NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;11;1;.917;—

Boston;7;4;.636;3½

Philadelphia;7;5;.583;4

Brooklyn;5;6;.455;5½

New York;4;8;.333;7

Southeast Division

Charlotte;6;5;.545;—

Miami;5;5;.500;½

Orlando;4;7;.364;2

Atlanta;3;8;.273;3

Washington;2;8;.200;3½

Central Division

Milwaukee;9;2;.818;—

Indiana;7;5;.583;2½

Detroit;5;5;.500;3½

Chicago;3;9;.250;6½

Cleveland;1;10;.091;8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;6;4;.600;—

Memphis;6;4;.600;—

New Orleans;5;6;.455;1½

Houston;4;6;.400;2

Dallas;3;8;.273;3½

Northwest Division

Denver;9;2;.818;—

Portland;9;3;.750;½

Okla. City;7;4;.636;2

Utah;5;6;.455;4

Minnesota;4;8;.333;5½

Pacific Division

Golden State;10;2;.833;—

L.A. Clippers;6;5;.545;3½

Sacramento;6;5;.545;3½

L.A. Lakers;5;6;.455;4½

Phoenix;2;9;.182;7½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Oklahoma City 98, Houston 80

Boston 116, Phoenix 109, OT

Portland 116, L.A. Clippers 105

Milwaukee 134, Golden State 111

GAMES TODAY

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

New York at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Baylor 116, Saint Francis (Pa.) 58

Texas 78, Duquesne 41

BIG TEN

Penn St. 74, Providence 72

Wisconsin 76, Winthrop 41

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 59, Grinnell 55, OT

IOWA COLLEGE

Central 59, Grinnell 55, OT

EAST

Boston College 88, Rhode Island 64

Bryant 75, Brown 57

UMBC 81, Eastern University 42

SOUTH

Charlotte 70, UNC-Asheville 53

Clemson 85, Wofford 77

James Madison 50, George Washington 37

Samford 71, Rhodes 54

Southern U. 89, Wiley 58

Tulane 62, Texas Southern 56

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 104, Oakland 61

N. Illinois 89, Yale 80

W. Michigan 69, Fort Wayne 61

SOUTHWEST

Sam Houston St. 100, Jarvis Christian 55

FAR WEST

Boise St. 74, CS Northridge 63

Utah Valley 86, La Verne 79

College men

BIG TEN

Iowa 77, UMKC 63

Illinois 99, Evansville 60

Northwestern 82, New Orleans 52

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake 98, Buena Vista 52

Illinois 99, Evansville 60

AMERICAN RIVERS

Drake 98, Buena Vista 52

Loras 147, Greenville 129

Milikin 76, Dubuque 71

Neb. Wesleyan 143, Grinnell 90

IOWA COLLEGE

Neb. Wesleyan 143, Grinnell 90

EAST

Cornell 86, SUNY-Canton 44

Siena 69, George Washington 61

UConn 80, Morehead St. 70

SOUTH

ETSU 109, Hiwassee 44

Florida Gulf Coast 81, Southeastern 54

Liberty 89, Maine-Fort Kent 40

Louisville 85, Nicholls 72

Norfolk St. 108, Mid-Atlantic Christian 50

UNC-Asheville 87, St. Andrews 47

MIDWEST

Fort Wayne 112, Earlham 51

Notre Dame 89, Chicago St. 62

S. Dakota St. 78, Alabama St. 61

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 99, Hendrix 73

SMU 69, Northwestern St. 58

Sam Houston St. 94, Southwestern (Texas) 56

Stephen F. Austin 68, Southwestern Assemblies of God 67

UALR 101, Southeastern Oklahoma St. 92, OT

FAR WEST

Utah 75, Maine 61

