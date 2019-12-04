NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;15;5;.750;—
Toronto;15;5;.750;—
Philadelphia;15;6;.714;½
Brooklyn;11;10;.524;4½
New York;4;17;.190;11½
Southeast Division
Miami;15;6;.714;—
Orlando;10;11;.476;5
Charlotte;9;14;.391;7
Washington;6;13;.316;8
Atlanta;5;17;.227;10½
Central Division
Milwaukee;19;3;.864;—
Indiana;14;7;.667;4½
Detroit;8;14;.364;11
Chicago;8;14;.364;11
Cleveland;5;15;.250;13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;15;6;.714;—
Houston;13;7;.650;1½
San Antonio;8;14;.364;7½
Memphis;6;15;.286;9
New Orleans;6;15;.286;9
Northwest Division
Denver;13;5;.722;—
Utah;12;10;.545;3
Minnesota;10;10;.500;4
Oklahoma City;8;12;.400;6
Portland;9;13;.409;6
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;19;3;.864;—
L.A. Clippers;16;6;.727;3
Phoenix;9;11;.450;9
Sacramento;8;12;.400;10
Golden State;4;19;.174;15½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 106, Golden State 91
Milwaukee 127, Detroit 103
Orlando 128, Phoenix 114
Boston 112, Miami 93
Brooklyn 130, Atlanta 118
Chicago 106, Memphis 99
Indiana 107, Oklahoma City 100
Dallas 121, Minnesota 114
L.A. Lakers 121, Utah 96
Portland 127, Sacramento 116
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
Denver at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Denver at Boston, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Baylor 72, Georgia 38
Texas Tech, 84, Ole Miss 48
Western Kentucky 74, Oklahoma 63
BIG TEN
Iowa 74, Clemson 60
Indiana 58, Miami 45
Minnesota 75, Notre Dame 67
Nebraska 83, Duke 79
Northwestern 66, Boston College 63
MISSOURI VALLEY
Illinois St. 78, Western Illinois 65
Loyola 61, Dartmouth 40
Missouri St. 68, Wichita St. 55
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 71, Simpson 61
Luther 80, Loras 77
Neb. Wesleyan 99, Buena Vista 74
Wartburg 103, Central 69
IOWA COLLEGES
Cornell 49, Grinnell 44
Dordt 77, Jamestown 58
Indiana South Bend 68, St. Ambrose 60
Morningside 89, Midland 66
Northwestern 75, Briar Cliff 56
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
DMACC 70, Ellsworth 45
Iowa Lakes 76, Iowa Central 34
Kirkwood 73, Southeastern 66
NIACC 96, Southwestern 78
EAST
Albany (NY) 81, FDU-Florham 21
Army 67, LIU Brooklyn 60
Colgate 88, Siena 51
Drexel 54, Villanova 52
Fairfield 66, Navy 50
George Washington 63, Delaware 49
Hofstra 51, Morgan St. 39
Maine 104, Husson 43
Merrimack 81, Fisher 42
NJIT 76, St. Peter's 73
Northeastern 46, Harvard 44
Penn 65, La Salle 49
Rhode Island 73, Holy Cross 58
Saint Joseph's 71, Sacred Heart 44
St. Francis (NY) 84, East Stroudsburg 62
Temple 74, Towson 59
Vermont 86, Norwich 40
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 54, Wofford 51
Auburn 82, South Alabama 62
Bethune-Cookman 53, Jacksonville 52
Bucknell 64, George Mason 51
Kentucky 86, Charlotte 39
Middle Tennessee 70, Lipscomb 49
Northwestern St. 65, Grambling St. 61
Troy 72, Auburn-Montgomery 42
Tulane 62, Southern Miss. 58
UNC-Wilmington 70, Presbyterian 60
W. Carolina 69, Charleston Southern 64
MIDWEST
Duquesne 88, Akron 63
Omaha 57, UMKC 53
SIU-Edwardsville 57, Fort Wayne 53
South Dakota 72, Creighton 65
UIC 73, Chicago St. 61
SOUTHWEST
Florida Gulf Coast 57, Houston 45
Texas A&M 76, Cent. Arkansas 46
Texas State 74, UTSA 69
Texas-Arlington 68, Wright St. 62
FAR WEST
Boise St. 83, New Mexico 82
CS Northridge 56, Loyola Marymount 54
Denver 74, N. Colorado 55
Idaho 65, San Diego 32
New Mexico St. 75, Western New Mexico 56
San Diego St. 59, Colorado St. 49
San Francisco 71, Cal St.-Fullerton 63
San Jose St. 76, Utah St. 61
Washington St. 85, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
Wyoming 65, Air Force 63
College men
BIG 12
Iowa St. 79, Kansas City 61
Georgetown 81, Oklahoma St. 74
DePaul 65, Texas Tech 60, OT
BIG TEN
Purdue 69, Virginia 40
Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51
Georgia Tech 73, Nebraska 56
Penn St. 74, Wake Forest 54
North Carolina St. 69, Wisconsin 54
Ohio St 74, North Carolina 49
MISSOURI VALLEY
Evansville 90, Western Illinois 86
Southern Illinois 76, Norfolk St. 59
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 92, Wartburg 79
Loras 66, Luther 58
Neb. Wesleyan 78, Buena Vista 65
Simpson 71, Coe 58
IOWA COLLEGES
Grinnell 110, Cornell 84
Morningside 92, Midland 66
Northwestern 85, Briar Cliff 82
St. Ambrose 82, Lincoln 73
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
DMACC 75, Ellsworth 69
Iowa Lake 83, Iowa Central 80
Kirkwood 89, Marshalltown 73
NIACC 98, Southwestern 68
EAST
Akron 85, Marshall 73
Army 75, NJIT 65
Brown 82, Merrimack 55
Colgate 82, Binghamton 74
Drexel 82, Princeton 76
Duquesne 71, VMI 58
George Washington 64, Boston U. 63
Loyola (Md.) 84, Delaware St. 76
New Hampshire 91, Maine Maritime Academy 37
Northeastern 78, Maine 63
Sacred Heart 89, Mass.-Lowell 86
South Carolina 84, UMass 80
St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Lehigh 69
UConn 80, Iona 62
Villanova 80, Penn 69
Yale 61, Albany (NY) 52
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 114, Greensboro 79
ETSU 96, The Citadel 84
FAU 62, Canisius 59
FIU 71, Florida Gulf Coast 53
Georgia 95, NC Central 59
Grambling St. 79, Paul Quinn College 69
Louisiana-Monroe 86, Millsaps 63
Morehead St. 56, IUPUI 51
NC A&T 52, Longwood 41
Radford 94, James Madison 71
Tennessee 72, Florida A&M 43
Towson 76, Morgan St. 59
Troy 71, North Alabama 63
Tulane 61, Southern Miss. 56
UNC-Greensboro 72, Kennesaw St. 54
MIDWEST
Chicago St. 89, SIU-Edwardsville 81
Fort Wayne 74, E. Illinois 69
Marquette 75, Jacksonville 56
Ohio 90, Rio Grande 51
Toledo 80, Cleveland St. 65
Xavier 84, Green Bay 71
Youngstown St. 81, Robert Morris 70
SOUTHWEST
Houston 68, Texas State 60
Tulsa 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 39
FAR WEST
Air Force 86, Wyoming 77
CS Northridge 71, Portland 64
Gonzaga 101, Texas Southern 62
N. Colorado 92, Northern New Mexico 47
New Mexico 80, Boise St. 78
Pacific 62, Cal St.-Fullerton 59
San Diego St. 79, Colorado St. 57
UC Davis 85, N. Arizona 66
Utah 102, BYU 95, OT
Washington St. 78, Idaho 65
Weber St. 72, Utah Valley 67
