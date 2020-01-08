Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;25;10;.714;—

Toronto;25;13;.658;1½

Philadelphia;24;14;.632;2½

Brooklyn;16;20;.444;9½

New York;10;28;.263;16½

Southeast Division

Miami;27;10;.730;—

Orlando;18;20;.474;9½

Charlotte;15;25;.375;13½

Washington;12;25;.324;15

Atlanta;8;30;.211;19½

Central Division

Milwaukee;33;6;.846;—

Indiana;23;15;.605;9½

Detroit;14;24;.368;18½

Chicago;13;25;.342;19½

Cleveland;10;27;.270;22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;25;11;.694;—

Dallas;23;14;.622;2½

San Antonio;16;20;.444;9

Memphis;16;22;.421;10

New Orleans;13;25;.342;13

Northwest Division

Denver;26;11;.703;—

Utah;25;12;.676;1

Oklahoma City;21;16;.568;5

Portland;16;22;.421;10½

Minnesota;14;22;.389;11½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;30;7;.811;—

L.A. Clippers;26;12;.684;4½

Sacramento;15;23;.395;15½

Phoenix;14;23;.378;16

Golden State;9;30;.231;22

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

San Antonio 129, Boston 114

Miami 122, Indiana 108

Orlando 123, Washington 89

Toronto 112, Charlotte 110, OT

Houston 122, Atlanta 115

Denver 107, Dallas 106

New Orleans 123, Chicago 108

Utah 128, New York 104

Milwaukee 107, Golden State 98

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 6:15 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Oklahoma 77, Oklahoma St. 75

Texas Tech 80, TCU 76

West Virginia 68, Kansas 49

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 71, Dubuque 55

Loras 102, Buena Vista 60

Luther 79, Central 41

Simpson 103, Neb. Wesleyan 55

IOWA COLLEGES

Central Methodist 103, Mount Mercy74

Clarke 87, Graceland 54

Cornell 58, Knox 44

Culver-Stockton 72, William Penn 72

Dakota Wesleyan 82, Northwestern 56

Dordt 74, Mount Marty 71

Eureka 78, Iowa Wesleyan 55

Grand View 78, Peru St. 67

Grinnell 66, Monmouth 59

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

DMACC 57, Southeastern 56

Iowa Lakes 57, Southwestern 49

Kirkwood 85, Iowa Central 39

NIACC 112, Little Priest Tribal 35

North Central Missouri 67, Ellsworth 34

Northeast 85, Central 58

EAST

American U. 73, Army 57

Binghamton 61, UMBC 43

Bucknell 61, Navy 34

Colgate 76, Loyola (Md.) 74

Fairleigh Dickinson 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 47

George Washington 65, Duquesne 60

Holy Cross 57, Lafayette 56

Lehigh 51, Boston U. 34

Maine 67, New Hampshire 50

Mass.-Lowell 68, Hartford 63

Saint Louis 77, La Salle 61

Stony Brook 67, Vermont 49

UMass 62, St. Bonaventure 52

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 90, McNeese St. 73

Cincinnati 73, Memphis 66

Davidson 74, Fordham 62

Incarnate Word 69, Northwestern St. 67

Lamar 84, Nicholls 78

SMU 55, East Carolina 47

Sam Houston St. 84, SE Louisiana 69

Troy 72, Louisiana-Monroe 65

Tulane 64, Tulsa 62

VCU 47, Saint Joseph's 40

MIDWEST

Ball St. 86, Bowling Green 80

Cent. Michigan 73, Ohio 71

Dayton 59, George Mason 55

E. Michigan 74, Kent St. 69

Miami (Ohio) 66, N. Illinois 64

Toledo 71, Buffalo 59

W. Michigan 56, Akron 51

SOUTHWEST

New Orleans 49, Cent. Arkansas 37

Oral Roberts 70, N. Dakota St. 62

Stephen F. Austin 66, Texas A&M-CC 44

Temple 61, Houston 58

Texas Tech 80, TCU 76

FAR WEST

Air Force 62, Utah St. 45

CS Bakersfield 66, Cal Baptist 61

Fresno St. 84, New Mexico 81

San Diego St. 67, Wyoming 60

San Jose St. 72, Nevada 70

UNLV 66, Boise St. 65

College men

BIG 12

Kansas 79, Iowa St. 53

Oklahoma 72, Texas 53

BIG TEN

Illinois 71, Wisconsin 70

Indiana 66, Northwestern 62

MISSOURI VALLEY

Bradley 72, Evansville 52

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista 92, Loras 88, OT

Luther 64, Central 62

Dubuque 90, Coe 85

Neb. Wesleyan 86, Simpson 64

IOWA COLLEGES

Dakota Wesleyan 73, Northwestern 69

Dordt 107, Mount Marty 82

Eureka 105, Iowa Wesleyan 89

Graceland 77, Clarke 76

Knox 82, Cornell 58

Monmouth 99, Grinnell 89

Morningside 81, Nebraska Christian 46

Mount Mercy 100, Central Methodist 86

Peru St. 88, Grand View 78

William Penn 92, Culver-Stockton 81

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Central-Columbus 96, Northeast 79

Iowa Lakes 102. Southwestern 91, OT

Kirkwood 79, Iowa Central 68

NIACC 112, Little Priest Tribal 72

North Central Missouri 98, Ellsworth 62

Southeastern 86, John Woods 75

EAST

American U. 68, Army 60

Binghamton 79, UMBC 75

Boston U. 84, Lehigh 67

Colgate 92, Loyola (Md.) 70

Duquesne 78, Saint Joseph's 60

Georgetown 87, St. John's 66

Hartford 80, Mass.-Lowell 68

Lafayette 82, Holy Cross 64

Marist 70, Fairfield 58

Navy 60, Bucknell 56

New Hampshire 57, Maine 51

Rhode Island 69, Davidson 58

Stony Brook 81, Vermont 77

UConn 67, Tulane 61

UMass 77, La Salle 69

SOUTH

Alabama 90, Mississippi St. 69

Auburn 83, Vanderbilt 79

Campbell 64, UNC Asheville 62

Duke 73, Georgia Tech 64

ETSU 64, UNC Greensboro 57

Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 68

Furman 73, Chattanooga 66

LSU 79, Arkansas 77

Lander 86, Augusta 55

Longwood 74, Charleston Southern 56

NC State 73, Notre Dame 68

New Orleans 86, Cent. Arkansas 78

Pittsburgh 73, North Carolina 65

Radford 67, Gardner-Webb 64

SC-Upstate 83, Hampton 73

St. Bonaventure 61, George Mason 49

W. Carolina 97, VMI 85

Winthrop 79, High Point 57

Wofford 67, Samford 62

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 75, Tulsa 44

Purdue Fort Wayne 77, W. Illinois 69

Saint Louis 63, George Washington 58

Seton Hall 83, Xavier 71

SOUTHWEST

McNeese St. 87, Abilene Christian 84

Nicholls 61, Lamar 52

SMU 81, UCF 74

Sam Houston St. 67, SE Louisiana 62

Texas A&M-CC 73, Stephen F. Austin 72

FAR WEST

Boise St. 73, UNLV 66

S. Dakota St. 80, Denver 68

San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 52

San Jose St. 70, Nevada 68

UC Santa Barbara 63, Cal Poly 45

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments