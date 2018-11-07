Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art
Buy Now

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;11;1;.917;—

Boston;6;4;.600;4

Philadelphia;7;5;.583;4

Brooklyn;5;6;.455;5½

New York;4;8;.333;7

Southeast Division

Charlotte;6;5;.545;—

Miami;5;5;.500;½

Orlando;4;7;.364;2

Atlanta;3;8;.273;3

Washington;2;8;.200;3½

Central Division

Milwaukee;8;2;.800;—

Indiana;7;5;.583;2

Detroit;5;5;.500;3

Chicago;3;9;.250;6

Cleveland;1;10;.091;7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;6;4;.600;—

Memphis;6;4;.600;—

New Orleans;5;6;.455;1½

Houston;4;5;.444;1½

Dallas;3;8;.273;3½

Northwest Division

Denver;9;2;.818;—

Portland;8;3;.727;1

Okla. City;6;4;.600;2½

Utah;5;6;.455;4

Minnesota;4;8;.333;5½

Pacific Division

Golden State;10;1;.909;—

L.A. Clippers;6;4;.600;3½

Sacramento;6;5;.545;4

L.A. Lakers;5;6;.455;5

Phoenix;2;8;.200;7½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 103, Orlando 96

Oklahoma City 95, Cleveland 86

Miami 95, San Antonio 88

New York 112, Atlanta 107

Memphis 89, Denver 87

New Orleans 107, Chicago 98

Philadelphia 100, Indiana 94

Utah 117, Dallas 102

Toronto 114, Sacramento 105

L.A. Lakers 114, Minnesota 110

GAMES TODAY

Houston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Kansas 67, UMKC 55

BIG TEN

Drake 83, Nebraska 77

Illinois 88, Alabama A&M 60

Indiana 68, Milwaukee 66

Purdue 80, Ball St. 38

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake 83, Nebraska 77

Indiana St. 62, Marshall 53

Murray St. 81, Evansville 53

Ill.-Chicago 72, Valparaiso 61

NORTHERN SUN

St. Cloud St. 61, Minn.-Morris 35

IOWA COLLEGE

Clarke 68, St. Ambrose 58

Dakota Wesleyan 76, Northwestern (Iowa) 75

Jamestown 65, Briar Cliff 51

Morningside 82, College of St. Mary 62

Mount Marty 87, Dordt 75

EXHIBITION

Minn.-Duluth 73, Wis.-Superior 47

EAST

Navy 81, The Catholic University of America 36

UCF 61, Pittsburgh 58

Villanova 59, Hartford 41

SOUTH

Alabama 88, SE Louisiana 40

Bethune-Cookman 73, Edward Waters 46

Coll. of Charleston 95, North Greenville 62

Davidson 80, Queens University of Charlotte 47

Furman 71, Coker 42

Georgia St. 70, UNC-Greensboro 63

Hampton 72, FAU 68

Jacksonville 73, Webber International 39

Kennesaw St. 80, Middle Georgia 70

Kentucky 87, Alabama St. 35

Memphis 68, Jackson St. 67

Morgan St. 60, Washington Adventist University 43

N. Kentucky 73, Alderson-Broaddus 32

NC State 77, Belmont 62

Radford 61, SC State 31

South Alabama 75, Spring Hill 57

MIDWEST

South Dakota 77, Creighton 65

Wichita St. 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 39

Xavier 91, Chicago St. 56

SOUTHWEST

North Texas 82, Mid-America Christian 35

Texas A&M 65, Rice 54

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 76, Montana 52

Idaho St. 72, California Baptist 57

Pepperdine 65, Hawaii 64

S. Utah 69, San Diego 59

Stanford 71, UC Davis 43

UC Irvine 105, Life Pacific College 31

Utah 74, Nevada 52

Wyoming 80, Chadron State 33

College men

BIG 12

TCU 66, CSU Bakersfield 61

BIG TEN

Ohio St. 64, Cincinnati 56

MISSOURI VALLEY

Bradley 74, Wis.-Parkside 58

IOWA COLLEGE

Briar Cliff 104, Jamestown 98

Dakota Wesleyan 88, Northwestern 75

Dordt 81, Mount Marty 56

St. Ambrose 75, Mount Mercy 74

Viterbo 77, Clarke 72

EAST

Bucknell 88, St. Bonaventure 85, OT

St. Peter's 93, Lafayette 86, OT

SOUTH

FAU 98, Florida Tech 52

FIU 110, Webber 84

Howard 114, Washington Adventist 91

Kennesaw St. 68, Oglethorpe 57

Marshall 105, E. Kentucky 77

Stetson 116, Johnson 66

William & Mary 79, High Point 69

MIDWEST

Dayton 78, North Florida 70

DePaul 80, Bethune-Cookman 58

Ohio 97, Wilberforce 61

South Dakota 83, York (Neb.) 58

Wright St. 96, W. Carolina 73

SOUTHWEST

St. Edward's 77, UTSA 76

Texas A&M 98, Savannah St. 83

Texas A&M-CC 81, Howard Payne 34

FAR WEST

Arizona 90, Houston Baptist 60

Cal Poly 82, Menlo 75

Colorado St. 100, Colorado Christian 66

Pepperdine 100, CS Dominguez Hills 66

Saint Mary's (Cal) 87, McNeese St. 65

San Jose St. 89, Life Pacific 72

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments