NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;10;1;.909;—
Boston;6;4;.600;3½
Philadelphia;6;5;.545;4
Brooklyn;5;6;.455;5
New York;3;8;.273;7
Southeast Division
Charlotte;6;5;.545;—
Miami;4;5;.444;1
Orlando;4;6;.400;1½
Atlanta;3;7;.300;2½
Washington;2;8;.200;3½
Central Division
Milwaukee;8;2;.800;—
Indiana;7;4;.636;1½
Detroit;4;5;.444;3½
Chicago;3;8;.273;5½
Cleveland;1;9;.100;7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;6;3;.667;—
Memphis;5;4;.556;1
Houston;4;5;.444;2
New Orleans;4;6;.400;2½
Dallas;3;7;.300;3½
Northwest Division
Denver;9;1;.900;—
Portland;8;3;.727;1½
Okla. City;5;4;.556;3½
Utah;4;6;.400;5
Minnesota;4;7;.364;5½
Pacific Division
Golden State;10;1;.909;—
L.A. Clippers;6;4;.600;3½
Sacramento;6;4;.600;3½
L.A. Lakers;4;6;.400;5½
Phoenix;2;8;.200;7½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 113, Atlanta 102
Dallas 119, Washington 100
Brooklyn 104, Phoenix 82
Portland 118, Milwaukee 103
GAMES TODAY
Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Houston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Baylor 100, Nicholls St. 39
West Virginia 78, Coppin St. 37
TCU 61, Duquesne 48
BIG TEN
Iowa 102, Dakota Wesleyan 54 (exhibition)
South Florida 71, Ohio St. 47
Rutgers 93, St. Francis (Pa.) 52
Michigan St. 99, Bowling Green 69
Northwestern 57, Wis.-Green Bay 55
IOWA COLLEGE
Mount Mercy 66, Waldorf 57
EAST
Binghamton 69, Charleston (WV) 62
Brown 68, CCSU 63
Bryant 58, Mass.-Lowell 57
Bucknell 70, Monmouth (NJ) 32
Fairleigh Dickinson 97, Rutgers-Newark 51
Hofstra 74, Iona 49
Howard 57, La Salle 54
Lehigh 73, Kutztown 39
Manhattan 61, LIU Brooklyn 46
Mount St. Mary's 74, Washington College (MD) 50
Princeton 89, Rider 65
Seton Hall 95, Wagner 40
St. Bonaventure 76, Niagara 48
St. Francis Brooklyn 102, Mercy 51
St. Peter's 70, NJIT 57
Syracuse 85, North Dakota 49
Temple 75, Delaware St. 61
UMBC 65, Gettysburg College 51
UMass 78, Sacred Heart 61
Yale 80, Colgate 61
SOUTH
Auburn 97, Grambling St. 48
Charleston Southern 101, Converse 50
Chattanooga 61, Lee University 55
Coastal Carolina 77, W. Carolina 59
East Carolina 84, Md.-Eastern Shore 69
Florida St. 103, Troy 67
Gardner-Webb 60, Florida 58
George Mason 70, Loyola (Md.) 38
Georgetown 73, Richmond 53
Jacksonville St. 62, Florida A&M 31
LSU 66, Sam Houston St. 52
Lamar 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 77
Lane 70, Alcorn St. 58
Lincoln (PA) 51, Morgan St. 46
Lipscomb 69, Cincinnati Christian 51
Louisiana Tech 112, LSU-Alexandria 70
Louisville 102, W. Kentucky 80
Miami 94, FIU 43
Mississippi 60, Norfolk St. 42
Mississippi St. 88, SE Missouri 53
New Orleans 104, Centenary College of Louisiana 42
North Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 71
North Carolina 100, Elon 69
Old Dominion 83, Campbell 59
Savannah St. 155, Wesleyan College 26
Southern Miss. 74, William Carey 48
Southern U. 71, Millsaps 36
Tennessee Tech 88, Cumberland University 55
UNC-Wilmington 74, Belmont Abbey 58
UT Martin 89, Samford 68
VCU 72, William & Mary 55
Virginia Tech 96, SC-Upstate 45
Wake Forest 60, Towson 53
Wofford 81, Georgia Southern 65
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 69, Austin Peay 48
Cleveland St. 113, Salem International 81
Detroit 68, UM Dearborn 60
E. Illinois 102, Oakland City 43
Fort Wayne 87, Indiana-Kokomo 50
IUPUI 101, Purdue University Northwest 40
Marquette 91, S. Dakota St. 52
Missouri 89, W. Illinois 64
N. Dakota St. 49, Mayville State 43
Oakland 94, Grace Bible College 48
Youngstown St. 69, Robert Morris 59
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 55, Central Baptist 34
Oral Roberts 74, Harris-Stowe State 46
Texas A&M-CC 78, St. Thomas (TX) 40
Tulsa 55, Stetson 54
UTSA 78, Concordia (TX) 51
FAR WEST
Air Force 72, Western State Colorado 54
Cal Poly 87, Academy of Art 65
Cal St.-Fullerton 57, Seattle 54
Colorado 77, N. Colorado 69
Colorado St. 72, Eastern New Mexico 46
Idaho 88, CS Northridge 73
Montana St. 64, Carroll 48
N. Arizona 86, Fresno St. 73
New Mexico St. 70, Texas Permian Basin 38
Santa Clara 98, Sonoma State 38
Southern Cal 73, UC Riverside 55
Utah St. 72, Washington St. 61
Utah Valley 63, UC Santa Barbara 54
College men
BIG 12
Iowa St. 79, Alabama St. 53
Texas Tech 87, Incarnate Word 37
Kansas 92, Michigan St. 87
Texas 71, Eastern Illinois 59
Texas Southern 72, Baylor 69
BIG TEN
Purdue 90, Fairfield 57
Indiana 104, Chicago St. 55
Minnesota 104, Neb.-Omaha 76
Maryland 73, Delaware 67
Michigan 63, Norfolk St. 44
Wisconsin 85, Coppin St. 63
Nebraska 106, Mississippi Valley St. 37
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 97, Bemidji St. 51
Ball St. 86, Indiana St. 69
Illinois St. 74, Florida Gulf Coast 66
Missouri St. 84, Oral Roberts 50
Valparaiso 121, Concordia-Chicago 65
Loyola 76, Mo.-Kansas City 45
NORTHERN SUN
Northern Iowa 97, Bemidji St. 51
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
North Central Missouri 67, Ellsworth 65
Iowa Western 100, NIACC 76
Iowa Central 96, Marshalltown 92
EAST
Army 73, Marist 69
Boston College 73, Milwaukee 53
Boston U. 77, Northeastern 74
Buffalo 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 67
CCSU 75, Hartford 68
Cornell 86, Binghamton 75
Dartmouth 114, Newbury 39
Elon 62, Manhattan 56
Fordham 106, City College of New York 58
Georgetown 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 53
Harvard 78, MIT 66
Holy Cross 93, Sacred Heart 81
LIU Brooklyn 109, New Rochelle 76
Lehigh 85, Monmouth (NJ) 61
NJIT 81, Colgate 78, OT
New Hampshire 108, Rivier 54
Pittsburgh 69, Youngstown St. 53
Providence 77, Siena 67
Rhode Island 97, Bryant 63
Seton Hall 89, Wagner 49
St. John's 76, Loyola (Md.) 55
Stony Brook 77, George Washington 74, OT
Syracuse 66, E. Washington 34
Temple 75, La Salle 67
UMass 83, Mass.-Lowell 75
Villanova 100, Morgan St. 77
SOUTH
Alabama 82, Southern U. 62
Appalachian St. 125, Mars Hill 62
Auburn 101, South Alabama 58
Austin Peay 114, Oakland City 53
Campbell 97, UNC-Wilmington 93, OT
Charleston Southern 100, Columbia International 68
Chattanooga 80, Charlotte 69
Clemson 100, The Citadel 80
Coastal Carolina 91, Ferrum 47
Coll. of Charleston 85, Presbyterian 73
Davidson 83, Cleveland St. 63
Duke 118, Kentucky 84
East Carolina 81, Delaware St. 56
Florida A&M 65, Jacksonville 50
Florida St. 81, Florida 60
Furman 102, Bob Jones 48
Georgia St. 74, ETSU 68
Hampton 110, Mid-Atlantic Christian 58
James Madison 86, Eastern Mennonite 58
LSU 94, SE Louisiana 63
Lipscomb 97, Sewanee 53
Longwood 84, Randolph 56
Louisiana-Lafayette 121, University of the Virgin Islands 80
Louisiana-Monroe 75, Jackson St. 66
Memphis 76, Tennessee Tech 61
Middle Tennessee 91, Lees-McRae 69
Morehead St. 102, Kentucky Christian 82
N. Kentucky 102, Wilmington College 38
NC State 105, Mount St. Mary's 55
New Orleans 95, Spring Hill 66
Nicholls 86, Mississippi College 58
North Carolina 78, Wofford 67
Northwestern St. 102, Centenary 62
Old Dominion 67, Navy 44
Penn 72, George Mason 71
Radford 91, Davis & Elkins 57
SC State 99, Brevard College 51
Samford 91, North Alabama 74
South Carolina 65, SC-Upstate 52
South Florida 80, Alabama A&M 63
Southern Miss. 111, Southeastern Baptist 66
Tennessee 86, Lenoir-Rhyne 41
Troy 95, Fort Valley State 60
UAB 75, Mercer 67
UCF 84, Rider 70
UNC-Greensboro 74, NC A&T 66
UT Martin 91, Cumberland 58
VCU 69, Gardner-Webb 57
VMI 89, Washington College (MD) 56
Vanderbilt 92, Winthrop 79
Virginia 73, Towson 42
MIDWEST
Akron 70, Cedarville 50
Bowling Green 91, Tiffin 52
Cent. Michigan 98, Concordia (MI) 67
Creighton 78, W. Illinois 67
E. Michigan 77, Rochester College 67
Green Bay 110, Wisconsin Lutheran 54
Louisiana Tech 71, Wichita St. 58
Marquette 67, UMBC 42
Missouri 68, Cent. Arkansas 55
N. Illinois 93, Rockford 54
North Dakota 104, Northland College 48
Notre Dame 84, Ill.-Chicago 67
Pacific 74, SIU-Edwardsville 65
Rio Grande 91, Texas A&M-Commerce 84
S. Dakota St. 79, Grand Canyon 74
Saint Louis 75, SE Missouri 65
W. Michigan 89, Detroit 76
Xavier 82, IUPUI 69
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 107, Arlington Baptist 54
Lamar 79, Huston-Tillotson 59
North Texas 89, Angelo State 55
Rice 80, Saint Leo 64
Sam Houston St. 85, East Texas Baptist 64
Stephen F. Austin 83, Texas Wesleyan 71
Texas-Arlington 90, Texas-Tyler 66
Tulsa 73, Alcorn St. 56
UTEP 90, Texas Permian Basin 63
FAR WEST
Air Force 90, Johnson & Wales (CO) 65
Arizona St. 102, Cal St.-Fullerton 94, 2 OTs
Denver 62, Maine 50
Fresno St. 91, Alaska-Anchorage 63
Gonzaga 120, Idaho St. 79
Loyola Marymount 75, Westcliff University 43
Nevada 86, BYU 70
New Mexico St. 73, N. Dakota St. 56
Oregon St. 72, UC Riverside 59
Portland 111, Multnomah 103
S. Utah 109, West Coast Baptist 63
San Diego 83, Weber St. 66
San Francisco 76, UC Davis 42
UC Irvine 86, Idaho 68
UCLA 96, Fort Wayne 71
Utah St. 101, Montana St. 71
Utah Valley 96, Westminster (UT) 71
