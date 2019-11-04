NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;5;1;.833;—
Boston;4;1;.800;½
Toronto;4;2;.667;1
Brooklyn;3;4;.429;2½
New York;1;6;.143;4½
Southeast Division
Miami;5;1;.833;—
Charlotte;3;3;.500;2
Atlanta;2;3;.400;2½
Washington;2;4;.333;3
Orlando;2;4;.333;3
Central Division
Milwaukee;5;2;.714;—
Indiana;3;3;.500;1½
Detroit;3;5;.375;2½
Cleveland;2;4;.333;2½
Chicago;2;5;.286;3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;4;2;.667;—
San Antonio;4;2;.667;—
Houston;4;3;.571;½
Memphis;1;5;.167;3
New Orleans;1;6;.143;3½
Northwest Division
Denver;4;2;.667;—
Minnesota;4;2;.667;—
Utah;4;3;.571;½
Portland;3;4;.429;1½
Okla. City;2;4;.333;2
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;5;1;.833;—
Phoenix;5;2;.714;½
L.A. Clippers;5;2;.714;½
Sacramento;2;5;.286;3½
Golden State;2;5;.286;3½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 115, Detroit 99
Brooklyn 135, New Orleans 125
Houston 107, Memphis 100
Milwaukee 134, Minnesota 106
Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 109
Golden State 127, Portland 118
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 8 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Utah, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Oklahoma 88, Oklahoma City 68 (exhibition)
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana 91, Minn.-Morris 56 (exhibition)
College men
BIG TEN
Iowa 96, Lindsey Wilson 58 (exhibition)
NORTHERN SUN
Minn.-Duluth 82, Wis.-Superior 45 (exhibition)
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Otero 102, Northeast 84
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.