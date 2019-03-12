Try 3 months for $3
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Toronto;48;20;.706;—

Philadelphia;43;25;.632;5

Boston;41;27;.603;7

Brooklyn;36;33;.522;12½

New York;13;55;.191;35

Southeast Division

Miami;31;35;.470;—

Orlando;31;37;.456;1

Charlotte;30;37;.448;1½

Washington;28;39;.418;3½

Atlanta;23;45;.338;9

Central Division

x-Milwaukee;51;17;.750;—

Indiana;43;25;.632;8

Detroit;34;32;.515;16

Chicago;19;50;.275;32½

Cleveland;17;51;.250;34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;42;25;.627;—

San Antonio;39;29;.574;3½

New Orleans;30;40;.429;13½

Memphis;28;40;.412;14½

Dallas;27;40;.403;15

Northwest Division

Denver;44;22;.667;—

Okla. City;41;26;.612;3½

Portland;41;26;.612;3½

Utah;37;29;.561;7

Minnesota;32;36;.471;13

Pacific Division

Golden State;45;21;.682;—

L.A. Clippers;39;30;.565;7½

Sacramento;33;33;.500;12

L.A. Lakers;31;36;.463;14½

Phoenix;16;52;.235;30

x-clinched playoff spot

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Indiana 103, New York 98

Philadelphia 106, Cleveland 99

L.A. Lakers 123, Chicago 107

Milwaukee 130, New Orleans 113

San Antonio 112, Dallas 105

Denver 133, Minnesota 107

Portland 125, L.A. Clippers 104

GAMES TODAY

Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

College men

TOURNAMENTS

America East

Semifinals

UMBC 90, Hartford 85, 2OT

Vermont 84, Binghamton 51

Atlantic Coast Conf.

First Round

Miami 79, Wake Forest 71

Notre Dame 78, Georgia Tech 71

Pittsburgh 80, Boston College 70

Colonial Athletic

Championship

Northeastern 82, Hofstra 74

Horizon League

Championship

N. Kentucky 77, Wright St. 66

Mid-Eastern Athletic

First Round

Coppin St. 81, Morgan St. 71

SC State 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

Southwestern Athletic

First Round

Alabama St. 58, Jackson St. 49

Grambling St. 59, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52

Prairie View 86, Alcorn St. 66

Texas Southern 80, Southern U. 70

Summit League

Championship

N. Dakota St. 73, Omaha 63

Sun Belt Conference

First Round

Louisiana-Monroe 89, Appalachian St. 80

South Alabama 75, Arkansas St. 67

West Coast Conf.

Championship

Saint Mary's (Cal) 60, Gonzaga 47

College women

TOURNAMENTS

Big East Conference

Championship

DePaul 74, Marquette 73

Big Sky Conference

Quarterfinals

E. Washington 67, Idaho St. 65

Idaho 90, N. Arizona 73

N. Colorado 82, S. Utah 50

Portland St. 68, Montana St. 56

Big South Conference

First Round

Campbell 54, Longwood 49

Charleston Southern 67, SC-Upstate 52

Presbyterian 64, Winthrop 52

Big West Conference

First Round

UC Irvine 53, UC Santa Barbara 46

Horizon League

Championship

Wright St. 55, Green Bay 52

Mid-Eastern Athletic

First Round

NC Central 80, Delaware St. 64

SC State 62, Savannah St. 53

Mountain West

Semifinals

Boise St. 89, Fresno St. 77

Southwestern Athletic

First Round

Grambling St. 72, Texas Southern 61

Jackson St. 75, Alabama St. 59

Prairie View 69, Alabama A&M 56

Southern U. 51, MVSU 44

Summit League

Championship

S. Dakota St. 83, South Dakota 71

West Coast Conf.

Championship

BYU 82, Gonzaga 68

