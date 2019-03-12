NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Toronto;48;20;.706;—
Philadelphia;43;25;.632;5
Boston;41;27;.603;7
Brooklyn;36;33;.522;12½
New York;13;55;.191;35
Southeast Division
Miami;31;35;.470;—
Orlando;31;37;.456;1
Charlotte;30;37;.448;1½
Washington;28;39;.418;3½
Atlanta;23;45;.338;9
Central Division
x-Milwaukee;51;17;.750;—
Indiana;43;25;.632;8
Detroit;34;32;.515;16
Chicago;19;50;.275;32½
Cleveland;17;51;.250;34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;42;25;.627;—
San Antonio;39;29;.574;3½
New Orleans;30;40;.429;13½
Memphis;28;40;.412;14½
Dallas;27;40;.403;15
Northwest Division
Denver;44;22;.667;—
Okla. City;41;26;.612;3½
Portland;41;26;.612;3½
Utah;37;29;.561;7
Minnesota;32;36;.471;13
Pacific Division
Golden State;45;21;.682;—
L.A. Clippers;39;30;.565;7½
Sacramento;33;33;.500;12
L.A. Lakers;31;36;.463;14½
Phoenix;16;52;.235;30
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Indiana 103, New York 98
Philadelphia 106, Cleveland 99
L.A. Lakers 123, Chicago 107
Milwaukee 130, New Orleans 113
San Antonio 112, Dallas 105
Denver 133, Minnesota 107
Portland 125, L.A. Clippers 104
GAMES TODAY
Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
College men
TOURNAMENTS
America East
Semifinals
UMBC 90, Hartford 85, 2OT
Vermont 84, Binghamton 51
Atlantic Coast Conf.
First Round
Miami 79, Wake Forest 71
Notre Dame 78, Georgia Tech 71
Pittsburgh 80, Boston College 70
Colonial Athletic
Championship
Northeastern 82, Hofstra 74
Horizon League
Championship
N. Kentucky 77, Wright St. 66
Mid-Eastern Athletic
First Round
Coppin St. 81, Morgan St. 71
SC State 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 54
Southwestern Athletic
First Round
Alabama St. 58, Jackson St. 49
Grambling St. 59, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52
Prairie View 86, Alcorn St. 66
Texas Southern 80, Southern U. 70
Summit League
Championship
N. Dakota St. 73, Omaha 63
Sun Belt Conference
First Round
Louisiana-Monroe 89, Appalachian St. 80
South Alabama 75, Arkansas St. 67
West Coast Conf.
Championship
Saint Mary's (Cal) 60, Gonzaga 47
College women
TOURNAMENTS
Big East Conference
Championship
DePaul 74, Marquette 73
Big Sky Conference
Quarterfinals
E. Washington 67, Idaho St. 65
Idaho 90, N. Arizona 73
N. Colorado 82, S. Utah 50
Portland St. 68, Montana St. 56
Big South Conference
First Round
Campbell 54, Longwood 49
Charleston Southern 67, SC-Upstate 52
Presbyterian 64, Winthrop 52
Big West Conference
First Round
UC Irvine 53, UC Santa Barbara 46
Horizon League
Championship
Wright St. 55, Green Bay 52
Mid-Eastern Athletic
First Round
NC Central 80, Delaware St. 64
SC State 62, Savannah St. 53
Mountain West
Semifinals
Boise St. 89, Fresno St. 77
Southwestern Athletic
First Round
Grambling St. 72, Texas Southern 61
Jackson St. 75, Alabama St. 59
Prairie View 69, Alabama A&M 56
Southern U. 51, MVSU 44
Summit League
Championship
S. Dakota St. 83, South Dakota 71
West Coast Conf.
Championship
BYU 82, Gonzaga 68
