NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;9;1;.900;—
Boston;6;3;.667;2½
Philadelphia;6;5;.545;3½
Brooklyn;4;6;.400;5
New York;3;7;.300;6
Southeast Division
Charlotte;5;5;.500;—
Miami;3;5;.375;1
Atlanta;3;6;.333;1½
Orlando;3;6;.333;1½
Washington;2;7;.222;2½
Central Division
Milwaukee;8;1;.889;—
Indiana;7;3;.700;1½
Detroit;4;4;.500;3½
Chicago;2;8;.200;6½
Cleveland;1;8;.111;7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;6;3;.667;—
Memphis;5;3;.625;½
New Orleans;4;5;.444;2
Houston;3;5;.375;2½
Dallas;2;7;.222;4
Northwest Division
Denver;8;1;.889;—
Portland;7;3;.700;1½
Okla. City;4;4;.500;3½
Utah;4;5;.444;4
Minnesota;4;6;.400;4½
Pacific Division
Golden State;9;1;.900;—
Sacramento;6;4;.600;3
L.A. Clippers;5;4;.556;3½
L.A. Lakers;4;6;.400;5
Phoenix;2;7;.222;6½
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Denver 103, Utah 88
L.A. Lakers 114, Portland 110
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 144, Sacramento 109
Brooklyn 122, Philadelphia 97
Washington 108, New York 95
Orlando 117, San Antonio 110
Phoenix 102, Memphis 100
Portland 111, Minnesota 81
Toronto 121, L.A. Lakers 107
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Houston at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Portland, 9 p.m.
College men
NORTHERN SUN
Northern St. 87, Queens 74
EXHIBITIONS
Iowa 103, Guilford 46
Drake 99, Coe 58
Oklahoma 80, Ouachita Baptist 59
College women
IOWA COLLEGE
Lyon 71, Grand View 64
EXHIBITIONS
Northern Iowa 89, Upper Iowa 41
Iowa St. 73, Winona St. 39
Kansas 87, Washburn 43
Northwestern 84, Lewis 69
Purdue 85, Ashland 69
Wisconsin 79, Wis.-Oshkosh 55
Illinois St. 82, Quincy 55
Missouri St. 100, Lincoln 54
