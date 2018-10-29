Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;6;1;.857;—

Boston;4;2;.667;1½

Philadelphia;4;3;.571;2

Brooklyn;2;5;.286;4

New York;2;5;.286;4

Southeast Division

Miami;3;3;.500;—

Charlotte;3;4;.429;½

Orlando;2;4;.333;1

Atlanta;2;4;.333;1

Washington;1;5;.167;2

Central Division

Milwaukee;7;0;1.000;—

Detroit;4;1;.800;2

Indiana;4;3;.571;3

Chicago;2;5;.286;5

Cleveland;0;6;.000;6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;4;2;.667;—

New Orleans;4;2;.667;—

Memphis;3;2;.600;½

Dallas;2;5;.286;2½

Houston;1;4;.200;2½

Northwest Division

Denver;5;1;.833;—

Portland;4;2;.667;1

Utah;4;2;.667;1

Minnesota;3;4;.429;2½

Okla. City;1;4;.200;3½

Pacific Division

Golden State;7;1;.875;—

L.A. Clippers;4;2;.667;2

Sacramento;4;3;.571;2½

L.A. Lakers;2;5;.286;4½

Phoenix;1;5;.167;5

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 113, Atlanta 92

Portland 103, Indiana 93

New York 115, Brooklyn 96

Sacramento 123, Miami 113

Golden State 149, Chicago 124

Milwaukee 124, Toronto 109

Minnesota 124, L.A. Lakers 120

San Antonio 113, Dallas 108, OT

Denver 116, New Orleans 111

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Memphis, 7 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

College women

EXHIBITION

Central Missouri 70, Missouri St. 64

College men

IOWA COLLEGE

Briar Cliff 98, Presentation 73

