NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;15;4;.789;—
Boston;14;5;.737;1
Philadelphia;14;6;.700;1½
Brooklyn;10;10;.500;5½
New York;4;16;.200;11½
Southeast Division
Miami;14;5;.737;—
Orlando;8;11;.421;6
Charlotte;8;13;.381;7
Washington;6;11;.353;7
Atlanta;4;16;.200;10½
Central Division
Milwaukee;17;3;.850;—
Indiana;12;7;.632;4½
Detroit;7;13;.350;10
Chicago;6;14;.300;11
Cleveland;5;14;.263;11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;13;6;.684;—
Houston;13;6;.684;—
San Antonio;7;14;.333;7
Memphis;6;13;.316;7
New Orleans;6;14;.300;7½
Northwest Division
Denver;13;4;.765;—
Utah;12;8;.600;2½
Minnesota;10;9;.526;4
Oklahoma City;8;11;.421;6
Portland;8;12;.400;6½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;17;3;.850;—
L.A. Clippers;14;6;.700;3
Phoenix;8;10;.444;8
Sacramento;8;10;.444;8
Golden State;4;17;.190;13½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Miami 109, Brooklyn 106
Boston 113, New York 104
Memphis 115, Minnesota 107
Dallas 114, L.A. Lakers 100
Detroit 132, San Antonio 98
Oklahoma City 107, New Orleans 104
Orlando 100, Golden State 96
Toronto 130, Utah 110
Washington at L.A. Clippers, late
GAMES TODAY
Phoenix at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Utah at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Memphis, 7 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Iowa St. 71, New Orleans 53
Hawaii 73, Texas 60
TCU 77, Boise St. 65
BIG TEN
DePaul 70, Northwestern 68
Gonzaga 63, Purdue 50
Michigan 80, Morgan St. 48
MISSOURI VALLEY
Bradley 61, Richmond 57
Drake 83, Auburn 82
Loyola 78, Portland 64
Missouri St. 83, Kansas City 58
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
NIACC 80, Central Community-Columbus 60
EAST
Albany (NY) 73, CCSU 63
Binghamton 78, E. Michigan 67
Buffalo 73, American U. 55
Colgate 85, Niagara 72
Dayton 78, Maine 49
Drexel 62, Saint Joseph's 52
George Washington 54, Coppin St. 35
Holy Cross 83, Brown 71
Kennesaw St. 59, UMBC 44
Manhattan 70, Dartmouth 58
N. Dakota St. 67, New Hampshire 61
Navy 61, La Salle 46
Princeton 76, St. Francis (NY) 44
Rhode Island 74, Fairfield 41
Robert Morris 71, Xavier 57
St. Francis (Pa.) 73, Vermont 69
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 74, George Mason 59
Coll. of Charleston 84, Winthrop 73
E. Illinois 66, Lipscomb 56
E. Kentucky 71, Chattanooga 65
Florida 84, Florida A&M 40
Florida St. 80, Texas A&M 58
Georgia Southern 70, Wofford 57
James Madison 46, UCF 43
Kentucky 81, Austin Peay 52
McNeese St. 72, Louisiana-Monroe 69
Mercer 66, SC State 55
N. Kentucky 67, FIU 45
NC State 76, North Texas 65
Oakland 61, Jacksonville St. 55
Samford 83, Alabama St. 48
Tennessee 81, Air Force 54
Troy 68, Bethune-Cookman 62
UCLA 73, Virginia 62
MIDWEST
IUPUI 59, Elon 53
UC Santa Barbara 96, Chicago St. 65
SOUTHWEST
N. Arizona 79, Houston Baptist 62
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 61, Middle Tennessee 60
Colorado St. 52, UC Riverside 40
Pepperdine 53, E. Washington 52
Stephen F. Austin 80, Nevada 65
UNLV 79, St. John's 75
College men
BIG 12
West Virginia 86, Rhode Island 81
BIG TEN
Maryland 84, Marquette 63
MISSOURI VALLEY
Saint Louis 69, Southern Illinois 60
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
NIACC 115, Central Community-Columbus 103
EAST
Canisius 76, Mercer 66
Fairfield 67, Texas A&M 62
Fordham 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 45
Hofstra 91, Holy Cross 69
Loyola (Md.) 77, Binghamton 65
Mass.-Lowell 73, CCSU 71
Penn 95, Long Beach St. 79
Sacred Heart 101, Pine Manor 57
UConn 64, Maine 40
Villanova 83, La Salle 72
Yale 65, Vermont 52
SOUTH
Campbell 58, North Dakota 56
FAU 71, UIC 70
Georgia Southern 72, Florida Gulf Coast 57
Georgia Tech 68, Bethune-Cookman 65
Niagara 65, Norfolk St. 61
South Carolina 74, George Washington 65
Temple 66, Davidson 53
Tulane 82, Southern U. 65
UCF 77, Coll. of Charleston 56
FAR WEST
Air Force 76, Jackson St. 52
Colorado St. 92, Utah Valley 61
Loyola Marymount 61, S. Utah 51
New Mexico 72, Montana 63
Oregon St. 81, Portland St. 76
Portland 65, Incarnate Word 56
Providence 80, Pepperdine 77
Saint Mary's (Cal) 75, Omaha 66
Southern Cal 77, Harvard 62
St. Bonaventure 70, San Diego 61
Stanford 72, UNC-Wilmington 54
UCLA 93, San Jose St. 64
