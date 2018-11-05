NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;10;1;.909;—
Boston;6;4;.600;3½
Philadelphia;6;5;.545;4
Brooklyn;4;6;.400;5½
New York;3;8;.273;7
Southeast Division
Charlotte;5;5;.500;—
Miami;4;5;.444;½
Orlando;4;6;.400;1
Atlanta;3;6;.333;1½
Washington;2;7;.222;2½
Central Division
Milwaukee;8;1;.889;—
Indiana;7;4;.636;2
Detroit;4;5;.444;4
Chicago;3;8;.273;6
Cleveland;1;9;.100;7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;6;3;.667;—
Memphis;5;4;.556;1
Houston;4;5;.444;2
New Orleans;4;6;.400;2½
Dallas;2;7;.222;4
Northwest Division
Denver;9;1;.900;—
Portland;7;3;.700;2
Okla. City;5;4;.556;3½
Utah;4;6;.400;5
Minnesota;4;7;.364;5½
Pacific Division
Golden State;10;1;.909;—
L.A. Clippers;6;4;.600;3½
Sacramento;6;4;.600;3½
L.A. Lakers;4;6;.400;5½
Phoenix;2;7;.222;7
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 98, Indiana 94
Miami 120, Detroit 115, OT
Orlando 102, Cleveland 100
Chicago 116, New York 115, 2 OTs
Oklahoma City 122, New Orleans 116
Denver 115, Boston 107
Toronto 124, Utah 111
Golden State 117, Memphis 101
L.A. Clippers 120, Minnesota 109
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Portland, 9 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College women
EXHIBITIONS
Oklahoma 119, Northeastern St. 45
Kansas St, 65, Pittsburg St. 50
U-Mary 64, Concordia (Minn.) 27
