NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;15;4;.789;—
Philadelphia;13;7;.650;2½
Boston;9;9;.500;5½
Brooklyn;8;11;.421;7
New York;5;14;.263;10
Southeast Division
Charlotte;9;8;.529;—
Orlando;9;9;.500;½
Washington;6;11;.353;3
Miami;6;11;.353;3
Atlanta;3;15;.167;6½
Central Division
Milwaukee;13;4;.765;—
Indiana;11;7;.611;2½
Detroit;8;7;.533;4
Chicago;5;13;.278;8½
Cleveland;2;14;.125;10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
Memphis;12;5;.706;—
Houston;9;7;.563;2½
New Orleans;10;8;.556;2½
San Antonio;8;9;.471;4
Dallas;8;9;.471;4
Northwest Division
Portland;12;6;.667;—
Okla. City;11;6;.647;½
Denver;11;7;.611;1
Utah;8;10;.444;4
Minnesota;7;11;.389;5
Pacific Division
L.A. Clippers;11;6;.647;—
Golden State;12;7;.632;—
L.A. Lakers;10;7;.588;1
Sacramento;10;8;.556;1½
Phoenix;3;14;.176;8
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 127, Indiana 109
Philadelphia 121, New Orleans 120
New York 117, Boston 109
Toronto 124, Atlanta 108
Chicago 124, Phoenix 116
Denver 103, Minnesota 101
Houston 126, Detroit 124
L.A. Lakers 109, Cleveland 105
Milwaukee 143, Portland 100
Dallas 119, Brooklyn 113
Memphis 104, San Antonio 103
Sacramento 119, Utah 110
Oklahoma City 123, Golden State 95
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota at Brooklyn, 11 a.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Houston at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City,7 p.m.
New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Oklahoma St. 84, Memphis 64
Texas 92, North Carolina 89
Wisconsin 78, Oklahoma 58
BIG TEN
Fresno St. 78, Northwestern 59
Michigan St. 87, UCLA 67
MISSOURI VALLEY
UMass 84, Southern Illinois 62
NORTHERN SUN
Missouri Southern St. 87, Minn. Crookston 63
Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras 50, Minot St. 49
EAST
Villanova 83, Canisius 56
SOUTH
Florida 72, Stanford 49
Florida St. 81, UAB 63
LSU 67, Coll. of Charleston 55
Miami 85, La Salle 49
MIDWEST
Butler 84, Middle Tennessee 53
Virginia 66, Dayton 59
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 72, Elon 56
FAR WEST
Nevada 96, Tulsa 86
Pacific 74, UC Riverside 54
Seton Hall 82, Grand Canyon 75
Wednesday
BIG 12
Iowa St. 87, San Diego St. 57
Kansas 77, Marquette 68
Oklahoma 65, Florida 60
BIG TEN
Iowa 105, Alabama St. 78
Bradley 59, Penn St. 56
Minnesota 68, Washington 66
Wisconsin 62, Stanford 46
Xavier 83, Illinois 74
MISSOURI VALLEY
Boston College 78, Loyola 66
Drake 66, UMKC 63
Illinois St. 73, Boise St. 70
Valparaiso 75, SIUE 70
NORTHERN SUN
UPR-Bayamon 73, Bemidji St. 72
Minn. Crookston 68, Pontifical Catholic-Puerto Rico 53
Missouri Southern St. 76, Minot St. 57
AMERICAN RIVERS
Loras 74, Augustana 73
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Southwestern 99, North Central Missouri 75
College women
BIG 12
Syracuse 70, Kansas St. 61
UAB 89, Oklahoma 84
BIG TEN
Drake 69, Rutgers 59
North Carolina St. 78, Michigan St. 74
St. John’s 68, Purdue 62
MISSOURI VALLEY
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana 77, Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras 37
Minot St. 91. Northwestern Oklahoma 58
New Haven 60, Upper Iowa 58
EAST
DePaul 82, Princeton 67
Georgia Tech 70, George Washington 55
UConn 90, Mississippi 50
SOUTH
Georgia 60, Morgan St. 33
Kentucky 85, South Florida 63
North Carolina 83, UCLA 49
South Carolina 101, ETSU 55
Tennessee 78, Clemson 66
MIDWEST
Notre Dame 81, Gonzaga 65
FAR WEST
Idaho St. 60, Kennesaw St. 49
Wednesday
BIG 12
Iowa St. 85, Eastern Michigan 59
Kansas 77, George Mason 62
Oklahoma St. 82, Samford 62
BIG TEN
Indiana 83, Florida 64
Penn St. 75, North Dakota 68
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana 77, Puerto Rico Classic 37
Chaminade 79, Minot St. 77
IOWA COLLEGE
Grinnell 51, Iowa Wesleyan 47
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Iowa Western 75, Mineral Area 66
North Central Missouri 101, Southwestern 90
