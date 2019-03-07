NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;46;19;.708;—
Philadelphia;41;24;.631;5
Boston;40;26;.606;6½
Brooklyn;34;33;.507;13
New York;13;52;.200;33
Southeast Division
Miami;30;34;.469;—
Orlando;30;36;.455;1
Charlotte;29;35;.453;1
Washington;27;37;.422;3
Atlanta;22;44;.333;9
Central Division
x-Milwaukee;49;16;.754;—
Indiana;42;24;.636;7½
Detroit;32;31;.508;16
Chicago;19;47;.288;30½
Cleveland;16;49;.246;33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;39;25;.609;—
San Antonio;37;29;.561;3
New Orleans;30;37;.448;10½
Dallas;27;37;.422;12
Memphis;26;40;.394;14
Northwest Division
Denver;43;21;.672;—
Okla. City;40;25;.615;3½
Portland;39;26;.600;4½
Utah;37;27;.578;6
Minnesota;30;35;.462;13½
Pacific Division
Golden State;44;20;.688;—
L.A. Clippers;37;29;.561;8
Sacramento;32;32;.500;12
L.A. Lakers;30;35;.462;14½
Phoenix;15;51;.227;30
x-clinched playoff spot
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 117, Indiana 98
Oklahoma City 129, Portland 121, OT
GAMES TODAY
Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Sacramento at New York, 11 a.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.
College men
BIG TEN
Wisconsin 65, Iowa 45
Indiana 92, Illinois 74
MISSOURI VALLEY
MVC Tournament
Valparaiso 77, Indiana St. 55
Illinois St. 65, Evansville 60
EAST
Md.-Eastern Shore 70, Delaware St. 64
Navy 60, American U. 56
St. Peter's 71, Marist 68, OT
Temple 78, UConn 71
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 72, Troy 64
Coastal Carolina 92, South Alabama 70
Coppin St. 83, Morgan St. 69
Florida A&M 64, Bethune-Cookman 56
Grambling St. 93, Alabama St. 66
Howard 98, Norfolk St. 95
Jackson St. 66, Alabama A&M 47
Jacksonville St. 88, UT Martin 81
NC A&T 74, NC Central 52
Savannah St. 90, SC State 87
UCF 58, Cincinnati 55
MIDWEST
California Baptist 82, Rio Grande 79, OT
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72
Houston 90, SMU 79
Louisiana-Lafayette 77, UALR 72
Prairie View 73, Southern U. 55
Texas Southern 99, Alcorn St. 72
FAR WEST
Colorado 93, UCLA 68
E. Washington 91, Idaho St. 62
Hawaii 76, UC Davis 69
N. Colorado 70, S. Utah 53
Portland St. 81, Montana 69
Sacramento St. 70, Montana St. 67
UC Irvine 110, Cal Poly 72
UC Santa Barbara 76, CS Northridge 74
Utah Valley 82, Grand Canyon 70
Weber St. 93, Idaho 59
TOURNAMENTS
Atlantic Sun
Semifinals
Liberty 71, North Florida 63
Lipscomb 78, NJIT 55
Big South
Quarterfinals
Campbell 86, Hampton 77
Charleston Southern 77, Winthrop 63
Gardner-Webb 75, High Point 69
Radford 84, Presbyterian 76
Metro Atlantic Athletic
First Round
Manhattan 57, Fairfield 53
Ohio Valley
Second Round
Austin Peay 95, Morehead St. 81
Jacksonville St. 88, UT Martin 81
Patriot League
Quarterfinals
Bucknell 77, Holy Cross 65
Colgate 81, Boston U. 69
Lehigh 73, Army 70
Navy 60, American U. 56
West Coast Conf.
First Round
Pepperdine 61, Pacific 53
College women
BIG TEN
Big Ten Tournament
Indiana 66, Minnesota 58
Michigan St. 68, Northwestern 52
Purdue 75, Nebraska 71
Wisconsin 73, Ohio St. 63
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 61, Bradley 57
Drake 88, Illinois St. 61
Missouri St. 88, Evansville 46
Southern Illinois 80, Indiana St. 61
EAST
Bryant 76, Wagner 73
Delaware 70, Towson 57
Fairleigh Dickinson 68, LIU Brooklyn 49
Manhattan 62, St. Peter's 41
Md.-Eastern Shore 69, Delaware St. 58
Robert Morris 66, St. Francis (Pa.) 53
Sacred Heart 53, Mount St. Mary's 46
St. Francis Brooklyn 83, CCSU 69
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 70, Florida A&M 60
Charlotte 59, Southern Miss. 46
Elon 55, Hofstra 52
Grambling St. 63, Alabama St. 45
Jackson St. 69, Alabama A&M 51
James Madison 58, Drexel 47
Louisiana-Monroe 65, Arkansas St. 53
Marshall 87, FIU 42
Morgan St. 70, Coppin St. 47
NC A&T 86, NC Central 52
Norfolk St. 74, Howard 59
Northeastern 75, William & Mary 71
Old Dominion 68, FAU 64
Savannah St. 65, SC State 64
South Alabama 67, Coastal Carolina 50
Troy 95, Appalachian St. 66
UAB 95, Louisiana Tech 69
UALR 62, Louisiana-Lafayette 49
W. Kentucky 67, Middle Tennessee 56
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 63, Southern U. 52
Rice 72, UTSA 46
Texas Southern 66, Alcorn St. 51
UTEP 59, North Texas 51
FAR WEST
Boise St. 80, Air Force 60
Cal St.-Fullerton 50, Long Beach St. 47
California Baptist 66, Rio Grande 63
Grand Canyon 64, Utah Valley 54
Hawaii 51, UC Riverside 44
Idaho 86, Weber St. 78
Idaho St. 74, E. Washington 45
Montana 73, Portland St. 70
Montana St. 64, Sacramento St. 58
N. Colorado 88, S. Utah 71
New Mexico 57, Wyoming 50
San Diego St. 64, Nevada 61
San Jose St. 65, Fresno St. 57
Seattle 68, CS Bakersfield 58
UNLV 60, Colorado St. 45
TOURNAMENTS
Atlantic Coast Conf.
Second Round
Clemson 80, Virginia Tech 79
Florida St. 51, Duke 41
North Carolina 80, Georgia Tech 73
Syracuse 67, Virginia 57
Metro Atlantic Athletic
First Round
Fairfield 74, Niagara 69
Iona 75, Siena 64
Ohio Valley
First Round
Tennessee Tech 68, Austin Peay 57
UT Martin 77, Murray St. 56
Pacific-12
First Round
Arizona 76, Southern Cal 48
Arizona St. 66, Colorado 49
California 77, Washington St. 58
Southeastern Conference
Second Round
Arkansas 86, Georgia 76
Auburn 53, Alabama 52
Missouri 87, Florida 56
Tennessee 69, LSU 66
Southern Conference
First Round
Chattanooga 72, UNC-Greensboro 62
Furman 67, Samford 52
Mercer 55, W. Carolina 32
Wofford 75, ETSU 66
West Coast Conf.
First Round
San Francisco 76, Portland 69
Santa Clara 63, San Diego 59
