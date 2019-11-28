Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;13;4;.765;—

Toronto;13;4;.765;—

Philadelphia;12;6;.667;1½

Brooklyn;9;9;.500;4½

New York;4;14;.222;9½

Southeast Division

Miami;12;5;.706;—

Orlando;7;10;.412;5

Washington;6;10;.375;5½

Charlotte;7;12;.368;6

Atlanta;4;14;.222;8½

Central Division

Milwaukee;15;3;.833;—

Indiana;11;6;.647;3½

Detroit;6;12;.333;9

Chicago;6;13;.316;9½

Cleveland;5;13;.278;10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;12;6;.667;—

Dallas;11;6;.647;½

New Orleans;6;12;.333;6

San Antonio;6;13;.316;6½

Memphis;5;12;.294;6½

Northwest Division

Denver;13;3;.813;—

Utah;11;7;.611;3

Minnesota;10;8;.556;4

Portland;7;12;.368;7½

Oklahoma City;6;11;.353;7½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;16;2;.889;—

L.A. Clippers;14;5;.737;2½

Phoenix;8;9;.471;7½

Sacramento;7;10;.412;8½

Golden State;4;15;.211;12½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 121, Brooklyn 110

Charlotte 102, Detroit 101

Indiana 121, Utah 102

Orlando 116, Cleveland 104

Philadelphia 97, Sacramento 91

Toronto 126, New York 98

Houston 117, Miami 108

L.A. Clippers 121, Memphis 119

Milwaukee 111, Atlanta 102

Minnesota 113, San Antonio 101

Washington 140, Phoenix 132

L.A. Lakers 114, New Orleans 110

Portland 136, Oklahoma City 119

Golden State 104, Chicago 90

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Brooklyn, 11 a.m.

Charlotte at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 9 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Denver at Sacramento, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Baylor 89, Washington St. 66

Oregon 89, Oklahoma St. 72

Creighton 82, West Virginia 75

BIG TEN

Iowa 100, Towson 72

Indiana 71, South Carolina 57

Rutgers 62, Vanderbilt 56

EAST

Ball St. 54, Lehigh 52

SOUTH

Boston College 89, Tulane 76

Georgia Tech 79, Seton Hall 54

Louisville 76, Texas-Arlington 67

North Carolina 71, Temple 58

S. Dakota St. 61, South Florida 50

MIDWEST

Bucknell 56, Cincinnati 48

Florida Gulf Coast 69, Notre Dame 60

Green Bay 73, Bowling Green 54

SOUTHWEST

Syracuse 86, Houston 63

FAR WEST

Mississippi St. 73, San Francisco 38

New Mexico 71, Missouri 68

Washington 65, Iona 34

College men

BIG 12

Iowa St. 104, Alabama 89

Iowa 72, Texas Tech 61

BIG TEN

Iowa 72, Texas Tech 61

Maryland 76, Temple 69

Michigan 73, North Carolina 64

EAST

Memphis 83, NC State 78

SOUTH

Gonzaga 73, Oregon 72, OT

Harvard 62, Texas A&M 51

Iowa St. 104, Alabama 89

Marquette 73, Davidson 63

Seton Hall 81, Southern Miss. 56

Southern Cal 54, Fairfield 47

FAR WEST

San Diego St. 83, Creighton 52

Texas-Arlington 77, Elon 67

Long Beach St. 66, Providence 65

North Florida 95, LIU Brooklyn 92

Penn 68, UCF 67

Tennessee St. 82, Cal Poly 72

Wake Forest 65, Coll. of Charleston 56

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments