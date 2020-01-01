NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;23;8;.742;—
Toronto;23;11;.676;1½
Philadelphia;23;13;.639;2½
Brooklyn;16;16;.500;7½
New York;10;24;.294;14½
Southeast Division
Miami;24;9;.727;—
Orlando;15;19;.441;9½
Charlotte;13;23;.361;12½
Washington;10;23;.303;14
Atlanta;7;27;.206;17½
Central Division
Milwaukee;31;5;.861;—
Indiana;22;12;.647;8
Chicago;13;21;.382;17
Detroit;12;22;.353;18
Cleveland;10;23;.303;19½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;23;11;.676;—
Dallas;21;12;.636;1½
San Antonio;14;18;.438;8
Memphis;13;21;.382;10
New Orleans;11;23;.324;12
Northwest Division
Denver;23;10;.697;—
Utah;21;12;.636;2
Oklahoma City;18;15;.545;5
Portland;14;21;.400;10
Minnesota;12;21;.364;11
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;27;7;.794;—
L.A. Clippers;24;11;.686;3½
Phoenix;13;21;.382;14
Sacramento;12;22;.353;15
Golden State;9;26;.257;18½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 109, Charlotte 92
Indiana 115, Philadelphia 97
L.A. Clippers 105, Sacramento 87
Toronto 117, Cleveland 97
Houston 130, Denver 104
San Antonio 117, Golden State 113, OT
Oklahoma City 106, Dallas 101
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Orlando 122, Washington 101
New York 117, Portland 93
Milwaukee 106, Minnesota 104
L.A. Lakers 117, Phoenix 107
GAMES TODAY
Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Denver at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Utah at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Atlanta at Boston, 6 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 7 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College women
SOUTH
Lipscomb 86, Queens University of Charlotte 45
UNC-Greensboro 84, Lenoir-Rhyne 59
MIDWEST
South Dakota 62, Fort Wayne 41
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 63, Houston Baptist 39
FAR WEST
Colorado St. 75, Nevada 70
Fresno St. 79, San Diego St. 54
North Dakota 90, Denver 82
San Jose St. 81, New Mexico 80
UC Davis 96, William Jessup 32
UNLV 60, Utah St. 46
Wyoming 73, Boise St. 68
Tuesday
BIG 12
West Virginia 68, Cornell 62
BIG TEN
Iowa 108, Illinois 72
Indiana 66, Rutgers 56
Michigan 82, Penn St. 48
Michigan St. 78, Nebraska 70. )T
Northwestern 81, Maryland 58
Ohio St. 66, Minnesota 63
Purdue 72, Wisconsin 61
MISSOURI VALLEY
Missouri St. 111, William Jewell 39
IOWA COLLEGES
Graceland 107, Iowa Wesleyan 60
William Penn 72, Cardinal Stritch 54
College men
AMERICAN RIVERS
NW Missouri St. 101, Simpson 66 (exhibition)
SOUTH
ETSU 49, Wofford 48
Furman 89, VMI 73
Samford 69, The Citadel 68
UNC Greensboro 72, Mercer 63
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 67, UConn 51
Creighton 92, Marquette 75
Wichita St. 75, East Carolina 69
SOUTHWEST
SMU 82, South Florida 64
FAR WEST
Boise St. 65, Wyoming 54
Nevada 67, Colorado St. 61
San Diego St. 61, Fresno St. 52
San Jose St. 88, New Mexico 85
Tuesday
BIG 12
Florida A&M 70, Iowa St. 68
BIG TEN
Wisconsin 65, Rider 37
MISSOURI VALLEY
Bradley 80, Drake 72
Illinois St. 76, Northern Iowa 70
Missouri St. 65, Evansville 52
AMERICAN RIVERS
Dubuque 75 St. Mary’s (Minn.) 59
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.