NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;20;4;.833;—
Philadelphia;17;8;.680;3½
Boston;13;10;.565;6½
Brooklyn;8;16;.333;12
New York;8;16;.333;12
Southeast Division
Charlotte;11;12;.478;—
Orlando;11;12;.478;—
Miami;9;13;.409;1½
Washington;9;14;.391;2
Atlanta;5;18;.217;6
Central Division
Milwaukee;15;7; .682;—
Detroit;13;7;.650;1
Indiana;13;10;.565;2½
Chicago;5;19;.208;11
Cleveland;4;18;.182;11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;13;9;.591;—
Dallas;11;10;.524;1½
New Orleans;12;12;.500;2
Houston;11;11;.500;2
San Antonio;11;12;.478;2½
Northwest Division
Denver;15;7;.682;—
Okla. City;14;7;.667; ½
Portland;13;10;.565;2½
Minnesota;11;12;.478;4½
Utah;11;13;.458;5
Pacific Division
L.A. Clippers;15;7;.682;—
Golden State;15;9;.625;1
L.A. Lakers;14;9;.609;1½
Sacramento;11;11;.500;4
Phoenix;4;19;.174;11½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Lakers 120, Phoenix 96
New Orleans 119, Charlotte 109
Miami 102, Utah 100
Philadelphia 103, Memphis 95
Dallas 114, L.A. Clippers 110
San Antonio 131, Portland 118
GAMES TODAY
Oklahoma City at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.
College men
BIG TEN
Nebraska 58, Illinois 47
Ohio St. 79,, Minnesota 51
MISSOURI VALLEY
Valparaiso 82, UC Riverside 73
EAST
Arizona 76, UConn 72
Delaware 87, Columbia 86, 2OT
Sacred Heart 64, Lafayette 62
SOUTH
Colgate 74, Florida Gulf Coast 56
East Carolina 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 47
Southern Miss. 106, Rust College 46
Tennessee 79, Texas A&M-CC 51
MIDWEST
Missouri 64, UCF 62, OT
SOUTHWEST
SMU 79, Oral Roberts 67
FAR WEST
UCLA 82, Loyola Marymount 58
Washington 67, UC Santa Barbara 63
College women
BIG 12
Iowa St. 91, Arkansas 82
Auburn 95, Oklahoma 89
Baylor 94, South Carolina 69
Florida 72, Texas Tech 67
Kansas St. 72, Vanderbilt 61
Mississippi St. 67, Texas 49
Missouri 68, West Virginia 51
TCU 63, Army 38
Tennessee 76, Oklahoma St. 63
BIG TEN
Iowa 92, Robert Morris 63
Creighton 74, Nebraska 65
Indiana 67, UCLA 65
Maryland 92, UMBC 61
Marquette 85, Michigan 74
Michigan St. 91, Texas Southern 456
Minnesota 67, Air Force 50
Ohio St. 69, Cincinnati 56
Penn St. 80, Jacksonville 61
MISSOURI VALLEY
Morehead St. 85, Evansville 63
Valparaiso 62, Eastern Illinois 60
IOWA COLLEGE
Neb.-Omaha 81, Graceland 39
EAST
Boston College 74, Columbia 60
Boston U. 72, Delaware 61
Bucknell 81, Iona 43
Cent. Michigan 67, Quinnipiac 52
Colgate 71, Fairleigh Dickinson 52
Holy Cross 63, Mass.-Lowell 54
Monmouth (NJ) 55, George Washington 51
Navy 66, Rider 60
Northeastern 53, UMass 52
Princeton 65, Davidson 57
Providence 72, Bryant 64
Rhode Island 72, Brown 67
Seton Hall 90, St. Peter's 47
Syracuse 98, Towson 55
VCU 47, Georgetown 45
Vermont 71, NJIT 63
Villanova 47, Saint Joseph's 35
William & Mary 60, Fairfield 54
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 80, Coll. of Charleston 66
Clemson 65, Belmont 62
Duke 64, Marist 56
Elon 77, Hampton 62
FIU 59, Morgan St. 50
Georgia 83, Charleston Southern 75
Georgia Tech 78, Georgia St. 71
Jacksonville St. 60, Mississippi 49
Louisiana Tech 79, Alabama 62
Louisiana-Monroe 63, Northwestern St. 55
Louisville 107, Tennessee St. 52
Maine 85, North Carolina 73
Miami 73, Colorado 58
NC State 85, Old Dominion 56
Samford 75, Presbyterian 54
Virginia 55, Coppin St. 41
Wake Forest 64, St. John's 59
MIDWEST
Butler 64, Ball St. 47
N. Illinois 98, Nevada 69
Tennessee Tech 55, Wichita St. 45
UConn 89, Notre Dame 71
UMKC 69, N. Dakota St. 59
W. Illinois 77, Austin Peay 72
Wright St. 61, Kent St. 55
Xavier 94, North Alabama 81
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 68, Paul Quinn College 52
Mississippi St. 67, Texas 49
Texas-Arlington 97, Incarnate Word 49
FAR WEST
Arizona 69, San Diego St. 60
Arizona St. 70, Tulsa 52
California 67, CS Northridge 42
Colorado St. 61, North Florida 59
Fresno St. 68, E. Washington 58
Gonzaga 79, Stanford 73
Montana 62, UC Davis 56
Oregon 110, Long Beach St. 48
Pepperdine 78, Seattle 64
UC Irvine 74, San Jose St. 66
UC Santa Barbara 66, Grand Canyon 55
Washington 81, George Mason 52
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.