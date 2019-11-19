Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;11;2;.846;—

Toronto;9;4;.692;2

Philadelphia;8;5;.615;3

Brooklyn;5;8;.385;6

New York;4;10;.286;7½

Southeast Division

Miami;9;3;.750;—

Orlando;6;7;.462;3½

Charlotte;6;8;.429;4

Atlanta;4;9;.308;5½

Washington;3;8;.273;5½

Central Division

Milwaukee;10;3;.769;—

Indiana;8;6;.571;2½

Detroit;4;9;.308;6

Cleveland;4;9;.308;6

Chicago;4;10;.286;6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;11;3;.786;—

Dallas;8;5;.615;2½

Memphis;5;9;.357;6

New Orleans;5;9;.357;6

San Antonio;5;9;.357;6

Northwest Division

Denver;9;3;.750;—

Utah;8;5;.615;1½

Minnesota;8;6;.571;2

Oklahoma City;5;9;.357;5

Portland;5;10;.333;5½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;12;2;.857;—

L.A. Clippers;9;5;.643;3

Phoenix;7;6;.538;4½

Sacramento;6;7;.462;5½

Golden State;3;12;.200;9½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Golden State 114, Memphis 95

New Orleans 115, Portland 104

Sacramento 120, Phoenix 116

L.A. Lakers 112, Oklahoma City 107

GAMES TODAY

New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Baylor 58, South Florida 46

Iowa State 79, Texas Southern 59

Oklahoma St. 70, Idaho St. 52

BIG TEN

Michigan St. 76, Oakland 56

MISSOURI VALLEY

Eastern Illinois 90, Evansville 44

Indiana State 61, Illinois-Chicago 40

Loyola 98, Chicago St. 53

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana 64, Midland 46

Bemidji St. 62, Valley St. 46

Sioux Falls 77 Emporia St. 68

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista 65, Neb. Christian 64

Neb. Wesleyan 83, Westminster 81

Wis.-Platteville 75, Wartburg 65

Wis.-Stout 76, Luther 61

IOWA COLLEGES

Emmaus 80, Grinnell 76

Union (Neb) 50, Faith Baptist 42

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

DMAAC 80, Marshalltown 64

Iowa Western 83, Barton 64

State Fair 83, Southeastern 74

EAST

Marshall 60, Coppin St. 47

Pittsburgh 69, Fairleigh Dickinson 60

UConn 83, Virginia 44

Wagner 61, NJIT 59

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 86, Louisiana College 50

Bethune-Cookman 65, FIU 60

Coll. of Charleston 76, SC State 55

FAU 83, Siena 39

Florida Gulf Coast 89, Johnson & Wales (FL) 56

Jacksonville 87, SC-Upstate 43

Morehead St. 107, Midway 55

Murray St. 67, Lipscomb 57

NC Central 67, Campbell 64

NC State 62, Maine 34

Southern Miss. 59, Mississippi 53

Tennessee 73, Stetson 46

Virginia Tech 86, Md.-Eastern Shore 43

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 72, Chattanooga 53

E. Michigan 69, SE Missouri 64

Marquette 60, Green Bay 47

Milwaukee 69, Ark.-Pine Bluff 55

UMKC 78, Rockhurst 60

Wright St. 65, CS Bakersfield 60

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 96, Howard Payne 38

Incarnate Word 55, Texas A&M International 38

New Mexico 93, UTEP 78

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 72, Air Force 62

S. Utah 72, UNLV 68

San Diego 81, Biola 28

College men

BIG 12

Iowa St. 73, Southern Miss 45

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Kansas St.

Kansas 75, East Tennessee St. 63

BIG TEN

Maryland 74, Fairfield 55

Penn St. 98, Bucknell 70

Radford 67 Northwestern 56

MISSOURI VALLEY

Bradley 69, Norfolk St. 57

Northern Iowa 87, Tenn.-Martin 67

Murray St. 79, Southern Illinois 66

NORTHERN SUN

MSU-Moorhead 89, Concordia College 52

Upper Iowa 93, Iowa Wesleyan 69

Wayne St. 92, Concordia (Neb.) 70

AMERICAN RIVERS

Bethel 73, Wartburg 68

Coe 77, Millikin 54

Dubuque 67, Edgewood 61

Simpson 84, Cornell 74

IOWA COLLEGES

Faith Baptist 95, Union (Neb.) 54

Simpson 84, Cornell 74

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Butler-Kansas 81, Iowa Western 73

DMACC 65, Highland-Kansas 54

Marshalltown 77, Southwestern 68

EAST

Albany (NY) 78, SUNY-Potsdam 52

Coll. of Charleston 76, Marshall 66

Dartmouth 108, Thomas (ME) 59

Delaware 79, St. Francis (Pa.) 64

Lafayette 86, Penn 75

New Hampshire 77, CCSU 63

Northeastern 101, Holy Cross 44

Providence 93, Merrimack 56

Rhode Island 70, Nicholls 65

Sacred Heart 84, Brown 63

SOUTH

Alabama 81, Furman 73

Boston U. 78, South Carolina 70

Davidson 91, Nevada 71

E. Kentucky 99, Alice Lloyd 63

George Mason 65, Loyola (Md.) 61

Georgia Southern 98, Mercer 88

LSU 77, UMBC 50

Liberty 55, Navy 48

Louisiana Tech 76, MVSU 43

Mississippi 65, Seattle 52

Morgan St. 88, Regent University 52

NC State 87, Alcorn St. 64

Northwestern St. 67, Louisiana College 60

Samford 70, Manhattan 57

South Alabama 98, Spring Hill 72

UNC-Wilmington 113, NC Wesleyan 53

Virginia 61, Vermont 55

MIDWEST

Chicago St. 89, Purdue University Northwest 77

Dayton 93, Nebraska-Omaha 68

FIU 107, Cleveland St. 61

Kent St. 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 68

Milwaukee 79, North Dakota 70

S. Dakota St. 78, North Alabama 73

The Citadel 74, SE Missouri 69

W. Michigan 102, Alma 56

Wichita St. 74, Gardner-Webb 52

Youngstown St. 66, NC Central 60

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 82, Texas Southern 51

Houston 97, Rice 89

North Texas 80, NC A&T 60

Oral Roberts 73, Rogers State 60

UTEP 66, New Mexico 63

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 72, Texas-Arlington 66

Grand Canyon 69, Montana St. 56

San Francisco 100, CS Bakersfield 70

Southern Cal 91, Pepperdine 84

Weber St. 130, West Coast Baptist 50

Wyoming 76, Detroit 49

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
