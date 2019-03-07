Try 3 months for $3
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;46;19;.708;—

Philadelphia;41;24;.631;5

Boston;40;26;.606;6½

Brooklyn;34;33;.507;13

New York;13;52;.200;33

Southeast Division

Miami;30;34;.469;—

Orlando;30;36;.455;1

Charlotte;29;35;.453;1

Washington;27;37;.422;3

Atlanta;22;44;.333;9

Central Division

x-Milwaukee;49;16;.754;—

Indiana;42;24;.636;7½

Detroit;32;31;.508;16

Chicago;19;47;.288;30½

Cleveland;16;49;.246;33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;39;25;.609;—

San Antonio;37;29;.561;3

New Orleans;30;37;.448;10½

Dallas;27;37;.422;12

Memphis;26;40;.394;14

Northwest Division

Denver;43;21;.672;—

Okla. City;40;25;.615;3½

Portland;39;26;.600;4½

Utah;37;27;.578;6

Minnesota;30;35;.462;13½

Pacific Division

Golden State;44;20;.688;—

L.A. Clippers;37;29;.561;8

Sacramento;32;32;.500;12

L.A. Lakers;30;35;.462;14½

Phoenix;15;51;.227;30

x-clinched playoff spot

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 117, Indiana 98

Oklahoma City 129, Portland 121, OT

GAMES TODAY

Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Sacramento at New York, 11 a.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

College men

BIG TEN

Wisconsin 65, Iowa 45

Indiana 92, Illinois 74

MISSOURI VALLEY

MVC Tournament

Valparaiso 77, Indiana St. 55

Illinois St. 65, Evansville 60

EAST

Md.-Eastern Shore 70, Delaware St. 64

Navy 60, American U. 56

St. Peter's 71, Marist 68, OT

Temple 78, UConn 71

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 72, Troy 64

Coastal Carolina 92, South Alabama 70

Coppin St. 83, Morgan St. 69

Florida A&M 64, Bethune-Cookman 56

Grambling St. 93, Alabama St. 66

Howard 98, Norfolk St. 95

Jackson St. 66, Alabama A&M 47

Jacksonville St. 88, UT Martin 81

NC A&T 74, NC Central 52

Savannah St. 90, SC State 87

UCF 58, Cincinnati 55

MIDWEST

California Baptist 82, Rio Grande 79, OT

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72

Houston 90, SMU 79

Louisiana-Lafayette 77, UALR 72

Prairie View 73, Southern U. 55

Texas Southern 99, Alcorn St. 72

FAR WEST

Colorado 93, UCLA 68

E. Washington 91, Idaho St. 62

Hawaii 76, UC Davis 69

N. Colorado 70, S. Utah 53

Portland St. 81, Montana 69

Sacramento St. 70, Montana St. 67

UC Irvine 110, Cal Poly 72

UC Santa Barbara 76, CS Northridge 74

Utah Valley 82, Grand Canyon 70

Weber St. 93, Idaho 59

TOURNAMENTS

Atlantic Sun

Semifinals

Liberty 71, North Florida 63

Lipscomb 78, NJIT 55

Big South

Quarterfinals

Campbell 86, Hampton 77

Charleston Southern 77, Winthrop 63

Gardner-Webb 75, High Point 69

Radford 84, Presbyterian 76

Metro Atlantic Athletic

First Round

Manhattan 57, Fairfield 53

Ohio Valley

Second Round

Austin Peay 95, Morehead St. 81

Jacksonville St. 88, UT Martin 81

Patriot League

Quarterfinals

Bucknell 77, Holy Cross 65

Colgate 81, Boston U. 69

Lehigh 73, Army 70

Navy 60, American U. 56

West Coast Conf.

First Round

Pepperdine 61, Pacific 53

College women

BIG TEN

Big Ten Tournament

Indiana 66, Minnesota 58

Michigan St. 68, Northwestern 52

Purdue 75, Nebraska 71

Wisconsin 73, Ohio St. 63

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 61, Bradley 57

Drake 88, Illinois St. 61

Missouri St. 88, Evansville 46

Southern Illinois 80, Indiana St. 61

EAST

Bryant 76, Wagner 73

Delaware 70, Towson 57

Fairleigh Dickinson 68, LIU Brooklyn 49

Manhattan 62, St. Peter's 41

Md.-Eastern Shore 69, Delaware St. 58

Robert Morris 66, St. Francis (Pa.) 53

Sacred Heart 53, Mount St. Mary's 46

St. Francis Brooklyn 83, CCSU 69

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 70, Florida A&M 60

Charlotte 59, Southern Miss. 46

Elon 55, Hofstra 52

Grambling St. 63, Alabama St. 45

Jackson St. 69, Alabama A&M 51

James Madison 58, Drexel 47

Louisiana-Monroe 65, Arkansas St. 53

Marshall 87, FIU 42

Morgan St. 70, Coppin St. 47

NC A&T 86, NC Central 52

Norfolk St. 74, Howard 59

Northeastern 75, William & Mary 71

Old Dominion 68, FAU 64

Savannah St. 65, SC State 64

South Alabama 67, Coastal Carolina 50

Troy 95, Appalachian St. 66

UAB 95, Louisiana Tech 69

UALR 62, Louisiana-Lafayette 49

W. Kentucky 67, Middle Tennessee 56

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 63, Southern U. 52

Rice 72, UTSA 46

Texas Southern 66, Alcorn St. 51

UTEP 59, North Texas 51

FAR WEST

Boise St. 80, Air Force 60

Cal St.-Fullerton 50, Long Beach St. 47

California Baptist 66, Rio Grande 63

Grand Canyon 64, Utah Valley 54

Hawaii 51, UC Riverside 44

Idaho 86, Weber St. 78

Idaho St. 74, E. Washington 45

Montana 73, Portland St. 70

Montana St. 64, Sacramento St. 58

N. Colorado 88, S. Utah 71

New Mexico 57, Wyoming 50

San Diego St. 64, Nevada 61

San Jose St. 65, Fresno St. 57

Seattle 68, CS Bakersfield 58

UNLV 60, Colorado St. 45

TOURNAMENTS

Atlantic Coast Conf.

Second Round

Clemson 80, Virginia Tech 79

Florida St. 51, Duke 41

North Carolina 80, Georgia Tech 73

Syracuse 67, Virginia 57

Metro Atlantic Athletic

First Round

Fairfield 74, Niagara 69

Iona 75, Siena 64

Ohio Valley

First Round

Tennessee Tech 68, Austin Peay 57

UT Martin 77, Murray St. 56

Pacific-12

First Round

Arizona 76, Southern Cal 48

Arizona St. 66, Colorado 49

California 77, Washington St. 58

Southeastern Conference

Second Round

Arkansas 86, Georgia 76

Auburn 53, Alabama 52

Missouri 87, Florida 56

Tennessee 69, LSU 66

Southern Conference

First Round

Chattanooga 72, UNC-Greensboro 62

Furman 67, Samford 52

Mercer 55, W. Carolina 32

Wofford 75, ETSU 66

West Coast Conf.

First Round

San Francisco 76, Portland 69

Santa Clara 63, San Diego 59

