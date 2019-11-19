NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;11;2;.846;—
Toronto;9;4;.692;2
Philadelphia;8;5;.615;3
Brooklyn;5;8;.385;6
New York;4;10;.286;7½
Southeast Division
Miami;9;3;.750;—
Orlando;6;7;.462;3½
Charlotte;6;8;.429;4
Atlanta;4;9;.308;5½
Washington;3;8;.273;5½
Central Division
Milwaukee;10;3;.769;—
Indiana;8;6;.571;2½
Detroit;4;9;.308;6
Cleveland;4;9;.308;6
Chicago;4;10;.286;6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;11;3;.786;—
Dallas;8;5;.615;2½
Memphis;5;9;.357;6
New Orleans;5;9;.357;6
San Antonio;5;9;.357;6
Northwest Division
Denver;9;3;.750;—
Utah;8;5;.615;1½
Minnesota;8;6;.571;2
Oklahoma City;5;9;.357;5
Portland;5;10;.333;5½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;12;2;.857;—
L.A. Clippers;9;5;.643;3
Phoenix;7;6;.538;4½
Sacramento;6;7;.462;5½
Golden State;3;12;.200;9½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Golden State 114, Memphis 95
New Orleans 115, Portland 104
Sacramento 120, Phoenix 116
L.A. Lakers 112, Oklahoma City 107
GAMES TODAY
New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Baylor 58, South Florida 46
Iowa State 79, Texas Southern 59
Oklahoma St. 70, Idaho St. 52
BIG TEN
Michigan St. 76, Oakland 56
MISSOURI VALLEY
Eastern Illinois 90, Evansville 44
Indiana State 61, Illinois-Chicago 40
Loyola 98, Chicago St. 53
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana 64, Midland 46
Bemidji St. 62, Valley St. 46
Sioux Falls 77 Emporia St. 68
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista 65, Neb. Christian 64
Neb. Wesleyan 83, Westminster 81
Wis.-Platteville 75, Wartburg 65
Wis.-Stout 76, Luther 61
IOWA COLLEGES
Emmaus 80, Grinnell 76
Union (Neb) 50, Faith Baptist 42
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
DMAAC 80, Marshalltown 64
Iowa Western 83, Barton 64
State Fair 83, Southeastern 74
EAST
Marshall 60, Coppin St. 47
Pittsburgh 69, Fairleigh Dickinson 60
UConn 83, Virginia 44
Wagner 61, NJIT 59
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 86, Louisiana College 50
Bethune-Cookman 65, FIU 60
Coll. of Charleston 76, SC State 55
FAU 83, Siena 39
Florida Gulf Coast 89, Johnson & Wales (FL) 56
Jacksonville 87, SC-Upstate 43
Morehead St. 107, Midway 55
Murray St. 67, Lipscomb 57
NC Central 67, Campbell 64
NC State 62, Maine 34
Southern Miss. 59, Mississippi 53
Tennessee 73, Stetson 46
Virginia Tech 86, Md.-Eastern Shore 43
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 72, Chattanooga 53
E. Michigan 69, SE Missouri 64
Marquette 60, Green Bay 47
Milwaukee 69, Ark.-Pine Bluff 55
UMKC 78, Rockhurst 60
Wright St. 65, CS Bakersfield 60
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 96, Howard Payne 38
Incarnate Word 55, Texas A&M International 38
New Mexico 93, UTEP 78
FAR WEST
N. Colorado 72, Air Force 62
S. Utah 72, UNLV 68
San Diego 81, Biola 28
College men
BIG 12
Iowa St. 73, Southern Miss 45
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Kansas St.
Kansas 75, East Tennessee St. 63
BIG TEN
Maryland 74, Fairfield 55
Penn St. 98, Bucknell 70
Radford 67 Northwestern 56
MISSOURI VALLEY
Bradley 69, Norfolk St. 57
Northern Iowa 87, Tenn.-Martin 67
Murray St. 79, Southern Illinois 66
NORTHERN SUN
MSU-Moorhead 89, Concordia College 52
Upper Iowa 93, Iowa Wesleyan 69
Wayne St. 92, Concordia (Neb.) 70
AMERICAN RIVERS
Bethel 73, Wartburg 68
Coe 77, Millikin 54
Dubuque 67, Edgewood 61
Simpson 84, Cornell 74
IOWA COLLEGES
Faith Baptist 95, Union (Neb.) 54
Simpson 84, Cornell 74
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Butler-Kansas 81, Iowa Western 73
DMACC 65, Highland-Kansas 54
Marshalltown 77, Southwestern 68
EAST
Albany (NY) 78, SUNY-Potsdam 52
Coll. of Charleston 76, Marshall 66
Dartmouth 108, Thomas (ME) 59
Delaware 79, St. Francis (Pa.) 64
Lafayette 86, Penn 75
New Hampshire 77, CCSU 63
Northeastern 101, Holy Cross 44
Providence 93, Merrimack 56
Rhode Island 70, Nicholls 65
Sacred Heart 84, Brown 63
SOUTH
Alabama 81, Furman 73
Boston U. 78, South Carolina 70
Davidson 91, Nevada 71
E. Kentucky 99, Alice Lloyd 63
George Mason 65, Loyola (Md.) 61
Georgia Southern 98, Mercer 88
LSU 77, UMBC 50
Liberty 55, Navy 48
Louisiana Tech 76, MVSU 43
Mississippi 65, Seattle 52
Morgan St. 88, Regent University 52
NC State 87, Alcorn St. 64
Northwestern St. 67, Louisiana College 60
Samford 70, Manhattan 57
South Alabama 98, Spring Hill 72
UNC-Wilmington 113, NC Wesleyan 53
Virginia 61, Vermont 55
MIDWEST
Chicago St. 89, Purdue University Northwest 77
Dayton 93, Nebraska-Omaha 68
FIU 107, Cleveland St. 61
Kent St. 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 68
Milwaukee 79, North Dakota 70
S. Dakota St. 78, North Alabama 73
The Citadel 74, SE Missouri 69
W. Michigan 102, Alma 56
Wichita St. 74, Gardner-Webb 52
Youngstown St. 66, NC Central 60
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 82, Texas Southern 51
Houston 97, Rice 89
North Texas 80, NC A&T 60
Oral Roberts 73, Rogers State 60
UTEP 66, New Mexico 63
FAR WEST
Gonzaga 72, Texas-Arlington 66
Grand Canyon 69, Montana St. 56
San Francisco 100, CS Bakersfield 70
Southern Cal 91, Pepperdine 84
Weber St. 130, West Coast Baptist 50
Wyoming 76, Detroit 49
