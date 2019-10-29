Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;3;0;1.000;—

Toronto;3;1;.750;½

Boston;2;1;.667;1

Brooklyn;1;2;.333;2

New York;1;3;.250;2½

Southeast Division

Miami;3;1;.750;—

Atlanta;2;2;.500;1

Orlando;1;2;.333;1½

Washington;1;2;.333;1½

Charlotte;1;3;.250;2

Central Division

Milwaukee;2;1;.667;—

Detroit;2;2;.500;½

Cleveland;1;2;.333;1

Chicago;1;3;.250;1½

Indiana;0;3;.000;2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;3;0;1.000;—

Dallas;3;1;.750;½

Houston;2;1;.667;1

Memphis;1;3;.250;2½

New Orleans;0;4;.000;3½

Northwest Division

Minnesota;3;0;1.000;—

Denver;3;1;.750;½

Utah;3;1;.750;½

Portland;2;2;.500;1½

Okla. City;1;3;.250;2½

Pacific Division

L.A. Clippers;3;1;.750;—

L.A. Lakers;3;1;.750;--

Phoenix;2;2;.500;1

Golden State;1;2;.333;1½

Sacramento;0;4;.000;3

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Miami 112, Atlanta 97

Dallas 109, Denver 106

L.A. Lakers 120, Memphis 91

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

West Virginia 91, Salem 40 (exhibition)

Kansas St. 75, Washburn 59 (exhibition)

BIG TEN

Maryland 115, Lincoln 52 (exhibition)

IOWA COLLEGES

Dordt 91, Buena Vista 63

William Penn 69, Tabor 45

College men

BIG TEN

Indiana 84, Gannon 54 (exhibition)

Michigan St. 85, Albion 50 (exhibition)

MISSOURI VALLEY

Bradley 91, Millikin 52 (exhibition)

Indianapolis 65, Loyola 60 (exhibition)

IOWA COLLEGES

Briar Cliff 116, Graceland 112, 2 OTs

St. Ambrose 101, East-West University 86

