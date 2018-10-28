NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;6;0;1.000;—
Boston;4;2;.667;2
Philadelphia;3;3;.500;3
Brooklyn;2;4;.333;4
New York;1;5;.167;5
Southeast Division
Miami;3;2;.600;—
Charlotte;3;4;.429;1
Atlanta;2;3;.400;1
Orlando;2;4;.333;1½
Washington;1;5;.167;2½
Central Division
Milwaukee;6;0;1.000;—
Detroit;4;1;.800;1½
Indiana;4;2;.667;2
Chicago;2;4;.333;4
Cleveland;0;6;.000;6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
New Orleans;4;1;.800;—
San Antonio;3;2;.600;1
Memphis;3;2;.600;1
Dallas;2;4;.333;2½
Houston;1;4;.200;3
Northwest Division
Denver;4;1;.800;—
Utah;4;2;.667;½
Portland;3;2;.600;1
Minnesota;2;4;.333;2½
Okla. City;1;4;.200;3
Pacific Division
Golden State;6;1;.857;—
L.A. Clippers;4;2;.667;1½
Sacramento;3;3;.500;2½
L.A. Lakers;2;4;.333;3½
Phoenix;1;5;.167;4½
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 113, Orlando 91
San Antonio 110, L.A. Lakers 106
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Golden State 120, Brooklyn 114
Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 110
Utah 113, Dallas 104
L.A. Clippers 136, Washington 104
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 8 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
Washington at Memphis, 7 p.m.
College women
Exhibitions
Kansas 90, Fort Hays St. 83, OT
Oklahoma St. 70, Northeastern St. 37
Texas 91, West Texas A&M 63
Maryland 90, Kutztown 63
Penn St. 92, Lock Haven 57
Drake 117, Dubuque 33
Evansville 81, Kentucky Wesleyan 80
North Dakota 88, Bemidji St. 39
College men
Exhibitions
Northern Iowa 110, Wartburg 69
Grand View 120, American Free Lutheran 42
