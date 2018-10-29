NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;6;1;.857;—
Boston;4;2;.667;1½
Philadelphia;4;3;.571;2
Brooklyn;2;5;.286;4
New York;2;5;.286;4
Southeast Division
Miami;3;3;.500;—
Charlotte;3;4;.429;½
Orlando;2;4;.333;1
Atlanta;2;4;.333;1
Washington;1;5;.167;2
Central Division
Milwaukee;7;0;1.000;—
Detroit;4;1;.800;2
Indiana;4;3;.571;3
Chicago;2;5;.286;5
Cleveland;0;6;.000;6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;4;2;.667;—
New Orleans;4;2;.667;—
Memphis;3;2;.600;½
Dallas;2;5;.286;2½
Houston;1;4;.200;2½
Northwest Division
Denver;5;1;.833;—
Portland;4;2;.667;1
Utah;4;2;.667;1
Minnesota;3;4;.429;2½
Okla. City;1;4;.200;3½
Pacific Division
Golden State;7;1;.875;—
L.A. Clippers;4;2;.667;2
Sacramento;4;3;.571;2½
L.A. Lakers;2;5;.286;4½
Phoenix;1;5;.167;5
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 113, Atlanta 92
Portland 103, Indiana 93
New York 115, Brooklyn 96
Sacramento 123, Miami 113
Golden State 149, Chicago 124
Milwaukee 124, Toronto 109
Minnesota 124, L.A. Lakers 120
San Antonio 113, Dallas 108, OT
Denver 116, New Orleans 111
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
Washington at Memphis, 7 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
College women
EXHIBITION
Central Missouri 70, Missouri St. 64
College men
IOWA COLLEGE
Briar Cliff 98, Presentation 73
