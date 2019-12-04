Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;15;5;.750;—

Toronto;15;5;.750;—

Philadelphia;15;6;.714;½

Brooklyn;11;10;.524;4½

New York;4;17;.190;11½

Southeast Division

Miami;15;6;.714;—

Orlando;10;11;.476;5

Charlotte;9;14;.391;7

Washington;6;13;.316;8

Atlanta;5;17;.227;10½

Central Division

Milwaukee;19;3;.864;—

Indiana;14;7;.667;4½

Detroit;8;14;.364;11

Chicago;8;14;.364;11

Cleveland;5;15;.250;13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;15;6;.714;—

Houston;13;7;.650;1½

San Antonio;8;14;.364;7½

Memphis;6;15;.286;9

New Orleans;6;15;.286;9

Northwest Division

Denver;13;5;.722;—

Utah;12;10;.545;3

Minnesota;10;10;.500;4

Oklahoma City;8;12;.400;6

Portland;9;13;.409;6

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;19;3;.864;—

L.A. Clippers;16;6;.727;3

Phoenix;9;11;.450;9

Sacramento;8;12;.400;10

Golden State;4;19;.174;15½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 106, Golden State 91

Milwaukee 127, Detroit 103

Orlando 128, Phoenix 114

Boston 112, Miami 93

Brooklyn 130, Atlanta 118

Chicago 106, Memphis 99

Indiana 107, Oklahoma City 100

Dallas 121, Minnesota 114

L.A. Lakers 121, Utah 96

Portland 127, Sacramento 116

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Denver at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Denver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Baylor 72, Georgia 38

Texas Tech, 84, Ole Miss 48

Western Kentucky 74, Oklahoma 63

BIG TEN

Iowa 74, Clemson 60

Indiana 58, Miami 45

Minnesota 75, Notre Dame 67

Nebraska 83, Duke 79

Northwestern 66, Boston College 63

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois St. 78, Western Illinois 65

Loyola 61, Dartmouth 40

Missouri St. 68, Wichita St. 55

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 71, Simpson 61

Luther 80, Loras 77

Neb. Wesleyan 99, Buena Vista 74

Wartburg 103, Central 69

IOWA COLLEGES

Cornell 49, Grinnell 44

Dordt 77, Jamestown 58

Indiana South Bend 68, St. Ambrose 60

Morningside 89, Midland 66

Northwestern 75, Briar Cliff 56

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

DMACC 70, Ellsworth 45

Iowa Lakes 76, Iowa Central 34

Kirkwood 73, Southeastern 66

NIACC 96, Southwestern 78

EAST

Albany (NY) 81, FDU-Florham 21

Army 67, LIU Brooklyn 60

Colgate 88, Siena 51

Drexel 54, Villanova 52

Fairfield 66, Navy 50

George Washington 63, Delaware 49

Hofstra 51, Morgan St. 39

Maine 104, Husson 43

Merrimack 81, Fisher 42

NJIT 76, St. Peter's 73

Northeastern 46, Harvard 44

Penn 65, La Salle 49

Rhode Island 73, Holy Cross 58

Saint Joseph's 71, Sacred Heart 44

St. Francis (NY) 84, East Stroudsburg 62

Temple 74, Towson 59

Vermont 86, Norwich 40

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 54, Wofford 51

Auburn 82, South Alabama 62

Bethune-Cookman 53, Jacksonville 52

Bucknell 64, George Mason 51

Kentucky 86, Charlotte 39

Middle Tennessee 70, Lipscomb 49

Northwestern St. 65, Grambling St. 61

Troy 72, Auburn-Montgomery 42

Tulane 62, Southern Miss. 58

UNC-Wilmington 70, Presbyterian 60

W. Carolina 69, Charleston Southern 64

MIDWEST

Duquesne 88, Akron 63

Omaha 57, UMKC 53

SIU-Edwardsville 57, Fort Wayne 53

South Dakota 72, Creighton 65

UIC 73, Chicago St. 61

SOUTHWEST

Florida Gulf Coast 57, Houston 45

Texas A&M 76, Cent. Arkansas 46

Texas State 74, UTSA 69

Texas-Arlington 68, Wright St. 62

FAR WEST

Boise St. 83, New Mexico 82

CS Northridge 56, Loyola Marymount 54

Denver 74, N. Colorado 55

Idaho 65, San Diego 32

New Mexico St. 75, Western New Mexico 56

San Diego St. 59, Colorado St. 49

San Francisco 71, Cal St.-Fullerton 63

San Jose St. 76, Utah St. 61

Washington St. 85, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

Wyoming 65, Air Force 63

College men

BIG 12

Iowa St. 79, Kansas City 61

Georgetown 81, Oklahoma St. 74

DePaul 65, Texas Tech 60, OT

BIG TEN

Purdue 69, Virginia 40

Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51

Georgia Tech 73, Nebraska 56

Penn St. 74, Wake Forest 54

North Carolina St. 69, Wisconsin 54

Ohio St 74, North Carolina 49

MISSOURI VALLEY

Evansville 90, Western Illinois 86

Southern Illinois 76, Norfolk St. 59

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 92, Wartburg 79

Loras 66, Luther 58

Neb. Wesleyan 78, Buena Vista 65

Simpson 71, Coe 58

IOWA COLLEGES

Grinnell 110, Cornell 84

Morningside 92, Midland 66

Northwestern 85, Briar Cliff 82

St. Ambrose 82, Lincoln 73

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

DMACC 75, Ellsworth 69

Iowa Lake 83, Iowa Central 80

Kirkwood 89, Marshalltown 73

NIACC 98, Southwestern 68

EAST

Akron 85, Marshall 73

Army 75, NJIT 65

Brown 82, Merrimack 55

Colgate 82, Binghamton 74

Drexel 82, Princeton 76

Duquesne 71, VMI 58

George Washington 64, Boston U. 63

Loyola (Md.) 84, Delaware St. 76

New Hampshire 91, Maine Maritime Academy 37

Northeastern 78, Maine 63

Sacred Heart 89, Mass.-Lowell 86

South Carolina 84, UMass 80

St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Lehigh 69

UConn 80, Iona 62

Villanova 80, Penn 69

Yale 61, Albany (NY) 52

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 114, Greensboro 79

ETSU 96, The Citadel 84

FAU 62, Canisius 59

FIU 71, Florida Gulf Coast 53

Georgia 95, NC Central 59

Grambling St. 79, Paul Quinn College 69

Louisiana-Monroe 86, Millsaps 63

Morehead St. 56, IUPUI 51

NC A&T 52, Longwood 41

Radford 94, James Madison 71

Tennessee 72, Florida A&M 43

Towson 76, Morgan St. 59

Troy 71, North Alabama 63

Tulane 61, Southern Miss. 56

UNC-Greensboro 72, Kennesaw St. 54

MIDWEST

Chicago St. 89, SIU-Edwardsville 81

Fort Wayne 74, E. Illinois 69

Marquette 75, Jacksonville 56

Ohio 90, Rio Grande 51

Toledo 80, Cleveland St. 65

Xavier 84, Green Bay 71

Youngstown St. 81, Robert Morris 70

SOUTHWEST

Houston 68, Texas State 60

Tulsa 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 39

FAR WEST

Air Force 86, Wyoming 77

CS Northridge 71, Portland 64

Gonzaga 101, Texas Southern 62

N. Colorado 92, Northern New Mexico 47

New Mexico 80, Boise St. 78

Pacific 62, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

San Diego St. 79, Colorado St. 57

UC Davis 85, N. Arizona 66

Utah 102, BYU 95, OT

Washington St. 78, Idaho 65

Weber St. 72, Utah Valley 67

