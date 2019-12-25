Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;21;7;.750;—

Philadelphia;23;10;.697;½

Toronto;21;10;.677;1½

Brooklyn;16;13;.552;5½

New York;7;24;.226;15½

Southeast Division

Miami;22;8;.733;—

Orlando;13;17;.433;9

Charlotte;13;20;.394;10½

Washington;9;20;.310;12½

Atlanta;6;25;.194;16½

Central Division

Milwaukee;27;5;.844;—

Indiana;21;10;.677;5½

Chicago;12;20;.375;15

Detroit;11;20;.355;15½

Cleveland;9;21;.300;17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;21;10;.677;—

Dallas;19;10;.655;1

San Antonio;12;17;.414;8

Memphis;11;20;.355;10

New Orleans;8;23;.258;13

Northwest Division

Denver;21;8;.724;—

Utah;18;12;.600;3½

Oklahoma City;15;14;.517;6

Portland;14;17;.452;8

Minnesota;10;19;.345;11

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;24;7;.774;—

L.A. Clippers;23;10;.697;2

Sacramento;12;18;.400;11½

Phoenix;11;19;.367;12½

Golden State;8;24;.250;16½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 118, Toronto 102

Philadelphia 121, Milwaukee 109

Golden State 116, Houston 104

L.A. Clippers 111, L.A. Lakers 106

New Orleans at Denver, late

GAMES TODAY

Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Cleveland at Boston, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College men

FAR WEST

Ball St. 61, Portland 46

Boise St. 72, UTEP 67

Diamond Head Classic

Championship - Houston 75, Washington 71

Third place - Georgia Tech 70, Hawaii 53

