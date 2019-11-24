Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;11;4;.733;—

Toronto;11;4;.733;—

Philadelphia;11;5;.688;½

Brooklyn;8;8;.500;3½

New York;4;13;.235;8

Southeast Division

Miami;11;4;.733;—

Orlando;6;9;.400;5

Washington;5;9;.357;5½

Charlotte;6;11;.353;6

Atlanta;4;12;.250;7½

Central Division

Milwaukee;13;3;.813;—

Indiana;9;6;.600;3½

Chicago;6;11;.353;7½

Cleveland;5;11;.313;8

Detroit;5;11;.313;8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;11;5;.688;—

Houston;11;6;.647;½

New Orleans;6;11;.353;5½

San Antonio;6;11;.353;5½

Memphis;5;10;.333;5½

Northwest Division

Denver;12;3;.800;—

Utah;11;5;.688;1½

Minnesota;8;8;.500;4½

Oklahoma City;5;10;.333;7

Portland;5;12;.294;8

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;14;2;.875;—

L.A. Clippers;12;5;.706;2½

Phoenix;8;8;.500;6

Sacramento;7;8;.467;6½

Golden State;3;14;.176;11½

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Milwaukee 104, Detroit 90

Utah 128, New Orleans 120

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Dallas 137, Houston 123

Brooklyn 103, New York 101

Sacramento 113, Washington 106

Denver 116, Phoenix 104

L.A. Clippers 134, New Orleans 109

GAMES TODAY

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 8 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Kansas 68, Texas St. 48

Texas 93, Southern 39

UT Arlington 57, Kansas St. 53

BIG TEN

Creighton 79, Nebraska 74

George Mason 78, Penn St. 68

Illinois 69, Bryant 55

LSU 54, Rutgers 58

Maryland 107, Quinnipiac 52

Michigan St. 79, Hartford 34

Purdue 68, Northern Illinois 63

UConn 73, Ohio St. 62

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 78, Northwest Missouri St. 53

Drake 94, Western Illinois 75

Evansville 66, Marshall 62, OT

Illinois St. 66, North Dakota 58

Valparaiso 95, Bowling Green 90, OT

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Duluth 69, Michigan Tech 59

Northern Michigan 65, Concordia-St. Paul 60

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 91, Westminster 66

EAST

Boston College 87, VCU 52

Brown 76, New Hampshire 68

Drexel 58, Richmond 52

George Washington 52, Georgetown 49

Howard 73, Hofstra 64

Maine 46, Navy 41

Oregon 81, Syracuse 64

Princeton 52, Monmouth (NJ) 40

Providence 63, Mass.-Lowell 38

St. Francis Brooklyn 89, Loyola (Md.) 78

Stony Brook 54, Sacred Heart 50

Towson 63, American U. 60

SOUTH

Alabama 66, Tulane 56

Alabama St. 84, Paine 58

Auburn 66, Saint Joseph's 62

Austin Peay 50, Chattanooga 49

Coastal Carolina 66, W. Carolina 43

Duke 99, Troy 85

E. Kentucky 61, Mercer 60

Fordham 76, Charlotte 51

High Point 78, NC Central 58

Jacksonville St. 87, Fort Valley State 65

James Madison 76, Liberty 53

Louisville 98, Boise St. 82

Middle Tennessee 78, Furman 62

SE Louisiana 65, Louisiana-Monroe 52

South Carolina 84, Clemson 48

South Florida 62, St. Francis (Pa.) 23

Tennessee Tech 72, Samford 57

UAB 97, McNeese St. 70

UCF 75, Delaware 49

Villanova 63, Georgia 58

Virginia 56, Old Dominion 53

Virginia Tech 88, Davidson 68

W. Kentucky 77, UALR 58

MIDWEST

FAU 80, W. Michigan 79

Kent St. 82, Robert Morris 81

Memphis 83, Toledo 76

Missouri 68, SIU-Edwardsville 51

Purdue Fort Wayne 82, Heidelberg 55

Saint Louis 61, Colgate 51

SOUTHWEST

Utah 91, UTSA 45

FAR WEST

Arizona 77, Montana 42

Arizona St. 66, Cal Poly 41

Cal St.-Fullerton 80, Grand Canyon 70

California 84, Arkansas 80

Colorado 66, Jacksonville 44

Fresno St. 83, N. Arizona 66

NC State 87, Saint Mary's (Cal) 70

Stanford 88, Buffalo 69

Texas Southern 74, Hawaii 57

Washington St. 71, CS Northridge 61

Weber St. 64, UC Riverside 54

College men

BIG 12

Baylor 87, Villanova 78

Texas Tech 96, Long Island 66

TCU vs. Clemson, late

BIG TEN

Iowa 85, Cal Poly 59

Minnesota 79, North Dakota 56

MISSOURI VALLEY

Buffalo 75, Missouri 74

Evansville 115, Morgan St. 112, 3OT

Indiana St. 84, Air Force 74

Nevada 84, Valparaiso 59

AMERICAN RIVERS

Neb. Wesleyan 81, Chicago 79

IOWA COLLEGES

William Penn 123, Great Lakes Christian 78

EAST

Buffalo 75, Missouri St. 74

Charleston Southern 71, Delaware St. 61

Colgate 64, CS Northridge 56

Columbia 82, CCSU 52

George Washington 66, Milwaukee 63

LSU 96, Rhode Island 83

Lafayette 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

Maine 90, Maine Maritime Academy 50

Merrimack 62, Hartford 58

Rider 72, Vermont 67

Sacred Heart 97, Quinnipiac 80

St. John's 78, UMass 63

Towson 76, Saint Joseph's 64

UConn 80, Miami 55

SOUTH

Albany (NY) 65, Presbyterian 60

Bethune-Cookman 74, St. Francis (IL) 70

ETSU 70, S. Utah 58

Kentucky 81, Lamar 56

Louisville 82, Akron 76

Mississippi St. 81, Coastal Carolina 56

Rice 77, East Carolina 69

Southern Miss. 83, William Carey 64

UNC-Greensboro 74, VMI 63

W. Carolina 70, Stetson 64

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 91, Cincinnati 84, OT

Creighton 76, North Florida 67

Detroit 86, UC Irvine 74

E. Michigan 58, NC A&T 54

Florida 70, Xavier 65

Liberty 62, UMKC 49

Ohio 75, Middle Tennessee 63

Purdue Fort Wayne 81, Ohio Northern 47

S. Dakota St. 84, MVSU 54

SOUTHWEST

E. Illinois 72, Incarnate Word 63

Texas-Arlington 85, Arkansas Tech 68

FAR WEST

Arizona 104, Long Beach St. 67

Colorado 56, Wyoming 41

Duquesne 71, Loyola Marymount 50

Hofstra 79, Cal St.-Fullerton 57

Tulane 65, Utah 61

Utah St. 68, North Texas 59

Virginia 48, Arizona St. 45

