NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;3;0;1.000;—
Toronto;3;1;.750;½
Boston;2;1;.667;1
Brooklyn;1;2;.333;2
New York;1;3;.250;2½
Southeast Division
Atlanta;2;1;.667;—
Miami;2;1;.667;—
Orlando;1;2;.333;1
Washington;1;2;.333;1
Charlotte;1;3;.250;1½
Central Division
Milwaukee;2;1;.667;—
Detroit;2;2;.500;½
Cleveland;1;2;.333;1
Chicago;1;3;.250;1½
Indiana;0;3;.000;2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;3;0;1.000;—
Houston;2;1;.667;1
Dallas;2;1;.667;1
Memphis;1;2;.333;2
New Orleans;0;4;.000;3½
Northwest Division
Denver;3;0;1.000;—
Minnesota;3;0;1.000;—
Utah;3;1;.750;½
Portland;2;2;.500;1½
Okla. City;1;3;.250;2½
Pacific Division
L.A. Clippers;3;1;.750;—
L.A. Lakers;2;1;.667;½
Phoenix;2;2;.500;1
Golden State;1;2;.333;1½
Sacramento;0;4;.000;3
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 96, Indiana 94
New York 105, Chicago 98
Philadelphia 105, Atlanta 103
Toronto 104, Orlando 95
Golden State 134, New Orleans 123
Houston 116, Oklahoma City 112
Milwaukee 129, Cleveland 112
San Antonio 113, Portland 110
Denver 101, Sacramento 94
Utah 96, Phoenix 95
L.A. Clippers 111, Charlotte 96
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 8 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Chicago at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College women
MISSOURI VALLEY
Missouri St. 109, Lincoln 32 (exhibition)
IOWA COLLEGES
Briar Cliff 85, Dakota St. 73
College men
BIG TEN
Minnesota 73, SW Minnesota St. 48 (exhibition)
MISSOURI VALLEY
Evansville 71, Southern Indiana 68, OT (exhibition)
NORTHERN SUN
Minnesota 73, SW Minnesota St. 48 (exhibition)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.