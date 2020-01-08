NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;25;10;.714;—
Toronto;25;13;.658;1½
Philadelphia;24;14;.632;2½
Brooklyn;16;20;.444;9½
New York;10;28;.263;16½
Southeast Division
Miami;27;10;.730;—
Orlando;18;20;.474;9½
Charlotte;15;25;.375;13½
Washington;12;25;.324;15
Atlanta;8;30;.211;19½
Central Division
Milwaukee;33;6;.846;—
Indiana;23;15;.605;9½
Detroit;14;24;.368;18½
Chicago;13;25;.342;19½
Cleveland;10;27;.270;22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;25;11;.694;—
Dallas;23;14;.622;2½
San Antonio;16;20;.444;9
Memphis;16;22;.421;10
New Orleans;13;25;.342;13
Northwest Division
Denver;26;11;.703;—
Utah;25;12;.676;1
Oklahoma City;21;16;.568;5
Portland;16;22;.421;10½
Minnesota;14;22;.389;11½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;30;7;.811;—
L.A. Clippers;26;12;.684;4½
Sacramento;15;23;.395;15½
Phoenix;14;23;.378;16
Golden State;9;30;.231;22
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
San Antonio 129, Boston 114
Miami 122, Indiana 108
Orlando 123, Washington 89
Toronto 112, Charlotte 110, OT
Houston 122, Atlanta 115
Denver 107, Dallas 106
New Orleans 123, Chicago 108
Utah 128, New York 104
Milwaukee 107, Golden State 98
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at New York, 6:15 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Utah, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Oklahoma 77, Oklahoma St. 75
Texas Tech 80, TCU 76
West Virginia 68, Kansas 49
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 71, Dubuque 55
Loras 102, Buena Vista 60
Luther 79, Central 41
Simpson 103, Neb. Wesleyan 55
IOWA COLLEGES
Central Methodist 103, Mount Mercy74
Clarke 87, Graceland 54
Cornell 58, Knox 44
Culver-Stockton 72, William Penn 72
Dakota Wesleyan 82, Northwestern 56
Dordt 74, Mount Marty 71
Eureka 78, Iowa Wesleyan 55
Grand View 78, Peru St. 67
Grinnell 66, Monmouth 59
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
DMACC 57, Southeastern 56
Iowa Lakes 57, Southwestern 49
Kirkwood 85, Iowa Central 39
NIACC 112, Little Priest Tribal 35
North Central Missouri 67, Ellsworth 34
Northeast 85, Central 58
EAST
American U. 73, Army 57
Binghamton 61, UMBC 43
Bucknell 61, Navy 34
Colgate 76, Loyola (Md.) 74
Fairleigh Dickinson 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 47
George Washington 65, Duquesne 60
Holy Cross 57, Lafayette 56
Lehigh 51, Boston U. 34
Maine 67, New Hampshire 50
Mass.-Lowell 68, Hartford 63
Saint Louis 77, La Salle 61
Stony Brook 67, Vermont 49
UMass 62, St. Bonaventure 52
SOUTH
Abilene Christian 90, McNeese St. 73
Cincinnati 73, Memphis 66
Davidson 74, Fordham 62
Incarnate Word 69, Northwestern St. 67
Lamar 84, Nicholls 78
SMU 55, East Carolina 47
Sam Houston St. 84, SE Louisiana 69
Troy 72, Louisiana-Monroe 65
Tulane 64, Tulsa 62
VCU 47, Saint Joseph's 40
MIDWEST
Ball St. 86, Bowling Green 80
Cent. Michigan 73, Ohio 71
Dayton 59, George Mason 55
E. Michigan 74, Kent St. 69
Miami (Ohio) 66, N. Illinois 64
Toledo 71, Buffalo 59
W. Michigan 56, Akron 51
SOUTHWEST
New Orleans 49, Cent. Arkansas 37
Oral Roberts 70, N. Dakota St. 62
Stephen F. Austin 66, Texas A&M-CC 44
Temple 61, Houston 58
Texas Tech 80, TCU 76
FAR WEST
Air Force 62, Utah St. 45
CS Bakersfield 66, Cal Baptist 61
Fresno St. 84, New Mexico 81
San Diego St. 67, Wyoming 60
San Jose St. 72, Nevada 70
UNLV 66, Boise St. 65
College men
BIG 12
Kansas 79, Iowa St. 53
Oklahoma 72, Texas 53
BIG TEN
Illinois 71, Wisconsin 70
Indiana 66, Northwestern 62
MISSOURI VALLEY
Bradley 72, Evansville 52
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista 92, Loras 88, OT
Luther 64, Central 62
Dubuque 90, Coe 85
Neb. Wesleyan 86, Simpson 64
IOWA COLLEGES
Dakota Wesleyan 73, Northwestern 69
Dordt 107, Mount Marty 82
Eureka 105, Iowa Wesleyan 89
Graceland 77, Clarke 76
Knox 82, Cornell 58
Monmouth 99, Grinnell 89
Morningside 81, Nebraska Christian 46
Mount Mercy 100, Central Methodist 86
Peru St. 88, Grand View 78
William Penn 92, Culver-Stockton 81
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Central-Columbus 96, Northeast 79
Iowa Lakes 102. Southwestern 91, OT
Kirkwood 79, Iowa Central 68
NIACC 112, Little Priest Tribal 72
North Central Missouri 98, Ellsworth 62
Southeastern 86, John Woods 75
EAST
American U. 68, Army 60
Binghamton 79, UMBC 75
Boston U. 84, Lehigh 67
Colgate 92, Loyola (Md.) 70
Duquesne 78, Saint Joseph's 60
Georgetown 87, St. John's 66
Hartford 80, Mass.-Lowell 68
Lafayette 82, Holy Cross 64
Marist 70, Fairfield 58
Navy 60, Bucknell 56
New Hampshire 57, Maine 51
Rhode Island 69, Davidson 58
Stony Brook 81, Vermont 77
UConn 67, Tulane 61
UMass 77, La Salle 69
SOUTH
Alabama 90, Mississippi St. 69
Auburn 83, Vanderbilt 79
Campbell 64, UNC Asheville 62
Duke 73, Georgia Tech 64
ETSU 64, UNC Greensboro 57
Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 68
Furman 73, Chattanooga 66
LSU 79, Arkansas 77
Lander 86, Augusta 55
Longwood 74, Charleston Southern 56
NC State 73, Notre Dame 68
New Orleans 86, Cent. Arkansas 78
Pittsburgh 73, North Carolina 65
Radford 67, Gardner-Webb 64
SC-Upstate 83, Hampton 73
St. Bonaventure 61, George Mason 49
W. Carolina 97, VMI 85
Winthrop 79, High Point 57
Wofford 67, Samford 62
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 75, Tulsa 44
Purdue Fort Wayne 77, W. Illinois 69
Saint Louis 63, George Washington 58
Seton Hall 83, Xavier 71
SOUTHWEST
McNeese St. 87, Abilene Christian 84
Nicholls 61, Lamar 52
SMU 81, UCF 74
Sam Houston St. 67, SE Louisiana 62
Texas A&M-CC 73, Stephen F. Austin 72
FAR WEST
Boise St. 73, UNLV 66
S. Dakota St. 80, Denver 68
San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 52
San Jose St. 70, Nevada 68
UC Santa Barbara 63, Cal Poly 45
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.