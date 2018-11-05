Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art
Buy Now

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;10;1;.909;—

Boston;6;4;.600;3½

Philadelphia;6;5;.545;4

Brooklyn;4;6;.400;5½

New York;3;8;.273;7

Southeast Division

Charlotte;5;5;.500;—

Miami;4;5;.444;½

Orlando;4;6;.400;1

Atlanta;3;6;.333;1½

Washington;2;7;.222;2½

Central Division

Milwaukee;8;1;.889;—

Indiana;7;4;.636;2

Detroit;4;5;.444;4

Chicago;3;8;.273;6

Cleveland;1;9;.100;7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;6;3;.667;—

Memphis;5;4;.556;1

Houston;4;5;.444;2

New Orleans;4;6;.400;2½

Dallas;2;7;.222;4

Northwest Division

Denver;9;1;.900;—

Portland;7;3;.700;2

Okla. City;5;4;.556;3½

Utah;4;6;.400;5

Minnesota;4;7;.364;5½

Pacific Division

Golden State;10;1;.909;—

L.A. Clippers;6;4;.600;3½

Sacramento;6;4;.600;3½

L.A. Lakers;4;6;.400;5½

Phoenix;2;7;.222;7

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 98, Indiana 94

Miami 120, Detroit 115, OT

Orlando 102, Cleveland 100

Chicago 116, New York 115, 2 OTs

Oklahoma City 122, New Orleans 116

Denver 115, Boston 107

Toronto 124, Utah 111

Golden State 117, Memphis 101

L.A. Clippers 120, Minnesota 109

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland, 9 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College women

EXHIBITIONS

Oklahoma 119, Northeastern St. 45

Kansas St, 65, Pittsburg St. 50

U-Mary 64, Concordia (Minn.) 27

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments