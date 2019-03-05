Try 3 months for $3
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;46;19;.708;—

Philadelphia;41;23;.641;4½

Boston;39;26;.600;7

Brooklyn;33;33;.500;13½

New York;13;51;.203;32½

Southeast Division

Charlotte;29;34;.460;—

Miami;29;34;.460;—

Orlando;30;36;.455;½

Washington;26;37;.413;3

Atlanta;22;43;.338;8

Central Division

x-Milwaukee;48;16;.750;—

Indiana;42;23;.646;6½

Detroit;31;31;.500;16

Chicago;18;47;.277;30½

Cleveland;16;48;.250;32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;39;25;.609;—

San Antonio;36;29;.554;3½

New Orleans;30;36;.455;10

Dallas;27;36;.429;11½

Memphis;26;40;.394;14

Northwest Division

Denver;42;21;.667;—

Okla. City;39;25;.609;3½

Portland;39;25;.609;3½

Utah;36;27;.571;6

Minnesota;30;34;.469;12½

Pacific Division

Golden State;44;20;.688;—

L.A. Clippers;37;29;.561;8

Sacramento;32;31;.508;11½

L.A. Lakers;30;34;.469;14

Phoenix;14;51;.215;30½

x-clinched playoff spot

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Indiana 105, Chicago 96

Philadelphia 114, Orlando 106

Houston 107, Toronto 95

Memphis 120, Portland 111

Minnesota 131, Oklahoma City 120

Boston 128, Golden State 95

GAMES TODAY

Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Oklahoma 81, Kansas 68

BIG TEN

Michigan St. 91, Nebraska 76

Minnesota 73, Purdue 69

EAST

Albany (NY) 73, Binghamton 58

Boston U. 71, Loyola (Md.) 63

Holy Cross 79, Lafayette 74

New Hampshire 60, Maine 53

North Carolina 79, Boston College 66

Rhode Island 86, Saint Joseph's 85, OT

Stony Brook 68, Hartford 63

Vermont 74, Mass.-Lowell 57

SOUTH

Auburn 66, Alabama 60

Charleston Southern 71, SC-Upstate 52

Duke 71, Wake Forest 70

Florida St. 73, Virginia Tech 64, OT

Hampton 77, Longwood 71

Kentucky 80, Mississippi 76

Miami 76, Pittsburgh 63

Presbyterian 106, UNC-Asheville 59

Tennessee 71, Mississippi St. 54

VCU 71, George Mason 36

MIDWEST

Akron 91, Bowling Green 67

Buffalo 82, Ohio 79

Butler 71, Xavier 66

E. Michigan 68, Ball St. 61

Green Bay 82, Ill.-Chicago 77

Kent St. 75, Miami (Ohio) 66

N. Illinois 89, Cent. Michigan 86

Toledo 76, W. Michigan 57

Wichita St. 72, East Carolina 55

Wright St. 71, IUPUI 56

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 72, Stephen F. Austin 58

South Carolina 71, Texas A&M 54

FAR WEST

Utah St. 100, Colorado St. 96, OT

TOURNAMENTS

Big South Conference

First Round

Charleston Southern 71, SC-Upstate 52

Hampton 77, Longwood 71

Presbyterian 106, UNC Asheville 59

Horizon League

First Round

Green Bay 82, UIC 77

Wright St. 71, IUPUI 56

NSIC

Championship

Northern St. 72, SW Minnesota St. 68

Patriot League

First Round

Boston U. 71, Loyola (Md.) 63

Holy Cross 79, Lafayette 74

College women

BIG 12

Texas 62, TCU 48

Texas Tech 88, Oklahoma 82

EAST

Duquesne 106, Rhode Island 69

Saint Joseph's 61, George Washington 49

SOUTH

Davidson 74, St. Bonaventure 49

Florida Gulf Coast 61, Stetson 42

Liberty 61, North Alabama 48

Lipscomb 72, Kennesaw St. 69

North Florida 54, NJIT 46

UMass 86, George Mason 80

MIDWEST

Dayton 65, La Salle 38

IUPUI 60, N. Kentucky 44

Saint Louis 58, Richmond 49

Wright St. 83, Oakland 60

TOURNAMENTS

Atlantic 10 Conference

First Round

Davidson 74, St. Bonaventure 49

Dayton 65, La Salle 38

Duquesne 106, Rhode Island 69

Saint Joseph's 61, George Washington 49

Saint Louis 58, Richmond 49

UMass 86, George Mason 80

Horizon League

First Round

IUPUI 60, N. Kentucky 44

Wright St. 83, Oakland 60

NSIC

Championship

Minn.-Duluth 52, Minn. St.-Moorhead 48

