NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;20;4;.833;—

Philadelphia;17;8;.680;3½

Boston;13;10;.565;6½

Brooklyn;8;16;.333;12

New York;8;16;.333;12

Southeast Division

Charlotte;11;12;.478;—

Orlando;11;12;.478;—

Miami;9;13;.409;1½

Washington;9;14;.391;2

Atlanta;5;18;.217;6

Central Division

Milwaukee;15;7; .682;—

Detroit;13;7;.650;1

Indiana;13;10;.565;2½

Chicago;5;19;.208;11

Cleveland;4;18;.182;11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;13;9;.591;—

Dallas;11;10;.524;1½

New Orleans;12;12;.500;2

Houston;11;11;.500;2

San Antonio;11;12;.478;2½

Northwest Division

Denver;15;7;.682;—

Okla. City;14;7;.667; ½

Portland;13;10;.565;2½

Minnesota;11;12;.478;4½

Utah;11;13;.458;5

Pacific Division

L.A. Clippers;15;7;.682;—

Golden State;15;9;.625;1

L.A. Lakers;14;9;.609;1½

Sacramento;11;11;.500;4

Phoenix;4;19;.174;11½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Lakers 120, Phoenix 96

New Orleans 119, Charlotte 109

Miami 102, Utah 100

Philadelphia 103, Memphis 95

Dallas 114, L.A. Clippers 110

San Antonio 131, Portland 118

GAMES TODAY

Oklahoma City at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.

College men

BIG TEN

Nebraska 58, Illinois 47

Ohio St. 79,, Minnesota 51

MISSOURI VALLEY

Valparaiso 82, UC Riverside 73

EAST

Arizona 76, UConn 72

Delaware 87, Columbia 86, 2OT

Sacred Heart 64, Lafayette 62

SOUTH

Colgate 74, Florida Gulf Coast 56

East Carolina 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 47

Southern Miss. 106, Rust College 46

Tennessee 79, Texas A&M-CC 51

MIDWEST

Missouri 64, UCF 62, OT

SOUTHWEST

SMU 79, Oral Roberts 67

FAR WEST

UCLA 82, Loyola Marymount 58

Washington 67, UC Santa Barbara 63

College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. 91, Arkansas 82

Auburn 95, Oklahoma 89

Baylor 94, South Carolina 69

Florida 72, Texas Tech 67

Kansas St. 72, Vanderbilt 61

Mississippi St. 67, Texas 49

Missouri 68, West Virginia 51

TCU 63, Army 38

Tennessee 76, Oklahoma St. 63

BIG TEN

Iowa 92, Robert Morris 63

Creighton 74, Nebraska 65

Indiana 67, UCLA 65

Maryland 92, UMBC 61

Marquette 85, Michigan 74

Michigan St. 91, Texas Southern 456

Minnesota 67, Air Force 50

Ohio St. 69, Cincinnati 56

Penn St. 80, Jacksonville 61

MISSOURI VALLEY

Morehead St. 85, Evansville 63

Valparaiso 62, Eastern Illinois 60

IOWA COLLEGE

Neb.-Omaha 81, Graceland 39

EAST

Boston College 74, Columbia 60

Boston U. 72, Delaware 61

Bucknell 81, Iona 43

Cent. Michigan 67, Quinnipiac 52

Colgate 71, Fairleigh Dickinson 52

Holy Cross 63, Mass.-Lowell 54

Monmouth (NJ) 55, George Washington 51

Navy 66, Rider 60

Northeastern 53, UMass 52

Princeton 65, Davidson 57

Providence 72, Bryant 64

Rhode Island 72, Brown 67

Seton Hall 90, St. Peter's 47

Syracuse 98, Towson 55

VCU 47, Georgetown 45

Vermont 71, NJIT 63

Villanova 47, Saint Joseph's 35

William & Mary 60, Fairfield 54

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 80, Coll. of Charleston 66

Clemson 65, Belmont 62

Duke 64, Marist 56

Elon 77, Hampton 62

FIU 59, Morgan St. 50

Georgia 83, Charleston Southern 75

Georgia Tech 78, Georgia St. 71

Jacksonville St. 60, Mississippi 49

Louisiana Tech 79, Alabama 62

Louisiana-Monroe 63, Northwestern St. 55

Louisville 107, Tennessee St. 52

Maine 85, North Carolina 73

Miami 73, Colorado 58

NC State 85, Old Dominion 56

Samford 75, Presbyterian 54

Virginia 55, Coppin St. 41

Wake Forest 64, St. John's 59

MIDWEST

Butler 64, Ball St. 47

N. Illinois 98, Nevada 69

Tennessee Tech 55, Wichita St. 45

UConn 89, Notre Dame 71

UMKC 69, N. Dakota St. 59

W. Illinois 77, Austin Peay 72

Wright St. 61, Kent St. 55

Xavier 94, North Alabama 81

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 68, Paul Quinn College 52

Mississippi St. 67, Texas 49

Texas-Arlington 97, Incarnate Word 49

FAR WEST

Arizona 69, San Diego St. 60

Arizona St. 70, Tulsa 52

California 67, CS Northridge 42

Colorado St. 61, North Florida 59

Fresno St. 68, E. Washington 58

Gonzaga 79, Stanford 73

Montana 62, UC Davis 56

Oregon 110, Long Beach St. 48

Pepperdine 78, Seattle 64

UC Irvine 74, San Jose St. 66

UC Santa Barbara 66, Grand Canyon 55

Washington 81, George Mason 52

