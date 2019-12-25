NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;21;7;.750;—
Philadelphia;23;10;.697;½
Toronto;21;10;.677;1½
Brooklyn;16;13;.552;5½
New York;7;24;.226;15½
Southeast Division
Miami;22;8;.733;—
Orlando;13;17;.433;9
Charlotte;13;20;.394;10½
Washington;9;20;.310;12½
Atlanta;6;25;.194;16½
Central Division
Milwaukee;27;5;.844;—
Indiana;21;10;.677;5½
Chicago;12;20;.375;15
Detroit;11;20;.355;15½
Cleveland;9;21;.300;17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;21;10;.677;—
Dallas;19;10;.655;1
San Antonio;12;17;.414;8
Memphis;11;20;.355;10
New Orleans;8;23;.258;13
Northwest Division
Denver;21;8;.724;—
Utah;18;12;.600;3½
Oklahoma City;15;14;.517;6
Portland;14;17;.452;8
Minnesota;10;19;.345;11
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;24;7;.774;—
L.A. Clippers;23;10;.697;2
Sacramento;12;18;.400;11½
Phoenix;11;19;.367;12½
Golden State;8;24;.250;16½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 118, Toronto 102
Philadelphia 121, Milwaukee 109
Golden State 116, Houston 104
L.A. Clippers 111, L.A. Lakers 106
New Orleans at Denver, late
GAMES TODAY
Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Cleveland at Boston, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College men
FAR WEST
Ball St. 61, Portland 46
Boise St. 72, UTEP 67
Diamond Head Classic
Championship - Houston 75, Washington 71
Third place - Georgia Tech 70, Hawaii 53
