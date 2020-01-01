Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;23;8;.742;—

Toronto;23;11;.676;1½

Philadelphia;23;13;.639;2½

Brooklyn;16;16;.500;7½

New York;10;24;.294;14½

Southeast Division

Miami;24;9;.727;—

Orlando;15;19;.441;9½

Charlotte;13;23;.361;12½

Washington;10;23;.303;14

Atlanta;7;27;.206;17½

Central Division

Milwaukee;31;5;.861;—

Indiana;22;12;.647;8

Chicago;13;21;.382;17

Detroit;12;22;.353;18

Cleveland;10;23;.303;19½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;23;11;.676;—

Dallas;21;12;.636;1½

San Antonio;14;18;.438;8

Memphis;13;21;.382;10

New Orleans;11;23;.324;12

Northwest Division

Denver;23;10;.697;—

Utah;21;12;.636;2

Oklahoma City;18;15;.545;5

Portland;14;21;.400;10

Minnesota;12;21;.364;11

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;27;7;.794;—

L.A. Clippers;24;11;.686;3½

Phoenix;13;21;.382;14

Sacramento;12;22;.353;15

Golden State;9;26;.257;18½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 109, Charlotte 92

Indiana 115, Philadelphia 97

L.A. Clippers 105, Sacramento 87

Toronto 117, Cleveland 97

Houston 130, Denver 104

San Antonio 117, Golden State 113, OT

Oklahoma City 106, Dallas 101

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Orlando 122, Washington 101

New York 117, Portland 93

Milwaukee 106, Minnesota 104

L.A. Lakers 117, Phoenix 107

GAMES TODAY

Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Atlanta at Boston, 6 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College women

SOUTH

Lipscomb 86, Queens University of Charlotte 45

UNC-Greensboro 84, Lenoir-Rhyne 59

MIDWEST

South Dakota 62, Fort Wayne 41

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 63, Houston Baptist 39

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 75, Nevada 70

Fresno St. 79, San Diego St. 54

North Dakota 90, Denver 82

San Jose St. 81, New Mexico 80

UC Davis 96, William Jessup 32

UNLV 60, Utah St. 46

Wyoming 73, Boise St. 68

Tuesday

BIG 12

West Virginia 68, Cornell 62

BIG TEN

Iowa 108, Illinois 72

Indiana 66, Rutgers 56

Michigan 82, Penn St. 48

Michigan St. 78, Nebraska 70. )T

Northwestern 81, Maryland 58

Ohio St. 66, Minnesota 63

Purdue 72, Wisconsin 61

MISSOURI VALLEY

Missouri St. 111, William Jewell 39

IOWA COLLEGES

Graceland 107, Iowa Wesleyan 60

William Penn 72, Cardinal Stritch 54

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

NW Missouri St. 101, Simpson 66 (exhibition)

SOUTH

ETSU 49, Wofford 48

Furman 89, VMI 73

Samford 69, The Citadel 68

UNC Greensboro 72, Mercer 63

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 67, UConn 51

Creighton 92, Marquette 75

Wichita St. 75, East Carolina 69

SOUTHWEST

SMU 82, South Florida 64

FAR WEST

Boise St. 65, Wyoming 54

Nevada 67, Colorado St. 61

San Diego St. 61, Fresno St. 52

San Jose St. 88, New Mexico 85

Tuesday

BIG 12

Florida A&M 70, Iowa St. 68

BIG TEN

Wisconsin 65, Rider 37

MISSOURI VALLEY

Bradley 80, Drake 72

Illinois St. 76, Northern Iowa 70

Missouri St. 65, Evansville 52

AMERICAN RIVERS

Dubuque 75 St. Mary’s (Minn.) 59

