NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;5;1;.833;—

Boston;5;1;.833;—

Toronto;4;2;.667;1

Brooklyn;3;4;.429;2½

New York;1;6;.143;4½

Southeast Division

Miami;5;2;.714;—

Charlotte;4;3;.571;1

Atlanta;3;3;.500;1½

Washington;2;4;.333;2½

Orlando;2;5;.286;3

Central Division

Milwaukee;5;2;.714;—

Indiana;3;4;.429;2

Detroit;3;5;.375;2½

Cleveland;2;5;.286;3

Chicago;2;6;.250;3½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;4;2;.667;—

Houston;4;3;.571;½

San Antonio;4;3;.571;½

Memphis;1;5;.167;3

New Orleans;1;6;.143;3½

Northwest Division

Denver;5;2;.714;—

Minnesota;4;2;.667;½

Utah;4;3;.571;1

Portland;3;4;.429;2

Okla. City;3;4;.429;2

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;6;1;.857;—

Phoenix;5;2;.714;1

L.A. Clippers;5;2;.714;1

Golden State;2;5;.286;4

Sacramento;2;5;.286;4

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 119, Cleveland 113

Charlotte 122, Indiana 120, OT

Atlanta 108, San Antonio 100

L.A. Lakers 118, Chicago 112

Oklahoma City 102, Orlando 94

Denver 109, Miami 89

GAMES TODAY

New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

College women

BIG TEN

Illinois 96, Chicago St. 66

Maryland 119, Wagner 56

Michigan St. 85, Eastern Michigan 50

Missouri St. 77, Minnesota 69

Penn St. 73, Towson 67

Rutgers 77, South Alabama 56

Wisconsin 75, North Florida 62

BIG 12

Baylor 97, New Hampshire 29

Oklahoma St. 62, Idaho 47

TCU 66, Robert Morris 61

MISSOURI VALLEY

Evansville 77, Brescia 61

Illinois St. 87, Truman St. 60

Loyola 89, Detroit 60

Missouri St. 77, Minnesota 69

EAST

Albany (NY) 82, Columbia 78

Binghamton 89, Siena 62

Boston College 89, Mass.-Lowell 46

Buffalo 61, CCSU 56

Colgate 79, NJIT 52

Dartmouth 72, Vermont 55

Drexel 66, Quinnipiac 62

Kent St. 77, Duquesne 75

Lafayette 61, Fairleigh Dickinson 29

Marshall 89, Kentucky Christian 40

Md.-Eastern Shore 75, Wesley (DE) 29

Merrimack 79, UMass 64

Navy 70, Stevenson 36

Notre Dame 60, Fordham 55

Princeton 80, Rider 47

South Dakota 80, Northeastern 76

St. John's 68, St. Bonaventure 56

Syracuse 66, Ohio 54

Temple 77, Fairfield 59

UMBC 92, Gettysburg College 50

William & Mary 77, Army 65

SOUTH

Austin Peay 103, Kentucky Wesleyan 70

Campbell 122, St. Andrews 56

Charlotte 74, Gardner-Webb 49

Davidson 66, Georgetown 52

Duke 93, High Point 57

Florida 72, Grambling St. 65

Florida Gulf Coast 100, FIU 54

Florida St. 88, Charleston Southern 36

Georgia Tech 69, Houston 38

Kentucky 67, Mount St. Mary's 44

LSU 83, New Orleans 49

La Salle 78, Howard 62

Liberty 67, Norfolk St. 48

Louisville 75, W. Kentucky 56

Memphis 57, Alcorn St. 51

Mississippi 72, MVSU 53

Northwestern St. 91, LeTourneau 61

Presbyterian 70, SC State 49

Richmond 70, UNC-Greensboro 62

Samford 81, Montevallo 60

South Carolina 103, Alabama St. 43

South Florida 70, Jacksonville 39

Southern Miss. 77, William Carey 47

Stetson 77, Palm Beach Atlantic 46

Tennessee 72, ETSU 68

Tennessee Tech 88, Cumberland University 51

Toledo 74, Georgia St. 48

Troy 101, Fort Valley State 52

Tulane 82, Jackson St. 46

VCU 66, Appalachian St. 38

Vanderbilt 88, Jacksonville St. 66

Virginia 84, Bucknell 60

Virginia Tech 105, St. Francis (Pa.) 41

W. Carolina 64, Virginia-Wise 55

Wake Forest 65, UNC-Wilmington 55

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 68, Utah 62

Creighton 67, Nebraska-Omaha 54

Dayton 82, Lipscomb 60

E. Illinois 88, Lindenwood 66

Harvard 59, N. Illinois 53

IUPUI 65, Ball St. 48

Marquette 70, Morgan St. 48

Missouri 97, W. Illinois 89

Quincy 70, SIU-Edwardsville 65

SE Missouri 70, Missouri-St. Louis 56

UMKC 83, Denver 79

Youngstown St. 87, Canisius 59

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 111, McMurry 43

Oral Roberts 114, Central Christian 60

Prairie View 85, Texas A&M-Kingsville 55

Rice 71, Nicholls 47

SMU 81, McNeese St. 60

Stephen F. Austin 67, Tulsa 63

Texas A&M 78, UALR 35

Texas A&M-CC 75, St. Thomas (TX) 55

Texas State 72, Texas Lutheran 31

FAR WEST

Arizona 74, North Dakota 42

Arizona St. 87, Air Force 56

Boise St. 88, Lewis-Clark State 34

CS Bakersfield 83, Cal State Dominguez Hills 74

California Baptist 79, Long Beach St. 70

Colorado St. 102, Chadron State 51

Idaho St. 93, Arizona Christian 36

Montana 98, Montana State Northern 45

Nevada 78, Saint Mary's (Cal) 72

New Mexico 80, UC Riverside 70

Portland St. 104, Multnomah 48

San Francisco 90, N. Colorado 83

Santa Clara 109, UC Santa Cruz 51

Southern Cal 69, CS Northridge 53

Stanford 92, E. Washington 27

UC Irvine 79, San Jose St. 77

UC Santa Barbara 59, Utah Valley 51

UCLA 85, Weber St. 45

Washington St. 85, Pepperdine 48

College men

BIG TEN

Illinois 78, Nicholls 70, OT

Indiana 98, Western Illinois 65

Maryland 95, Holy Cross 71

Michigan 79, Appalachian St. 71

Minnesota 85, Cleveland St. 50

Penn St. 84, Md.-Eastern Shore 46

St. Mary's (Calif.) 65, Wisconsin 63, OT

BIG 12

Iowa St. 110, Mississippi Valley St. 74

Baylor 105, Central Arkansas 61

Duke 68, Kansas 66

Kansas St. 67, North Dakota St. 54

Oklahoma 85, UTSA 67

Texas 69, Northern Colorado 45

Texas Tech 85, Eastern Illinois 60

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 58, Old Dominion 53

Ark.-Little Rock 67, Missouri St. 66

Loyola 82, UC Davis 48

Southern Illinois 76, Ill. Wesleyan 48

Valparaiso 79, Toledo 77

St. Joseph's 86, Bradley 81

EAST

Bucknell 68, Fairfield 64

Cornell 84, Binghamton 64

Delaware 97, Bridgewater 51

Duquesne 94, Princeton 67

Fairleigh Dickinson 101, FDU-Florham 52

Harvard 84, MIT 27

Lafayette 65, Columbia 63

New Hampshire 93, Curry College 29

Northeastern 72, Boston U. 67

Ohio 65, St. Bonaventure 53

Providence 106, Sacred Heart 60

Rhode Island 76, LIU Brooklyn 65

Seton Hall 105, Wagner 71

Siena 96, American U. 80

Temple 70, Drexel 62

Towson 72, George Washington 58

UMBC 134, Valley Forge 46

UMass 79, Mass.-Lowell 64

Villanova 97, Army 54

Yale 74, Stony Brook 69, OT

SOUTH

Auburn 83, Georgia Southern 74

Austin Peay 110, Oakland City 67

Campbell 75, Coastal Carolina 74

Charleston Southern 99, Columbia International 71

Coll. of Charleston 74, SC-Upstate 55

E. Kentucky 79, Chattanooga 68

East Carolina 80, VMI 68

Elon 90, Mars Hill 84

FAU 92, Flagler 81

Florida 74, North Florida 59

Furman 70, Gardner-Webb 63

George Mason 68, Navy 55, OT

Georgia 91, W. Carolina 72

Georgia Tech 82, NC State 81, OT

Lipscomb 104, Rhodes 55

Longwood 73, Marymount 51

Louisiana-Lafayette 95, Loyola (NO) 67

Louisiana-Monroe 64, Louisiana College 41

Louisville 87, Miami 74

Memphis 97, SC State 64

Middle Tennessee 119, Maryville (TN) 61

Mississippi St. 77, FIU 69

Morehead St. 90, Samford 86, 2OT

New Orleans 114, Spring Hill 58

Norfolk St. 100, Greensboro 59

Northwestern St. 84, Centenary 57

Penn 81, Alabama 80

Rider 91, Coppin St. 84

South Florida 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41

Southern Miss. 90, Delta State 71

Stetson 84, Trinity Baptist 26

Tennessee 78, UNC-Asheville 63

Tennessee St. 106, Alabama A&M 66

UNC-Greensboro 83, NC A&T 50

UNC-Wilmington 103, Johnson & Wales (NC) 83

UT Martin 106, St. Louis College of Pharmacy 48

VCU 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 58

Virginia Tech 67, Clemson 60

W. Kentucky 76, Tennessee Tech 64

William & Mary 70, High Point 56

Wofford 86, Erskine 63

MIDWEST

Akron 81, Malone 64

Ball St. 87, Defiance 43

Bowling Green 94, Tiffin 73

Cent. Michigan 102, Michigan-Dearborn 62

Chicago St. 103, Judson 60

Creighton 81, Kennesaw St. 55

DePaul 72, Alcorn St. 54

Ill.-Chicago 75, Olivet Nazarene 72

Marquette 88, Loyola (Md.) 53

Milwaukee 72, Concordia (WI) 62

Oakland 94, Goshen College 66

S. Dakota St. 70, Rio Grande 57

SIU-Edwardsville 61, Quincy 52

Saint Louis 89, Florida Gulf Coast 67

UC Riverside 66, Nebraska 47

UMKC 102, Avila 49

Wichita St. 68, Nebraska-Omaha 54

Wright St. 96, Central State 77

Xavier 76, Jacksonville 57

Youngstown St. 101, Thiel 53

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 90, Arlington Baptist 39

Arkansas 91, Rice 43

Lamar 86, Champion Christian College 40

North Texas 79, Oklahoma Christian 40

SMU 74, Jacksonville St. 65

Sam Houston St. 95, Paul Quinn College 57

Texas State 103, Texas Lutheran 45

Texas-Arlington 84, Texas-Dallas 50

Tulsa 80, Houston Baptist 72

UTEP 93, New Mexico Highlands 70

FAR WEST

BYU 76, Cal St.-Fullerton 58

Boise St. 126, Life Pacific College 49

California 87, Pepperdine 71

Colorado St. 74, Denver 63

Davenport 82, Grand Canyon 73

E. Washington 107, Portland Bible College 25

Gonzaga 95, Alabama St. 64

Idaho 88, Evergreen State 82

Loyola Marymount 105, Westcliff University 62

New Mexico St. 92, Western New Mexico 46

Oregon 71, Fresno St. 57

Portland 86, Willamette 36

S. Utah 110, Bethesda 66

San Francisco 101, Sonoma State 50

Santa Clara 97, UC Santa Cruz 52

Utah Valley 72, Westminster (UT) 55

Wyoming 54, Idaho St. 40

