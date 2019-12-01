Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;15;4;.789;—

Boston;14;5;.737;1

Philadelphia;14;6;.700;1½

Brooklyn;10;10;.500;5½

New York;4;16;.200;11½

Southeast Division

Miami;14;5;.737;—

Orlando;8;11;.421;6

Charlotte;8;13;.381;7

Washington;6;11;.353;7

Atlanta;4;16;.200;10½

Central Division

Milwaukee;17;3;.850;—

Indiana;12;7;.632;4½

Detroit;7;13;.350;10

Chicago;6;14;.300;11

Cleveland;5;14;.263;11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;13;6;.684;—

Houston;13;6;.684;—

San Antonio;7;14;.333;7

Memphis;6;13;.316;7

New Orleans;6;14;.300;7½

Northwest Division

Denver;13;4;.765;—

Utah;12;8;.600;2½

Minnesota;10;9;.526;4

Oklahoma City;8;11;.421;6

Portland;8;12;.400;6½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;17;3;.850;—

L.A. Clippers;14;6;.700;3

Phoenix;8;10;.444;8

Sacramento;8;10;.444;8

Golden State;4;17;.190;13½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Miami 109, Brooklyn 106

Boston 113, New York 104

Memphis 115, Minnesota 107

Dallas 114, L.A. Lakers 100

Detroit 132, San Antonio 98

Oklahoma City 107, New Orleans 104

Orlando 100, Golden State 96

Toronto 130, Utah 110

Washington at L.A. Clippers, late

GAMES TODAY

Phoenix at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utah at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 7 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. 71, New Orleans 53

Hawaii 73, Texas 60

TCU 77, Boise St. 65

BIG TEN

DePaul 70, Northwestern 68

Gonzaga 63, Purdue 50

Michigan 80, Morgan St. 48

MISSOURI VALLEY

Bradley 61, Richmond 57

Drake 83, Auburn 82

Loyola 78, Portland 64

Missouri St. 83, Kansas City 58

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

NIACC 80, Central Community-Columbus 60

EAST

Albany (NY) 73, CCSU 63

Binghamton 78, E. Michigan 67

Buffalo 73, American U. 55

Colgate 85, Niagara 72

Dayton 78, Maine 49

Drexel 62, Saint Joseph's 52

George Washington 54, Coppin St. 35

Holy Cross 83, Brown 71

Kennesaw St. 59, UMBC 44

Manhattan 70, Dartmouth 58

N. Dakota St. 67, New Hampshire 61

Navy 61, La Salle 46

Princeton 76, St. Francis (NY) 44

Rhode Island 74, Fairfield 41

Robert Morris 71, Xavier 57

St. Francis (Pa.) 73, Vermont 69

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 74, George Mason 59

Coll. of Charleston 84, Winthrop 73

E. Illinois 66, Lipscomb 56

E. Kentucky 71, Chattanooga 65

Florida 84, Florida A&M 40

Florida St. 80, Texas A&M 58

Georgia Southern 70, Wofford 57

James Madison 46, UCF 43

Kentucky 81, Austin Peay 52

McNeese St. 72, Louisiana-Monroe 69

Mercer 66, SC State 55

N. Kentucky 67, FIU 45

NC State 76, North Texas 65

Oakland 61, Jacksonville St. 55

Samford 83, Alabama St. 48

Tennessee 81, Air Force 54

Troy 68, Bethune-Cookman 62

UCLA 73, Virginia 62

MIDWEST

IUPUI 59, Elon 53

UC Santa Barbara 96, Chicago St. 65

SOUTHWEST

N. Arizona 79, Houston Baptist 62

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 61, Middle Tennessee 60

Colorado St. 52, UC Riverside 40

Pepperdine 53, E. Washington 52

Stephen F. Austin 80, Nevada 65

UNLV 79, St. John's 75

College men

BIG 12

West Virginia 86, Rhode Island 81

BIG TEN

Maryland 84, Marquette 63

MISSOURI VALLEY

Saint Louis 69, Southern Illinois 60

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

NIACC 115, Central Community-Columbus 103

EAST

Canisius 76, Mercer 66

Fairfield 67, Texas A&M 62

Fordham 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 45

Hofstra 91, Holy Cross 69

Loyola (Md.) 77, Binghamton 65

Mass.-Lowell 73, CCSU 71

Penn 95, Long Beach St. 79

Sacred Heart 101, Pine Manor 57

UConn 64, Maine 40

Villanova 83, La Salle 72

Yale 65, Vermont 52

SOUTH

Campbell 58, North Dakota 56

FAU 71, UIC 70

Georgia Southern 72, Florida Gulf Coast 57

Georgia Tech 68, Bethune-Cookman 65

Niagara 65, Norfolk St. 61

South Carolina 74, George Washington 65

Temple 66, Davidson 53

Tulane 82, Southern U. 65

UCF 77, Coll. of Charleston 56

FAR WEST

Air Force 76, Jackson St. 52

Colorado St. 92, Utah Valley 61

Loyola Marymount 61, S. Utah 51

New Mexico 72, Montana 63

Oregon St. 81, Portland St. 76

Portland 65, Incarnate Word 56

Providence 80, Pepperdine 77

Saint Mary's (Cal) 75, Omaha 66

Southern Cal 77, Harvard 62

St. Bonaventure 70, San Diego 61

Stanford 72, UNC-Wilmington 54

UCLA 93, San Jose St. 64

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments