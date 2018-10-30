Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;7;1;.875;—

Boston;5;2;.714;1½

Philadelphia;4;4;.500;3

Brooklyn;2;5;.286;4½

New York;2;5;.286;4½

Southeast Division

Charlotte;4;4;.500;—

Miami;3;4;.429;½

Orlando;2;5;.286;1½

Atlanta;2;5;.286;1½

Washington;1;6;.143;2½

Central Division

Milwaukee;7;0;1.000;—

Detroit;4;2;.667;2½

Indiana;4;3;.571;3

Chicago;2;5;.286;5

Cleveland;1;6;.143;6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;4;2;.667;—

New Orleans;4;2;.667;—

Memphis;4;2;.667;—

Dallas;2;5;.286;2½

Houston;1;5;.167;3

Northwest Division

Denver;5;1;.833;—

Portland;5;2;.714;½

Utah;4;2;.667;1

Minnesota;3;4;.429;2½

Okla. City;2;4;.333;3

Pacific Division

Golden State;7;1;.875;—

Sacramento;5;3;.625;2

L.A. Clippers;4;3;.571;2½

L.A. Lakers;2;5;.286;4½

Phoenix;1;5;.167;5

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 125, Miami 113

Cleveland 136, Atlanta 114

Sacramento 107, Orlando 99

Boston 108, Detroit 105

Toronto 129, Philadelphia 112

Memphis 107, Washington 95

Oklahoma City 128, L.A. Clippers 110

Portland 104, Houston 85

GAMES TODAY

Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Denver at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

College women

IOWA COLLEGES

St. Ambrose 97, Emmaus 57

EXHIBITIONS

West Virginia 88, West Liberty 53

North Dakota 74, Minn.-Crookston 58

Dordt 112, Buena Vista 49

College men

IOWA COLLEGE

St. Ambrose 94, Emmaus 40

Graceland 76, Dordt 72

Morningside 89, Benedictine 52

EXHIBITIONS

Maryland 100, Lynn 67

Michigan St. 93, Northern Michigan 47

Illinois St. 80, Lewis 58

Missouri St. 77, Evangel 28

