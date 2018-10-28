Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art
Buy Now

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;6;0;1.000;—

Boston;4;2;.667;2

Philadelphia;3;3;.500;3

Brooklyn;2;4;.333;4

New York;1;5;.167;5

Southeast Division

Miami;3;2;.600;—

Charlotte;3;4;.429;1

Atlanta;2;3;.400;1

Orlando;2;4;.333;1½

Washington;1;5;.167;2½

Central Division

Milwaukee;6;0;1.000;—

Detroit;4;1;.800;1½

Indiana;4;2;.667;2

Chicago;2;4;.333;4

Cleveland;0;6;.000;6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New Orleans;4;1;.800;—

San Antonio;3;2;.600;1

Memphis;3;2;.600;1

Dallas;2;4;.333;2½

Houston;1;4;.200;3

Northwest Division

Denver;4;1;.800;—

Utah;4;2;.667;½

Portland;3;2;.600;1

Minnesota;2;4;.333;2½

Okla. City;1;4;.200;3

Pacific Division

Golden State;6;1;.857;—

L.A. Clippers;4;2;.667;1½

Sacramento;3;3;.500;2½

L.A. Lakers;2;4;.333;3½

Phoenix;1;5;.167;4½

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 113, Orlando 91

San Antonio 110, L.A. Lakers 106

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Golden State 120, Brooklyn 114

Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 110

Utah 113, Dallas 104

L.A. Clippers 136, Washington 104

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 8 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Memphis, 7 p.m.

College women

Exhibitions

Kansas 90, Fort Hays St. 83, OT

Oklahoma St. 70, Northeastern St. 37

Texas 91, West Texas A&M 63

Maryland 90, Kutztown 63

Penn St. 92, Lock Haven 57

Drake 117, Dubuque 33

Evansville 81, Kentucky Wesleyan 80

North Dakota 88, Bemidji St. 39

College men

Exhibitions

Northern Iowa 110, Wartburg 69

Grand View 120, American Free Lutheran 42

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments