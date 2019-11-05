NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;5;1;.833;—
Boston;5;1;.833;—
Toronto;4;2;.667;1
Brooklyn;3;4;.429;2½
New York;1;6;.143;4½
Southeast Division
Miami;5;2;.714;—
Charlotte;4;3;.571;1
Atlanta;3;3;.500;1½
Washington;2;4;.333;2½
Orlando;2;5;.286;3
Central Division
Milwaukee;5;2;.714;—
Indiana;3;4;.429;2
Detroit;3;5;.375;2½
Cleveland;2;5;.286;3
Chicago;2;6;.250;3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;4;2;.667;—
Houston;4;3;.571;½
San Antonio;4;3;.571;½
Memphis;1;5;.167;3
New Orleans;1;6;.143;3½
Northwest Division
Denver;5;2;.714;—
Minnesota;4;2;.667;½
Utah;4;3;.571;1
Portland;3;4;.429;2
Okla. City;3;4;.429;2
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;6;1;.857;—
Phoenix;5;2;.714;1
L.A. Clippers;5;2;.714;1
Golden State;2;5;.286;4
Sacramento;2;5;.286;4
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 119, Cleveland 113
Charlotte 122, Indiana 120, OT
Atlanta 108, San Antonio 100
L.A. Lakers 118, Chicago 112
Oklahoma City 102, Orlando 94
Denver 109, Miami 89
GAMES TODAY
New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Utah, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
College women
BIG TEN
Illinois 96, Chicago St. 66
Maryland 119, Wagner 56
Michigan St. 85, Eastern Michigan 50
Missouri St. 77, Minnesota 69
Penn St. 73, Towson 67
Rutgers 77, South Alabama 56
Wisconsin 75, North Florida 62
BIG 12
Baylor 97, New Hampshire 29
Oklahoma St. 62, Idaho 47
TCU 66, Robert Morris 61
MISSOURI VALLEY
Evansville 77, Brescia 61
Illinois St. 87, Truman St. 60
Loyola 89, Detroit 60
Missouri St. 77, Minnesota 69
EAST
Albany (NY) 82, Columbia 78
Binghamton 89, Siena 62
Boston College 89, Mass.-Lowell 46
Buffalo 61, CCSU 56
Colgate 79, NJIT 52
Dartmouth 72, Vermont 55
Drexel 66, Quinnipiac 62
Kent St. 77, Duquesne 75
Lafayette 61, Fairleigh Dickinson 29
Marshall 89, Kentucky Christian 40
Md.-Eastern Shore 75, Wesley (DE) 29
Merrimack 79, UMass 64
Navy 70, Stevenson 36
Notre Dame 60, Fordham 55
Princeton 80, Rider 47
South Dakota 80, Northeastern 76
St. John's 68, St. Bonaventure 56
Syracuse 66, Ohio 54
Temple 77, Fairfield 59
UMBC 92, Gettysburg College 50
William & Mary 77, Army 65
SOUTH
Austin Peay 103, Kentucky Wesleyan 70
Campbell 122, St. Andrews 56
Charlotte 74, Gardner-Webb 49
Davidson 66, Georgetown 52
Duke 93, High Point 57
Florida 72, Grambling St. 65
Florida Gulf Coast 100, FIU 54
Florida St. 88, Charleston Southern 36
Georgia Tech 69, Houston 38
Kentucky 67, Mount St. Mary's 44
LSU 83, New Orleans 49
La Salle 78, Howard 62
Liberty 67, Norfolk St. 48
Louisville 75, W. Kentucky 56
Memphis 57, Alcorn St. 51
Mississippi 72, MVSU 53
Northwestern St. 91, LeTourneau 61
Presbyterian 70, SC State 49
Richmond 70, UNC-Greensboro 62
Samford 81, Montevallo 60
South Carolina 103, Alabama St. 43
South Florida 70, Jacksonville 39
Southern Miss. 77, William Carey 47
Stetson 77, Palm Beach Atlantic 46
Tennessee 72, ETSU 68
Tennessee Tech 88, Cumberland University 51
Toledo 74, Georgia St. 48
Troy 101, Fort Valley State 52
Tulane 82, Jackson St. 46
VCU 66, Appalachian St. 38
Vanderbilt 88, Jacksonville St. 66
Virginia 84, Bucknell 60
Virginia Tech 105, St. Francis (Pa.) 41
W. Carolina 64, Virginia-Wise 55
Wake Forest 65, UNC-Wilmington 55
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 68, Utah 62
Creighton 67, Nebraska-Omaha 54
Dayton 82, Lipscomb 60
E. Illinois 88, Lindenwood 66
Harvard 59, N. Illinois 53
IUPUI 65, Ball St. 48
Marquette 70, Morgan St. 48
Missouri 97, W. Illinois 89
Quincy 70, SIU-Edwardsville 65
SE Missouri 70, Missouri-St. Louis 56
UMKC 83, Denver 79
Youngstown St. 87, Canisius 59
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 111, McMurry 43
Oral Roberts 114, Central Christian 60
Prairie View 85, Texas A&M-Kingsville 55
Rice 71, Nicholls 47
SMU 81, McNeese St. 60
Stephen F. Austin 67, Tulsa 63
Texas A&M 78, UALR 35
Texas A&M-CC 75, St. Thomas (TX) 55
Texas State 72, Texas Lutheran 31
FAR WEST
Arizona 74, North Dakota 42
Arizona St. 87, Air Force 56
Boise St. 88, Lewis-Clark State 34
CS Bakersfield 83, Cal State Dominguez Hills 74
California Baptist 79, Long Beach St. 70
Colorado St. 102, Chadron State 51
Idaho St. 93, Arizona Christian 36
Montana 98, Montana State Northern 45
Nevada 78, Saint Mary's (Cal) 72
New Mexico 80, UC Riverside 70
Portland St. 104, Multnomah 48
San Francisco 90, N. Colorado 83
Santa Clara 109, UC Santa Cruz 51
Southern Cal 69, CS Northridge 53
Stanford 92, E. Washington 27
UC Irvine 79, San Jose St. 77
UC Santa Barbara 59, Utah Valley 51
UCLA 85, Weber St. 45
Washington St. 85, Pepperdine 48
College men
BIG TEN
Illinois 78, Nicholls 70, OT
Indiana 98, Western Illinois 65
Maryland 95, Holy Cross 71
Michigan 79, Appalachian St. 71
Minnesota 85, Cleveland St. 50
Penn St. 84, Md.-Eastern Shore 46
St. Mary's (Calif.) 65, Wisconsin 63, OT
BIG 12
Iowa St. 110, Mississippi Valley St. 74
Baylor 105, Central Arkansas 61
Duke 68, Kansas 66
Kansas St. 67, North Dakota St. 54
Oklahoma 85, UTSA 67
Texas 69, Northern Colorado 45
Texas Tech 85, Eastern Illinois 60
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 58, Old Dominion 53
Ark.-Little Rock 67, Missouri St. 66
Loyola 82, UC Davis 48
Southern Illinois 76, Ill. Wesleyan 48
Valparaiso 79, Toledo 77
St. Joseph's 86, Bradley 81
EAST
Bucknell 68, Fairfield 64
Cornell 84, Binghamton 64
Delaware 97, Bridgewater 51
Duquesne 94, Princeton 67
Fairleigh Dickinson 101, FDU-Florham 52
Harvard 84, MIT 27
Lafayette 65, Columbia 63
New Hampshire 93, Curry College 29
Northeastern 72, Boston U. 67
Ohio 65, St. Bonaventure 53
Providence 106, Sacred Heart 60
Rhode Island 76, LIU Brooklyn 65
Seton Hall 105, Wagner 71
Siena 96, American U. 80
Temple 70, Drexel 62
Towson 72, George Washington 58
UMBC 134, Valley Forge 46
UMass 79, Mass.-Lowell 64
Villanova 97, Army 54
Yale 74, Stony Brook 69, OT
SOUTH
Auburn 83, Georgia Southern 74
Austin Peay 110, Oakland City 67
Campbell 75, Coastal Carolina 74
Charleston Southern 99, Columbia International 71
Coll. of Charleston 74, SC-Upstate 55
E. Kentucky 79, Chattanooga 68
East Carolina 80, VMI 68
Elon 90, Mars Hill 84
FAU 92, Flagler 81
Florida 74, North Florida 59
Furman 70, Gardner-Webb 63
George Mason 68, Navy 55, OT
Georgia 91, W. Carolina 72
Georgia Tech 82, NC State 81, OT
Lipscomb 104, Rhodes 55
Longwood 73, Marymount 51
Louisiana-Lafayette 95, Loyola (NO) 67
Louisiana-Monroe 64, Louisiana College 41
Louisville 87, Miami 74
Memphis 97, SC State 64
Middle Tennessee 119, Maryville (TN) 61
Mississippi St. 77, FIU 69
Morehead St. 90, Samford 86, 2OT
New Orleans 114, Spring Hill 58
Norfolk St. 100, Greensboro 59
Northwestern St. 84, Centenary 57
Penn 81, Alabama 80
Rider 91, Coppin St. 84
South Florida 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41
Southern Miss. 90, Delta State 71
Stetson 84, Trinity Baptist 26
Tennessee 78, UNC-Asheville 63
Tennessee St. 106, Alabama A&M 66
UNC-Greensboro 83, NC A&T 50
UNC-Wilmington 103, Johnson & Wales (NC) 83
UT Martin 106, St. Louis College of Pharmacy 48
VCU 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 58
Virginia Tech 67, Clemson 60
W. Kentucky 76, Tennessee Tech 64
William & Mary 70, High Point 56
Wofford 86, Erskine 63
MIDWEST
Akron 81, Malone 64
Ball St. 87, Defiance 43
Bowling Green 94, Tiffin 73
Cent. Michigan 102, Michigan-Dearborn 62
Chicago St. 103, Judson 60
Creighton 81, Kennesaw St. 55
DePaul 72, Alcorn St. 54
Ill.-Chicago 75, Olivet Nazarene 72
Marquette 88, Loyola (Md.) 53
Milwaukee 72, Concordia (WI) 62
Oakland 94, Goshen College 66
S. Dakota St. 70, Rio Grande 57
SIU-Edwardsville 61, Quincy 52
Saint Louis 89, Florida Gulf Coast 67
UC Riverside 66, Nebraska 47
UMKC 102, Avila 49
Wichita St. 68, Nebraska-Omaha 54
Wright St. 96, Central State 77
Xavier 76, Jacksonville 57
Youngstown St. 101, Thiel 53
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 90, Arlington Baptist 39
Arkansas 91, Rice 43
Lamar 86, Champion Christian College 40
North Texas 79, Oklahoma Christian 40
SMU 74, Jacksonville St. 65
Sam Houston St. 95, Paul Quinn College 57
Texas State 103, Texas Lutheran 45
Texas-Arlington 84, Texas-Dallas 50
Tulsa 80, Houston Baptist 72
UTEP 93, New Mexico Highlands 70
FAR WEST
BYU 76, Cal St.-Fullerton 58
Boise St. 126, Life Pacific College 49
California 87, Pepperdine 71
Colorado St. 74, Denver 63
Davenport 82, Grand Canyon 73
E. Washington 107, Portland Bible College 25
Gonzaga 95, Alabama St. 64
Idaho 88, Evergreen State 82
Loyola Marymount 105, Westcliff University 62
New Mexico St. 92, Western New Mexico 46
Oregon 71, Fresno St. 57
Portland 86, Willamette 36
S. Utah 110, Bethesda 66
San Francisco 101, Sonoma State 50
Santa Clara 97, UC Santa Cruz 52
Utah Valley 72, Westminster (UT) 55
Wyoming 54, Idaho St. 40
