NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;21;5;.808;—

Philadelphia;17;9;.654;4

Boston;13;10;.565;6½

New York;8;17;.320;12½

Brooklyn;8;18;.308;13

Southeast Division

Orlando;12;13;.480;—

Charlotte;11;13;.458;½

Washington;11;14;.440;1

Miami;9;14;.391;2

Atlanta;5;20;.200;7

Central Division

Milwaukee;16;7;.696;—

Detroit;13;9;.591;2½

Indiana;14;10;.583;2½

Cleveland;5;19;.208;11½

Chicago;5;20;.200;12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;14;9;.609;—

Dallas;12;11;.522;2

New Orleans;13;13;.500;2½

Houston;11;12;.478;3

San Antonio;11;14;.440;4

Northwest Division

Denver;17;7;.708;—

Okla. City;16;7;.696;½

Portland;13;11;.542;4

Minnesota;13;12;.520;4½

Utah;12;13;.480;5½

Pacific Division

L.A. Clippers;16;8;.667;—

Golden State;17;9;.654;—

L.A. Lakers;15;9;.625;1

Sacramento;12;11;.522;3½

Phoenix;4;20;.167;12

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Denver 124, Orlando 118, OT

Golden State 129, Cleveland 105

Oklahoma City 114, Brooklyn 112

Washington 131, Atlanta 117

Memphis 96, L.A. Clippers 86

Milwaukee 115, Detroit 92

Minnesota 121, Charlotte 104

New Orleans 132, Dallas 106

Toronto 113, Philadelphia 102

L.A. Lakers 121, San Antonio 113

GAMES TODAY

New York at Boston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Iowa 73, Iowa St. 70

Kansas St. 73, Lamar 55

Nebraska 58, Kansas 52

Oklahoma 65, Central Arkansas 52

BIG TEN

Iowa 73, Iowa St. 70

DePaul 76, Northwestern 60

Duquesne 64, Penn St. 58

Illinois 75, Indiana St. 57

Indiana 66, Butler 46

Michigan St. 102, Oakland 58

Minnesota 75, Incarnate Word 39

Nebraska 58, Kansas 52

Ohio 80, Purdue 73

Washington 69, Ohio St. 59

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois 75, Indiana St. 57

Ill.-Chicago 62, Evansville 54

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 76, Loras 64

Simpson 82, Buena Vista 56

Coe 52, Central 48

Luther 89, Dubuque 54

IOWA COLLEGE

Cornell 58, Grinnell 45

Dordt 76, Briar Cliff 55

Midland 63, Morningside 58

Northwestern 73, Jamestown 71

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Kirkwood 64, Iowa Central 46

Iowa Lakes 80, Little Priest Tribal 62

EAST

Army 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 40

CCSU 60, Albany (NY) 53

Cal St.-Fullerton 61, Columbia 58

Colgate 61, Mass.-Lowell 52

Dartmouth 64, Boston U. 44

Delaware St. 79, Cheyney University (PA) 59

Florida Gulf Coast 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 69

Holy Cross 72, Hofstra 66

Niagara 79, Binghamton 72

Northeastern 59, Fairfield 50

Penn 65, La Salle 34

Pittsburgh 65, Fordham 62

Syracuse 96, Md.-Eastern Shore 51

SOUTH

Clemson 83, High Point 64

E. Kentucky 90, Kentucky Christian 35

Elon 73, Davidson 72

Florida 64, Bethune-Cookman 53

Florida St. 57, Mercer 56

Georgia Tech 69, Alabama St. 42

NC State 83, Hampton 51

North Carolina 82, UNC-Wilmington 55

South Alabama 72, Alabama 67

South Carolina 80, Appalachian St. 50

Tennessee 65, Stetson 55

UAB 66, Samford 41

Virginia 57, American U. 54

Wake Forest 69, Charlotte 43

William & Mary 65, Richmond 55

MIDWEST

Akron 67, St. Bonaventure 58

Creighton 66, Neb.-Omaha 51

E. Michigan 60, Detroit 53

Miami (Ohio) 78, Cincinnati 65

Toledo 65, Cleveland St. 60

SOUTHWEST

North Texas 100, Houston Baptist 75

Utah St. 62, UTSA 56

FAR WEST

Arizona 100, Montana 51

Colorado St. 65, N. Arizona 54

New Mexico 69, UTEP 51

Pepperdine 68, Weber St. 47

College men

BIG 12

Texas Tech 65, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47

Tulsa 74, Oklahoma St. 71

VCU 54, Texas 53

TCU 67, SMU 59

BIG TEN

Minnesota 85, Nebraska 78

Ohio St. 77, Illinois 67

MISSOURI VALLEY

Ball St. 75, Loyola 69

Missouri St. 84, Western Kentucky 78

Ill.-Chicago 94, Illinois St. 75

North Texas 80, Indiana St. 69

Southern Illinois 61, St. Louis 56

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 87, Coe 73

Loras 91, Wartburg 90

Dubuque 78, Luther 77

Simpson 81, Buena Vista 68

IOWA COLLEGE

Grinnell 121, Cornell 104

Briar Cliff 89, Dordt 79

Morningside 90, Midland 68

Jamestown 113, Northwestern 94

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Kirkwood 101, Iowa Central 94

EAST

Buffalo 89, Le Moyne 55

Canisius 68, Robert Morris 62

Colgate 64, Columbia 62

Drexel 95, Loyola (Md.) 86

Duquesne 93, Marshall 82

George Washington 68, Towson 64

Hofstra 75, Monmouth (NJ) 73

Navy 80, Delaware 65

Quinnipiac 64, Dartmouth 59

Saint Joseph's 92, Princeton 82

St. Bonaventure 82, Siena 40

St. John's 85, Mount St. Mary's 71

Stony Brook 69, Manhattan 62

UConn 90, Lafayette 63

Villanova 69, Temple 59

Yale 97, Lehigh 87

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 75, Hampton 66

Duke 84, Hartford 54

E. Kentucky 79, SC-Upstate 77

FAU 68, Mercer 64

Louisiana-Lafayette 97, Loyola (NO) 84

Louisville 86, Cent. Arkansas 41

Morgan St. 74, Binghamton 68

NC State 100, W. Carolina 67

New Orleans 71, South Alabama 60

North Carolina 97, UNC-Wilmington 69

Old Dominion 71, William & Mary 53

Richmond 82, Coppin St. 47

Stetson 68, W. Illinois 64

The Citadel 127, Johnson & Wales (NC) 93

Tulane 87, UT Martin 74

Vanderbilt 79, Middle Tennessee 51

Virginia Tech 89, VMI 68

MIDWEST

Butler 70, Brown 55

Cleveland St. 82, Bowling Green 64

Miami (Ohio) 65, Wright St. 62

N. Illinois 71, UC Davis 62

Purdue Fort Wayne 68, Akron 65

Rio Grande 70, North Dakota 56

Toledo 101, Detroit 57

Xavier 82, Ohio 61

SOUTHWEST

Florida Gulf Coast 96, Oral Roberts 76

Texas State 61, Texas A&M-CC 55

FAR WEST

Air Force 73, Denver 65

Arkansas 98, Colorado St. 74

BYU 95, Utah St. 80

CS Northridge 76, Cal State San Marcos 72

Fresno St. 71, Weber St. 52

Gonzaga 81, Washington 79

Long Beach St. 82, S. Utah 71

Loyola Marymount 59, Cal St.-Fullerton 49

Pacific 74, Texas of the Permian Basin 69

Portland St. 87, Portland 78

San Diego 73, San Diego St. 61

San Francisco 79, California 60

UC Irvine 69, California Baptist 66

Washington St. 90, Idaho 70

Wyoming 73, South Carolina 64

