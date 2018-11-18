NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;13;4;.765;—
Philadelphia;11;7;.611;2½
Boston;9;7;.563;3½
Brooklyn;7;10;.412;6
New York;4;13;.235;9
Southeast Division
Orlando;9;8;.529;—
Charlotte;7;8;.467;1
Miami;6;10;.375;2½
Washington;5;11;.313;3½
Atlanta;3;13;.188;5½
Central Division
Milwaukee;11;4;.733;—
Indiana;10;6;.625;1½
Detroit;7;6;.538;3
Chicago;4;13;.235;8
Cleveland;2;12;.143;8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;10;5;.667;—
New Orleans;9;7;.563;1½
San Antonio;8;7;.533;2
Houston;8;7;.533;2
Dallas;7;8;.467;3
Northwest Division
Portland;11;5;.688;—
Okla. City;10;5;.667;½
Denver;10;6;.625;1
Utah;8;8;.500;3
Minnesota;7;10;.412;4½
Pacific Division
Golden State;12;6;.667;—
L.A. Clippers;10;5;.667;½
L.A. Lakers;9;7;.563;2
Sacramento;8;8;.500;3
Phoenix;3;12;.200;7½
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Dallas 112, Golden State 109
Oklahoma City 110, Phoenix 100
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Memphis 100, Minnesota 87
L.A. Lakers 113, Miami 97
Orlando 131, New York 117
Portland 119, Washington 109
San Antonio 104, Golden State 92
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Utah at Indiana, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Denver at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m.
College men
BIG TEN
Arkansas 73, Indiana 72
Maryland 92, Mount St. Mary's 77
Michigan 66, Providence 47
Michigan St. 101, Tennessee Tech 33
Ohio St. 89, SC State 61
Virginia Tech 89, Purdue 83
BIG 12
West Virginia 97, Saint Joseph's 90
Kansas St. 64, Penn 48
Oklahoma 75, Wofford 64
Oklahoma St. 70, Coll. of Charleston 58
MISSOURI VALLEY
Evansville 85, Texas Southern 63
Wake Forest 69, Valparaiso 63
EAST
Brown 86, Army 66
Cal St.-Fullerton 87, Monmouth (NJ) 63
Delaware 70, Wilmington 40
Fordham 70, Columbia 69
Georgetown 76, South Florida 73, OT
Holy Cross 57, Siena 45
Manhattan 54, UNC-Asheville 38
Mass.-Lowell 94, Sacred Heart 90
Navy 83, Bryant 79
South Carolina 90, George Washington 55
St. Francis Brooklyn 84, Lafayette 72
SOUTH
Ball St. 94, Appalachian St. 86, OT
Campbell 78, Austin Peay 72
Davidson 71, Northeastern 59
FIU 102, Youngstown St. 93
Jacksonville 74, Chattanooga 66
Kentucky 92, VMI 82
N. Kentucky 89, Coastal Carolina 83
Troy 82, Cent. Arkansas 77
UAB 77, West Alabama 47
UCF 78, W. Kentucky 62
UNC-Wilmington 113, Allen 74
MIDWEST
Air Force 65, South Dakota 62
Alabama 90, Wichita St. 86
Kent St. 79, Alcorn St. 48
Missouri 69, Oregon St. 63
N. Dakota St. 76, Towson 51
Pepperdine 86, Miami (Ohio) 80
Samford 73, Cleveland St. 60
SOUTHWEST
FAU 71, Incarnate Word 68
Texas-Arlington 68, UC Davis 59
FAR WEST
CS Bakersfield 68, Weber St. 67
Cent. Michigan 76, San Jose St. 74
Georgia Southern 80, Montana 77
Idaho 87, Bethesda 59
Loyola Marymount 65, Ohio 56
S. Utah 73, Seattle 70
San Francisco 84, LIU Brooklyn 52
Washington 82, Santa Clara 68
College women
BIG 12
Iowa St. 75, Miami 52
Kansas 65, Alabama A&M 54
Kansas St. 61, UMKC 50
Oklahoma 87, South Florida 70
TCU 65, SMU 63
BIG TEN
Illinois 76, Columbia 69
Indiana 75, North Florida 52
Maryland 85, South Carolina 61
Michigan St. 84, Wright St. 68
Northwestern 83, Florida 74
Ohio St. at Stanford, ccd.
Penn St. 79, Princeton 71, OT
Purdue 78, Purdue Fort Wayne 44
Rutgers 65, Albany 39
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Illinois 70, Northern Iowa 59
Bradley 83, Rockhurst 40
Drake 73, CSU Northridge 63
NORTHERN SUN
Northern Michigan 61, MSU-Moorhead 54
MSU-Mankato 72, Michigan Tech 68
EAST
Brown 89, Holy Cross 85
Fordham 71, Charlotte 64
Iona 52, George Washington 43
Marist 74, Temple 68
Rhode Island 61, Vermont 58
Sacred Heart 71, New Hampshire 60
Syracuse 70, Bucknell 56
SOUTH
Duke 81, Elon 64
East Carolina 68, Kennesaw St. 56
FAU 69, Richmond 55
George Mason 64, Colgate 61
Georgia Tech 63, Georgia 53
Kentucky 71, High Point 49
LSU 58, Florida St. 45
Louisiana Tech 66, Memphis 50
La.-Monroe 69, McNeese St. 60
Mississippi 69, W. Michigan 66
Mississippi St. 110, Coppin St. 38
NC State 75, Radford 58
Norfolk St. 65, Navy 58
Southern Miss. 76, Samford 40
St. Francis Brooklyn 101, Morehead St. 94
Tennessee 96, Florida A&M 31
Tulane 63, Washington 51
UCF 76, Mercer 42
VCU 53, Wake Forest 40
Virginia 73, Old Dominion 67
Wofford 78, Coll. of Charleston 58
MIDWEST
Akron 77, N. Kentucky 60
Cincinnati 51, Saint Louis 50
Kent St. 75, Oakland 65
Ohio 100, E. Kentucky 60
South Dakota 112, College of Saint Mary (NE) 52
Toledo 65, Duquesne 52
SOUTHWEST
Arizona St. 88, Arkansas 85
Boston College 64, Houston 57
FAR WEST
Arizona 92, Portland 70
California 81, Pacific 69
Colorado 86, North Carolina 74
Hawaii 67, Seattle 51
Nevada 76, Long Beach St. 67
New Mexico 72, Hartford 65
Oregon 102, Buffalo 82
San Diego St. 81, Incarnate Word 38
San Francisco 65, Cal Poly 62
UC Davis 75, Washington St. 62
UC Riverside 62, Coastal Carolina 43
UCLA 78, Seton Hall 62
