NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;11;2;.846;—
Toronto;9;4;.692;2
Philadelphia;8;5;.615;3
Brooklyn;5;8;.385;6
New York;4;10;.286;7½
Southeast Division
Miami;9;3;.750;—
Orlando;6;7;.462;3½
Charlotte;6;8;.429;4
Atlanta;4;9;.308;5½
Washington;3;8;.273;5½
Central Division
Milwaukee;10;3;.769;—
Indiana;8;6;.571;2½
Detroit;4;9;.308;6
Cleveland;4;9;.308;6
Chicago;4;10;.286;6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;11;3;.786;—
Dallas;8;5;.615;2½
Memphis;5;8;.385;5½
San Antonio;5;9;.357;6
New Orleans;4;9;.308;6½
Northwest Division
Denver;9;3;.750;—
Utah;8;5;.615;1½
Minnesota;8;6;.571;2
Oklahoma City;5;8;.385;4½
Portland;5;9;.357;5
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;11;2;.846;—
L.A. Clippers;9;5;.643;2½
Phoenix;7;5;.583;3½
Sacramento;5;7;.417;5½
Golden State;2;12;.143;9½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
New York 123, Cleveland 105
Indiana 115, Brooklyn 86
Toronto 132, Charlotte 96
Houston 132, Portland 108
Milwaukee 115, Chicago 101
Dallas 117, San Antonio 110
Boston 99, Phoenix 85
Minnesota 112, Utah 102
L.A. Clippers 90, Oklahoma City 88
GAMES TODAY
Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Kansas St. 109, Oral Roberts 69
Texas Tech 98, Florida A&M 60
NORTHERN SUN
Michigan Tech 80, MSU-Mankato 75
IOWA COLLEGES
Graceland 66, Cottey College 54
Bethany 92, Waldorf 72
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Iowa Central 103, County Upper Academy 38
EAST
American U. 56, High Point 48
Cleveland St. 61, Hofstra 51
Lehigh 70, CCSU 51
SOUTH
Austin Peay 100, MVSU 82
Clemson 76, Alabama St. 43
Florida 60, Presbyterian 46
Furman 70, Hampton 65
La.-Monroe 63, Northwestern St. 54
Mississippi St. 122, Troy 82
NC A&T 80, ETSU 69
Nicholls 101, Paul Quinn College 68
North Alabama 88, Tennessee St. 63
Texas-Arlington 88, Grambling St. 54
UNC-Asheville 64, W. Carolina 47
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 88, Notre Dame College 54
Creighton 70, N. Dakota St. 59
SOUTHWEST
UTSA 79, University of the Southwest 62
FAR WEST
Utah 87, E. Washington 49
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Oregon (27);3-0;723;1
2. Baylor (2);3-0;697;2
3. Stanford;4-0;654;3
4. UConn;3-0;606;4
5. South Carolina;4-0;601;6
6. Texas A&M;3-0;576;5
7. Oregon St.;4-0;573;7
8. Louisville;3-0;506;9
9. Maryland;3-1;502;8
10. Mississippi St.;3-0;467;10
11. UCLA;3-0;427;11
12. Florida St.;4-0;393;12
13. Kentucky;4-0;375;13
14. N.C. State;3-0;373;14
15. Michigan St.;3-0;318;16
16. Miami;3-0;286;17
17. Syracuse;3-0;185;20
18. Indiana;3-0;176;21
19. DePaul;2-1;155;18
20. Arkansas;4-0;151;23
21. Michigan;4-0;120;24
22. South Florida;4-0;107;25
23. Gonzaga;2-1;74;—
23. Tennessee;4-0;74;—
25. West Virginia;3-0;68;—
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 62, Arizona 53, Arizona St. 46, South Dakota 26, Missouri St. 24, Minnesota 13, Drake 6, Texas 5, Rutgers 2, Northwestern 1.
College men
BIG 12
Oklahoma 75, William & Mary 70
TCU 65, Air Force 54
West Virginia 69, Northern Colorado 61
BIG TEN
Illinois 66, Hawaii 53
Michigan St. 94, Charleston Southern 46
Ohio St. 86, Stetson 51
MISSOURI VALLEY
SMU 59, Evansville 57
NORTHERN SUN
U-Mary 76, Dickinson St. 67
EAST
Army 81, Fairleigh Dickinson 65
Bryant 73, Niagara 62
LIU Brooklyn 92, Delaware St. 84
Lehigh 87, Misericordia 68
Pittsburgh 63, Monmouth (NJ) 50
SOUTH
Auburn 91, Colgate 62
Belmont 90, High Point 51
Coastal Carolina 93, Middle Tennessee 72
Kennesaw St. 69, Reinhardt 54
Kentucky 82, Utah Valley 74
McNeese St. 103, Arlington Baptist 51
North Florida 115, Trinity Baptist 39
SC State 103, Wilberforce 79
Southern U. 121, Ecclesia 55
Tennessee St. 99, Fisk 65
UNC Greensboro 55, Appalachian St. 41
W. Kentucky 109, Campbellsville 66
MIDWEST
Akron 76, SC-Upstate 45
Cent. Michigan 115, Siena Heights 58
E. Illinois 114, Indiana-Northwest 61
Missouri 75, Wofford 56
N. Illinois 65, Longwood 48
Notre Dame 63, Presbyterian 53
Oakland 60, Hartford 50
South Dakota 71, SIU-Edwardsville 56
UMKC 111, Bacone 38
SOUTHWEST
Texas St. 73, Jackson St. 58
FAR WEST
California 54, Prairie View 50
Colorado 69, UC Irvine 53
Montana Tech 74, Montana 72
UNLV 72, Abilene Christian 58
Utah St. 82, UTSA 50
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Duke (52);4-0;1608;2
2. Louisville (8);4-0;1501;4
3. Michigan St. (4);2-1;1496;3
4. Kansas;2-1;1389;5
5. North Carolina;3-0;1262;6
6. Maryland;3-0;1240;7
7. Virginia (1);3-0;1232;9
8. Gonzaga;4-0;1227;8
9. Kentucky;2-1;1110;1
10. Ohio St.;3-0;1006;16
11. Oregon;4-0;998;14
12. Texas Tech;3-0;947;11
13. Seton Hall;3-1;837;12
14. Arizona;4-0;644;19
15. Utah St.;4-0;619;17
16. Memphis;3-1;574;13
17. Villanova;2-1;560;10
18. Xavier;4-0;463;21
19. Auburn;4-0;420;22
20. Tennessee;3-0;402;—
21. VCU;4-0;365;—
22. Texas;4-0;238;—
23. Colorado;2-0;208;25
24. Baylor;2-1;179;24
25. Washington;2-1;150;20
Others receiving votes: Florida St. 91, Florida 67, LSU 61, Saint Mary's 55, Evansville 43, Oklahoma 29, Vermont 11, Michigan 11, Marquette 11, Purdue 11, Butler 10, Mississippi St. 9, Virginia Tech 7, West Virginia 6, Providence 5, Wisconsin 5, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, Missouri 2, UConn 2, Southern Cal 2, New Mexico 2, San Diego St. 2, Dayton 1.
