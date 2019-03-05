NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;46;19;.708;—
Philadelphia;41;23;.641;4½
Boston;39;26;.600;7
Brooklyn;33;33;.500;13½
New York;13;51;.203;32½
Southeast Division
Charlotte;29;34;.460;—
Miami;29;34;.460;—
Orlando;30;36;.455;½
Washington;26;37;.413;3
Atlanta;22;43;.338;8
Central Division
x-Milwaukee;48;16;.750;—
Indiana;42;23;.646;6½
Detroit;31;31;.500;16
Chicago;18;47;.277;30½
Cleveland;16;48;.250;32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;39;25;.609;—
San Antonio;36;29;.554;3½
New Orleans;30;36;.455;10
Dallas;27;36;.429;11½
Memphis;26;40;.394;14
Northwest Division
Denver;42;21;.667;—
Okla. City;39;25;.609;3½
Portland;39;25;.609;3½
Utah;36;27;.571;6
Minnesota;30;34;.469;12½
Pacific Division
Golden State;44;20;.688;—
L.A. Clippers;37;29;.561;8
Sacramento;32;31;.508;11½
L.A. Lakers;30;34;.469;14
Phoenix;14;51;.215;30½
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Indiana 105, Chicago 96
Philadelphia 114, Orlando 106
Houston 107, Toronto 95
Memphis 120, Portland 111
Minnesota 131, Oklahoma City 120
Boston 128, Golden State 95
GAMES TODAY
Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Oklahoma 81, Kansas 68
BIG TEN
Michigan St. 91, Nebraska 76
Minnesota 73, Purdue 69
EAST
Albany (NY) 73, Binghamton 58
Boston U. 71, Loyola (Md.) 63
Holy Cross 79, Lafayette 74
New Hampshire 60, Maine 53
North Carolina 79, Boston College 66
Rhode Island 86, Saint Joseph's 85, OT
Stony Brook 68, Hartford 63
Vermont 74, Mass.-Lowell 57
SOUTH
Auburn 66, Alabama 60
Charleston Southern 71, SC-Upstate 52
Duke 71, Wake Forest 70
Florida St. 73, Virginia Tech 64, OT
Hampton 77, Longwood 71
Kentucky 80, Mississippi 76
Miami 76, Pittsburgh 63
Presbyterian 106, UNC-Asheville 59
Tennessee 71, Mississippi St. 54
VCU 71, George Mason 36
MIDWEST
Akron 91, Bowling Green 67
Buffalo 82, Ohio 79
Butler 71, Xavier 66
E. Michigan 68, Ball St. 61
Green Bay 82, Ill.-Chicago 77
Kent St. 75, Miami (Ohio) 66
N. Illinois 89, Cent. Michigan 86
Toledo 76, W. Michigan 57
Wichita St. 72, East Carolina 55
Wright St. 71, IUPUI 56
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 72, Stephen F. Austin 58
South Carolina 71, Texas A&M 54
FAR WEST
Utah St. 100, Colorado St. 96, OT
TOURNAMENTS
Big South Conference
First Round
Charleston Southern 71, SC-Upstate 52
Hampton 77, Longwood 71
Presbyterian 106, UNC Asheville 59
Horizon League
First Round
Green Bay 82, UIC 77
Wright St. 71, IUPUI 56
NSIC
Championship
Northern St. 72, SW Minnesota St. 68
Patriot League
First Round
Boston U. 71, Loyola (Md.) 63
Holy Cross 79, Lafayette 74
College women
BIG 12
Texas 62, TCU 48
Texas Tech 88, Oklahoma 82
EAST
Duquesne 106, Rhode Island 69
Saint Joseph's 61, George Washington 49
SOUTH
Davidson 74, St. Bonaventure 49
Florida Gulf Coast 61, Stetson 42
Liberty 61, North Alabama 48
Lipscomb 72, Kennesaw St. 69
North Florida 54, NJIT 46
UMass 86, George Mason 80
MIDWEST
Dayton 65, La Salle 38
IUPUI 60, N. Kentucky 44
Saint Louis 58, Richmond 49
Wright St. 83, Oakland 60
TOURNAMENTS
Atlantic 10 Conference
First Round
Davidson 74, St. Bonaventure 49
Dayton 65, La Salle 38
Duquesne 106, Rhode Island 69
Saint Joseph's 61, George Washington 49
Saint Louis 58, Richmond 49
UMass 86, George Mason 80
Horizon League
First Round
IUPUI 60, N. Kentucky 44
Wright St. 83, Oakland 60
NSIC
Championship
Minn.-Duluth 52, Minn. St.-Moorhead 48
