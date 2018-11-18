Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;13;4;.765;—

Philadelphia;11;7;.611;2½

Boston;9;7;.563;3½

Brooklyn;7;10;.412;6

New York;4;13;.235;9

Southeast Division

Orlando;9;8;.529;—

Charlotte;7;8;.467;1

Miami;6;10;.375;2½

Washington;5;11;.313;3½

Atlanta;3;13;.188;5½

Central Division

Milwaukee;11;4;.733;—

Indiana;10;6;.625;1½

Detroit;7;6;.538;3

Chicago;4;13;.235;8

Cleveland;2;12;.143;8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;10;5;.667;—

New Orleans;9;7;.563;1½

San Antonio;8;7;.533;2

Houston;8;7;.533;2

Dallas;7;8;.467;3

Northwest Division

Portland;11;5;.688;—

Okla. City;10;5;.667;½

Denver;10;6;.625;1

Utah;8;8;.500;3

Minnesota;7;10;.412;4½

Pacific Division

Golden State;12;6;.667;—

L.A. Clippers;10;5;.667;½

L.A. Lakers;9;7;.563;2

Sacramento;8;8;.500;3

Phoenix;3;12;.200;7½

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Dallas 112, Golden State 109

Oklahoma City 110, Phoenix 100

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Memphis 100, Minnesota 87

L.A. Lakers 113, Miami 97

Orlando 131, New York 117

Portland 119, Washington 109

San Antonio 104, Golden State 92

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Utah at Indiana, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m.

College men

BIG TEN

Arkansas 73, Indiana 72

Maryland 92, Mount St. Mary's 77

Michigan 66, Providence 47

Michigan St. 101, Tennessee Tech 33

Ohio St. 89, SC State 61

Virginia Tech 89, Purdue 83

BIG 12

West Virginia 97, Saint Joseph's 90

Kansas St. 64, Penn 48

Oklahoma 75, Wofford 64

Oklahoma St. 70, Coll. of Charleston 58

MISSOURI VALLEY

Evansville 85, Texas Southern 63

Wake Forest 69, Valparaiso 63

EAST

Brown 86, Army 66

Cal St.-Fullerton 87, Monmouth (NJ) 63

Delaware 70, Wilmington 40

Fordham 70, Columbia 69

Georgetown 76, South Florida 73, OT

Holy Cross 57, Siena 45

Manhattan 54, UNC-Asheville 38

Mass.-Lowell 94, Sacred Heart 90

Navy 83, Bryant 79

South Carolina 90, George Washington 55

St. Francis Brooklyn 84, Lafayette 72

SOUTH

Ball St. 94, Appalachian St. 86, OT

Campbell 78, Austin Peay 72

Davidson 71, Northeastern 59

FIU 102, Youngstown St. 93

Jacksonville 74, Chattanooga 66

Kentucky 92, VMI 82

N. Kentucky 89, Coastal Carolina 83

Troy 82, Cent. Arkansas 77

UAB 77, West Alabama 47

UCF 78, W. Kentucky 62

UNC-Wilmington 113, Allen 74

MIDWEST

Air Force 65, South Dakota 62

Alabama 90, Wichita St. 86

Kent St. 79, Alcorn St. 48

Missouri 69, Oregon St. 63

N. Dakota St. 76, Towson 51

Pepperdine 86, Miami (Ohio) 80

Samford 73, Cleveland St. 60

SOUTHWEST

FAU 71, Incarnate Word 68

Texas-Arlington 68, UC Davis 59

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 68, Weber St. 67

Cent. Michigan 76, San Jose St. 74

Georgia Southern 80, Montana 77

Idaho 87, Bethesda 59

Loyola Marymount 65, Ohio 56

S. Utah 73, Seattle 70

San Francisco 84, LIU Brooklyn 52

Washington 82, Santa Clara 68

College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. 75, Miami 52

Kansas 65, Alabama A&M 54

Kansas St. 61, UMKC 50

Oklahoma 87, South Florida 70

TCU 65, SMU 63

BIG TEN

Illinois 76, Columbia 69

Indiana 75, North Florida 52

Maryland 85, South Carolina 61

Michigan St. 84, Wright St. 68

Northwestern 83, Florida 74

Ohio St. at Stanford, ccd.

Penn St. 79, Princeton 71, OT

Purdue 78, Purdue Fort Wayne 44

Rutgers 65, Albany 39

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Illinois 70, Northern Iowa 59

Bradley 83, Rockhurst 40

Drake 73, CSU Northridge 63

NORTHERN SUN

Northern Michigan 61, MSU-Moorhead 54

MSU-Mankato 72, Michigan Tech 68

EAST

Brown 89, Holy Cross 85

Fordham 71, Charlotte 64

Iona 52, George Washington 43

Marist 74, Temple 68

Rhode Island 61, Vermont 58

Sacred Heart 71, New Hampshire 60

Syracuse 70, Bucknell 56

SOUTH

Duke 81, Elon 64

East Carolina 68, Kennesaw St. 56

FAU 69, Richmond 55

George Mason 64, Colgate 61

Georgia Tech 63, Georgia 53

Kentucky 71, High Point 49

LSU 58, Florida St. 45

Louisiana Tech 66, Memphis 50

La.-Monroe 69, McNeese St. 60

Mississippi 69, W. Michigan 66

Mississippi St. 110, Coppin St. 38

NC State 75, Radford 58

Norfolk St. 65, Navy 58

Southern Miss. 76, Samford 40

St. Francis Brooklyn 101, Morehead St. 94

Tennessee 96, Florida A&M 31

Tulane 63, Washington 51

UCF 76, Mercer 42

VCU 53, Wake Forest 40

Virginia 73, Old Dominion 67

Wofford 78, Coll. of Charleston 58

MIDWEST

Akron 77, N. Kentucky 60

Cincinnati 51, Saint Louis 50

Kent St. 75, Oakland 65

Ohio 100, E. Kentucky 60

South Dakota 112, College of Saint Mary (NE) 52

Toledo 65, Duquesne 52

SOUTHWEST

Arizona St. 88, Arkansas 85

Boston College 64, Houston 57

FAR WEST

Arizona 92, Portland 70

California 81, Pacific 69

Colorado 86, North Carolina 74

Hawaii 67, Seattle 51

Nevada 76, Long Beach St. 67

New Mexico 72, Hartford 65

Oregon 102, Buffalo 82

San Diego St. 81, Incarnate Word 38

San Francisco 65, Cal Poly 62

UC Davis 75, Washington St. 62

UC Riverside 62, Coastal Carolina 43

UCLA 78, Seton Hall 62

