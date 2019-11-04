Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;5;1;.833;—

Boston;4;1;.800;½

Toronto;4;2;.667;1

Brooklyn;3;4;.429;2½

New York;1;6;.143;4½

Southeast Division

Miami;5;1;.833;—

Charlotte;3;3;.500;2

Atlanta;2;3;.400;2½

Washington;2;4;.333;3

Orlando;2;4;.333;3

Central Division

Milwaukee;5;2;.714;—

Indiana;3;3;.500;1½

Detroit;3;5;.375;2½

Cleveland;2;4;.333;2½

Chicago;2;5;.286;3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;4;2;.667;—

San Antonio;4;2;.667;—

Houston;4;3;.571;½

Memphis;1;5;.167;3

New Orleans;1;6;.143;3½

Northwest Division

Denver;4;2;.667;—

Minnesota;4;2;.667;—

Utah;4;3;.571;½

Portland;3;4;.429;1½

Okla. City;2;4;.333;2

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;5;1;.833;—

Phoenix;5;2;.714;½

L.A. Clippers;5;2;.714;½

Sacramento;2;5;.286;3½

Golden State;2;5;.286;3½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 115, Detroit 99

Brooklyn 135, New Orleans 125

Houston 107, Memphis 100

Milwaukee 134, Minnesota 106

Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 109

Golden State 127, Portland 118

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 8 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Oklahoma 88, Oklahoma City 68 (exhibition)

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana 91, Minn.-Morris 56 (exhibition)

College men

BIG TEN

Iowa 96, Lindsey Wilson 58 (exhibition)

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Duluth 82, Wis.-Superior 45 (exhibition)

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Otero 102, Northeast 84

