NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;15;4;.789;—

Philadelphia;13;7;.650;2½

Boston;9;9;.500;5½

Brooklyn;8;11;.421;7

New York;5;14;.263;10

Southeast Division

Charlotte;9;8;.529;—

Orlando;9;9;.500;½

Washington;6;11;.353;3

Miami;6;11;.353;3

Atlanta;3;15;.167;6½

Central Division

Milwaukee;13;4;.765;—

Indiana;11;7;.611;2½

Detroit;8;7;.533;4

Chicago;5;13;.278;8½

Cleveland;2;14;.125;10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;12;5;.706;—

Houston;9;7;.563;2½

New Orleans;10;8;.556;2½

San Antonio;8;9;.471;4

Dallas;8;9;.471;4

Northwest Division

Portland;12;6;.667;—

Okla. City;11;6;.647;½

Denver;11;7;.611;1

Utah;8;10;.444;4

Minnesota;7;11;.389;5

Pacific Division

L.A. Clippers;11;6;.647;—

Golden State;12;7;.632;—

L.A. Lakers;10;7;.588;1

Sacramento;10;8;.556;1½

Phoenix;3;14;.176;8

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 127, Indiana 109

Philadelphia 121, New Orleans 120

New York 117, Boston 109

Toronto 124, Atlanta 108

Chicago 124, Phoenix 116

Denver 103, Minnesota 101

Houston 126, Detroit 124

L.A. Lakers 109, Cleveland 105

Milwaukee 143, Portland 100

Dallas 119, Brooklyn 113

Memphis 104, San Antonio 103

Sacramento 119, Utah 110

Oklahoma City 123, Golden State 95

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 11 a.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Houston at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City,7 p.m.

New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Oklahoma St. 84, Memphis 64

Texas 92, North Carolina 89

Wisconsin 78, Oklahoma 58

BIG TEN

Fresno St. 78, Northwestern 59

Michigan St. 87, UCLA 67

Wisconsin 78, Oklahoma 58

MISSOURI VALLEY

UMass 84, Southern Illinois 62

NORTHERN SUN

Missouri Southern St. 87, Minn. Crookston 63

Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras 50, Minot St. 49

EAST

Villanova 83, Canisius 56

SOUTH

Florida 72, Stanford 49

Florida St. 81, UAB 63

LSU 67, Coll. of Charleston 55

Miami 85, La Salle 49

MIDWEST

Butler 84, Middle Tennessee 53

Virginia 66, Dayton 59

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 72, Elon 56

FAR WEST

Nevada 96, Tulsa 86

Pacific 74, UC Riverside 54

Seton Hall 82, Grand Canyon 75

Wednesday

BIG 12

Iowa St. 87, San Diego St. 57

Kansas 77, Marquette 68

Oklahoma 65, Florida 60

BIG TEN

Iowa 105, Alabama St. 78

Bradley 59, Penn St. 56

Minnesota 68, Washington 66

Wisconsin 62, Stanford 46

Xavier 83, Illinois 74

MISSOURI VALLEY

Boston College 78, Loyola 66

Bradley 59, Penn St. 56

Drake 66, UMKC 63

Illinois St. 73, Boise St. 70

Valparaiso 75, SIUE 70

NORTHERN SUN

UPR-Bayamon 73, Bemidji St. 72

Minn. Crookston 68, Pontifical Catholic-Puerto Rico 53

Missouri Southern St. 76, Minot St. 57

AMERICAN RIVERS

Loras 74, Augustana 73

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Southwestern 99, North Central Missouri 75

College women

BIG 12

Syracuse 70, Kansas St. 61

UAB 89, Oklahoma 84

BIG TEN

Drake 69, Rutgers 59

North Carolina St. 78, Michigan St. 74

St. John’s 68, Purdue 62

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake 69, Rutgers 59

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana 77, Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras 37

Minot St. 91. Northwestern Oklahoma 58

New Haven 60, Upper Iowa 58

EAST

DePaul 82, Princeton 67

Georgia Tech 70, George Washington 55

UConn 90, Mississippi 50

SOUTH

Georgia 60, Morgan St. 33

Kentucky 85, South Florida 63

North Carolina 83, UCLA 49

South Carolina 101, ETSU 55

Tennessee 78, Clemson 66

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 81, Gonzaga 65

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 60, Kennesaw St. 49

Wednesday

BIG 12

Iowa St. 85, Eastern Michigan 59

Kansas 77, George Mason 62

Oklahoma St. 82, Samford 62

BIG TEN

Indiana 83, Florida 64

Penn St. 75, North Dakota 68

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana 77, Puerto Rico Classic 37

Chaminade 79, Minot St. 77

IOWA COLLEGE

Grinnell 51, Iowa Wesleyan 47

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Iowa Western 75, Mineral Area 66

North Central Missouri 101, Southwestern 90

