NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;11;1;.917;—
Boston;6;4;.600;4
Philadelphia;7;5;.583;4
Brooklyn;5;6;.455;5½
New York;4;8;.333;7
Southeast Division
Charlotte;6;5;.545;—
Miami;5;5;.500;½
Orlando;4;7;.364;2
Atlanta;3;8;.273;3
Washington;2;8;.200;3½
Central Division
Milwaukee;8;2;.800;—
Indiana;7;5;.583;2
Detroit;5;5;.500;3
Chicago;3;9;.250;6
Cleveland;1;10;.091;7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;6;4;.600;—
Memphis;6;4;.600;—
New Orleans;5;6;.455;1½
Houston;4;5;.444;1½
Dallas;3;8;.273;3½
Northwest Division
Denver;9;2;.818;—
Portland;8;3;.727;1
Okla. City;6;4;.600;2½
Utah;5;6;.455;4
Minnesota;4;8;.333;5½
Pacific Division
Golden State;10;1;.909;—
L.A. Clippers;6;4;.600;3½
Sacramento;6;5;.545;4
L.A. Lakers;5;6;.455;5
Phoenix;2;8;.200;7½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 103, Orlando 96
Oklahoma City 95, Cleveland 86
Miami 95, San Antonio 88
New York 112, Atlanta 107
Memphis 89, Denver 87
New Orleans 107, Chicago 98
Philadelphia 100, Indiana 94
Utah 117, Dallas 102
Toronto 114, Sacramento 105
L.A. Lakers 114, Minnesota 110
GAMES TODAY
Houston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Denver, 8 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Kansas 67, UMKC 55
BIG TEN
Drake 83, Nebraska 77
Illinois 88, Alabama A&M 60
Indiana 68, Milwaukee 66
Purdue 80, Ball St. 38
MISSOURI VALLEY
Drake 83, Nebraska 77
Indiana St. 62, Marshall 53
Murray St. 81, Evansville 53
Ill.-Chicago 72, Valparaiso 61
NORTHERN SUN
St. Cloud St. 61, Minn.-Morris 35
IOWA COLLEGE
Clarke 68, St. Ambrose 58
Dakota Wesleyan 76, Northwestern (Iowa) 75
Jamestown 65, Briar Cliff 51
Morningside 82, College of St. Mary 62
Mount Marty 87, Dordt 75
EXHIBITION
Minn.-Duluth 73, Wis.-Superior 47
EAST
Navy 81, The Catholic University of America 36
UCF 61, Pittsburgh 58
Villanova 59, Hartford 41
SOUTH
Alabama 88, SE Louisiana 40
Bethune-Cookman 73, Edward Waters 46
Coll. of Charleston 95, North Greenville 62
Davidson 80, Queens University of Charlotte 47
Furman 71, Coker 42
Georgia St. 70, UNC-Greensboro 63
Hampton 72, FAU 68
Jacksonville 73, Webber International 39
Kennesaw St. 80, Middle Georgia 70
Kentucky 87, Alabama St. 35
Memphis 68, Jackson St. 67
Morgan St. 60, Washington Adventist University 43
N. Kentucky 73, Alderson-Broaddus 32
NC State 77, Belmont 62
Radford 61, SC State 31
South Alabama 75, Spring Hill 57
MIDWEST
South Dakota 77, Creighton 65
Wichita St. 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 39
Xavier 91, Chicago St. 56
SOUTHWEST
North Texas 82, Mid-America Christian 35
Texas A&M 65, Rice 54
FAR WEST
Gonzaga 76, Montana 52
Idaho St. 72, California Baptist 57
Pepperdine 65, Hawaii 64
S. Utah 69, San Diego 59
Stanford 71, UC Davis 43
UC Irvine 105, Life Pacific College 31
Utah 74, Nevada 52
Wyoming 80, Chadron State 33
College men
BIG 12
TCU 66, CSU Bakersfield 61
BIG TEN
Ohio St. 64, Cincinnati 56
MISSOURI VALLEY
Bradley 74, Wis.-Parkside 58
IOWA COLLEGE
Briar Cliff 104, Jamestown 98
Dakota Wesleyan 88, Northwestern 75
Dordt 81, Mount Marty 56
St. Ambrose 75, Mount Mercy 74
Viterbo 77, Clarke 72
EAST
Bucknell 88, St. Bonaventure 85, OT
St. Peter's 93, Lafayette 86, OT
SOUTH
FAU 98, Florida Tech 52
FIU 110, Webber 84
Howard 114, Washington Adventist 91
Kennesaw St. 68, Oglethorpe 57
Marshall 105, E. Kentucky 77
Stetson 116, Johnson 66
William & Mary 79, High Point 69
MIDWEST
Dayton 78, North Florida 70
DePaul 80, Bethune-Cookman 58
Ohio 97, Wilberforce 61
South Dakota 83, York (Neb.) 58
Wright St. 96, W. Carolina 73
SOUTHWEST
St. Edward's 77, UTSA 76
Texas A&M 98, Savannah St. 83
Texas A&M-CC 81, Howard Payne 34
FAR WEST
Arizona 90, Houston Baptist 60
Cal Poly 82, Menlo 75
Colorado St. 100, Colorado Christian 66
Pepperdine 100, CS Dominguez Hills 66
Saint Mary's (Cal) 87, McNeese St. 65
San Jose St. 89, Life Pacific 72
