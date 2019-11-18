Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;11;2;.846;—

Toronto;9;4;.692;2

Philadelphia;8;5;.615;3

Brooklyn;5;8;.385;6

New York;4;10;.286;7½

Southeast Division

Miami;9;3;.750;—

Orlando;6;7;.462;3½

Charlotte;6;8;.429;4

Atlanta;4;9;.308;5½

Washington;3;8;.273;5½

Central Division

Milwaukee;10;3;.769;—

Indiana;8;6;.571;2½

Detroit;4;9;.308;6

Cleveland;4;9;.308;6

Chicago;4;10;.286;6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;11;3;.786;—

Dallas;8;5;.615;2½

Memphis;5;8;.385;5½

San Antonio;5;9;.357;6

New Orleans;4;9;.308;6½

Northwest Division

Denver;9;3;.750;—

Utah;8;5;.615;1½

Minnesota;8;6;.571;2

Oklahoma City;5;8;.385;4½

Portland;5;9;.357;5

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;11;2;.846;—

L.A. Clippers;9;5;.643;2½

Phoenix;7;5;.583;3½

Sacramento;5;7;.417;5½

Golden State;2;12;.143;9½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

New York 123, Cleveland 105

Indiana 115, Brooklyn 86

Toronto 132, Charlotte 96

Houston 132, Portland 108

Milwaukee 115, Chicago 101

Dallas 117, San Antonio 110

Boston 99, Phoenix 85

Minnesota 112, Utah 102

L.A. Clippers 90, Oklahoma City 88

GAMES TODAY

Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Kansas St. 109, Oral Roberts 69

Texas Tech 98, Florida A&M 60

NORTHERN SUN

Michigan Tech 80, MSU-Mankato 75

IOWA COLLEGES

Graceland 66, Cottey College 54

Bethany 92, Waldorf 72

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Iowa Central 103, County Upper Academy 38

EAST

American U. 56, High Point 48

Cleveland St. 61, Hofstra 51

Lehigh 70, CCSU 51

SOUTH

Austin Peay 100, MVSU 82

Clemson 76, Alabama St. 43

Florida 60, Presbyterian 46

Furman 70, Hampton 65

La.-Monroe 63, Northwestern St. 54

Mississippi St. 122, Troy 82

NC A&T 80, ETSU 69

Nicholls 101, Paul Quinn College 68

North Alabama 88, Tennessee St. 63

Texas-Arlington 88, Grambling St. 54

UNC-Asheville 64, W. Carolina 47

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 88, Notre Dame College 54

Creighton 70, N. Dakota St. 59

SOUTHWEST

UTSA 79, University of the Southwest 62

FAR WEST

Utah 87, E. Washington 49

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Oregon (27);3-0;723;1

2. Baylor (2);3-0;697;2

3. Stanford;4-0;654;3

4. UConn;3-0;606;4

5. South Carolina;4-0;601;6

6. Texas A&M;3-0;576;5

7. Oregon St.;4-0;573;7

8. Louisville;3-0;506;9

9. Maryland;3-1;502;8

10. Mississippi St.;3-0;467;10

11. UCLA;3-0;427;11

12. Florida St.;4-0;393;12

13. Kentucky;4-0;375;13

14. N.C. State;3-0;373;14

15. Michigan St.;3-0;318;16

16. Miami;3-0;286;17

17. Syracuse;3-0;185;20

18. Indiana;3-0;176;21

19. DePaul;2-1;155;18

20. Arkansas;4-0;151;23

21. Michigan;4-0;120;24

22. South Florida;4-0;107;25

23. Gonzaga;2-1;74;—

23. Tennessee;4-0;74;—

25. West Virginia;3-0;68;—

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 62, Arizona 53, Arizona St. 46, South Dakota 26, Missouri St. 24, Minnesota 13, Drake 6, Texas 5, Rutgers 2, Northwestern 1.

College men

BIG 12

Oklahoma 75, William & Mary 70

TCU 65, Air Force 54

West Virginia 69, Northern Colorado 61

BIG TEN

Illinois 66, Hawaii 53

Michigan St. 94, Charleston Southern 46

Ohio St. 86, Stetson 51

MISSOURI VALLEY

SMU 59, Evansville 57

NORTHERN SUN

U-Mary 76, Dickinson St. 67

EAST

Army 81, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

Bryant 73, Niagara 62

LIU Brooklyn 92, Delaware St. 84

Lehigh 87, Misericordia 68

Pittsburgh 63, Monmouth (NJ) 50

SOUTH

Auburn 91, Colgate 62

Belmont 90, High Point 51

Coastal Carolina 93, Middle Tennessee 72

Kennesaw St. 69, Reinhardt 54

Kentucky 82, Utah Valley 74

McNeese St. 103, Arlington Baptist 51

North Florida 115, Trinity Baptist 39

SC State 103, Wilberforce 79

Southern U. 121, Ecclesia 55

Tennessee St. 99, Fisk 65

UNC Greensboro 55, Appalachian St. 41

W. Kentucky 109, Campbellsville 66

MIDWEST

Akron 76, SC-Upstate 45

Cent. Michigan 115, Siena Heights 58

E. Illinois 114, Indiana-Northwest 61

Missouri 75, Wofford 56

N. Illinois 65, Longwood 48

Notre Dame 63, Presbyterian 53

Oakland 60, Hartford 50

South Dakota 71, SIU-Edwardsville 56

UMKC 111, Bacone 38

SOUTHWEST

Texas St. 73, Jackson St. 58

FAR WEST

California 54, Prairie View 50

Colorado 69, UC Irvine 53

Montana Tech 74, Montana 72

UNLV 72, Abilene Christian 58

Utah St. 82, UTSA 50

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Duke (52);4-0;1608;2

2. Louisville (8);4-0;1501;4

3. Michigan St. (4);2-1;1496;3

4. Kansas;2-1;1389;5

5. North Carolina;3-0;1262;6

6. Maryland;3-0;1240;7

7. Virginia (1);3-0;1232;9

8. Gonzaga;4-0;1227;8

9. Kentucky;2-1;1110;1

10. Ohio St.;3-0;1006;16

11. Oregon;4-0;998;14

12. Texas Tech;3-0;947;11

13. Seton Hall;3-1;837;12

14. Arizona;4-0;644;19

15. Utah St.;4-0;619;17

16. Memphis;3-1;574;13

17. Villanova;2-1;560;10

18. Xavier;4-0;463;21

19. Auburn;4-0;420;22

20. Tennessee;3-0;402;—

21. VCU;4-0;365;—

22. Texas;4-0;238;—

23. Colorado;2-0;208;25

24. Baylor;2-1;179;24

25. Washington;2-1;150;20

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 91, Florida 67, LSU 61, Saint Mary's 55, Evansville 43, Oklahoma 29, Vermont 11, Michigan 11, Marquette 11, Purdue 11, Butler 10, Mississippi St. 9, Virginia Tech 7, West Virginia 6, Providence 5, Wisconsin 5, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, Missouri 2, UConn 2, Southern Cal 2, New Mexico 2, San Diego St. 2, Dayton 1.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments