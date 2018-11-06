Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;10;1;.909;—

Boston;6;4;.600;3½

Philadelphia;6;5;.545;4

Brooklyn;5;6;.455;5

New York;3;8;.273;7

Southeast Division

Charlotte;6;5;.545;—

Miami;4;5;.444;1

Orlando;4;6;.400;1½

Atlanta;3;7;.300;2½

Washington;2;8;.200;3½

Central Division

Milwaukee;8;2;.800;—

Indiana;7;4;.636;1½

Detroit;4;5;.444;3½

Chicago;3;8;.273;5½

Cleveland;1;9;.100;7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;6;3;.667;—

Memphis;5;4;.556;1

Houston;4;5;.444;2

New Orleans;4;6;.400;2½

Dallas;3;7;.300;3½

Northwest Division

Denver;9;1;.900;—

Portland;8;3;.727;1½

Okla. City;5;4;.556;3½

Utah;4;6;.400;5

Minnesota;4;7;.364;5½

Pacific Division

Golden State;10;1;.909;—

L.A. Clippers;6;4;.600;3½

Sacramento;6;4;.600;3½

L.A. Lakers;4;6;.400;5½

Phoenix;2;8;.200;7½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 113, Atlanta 102

Dallas 119, Washington 100

Brooklyn 104, Phoenix 82

Portland 118, Milwaukee 103

GAMES TODAY

Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Houston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Baylor 100, Nicholls St. 39

West Virginia 78, Coppin St. 37

TCU 61, Duquesne 48

BIG TEN

Iowa 102, Dakota Wesleyan 54 (exhibition)

South Florida 71, Ohio St. 47

Rutgers 93, St. Francis (Pa.) 52

Michigan St. 99, Bowling Green 69

Northwestern 57, Wis.-Green Bay 55

IOWA COLLEGE

Mount Mercy 66, Waldorf 57

EAST

Binghamton 69, Charleston (WV) 62

Brown 68, CCSU 63

Bryant 58, Mass.-Lowell 57

Bucknell 70, Monmouth (NJ) 32

Fairleigh Dickinson 97, Rutgers-Newark 51

Hofstra 74, Iona 49

Howard 57, La Salle 54

Lehigh 73, Kutztown 39

Manhattan 61, LIU Brooklyn 46

Mount St. Mary's 74, Washington College (MD) 50

Princeton 89, Rider 65

Seton Hall 95, Wagner 40

St. Bonaventure 76, Niagara 48

St. Francis Brooklyn 102, Mercy 51

St. Peter's 70, NJIT 57

Syracuse 85, North Dakota 49

Temple 75, Delaware St. 61

UMBC 65, Gettysburg College 51

UMass 78, Sacred Heart 61

Yale 80, Colgate 61

SOUTH

Auburn 97, Grambling St. 48

Charleston Southern 101, Converse 50

Chattanooga 61, Lee University 55

Coastal Carolina 77, W. Carolina 59

East Carolina 84, Md.-Eastern Shore 69

Florida St. 103, Troy 67

Gardner-Webb 60, Florida 58

George Mason 70, Loyola (Md.) 38

Georgetown 73, Richmond 53

Jacksonville St. 62, Florida A&M 31

LSU 66, Sam Houston St. 52

Lamar 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 77

Lane 70, Alcorn St. 58

Lincoln (PA) 51, Morgan St. 46

Lipscomb 69, Cincinnati Christian 51

Louisiana Tech 112, LSU-Alexandria 70

Louisville 102, W. Kentucky 80

Miami 94, FIU 43

Mississippi 60, Norfolk St. 42

Mississippi St. 88, SE Missouri 53

New Orleans 104, Centenary College of Louisiana 42

North Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 71

North Carolina 100, Elon 69

Old Dominion 83, Campbell 59

Savannah St. 155, Wesleyan College 26

Southern Miss. 74, William Carey 48

Southern U. 71, Millsaps 36

Tennessee Tech 88, Cumberland University 55

UNC-Wilmington 74, Belmont Abbey 58

UT Martin 89, Samford 68

VCU 72, William & Mary 55

Virginia Tech 96, SC-Upstate 45

Wake Forest 60, Towson 53

Wofford 81, Georgia Southern 65

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 69, Austin Peay 48

Cleveland St. 113, Salem International 81

Detroit 68, UM Dearborn 60

E. Illinois 102, Oakland City 43

Fort Wayne 87, Indiana-Kokomo 50

IUPUI 101, Purdue University Northwest 40

Marquette 91, S. Dakota St. 52

Missouri 89, W. Illinois 64

N. Dakota St. 49, Mayville State 43

Oakland 94, Grace Bible College 48

Youngstown St. 69, Robert Morris 59

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 55, Central Baptist 34

Oral Roberts 74, Harris-Stowe State 46

Texas A&M-CC 78, St. Thomas (TX) 40

Tulsa 55, Stetson 54

UTSA 78, Concordia (TX) 51

FAR WEST

Air Force 72, Western State Colorado 54

Cal Poly 87, Academy of Art 65

Cal St.-Fullerton 57, Seattle 54

Colorado 77, N. Colorado 69

Colorado St. 72, Eastern New Mexico 46

Idaho 88, CS Northridge 73

Montana St. 64, Carroll 48

N. Arizona 86, Fresno St. 73

New Mexico St. 70, Texas Permian Basin 38

Santa Clara 98, Sonoma State 38

Southern Cal 73, UC Riverside 55

Utah St. 72, Washington St. 61

Utah Valley 63, UC Santa Barbara 54

College men

BIG 12

Iowa St. 79, Alabama St. 53

Texas Tech 87, Incarnate Word 37

Kansas 92, Michigan St. 87

Texas 71, Eastern Illinois 59

Texas Southern 72, Baylor 69

BIG TEN

Purdue 90, Fairfield 57

Indiana 104, Chicago St. 55

Minnesota 104, Neb.-Omaha 76

Maryland 73, Delaware 67

Michigan 63, Norfolk St. 44

Wisconsin 85, Coppin St. 63

Nebraska 106, Mississippi Valley St. 37

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 97, Bemidji St. 51

Ball St. 86, Indiana St. 69

Illinois St. 74, Florida Gulf Coast 66

Missouri St. 84, Oral Roberts 50

Valparaiso 121, Concordia-Chicago 65

Loyola 76, Mo.-Kansas City 45

NORTHERN SUN

Northern Iowa 97, Bemidji St. 51

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

North Central Missouri 67, Ellsworth 65

Iowa Western 100, NIACC 76

Iowa Central 96, Marshalltown 92

EAST

Army 73, Marist 69

Boston College 73, Milwaukee 53

Boston U. 77, Northeastern 74

Buffalo 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 67

CCSU 75, Hartford 68

Cornell 86, Binghamton 75

Dartmouth 114, Newbury 39

Elon 62, Manhattan 56

Fordham 106, City College of New York 58

Georgetown 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

Harvard 78, MIT 66

Holy Cross 93, Sacred Heart 81

LIU Brooklyn 109, New Rochelle 76

Lehigh 85, Monmouth (NJ) 61

NJIT 81, Colgate 78, OT

New Hampshire 108, Rivier 54

Pittsburgh 69, Youngstown St. 53

Providence 77, Siena 67

Rhode Island 97, Bryant 63

Seton Hall 89, Wagner 49

St. John's 76, Loyola (Md.) 55

Stony Brook 77, George Washington 74, OT

Syracuse 66, E. Washington 34

Temple 75, La Salle 67

UMass 83, Mass.-Lowell 75

Villanova 100, Morgan St. 77

SOUTH

Alabama 82, Southern U. 62

Appalachian St. 125, Mars Hill 62

Auburn 101, South Alabama 58

Austin Peay 114, Oakland City 53

Campbell 97, UNC-Wilmington 93, OT

Charleston Southern 100, Columbia International 68

Chattanooga 80, Charlotte 69

Clemson 100, The Citadel 80

Coastal Carolina 91, Ferrum 47

Coll. of Charleston 85, Presbyterian 73

Davidson 83, Cleveland St. 63

Duke 118, Kentucky 84

East Carolina 81, Delaware St. 56

Florida A&M 65, Jacksonville 50

Florida St. 81, Florida 60

Furman 102, Bob Jones 48

Georgia St. 74, ETSU 68

Hampton 110, Mid-Atlantic Christian 58

James Madison 86, Eastern Mennonite 58

LSU 94, SE Louisiana 63

Lipscomb 97, Sewanee 53

Longwood 84, Randolph 56

Louisiana-Lafayette 121, University of the Virgin Islands 80

Louisiana-Monroe 75, Jackson St. 66

Memphis 76, Tennessee Tech 61

Middle Tennessee 91, Lees-McRae 69

Morehead St. 102, Kentucky Christian 82

N. Kentucky 102, Wilmington College 38

NC State 105, Mount St. Mary's 55

New Orleans 95, Spring Hill 66

Nicholls 86, Mississippi College 58

North Carolina 78, Wofford 67

Northwestern St. 102, Centenary 62

Old Dominion 67, Navy 44

Penn 72, George Mason 71

Radford 91, Davis & Elkins 57

SC State 99, Brevard College 51

Samford 91, North Alabama 74

South Carolina 65, SC-Upstate 52

South Florida 80, Alabama A&M 63

Southern Miss. 111, Southeastern Baptist 66

Tennessee 86, Lenoir-Rhyne 41

Troy 95, Fort Valley State 60

UAB 75, Mercer 67

UCF 84, Rider 70

UNC-Greensboro 74, NC A&T 66

UT Martin 91, Cumberland 58

VCU 69, Gardner-Webb 57

VMI 89, Washington College (MD) 56

Vanderbilt 92, Winthrop 79

Virginia 73, Towson 42

MIDWEST

Akron 70, Cedarville 50

Bowling Green 91, Tiffin 52

Cent. Michigan 98, Concordia (MI) 67

Creighton 78, W. Illinois 67

E. Michigan 77, Rochester College 67

Green Bay 110, Wisconsin Lutheran 54

Louisiana Tech 71, Wichita St. 58

Marquette 67, UMBC 42

Missouri 68, Cent. Arkansas 55

N. Illinois 93, Rockford 54

North Dakota 104, Northland College 48

Notre Dame 84, Ill.-Chicago 67

Pacific 74, SIU-Edwardsville 65

Rio Grande 91, Texas A&M-Commerce 84

S. Dakota St. 79, Grand Canyon 74

Saint Louis 75, SE Missouri 65

W. Michigan 89, Detroit 76

Xavier 82, IUPUI 69

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 107, Arlington Baptist 54

Lamar 79, Huston-Tillotson 59

North Texas 89, Angelo State 55

Rice 80, Saint Leo 64

Sam Houston St. 85, East Texas Baptist 64

Stephen F. Austin 83, Texas Wesleyan 71

Texas-Arlington 90, Texas-Tyler 66

Tulsa 73, Alcorn St. 56

UTEP 90, Texas Permian Basin 63

FAR WEST

Air Force 90, Johnson & Wales (CO) 65

Arizona St. 102, Cal St.-Fullerton 94, 2 OTs

Denver 62, Maine 50

Fresno St. 91, Alaska-Anchorage 63

Gonzaga 120, Idaho St. 79

Loyola Marymount 75, Westcliff University 43

Nevada 86, BYU 70

New Mexico St. 73, N. Dakota St. 56

Oregon St. 72, UC Riverside 59

Portland 111, Multnomah 103

S. Utah 109, West Coast Baptist 63

San Diego 83, Weber St. 66

San Francisco 76, UC Davis 42

UC Irvine 86, Idaho 68

UCLA 96, Fort Wayne 71

Utah St. 101, Montana St. 71

Utah Valley 96, Westminster (UT) 71

