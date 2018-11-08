NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;11;1;.917;—
Boston;7;4;.636;3½
Philadelphia;7;5;.583;4
Brooklyn;5;6;.455;5½
New York;4;8;.333;7
Southeast Division
Charlotte;6;5;.545;—
Miami;5;5;.500;½
Orlando;4;7;.364;2
Atlanta;3;8;.273;3
Washington;2;8;.200;3½
Central Division
Milwaukee;9;2;.818;—
Indiana;7;5;.583;2½
Detroit;5;5;.500;3½
Chicago;3;9;.250;6½
Cleveland;1;10;.091;8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;6;4;.600;—
Memphis;6;4;.600;—
New Orleans;5;6;.455;1½
Houston;4;6;.400;2
Dallas;3;8;.273;3½
Northwest Division
Denver;9;2;.818;—
Portland;9;3;.750;½
Okla. City;7;4;.636;2
Utah;5;6;.455;4
Minnesota;4;8;.333;5½
Pacific Division
Golden State;10;2;.833;—
L.A. Clippers;6;5;.545;3½
Sacramento;6;5;.545;3½
L.A. Lakers;5;6;.455;4½
Phoenix;2;9;.182;7½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Oklahoma City 98, Houston 80
Boston 116, Phoenix 109, OT
Portland 116, L.A. Clippers 105
Milwaukee 134, Golden State 111
GAMES TODAY
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Denver, 8 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
New York at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Baylor 116, Saint Francis (Pa.) 58
Texas 78, Duquesne 41
BIG TEN
Penn St. 74, Providence 72
Wisconsin 76, Winthrop 41
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 59, Grinnell 55, OT
IOWA COLLEGE
Central 59, Grinnell 55, OT
EAST
Boston College 88, Rhode Island 64
Bryant 75, Brown 57
UMBC 81, Eastern University 42
SOUTH
Charlotte 70, UNC-Asheville 53
Clemson 85, Wofford 77
James Madison 50, George Washington 37
Samford 71, Rhodes 54
Southern U. 89, Wiley 58
Tulane 62, Texas Southern 56
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 104, Oakland 61
N. Illinois 89, Yale 80
W. Michigan 69, Fort Wayne 61
SOUTHWEST
Sam Houston St. 100, Jarvis Christian 55
FAR WEST
Boise St. 74, CS Northridge 63
Utah Valley 86, La Verne 79
College men
BIG TEN
Iowa 77, UMKC 63
Illinois 99, Evansville 60
Northwestern 82, New Orleans 52
MISSOURI VALLEY
Drake 98, Buena Vista 52
Illinois 99, Evansville 60
AMERICAN RIVERS
Drake 98, Buena Vista 52
Loras 147, Greenville 129
Milikin 76, Dubuque 71
Neb. Wesleyan 143, Grinnell 90
IOWA COLLEGE
Neb. Wesleyan 143, Grinnell 90
EAST
Cornell 86, SUNY-Canton 44
Siena 69, George Washington 61
UConn 80, Morehead St. 70
SOUTH
ETSU 109, Hiwassee 44
Florida Gulf Coast 81, Southeastern 54
Liberty 89, Maine-Fort Kent 40
Louisville 85, Nicholls 72
Norfolk St. 108, Mid-Atlantic Christian 50
UNC-Asheville 87, St. Andrews 47
MIDWEST
Fort Wayne 112, Earlham 51
Notre Dame 89, Chicago St. 62
S. Dakota St. 78, Alabama St. 61
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 99, Hendrix 73
SMU 69, Northwestern St. 58
Sam Houston St. 94, Southwestern (Texas) 56
Stephen F. Austin 68, Southwestern Assemblies of God 67
UALR 101, Southeastern Oklahoma St. 92, OT
FAR WEST
Utah 75, Maine 61
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.