NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;9;1;.900;—

Boston;6;3;.667;2½

Philadelphia;6;5;.545;3½

Brooklyn;4;6;.400;5

New York;3;7;.300;6

Southeast Division

Charlotte;5;5;.500;—

Miami;3;5;.375;1

Atlanta;3;6;.333;1½

Orlando;3;6;.333;1½

Washington;2;7;.222;2½

Central Division

Milwaukee;8;1;.889;—

Indiana;7;3;.700;1½

Detroit;4;4;.500;3½

Chicago;2;8;.200;6½

Cleveland;1;8;.111;7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;6;3;.667;—

Memphis;5;3;.625;½

New Orleans;4;5;.444;2

Houston;3;5;.375;2½

Dallas;2;7;.222;4

Northwest Division

Denver;8;1;.889;—

Portland;7;3;.700;1½

Okla. City;4;4;.500;3½

Utah;4;5;.444;4

Minnesota;4;6;.400;4½

Pacific Division

Golden State;9;1;.900;—

Sacramento;6;4;.600;3

L.A. Clippers;5;4;.556;3½

L.A. Lakers;4;6;.400;5

Phoenix;2;7;.222;6½

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Denver 103, Utah 88

L.A. Lakers 114, Portland 110

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 144, Sacramento 109

Brooklyn 122, Philadelphia 97

Washington 108, New York 95

Orlando 117, San Antonio 110

Phoenix 102, Memphis 100

Portland 111, Minnesota 81

Toronto 121, L.A. Lakers 107

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Houston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland, 9 p.m.

College men

NORTHERN SUN

Northern St. 87, Queens 74

EXHIBITIONS

Iowa 103, Guilford 46

Drake 99, Coe 58

Oklahoma 80, Ouachita Baptist 59

College women

IOWA COLLEGE

Lyon 71, Grand View 64

EXHIBITIONS

Northern Iowa 89, Upper Iowa 41

Iowa St. 73, Winona St. 39

Kansas 87, Washburn 43

Northwestern 84, Lewis 69

Purdue 85, Ashland 69

Wisconsin 79, Wis.-Oshkosh 55

Illinois St. 82, Quincy 55

Missouri St. 100, Lincoln 54

