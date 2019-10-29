NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;3;0;1.000;—
Toronto;3;1;.750;½
Boston;2;1;.667;1
Brooklyn;1;2;.333;2
New York;1;3;.250;2½
Southeast Division
Miami;3;1;.750;—
Atlanta;2;2;.500;1
Orlando;1;2;.333;1½
Washington;1;2;.333;1½
Charlotte;1;3;.250;2
Central Division
Milwaukee;2;1;.667;—
Detroit;2;2;.500;½
Cleveland;1;2;.333;1
Chicago;1;3;.250;1½
Indiana;0;3;.000;2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;3;0;1.000;—
Dallas;3;1;.750;½
Houston;2;1;.667;1
Memphis;1;3;.250;2½
New Orleans;0;4;.000;3½
Northwest Division
Minnesota;3;0;1.000;—
Denver;3;1;.750;½
Utah;3;1;.750;½
Portland;2;2;.500;1½
Okla. City;1;3;.250;2½
Pacific Division
L.A. Clippers;3;1;.750;—
L.A. Lakers;3;1;.750;--
Phoenix;2;2;.500;1
Golden State;1;2;.333;1½
Sacramento;0;4;.000;3
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Miami 112, Atlanta 97
Dallas 109, Denver 106
L.A. Lakers 120, Memphis 91
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
West Virginia 91, Salem 40 (exhibition)
Kansas St. 75, Washburn 59 (exhibition)
BIG TEN
Maryland 115, Lincoln 52 (exhibition)
IOWA COLLEGES
Dordt 91, Buena Vista 63
William Penn 69, Tabor 45
College men
BIG TEN
Indiana 84, Gannon 54 (exhibition)
Michigan St. 85, Albion 50 (exhibition)
MISSOURI VALLEY
Bradley 91, Millikin 52 (exhibition)
Indianapolis 65, Loyola 60 (exhibition)
IOWA COLLEGES
Briar Cliff 116, Graceland 112, 2 OTs
St. Ambrose 101, East-West University 86
