vs. Texas (20-16), 6 p.m.

CIT

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday's results

Marshall 80, Hampton 78

Green Bay 87, Texas Southern 86, OT

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Thursday

Marshall (22-14) vs. Green Bay (21-16), TBA

CBI

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-3)

Game today

South Florida (23-13) at DePaul (18-16), 7 p.m., South Florida leads series 1-0

Game Friday

South Florida at DePaul, TBA, if necessary

AP All-America

First team -- Zion Williamson, Duke, 6-7, 285, freshman, Spartanburg, S.C., 22.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 69.3 fg pct, 1.8 blocks, 2.2 steals, Grant Williams, Tennessee, 6-7, 236, junior, Charlotte, N.C., 19.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.1 apg, 56.5 fg pct, 82.6 ft pct, 1.4 blocks, 1.1 steals, RJ Barrett, Duke, 6-7, 202, freshman, Mississauga, Ontario, 22.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4.1 apg , Ja Morant, Murray State, 6-3, 175, sophomore, Dalzell, S.C., 24.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 10.0 apg, 50.3 fg pct, 81.0 ft pct, 1.8 steals, Cassius Winston, Michigan State, 6-1, 185, junior, Detroit, 18.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 7.6 apg, 40.4 3-pt fg pct, 84.0 ft pct.

Second team -- Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga, 6-8, 230, junior, Toyama, Japan, Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech, 6-6, 195, sophomore, Lubbock, Texas, Markus Howard, Marquette, 5-11, 175, junior, Chandler, Ariz., Ethan Happ, Wisconsin, 6-10, 237, senior, Milan, Ill., Carsen Edwards, Purdue, 6-1, 200, junior, Atascocita, Texas.

Third team -- De'Andre Hunter, Virginia, 6-7, 225, junior, Philadelphia, Dedric Lawson, Kansas, 6-9, 235, Memphis, Tenn., Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga, 6-8, 215, junior, Phoenix, PJ Washington, Kentucky, 6-8, 228 sophomore, Dallas, Kyle Guy, Virginia, 6-2, 175, junior, Indianapolis.

Honorable mention (Iowa only) -- Marial Shayok, Iowa State

College women

NCAA Tournament

FINAL FOUR

At Tampa, Fla.

National semifinals

Games Friday

Baylor (35-1) vs. Oregon (33-4), 6 p.m.

UConn (35-2) vs. Notre Dame (34-3), 8:30 p.m.

National championship

Game Sunday

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

WNIT

SEMIFINALS

Games today

Northwestern (20-14) at James Madison (29-5), 6 p.m.

TCU (24-10) at Arizona (22-13), 8:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Saturday

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

WBI

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game today

North Texas vs. Appalachian St., 5:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments