NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;21;5;.808;—
Philadelphia;17;9;.654;4
Boston;13;10;.565;6½
New York;8;17;.320;12½
Brooklyn;8;18;.308;13
Southeast Division
Orlando;12;13;.480;—
Charlotte;11;13;.458;½
Washington;11;14;.440;1
Miami;9;14;.391;2
Atlanta;5;20;.200;7
Central Division
Milwaukee;16;7;.696;—
Detroit;13;9;.591;2½
Indiana;14;10;.583;2½
Cleveland;5;19;.208;11½
Chicago;5;20;.200;12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;14;9;.609;—
Dallas;12;11;.522;2
New Orleans;13;13;.500;2½
Houston;11;12;.478;3
San Antonio;11;14;.440;4
Northwest Division
Denver;17;7;.708;—
Okla. City;16;7;.696;½
Portland;13;11;.542;4
Minnesota;13;12;.520;4½
Utah;12;13;.480;5½
Pacific Division
L.A. Clippers;16;8;.667;—
Golden State;17;9;.654;—
L.A. Lakers;15;9;.625;1
Sacramento;12;11;.522;3½
Phoenix;4;20;.167;12
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Denver 124, Orlando 118, OT
Golden State 129, Cleveland 105
Oklahoma City 114, Brooklyn 112
Washington 131, Atlanta 117
Memphis 96, L.A. Clippers 86
Milwaukee 115, Detroit 92
Minnesota 121, Charlotte 104
New Orleans 132, Dallas 106
Toronto 113, Philadelphia 102
L.A. Lakers 121, San Antonio 113
GAMES TODAY
New York at Boston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Iowa 73, Iowa St. 70
Kansas St. 73, Lamar 55
Nebraska 58, Kansas 52
Oklahoma 65, Central Arkansas 52
BIG TEN
Iowa 73, Iowa St. 70
DePaul 76, Northwestern 60
Duquesne 64, Penn St. 58
Illinois 75, Indiana St. 57
Indiana 66, Butler 46
Michigan St. 102, Oakland 58
Minnesota 75, Incarnate Word 39
Nebraska 58, Kansas 52
Ohio 80, Purdue 73
Washington 69, Ohio St. 59
MISSOURI VALLEY
Illinois 75, Indiana St. 57
Ill.-Chicago 62, Evansville 54
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 76, Loras 64
Simpson 82, Buena Vista 56
Coe 52, Central 48
Luther 89, Dubuque 54
IOWA COLLEGE
Cornell 58, Grinnell 45
Dordt 76, Briar Cliff 55
Midland 63, Morningside 58
Northwestern 73, Jamestown 71
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Kirkwood 64, Iowa Central 46
Iowa Lakes 80, Little Priest Tribal 62
EAST
Army 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 40
CCSU 60, Albany (NY) 53
Cal St.-Fullerton 61, Columbia 58
Colgate 61, Mass.-Lowell 52
Dartmouth 64, Boston U. 44
Delaware St. 79, Cheyney University (PA) 59
Florida Gulf Coast 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 69
Holy Cross 72, Hofstra 66
Niagara 79, Binghamton 72
Northeastern 59, Fairfield 50
Penn 65, La Salle 34
Pittsburgh 65, Fordham 62
Syracuse 96, Md.-Eastern Shore 51
SOUTH
Clemson 83, High Point 64
E. Kentucky 90, Kentucky Christian 35
Elon 73, Davidson 72
Florida 64, Bethune-Cookman 53
Florida St. 57, Mercer 56
Georgia Tech 69, Alabama St. 42
NC State 83, Hampton 51
North Carolina 82, UNC-Wilmington 55
South Alabama 72, Alabama 67
South Carolina 80, Appalachian St. 50
Tennessee 65, Stetson 55
UAB 66, Samford 41
Virginia 57, American U. 54
Wake Forest 69, Charlotte 43
William & Mary 65, Richmond 55
MIDWEST
Akron 67, St. Bonaventure 58
Creighton 66, Neb.-Omaha 51
E. Michigan 60, Detroit 53
Miami (Ohio) 78, Cincinnati 65
Toledo 65, Cleveland St. 60
SOUTHWEST
North Texas 100, Houston Baptist 75
Utah St. 62, UTSA 56
FAR WEST
Arizona 100, Montana 51
Colorado St. 65, N. Arizona 54
New Mexico 69, UTEP 51
Pepperdine 68, Weber St. 47
College men
BIG 12
Texas Tech 65, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47
Tulsa 74, Oklahoma St. 71
VCU 54, Texas 53
TCU 67, SMU 59
BIG TEN
Minnesota 85, Nebraska 78
Ohio St. 77, Illinois 67
MISSOURI VALLEY
Ball St. 75, Loyola 69
Missouri St. 84, Western Kentucky 78
Ill.-Chicago 94, Illinois St. 75
North Texas 80, Indiana St. 69
Southern Illinois 61, St. Louis 56
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 87, Coe 73
Loras 91, Wartburg 90
Dubuque 78, Luther 77
Simpson 81, Buena Vista 68
IOWA COLLEGE
Grinnell 121, Cornell 104
Briar Cliff 89, Dordt 79
Morningside 90, Midland 68
Jamestown 113, Northwestern 94
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Kirkwood 101, Iowa Central 94
EAST
Buffalo 89, Le Moyne 55
Canisius 68, Robert Morris 62
Colgate 64, Columbia 62
Drexel 95, Loyola (Md.) 86
Duquesne 93, Marshall 82
George Washington 68, Towson 64
Hofstra 75, Monmouth (NJ) 73
Navy 80, Delaware 65
Quinnipiac 64, Dartmouth 59
Saint Joseph's 92, Princeton 82
St. Bonaventure 82, Siena 40
St. John's 85, Mount St. Mary's 71
Stony Brook 69, Manhattan 62
UConn 90, Lafayette 63
Villanova 69, Temple 59
Yale 97, Lehigh 87
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 75, Hampton 66
Duke 84, Hartford 54
E. Kentucky 79, SC-Upstate 77
FAU 68, Mercer 64
Louisiana-Lafayette 97, Loyola (NO) 84
Louisville 86, Cent. Arkansas 41
Morgan St. 74, Binghamton 68
NC State 100, W. Carolina 67
New Orleans 71, South Alabama 60
North Carolina 97, UNC-Wilmington 69
Old Dominion 71, William & Mary 53
Richmond 82, Coppin St. 47
Stetson 68, W. Illinois 64
The Citadel 127, Johnson & Wales (NC) 93
Tulane 87, UT Martin 74
Vanderbilt 79, Middle Tennessee 51
Virginia Tech 89, VMI 68
MIDWEST
Butler 70, Brown 55
Cleveland St. 82, Bowling Green 64
Miami (Ohio) 65, Wright St. 62
N. Illinois 71, UC Davis 62
Purdue Fort Wayne 68, Akron 65
Rio Grande 70, North Dakota 56
Toledo 101, Detroit 57
Xavier 82, Ohio 61
SOUTHWEST
Florida Gulf Coast 96, Oral Roberts 76
Texas State 61, Texas A&M-CC 55
FAR WEST
Air Force 73, Denver 65
Arkansas 98, Colorado St. 74
BYU 95, Utah St. 80
CS Northridge 76, Cal State San Marcos 72
Fresno St. 71, Weber St. 52
Gonzaga 81, Washington 79
Long Beach St. 82, S. Utah 71
Loyola Marymount 59, Cal St.-Fullerton 49
Pacific 74, Texas of the Permian Basin 69
Portland St. 87, Portland 78
San Diego 73, San Diego St. 61
San Francisco 79, California 60
UC Irvine 69, California Baptist 66
Washington St. 90, Idaho 70
Wyoming 73, South Carolina 64
