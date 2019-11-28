NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;13;4;.765;—
Toronto;13;4;.765;—
Philadelphia;12;6;.667;1½
Brooklyn;9;9;.500;4½
New York;4;14;.222;9½
Southeast Division
Miami;12;5;.706;—
Orlando;7;10;.412;5
Washington;6;10;.375;5½
Charlotte;7;12;.368;6
Atlanta;4;14;.222;8½
Central Division
Milwaukee;15;3;.833;—
Indiana;11;6;.647;3½
Detroit;6;12;.333;9
Chicago;6;13;.316;9½
Cleveland;5;13;.278;10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;12;6;.667;—
Dallas;11;6;.647;½
New Orleans;6;12;.333;6
San Antonio;6;13;.316;6½
Memphis;5;12;.294;6½
Northwest Division
Denver;13;3;.813;—
Utah;11;7;.611;3
Minnesota;10;8;.556;4
Portland;7;12;.368;7½
Oklahoma City;6;11;.353;7½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;16;2;.889;—
L.A. Clippers;14;5;.737;2½
Phoenix;8;9;.471;7½
Sacramento;7;10;.412;8½
Golden State;4;15;.211;12½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 121, Brooklyn 110
Charlotte 102, Detroit 101
Indiana 121, Utah 102
Orlando 116, Cleveland 104
Philadelphia 97, Sacramento 91
Toronto 126, New York 98
Houston 117, Miami 108
L.A. Clippers 121, Memphis 119
Milwaukee 111, Atlanta 102
Minnesota 113, San Antonio 101
Washington 140, Phoenix 132
L.A. Lakers 114, New Orleans 110
Portland 136, Oklahoma City 119
Golden State 104, Chicago 90
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Brooklyn, 11 a.m.
Charlotte at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 9 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Denver at Sacramento, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Baylor 89, Washington St. 66
Oregon 89, Oklahoma St. 72
Creighton 82, West Virginia 75
BIG TEN
Iowa 100, Towson 72
Indiana 71, South Carolina 57
Rutgers 62, Vanderbilt 56
EAST
Ball St. 54, Lehigh 52
SOUTH
Boston College 89, Tulane 76
Georgia Tech 79, Seton Hall 54
Louisville 76, Texas-Arlington 67
North Carolina 71, Temple 58
S. Dakota St. 61, South Florida 50
MIDWEST
Bucknell 56, Cincinnati 48
Florida Gulf Coast 69, Notre Dame 60
Green Bay 73, Bowling Green 54
SOUTHWEST
Syracuse 86, Houston 63
FAR WEST
Mississippi St. 73, San Francisco 38
New Mexico 71, Missouri 68
Washington 65, Iona 34
College men
BIG 12
Iowa St. 104, Alabama 89
Iowa 72, Texas Tech 61
BIG TEN
Iowa 72, Texas Tech 61
Maryland 76, Temple 69
Michigan 73, North Carolina 64
EAST
Memphis 83, NC State 78
SOUTH
Gonzaga 73, Oregon 72, OT
Harvard 62, Texas A&M 51
Iowa St. 104, Alabama 89
Marquette 73, Davidson 63
Seton Hall 81, Southern Miss. 56
Southern Cal 54, Fairfield 47
FAR WEST
San Diego St. 83, Creighton 52
Texas-Arlington 77, Elon 67
Long Beach St. 66, Providence 65
North Florida 95, LIU Brooklyn 92
Penn 68, UCF 67
Tennessee St. 82, Cal Poly 72
Wake Forest 65, Coll. of Charleston 56
