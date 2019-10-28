Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;3;0;1.000;—

Toronto;3;1;.750;½

Boston;2;1;.667;1

Brooklyn;1;2;.333;2

New York;1;3;.250;2½

Southeast Division

Atlanta;2;1;.667;—

Miami;2;1;.667;—

Orlando;1;2;.333;1

Washington;1;2;.333;1

Charlotte;1;3;.250;1½

Central Division

Milwaukee;2;1;.667;—

Detroit;2;2;.500;½

Cleveland;1;2;.333;1

Chicago;1;3;.250;1½

Indiana;0;3;.000;2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;3;0;1.000;—

Houston;2;1;.667;1

Dallas;2;1;.667;1

Memphis;1;2;.333;2

New Orleans;0;4;.000;3½

Northwest Division

Denver;3;0;1.000;—

Minnesota;3;0;1.000;—

Utah;3;1;.750;½

Portland;2;2;.500;1½

Okla. City;1;3;.250;2½

Pacific Division

L.A. Clippers;3;1;.750;—

L.A. Lakers;2;1;.667;½

Phoenix;2;2;.500;1

Golden State;1;2;.333;1½

Sacramento;0;4;.000;3

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 96, Indiana 94

New York 105, Chicago 98

Philadelphia 105, Atlanta 103

Toronto 104, Orlando 95

Golden State 134, New Orleans 123

Houston 116, Oklahoma City 112

Milwaukee 129, Cleveland 112

San Antonio 113, Portland 110

Denver 101, Sacramento 94

Utah 96, Phoenix 95

L.A. Clippers 111, Charlotte 96

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 8 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Chicago at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Missouri St. 109, Lincoln 32 (exhibition)

IOWA COLLEGES

Briar Cliff 85, Dakota St. 73

College men

BIG TEN

Minnesota 73, SW Minnesota St. 48 (exhibition)

MISSOURI VALLEY

Evansville 71, Southern Indiana 68, OT (exhibition)

NORTHERN SUN

Minnesota 73, SW Minnesota St. 48 (exhibition)

