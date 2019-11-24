NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;11;4;.733;—
Toronto;11;4;.733;—
Philadelphia;11;5;.688;½
Brooklyn;8;8;.500;3½
New York;4;13;.235;8
Southeast Division
Miami;11;4;.733;—
Orlando;6;9;.400;5
Washington;5;9;.357;5½
Charlotte;6;11;.353;6
Atlanta;4;12;.250;7½
Central Division
Milwaukee;13;3;.813;—
Indiana;9;6;.600;3½
Chicago;6;11;.353;7½
Cleveland;5;11;.313;8
Detroit;5;11;.313;8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;11;5;.688;—
Houston;11;6;.647;½
New Orleans;6;11;.353;5½
San Antonio;6;11;.353;5½
Memphis;5;10;.333;5½
Northwest Division
Denver;12;3;.800;—
Utah;11;5;.688;1½
Minnesota;8;8;.500;4½
Oklahoma City;5;10;.333;7
Portland;5;12;.294;8
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;14;2;.875;—
L.A. Clippers;12;5;.706;2½
Phoenix;8;8;.500;6
Sacramento;7;8;.467;6½
Golden State;3;14;.176;11½
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Milwaukee 104, Detroit 90
Utah 128, New Orleans 120
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Dallas 137, Houston 123
Brooklyn 103, New York 101
Sacramento 113, Washington 106
Denver 116, Phoenix 104
L.A. Clippers 134, New Orleans 109
GAMES TODAY
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 8 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Kansas 68, Texas St. 48
Texas 93, Southern 39
UT Arlington 57, Kansas St. 53
BIG TEN
Creighton 79, Nebraska 74
George Mason 78, Penn St. 68
Illinois 69, Bryant 55
LSU 54, Rutgers 58
Maryland 107, Quinnipiac 52
Michigan St. 79, Hartford 34
Purdue 68, Northern Illinois 63
UConn 73, Ohio St. 62
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 78, Northwest Missouri St. 53
Drake 94, Western Illinois 75
Evansville 66, Marshall 62, OT
Illinois St. 66, North Dakota 58
Valparaiso 95, Bowling Green 90, OT
NORTHERN SUN
Minn.-Duluth 69, Michigan Tech 59
Northern Michigan 65, Concordia-St. Paul 60
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 91, Westminster 66
EAST
Boston College 87, VCU 52
Brown 76, New Hampshire 68
Drexel 58, Richmond 52
George Washington 52, Georgetown 49
Howard 73, Hofstra 64
Maine 46, Navy 41
Oregon 81, Syracuse 64
Princeton 52, Monmouth (NJ) 40
Providence 63, Mass.-Lowell 38
St. Francis Brooklyn 89, Loyola (Md.) 78
Stony Brook 54, Sacred Heart 50
Towson 63, American U. 60
SOUTH
Alabama 66, Tulane 56
Alabama St. 84, Paine 58
Auburn 66, Saint Joseph's 62
Austin Peay 50, Chattanooga 49
Coastal Carolina 66, W. Carolina 43
Duke 99, Troy 85
E. Kentucky 61, Mercer 60
Fordham 76, Charlotte 51
High Point 78, NC Central 58
Jacksonville St. 87, Fort Valley State 65
James Madison 76, Liberty 53
Louisville 98, Boise St. 82
Middle Tennessee 78, Furman 62
SE Louisiana 65, Louisiana-Monroe 52
South Carolina 84, Clemson 48
South Florida 62, St. Francis (Pa.) 23
Tennessee Tech 72, Samford 57
UAB 97, McNeese St. 70
UCF 75, Delaware 49
Villanova 63, Georgia 58
Virginia 56, Old Dominion 53
Virginia Tech 88, Davidson 68
W. Kentucky 77, UALR 58
MIDWEST
FAU 80, W. Michigan 79
Kent St. 82, Robert Morris 81
Memphis 83, Toledo 76
Missouri 68, SIU-Edwardsville 51
Purdue Fort Wayne 82, Heidelberg 55
Saint Louis 61, Colgate 51
SOUTHWEST
Utah 91, UTSA 45
FAR WEST
Arizona 77, Montana 42
Arizona St. 66, Cal Poly 41
Cal St.-Fullerton 80, Grand Canyon 70
California 84, Arkansas 80
Colorado 66, Jacksonville 44
Fresno St. 83, N. Arizona 66
NC State 87, Saint Mary's (Cal) 70
Stanford 88, Buffalo 69
Texas Southern 74, Hawaii 57
Washington St. 71, CS Northridge 61
Weber St. 64, UC Riverside 54
College men
BIG 12
Baylor 87, Villanova 78
Texas Tech 96, Long Island 66
TCU vs. Clemson, late
BIG TEN
Iowa 85, Cal Poly 59
Minnesota 79, North Dakota 56
MISSOURI VALLEY
Buffalo 75, Missouri 74
Evansville 115, Morgan St. 112, 3OT
Indiana St. 84, Air Force 74
Nevada 84, Valparaiso 59
AMERICAN RIVERS
Neb. Wesleyan 81, Chicago 79
IOWA COLLEGES
William Penn 123, Great Lakes Christian 78
EAST
Buffalo 75, Missouri St. 74
Charleston Southern 71, Delaware St. 61
Colgate 64, CS Northridge 56
Columbia 82, CCSU 52
George Washington 66, Milwaukee 63
LSU 96, Rhode Island 83
Lafayette 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 75
Maine 90, Maine Maritime Academy 50
Merrimack 62, Hartford 58
Rider 72, Vermont 67
Sacred Heart 97, Quinnipiac 80
St. John's 78, UMass 63
Towson 76, Saint Joseph's 64
UConn 80, Miami 55
SOUTH
Albany (NY) 65, Presbyterian 60
Bethune-Cookman 74, St. Francis (IL) 70
ETSU 70, S. Utah 58
Kentucky 81, Lamar 56
Louisville 82, Akron 76
Mississippi St. 81, Coastal Carolina 56
Rice 77, East Carolina 69
Southern Miss. 83, William Carey 64
UNC-Greensboro 74, VMI 63
W. Carolina 70, Stetson 64
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 91, Cincinnati 84, OT
Creighton 76, North Florida 67
Detroit 86, UC Irvine 74
E. Michigan 58, NC A&T 54
Florida 70, Xavier 65
Liberty 62, UMKC 49
Ohio 75, Middle Tennessee 63
Purdue Fort Wayne 81, Ohio Northern 47
S. Dakota St. 84, MVSU 54
SOUTHWEST
E. Illinois 72, Incarnate Word 63
Texas-Arlington 85, Arkansas Tech 68
FAR WEST
Arizona 104, Long Beach St. 67
Colorado 56, Wyoming 41
Duquesne 71, Loyola Marymount 50
Hofstra 79, Cal St.-Fullerton 57
Tulane 65, Utah 61
Utah St. 68, North Texas 59
Virginia 48, Arizona St. 45
