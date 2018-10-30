NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;7;1;.875;—
Boston;5;2;.714;1½
Philadelphia;4;4;.500;3
Brooklyn;2;5;.286;4½
New York;2;5;.286;4½
Southeast Division
Charlotte;4;4;.500;—
Miami;3;4;.429;½
Orlando;2;5;.286;1½
Atlanta;2;5;.286;1½
Washington;1;6;.143;2½
Central Division
Milwaukee;7;0;1.000;—
Detroit;4;2;.667;2½
Indiana;4;3;.571;3
Chicago;2;5;.286;5
Cleveland;1;6;.143;6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;4;2;.667;—
New Orleans;4;2;.667;—
Memphis;4;2;.667;—
Dallas;2;5;.286;2½
Houston;1;5;.167;3
Northwest Division
Denver;5;1;.833;—
Portland;5;2;.714;½
Utah;4;2;.667;1
Minnesota;3;4;.429;2½
Okla. City;2;4;.333;3
Pacific Division
Golden State;7;1;.875;—
Sacramento;5;3;.625;2
L.A. Clippers;4;3;.571;2½
L.A. Lakers;2;5;.286;4½
Phoenix;1;5;.167;5
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 125, Miami 113
Cleveland 136, Atlanta 114
Sacramento 107, Orlando 99
Boston 108, Detroit 105
Toronto 129, Philadelphia 112
Memphis 107, Washington 95
Oklahoma City 128, L.A. Clippers 110
Portland 104, Houston 85
GAMES TODAY
Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Denver at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
College women
IOWA COLLEGES
St. Ambrose 97, Emmaus 57
EXHIBITIONS
West Virginia 88, West Liberty 53
North Dakota 74, Minn.-Crookston 58
Dordt 112, Buena Vista 49
College men
IOWA COLLEGE
St. Ambrose 94, Emmaus 40
Graceland 76, Dordt 72
Morningside 89, Benedictine 52
EXHIBITIONS
Maryland 100, Lynn 67
Michigan St. 93, Northern Michigan 47
Illinois St. 80, Lewis 58
Missouri St. 77, Evangel 28
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.